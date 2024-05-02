2024

Gli Atleti più pagati al Mondo

# Nominativo Sport Guadano totale Guadagno sul Campo Guadagno fuori dal Campo
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer $136 M $46 M $90 M
2 Lionel Messi Soccer $130 M $65 M $65 M
3 Kylian Mbappé Soccer $120 M $100 M $20 M
4 LeBron James Basketball $119.5 M $44.5 M $75 M
5 Canelo Alvarez Boxing $110 M $100 M $10 M
6 Dustin Johnson Golf $107 M $102 M $5 M
7 Phil Mickelson Golf $106 M $104 M $2 M
8 Stephen Curry Basketball $100.4 M $48.4 M $52 M
9 Roger Federer Tennis $95.1 M $0.1 M $95 M
10 Kevin Durant Basketball $89.1 M $44.1 M $45 M
11 Giannis Antetokounmpo Basketball $87.6 M $42.6 M $45 M
12 Neymar Soccer $85 M $50 M $35 M
12 Russell Wilson Football $85 M $72 M $13 M
14 Russell Westbrook Basketball $82.1 M $47.1 M $35 M
15 Rory McIlroy Golf $80.8 M $40.8 M $40 M
16 Tiger Woods Golf $75.1 M $15.1 M $60 M
17 Cameron Smith Golf $73 M $67 M $6 M
18 Brooks Koepka Golf $72 M $66 M $6 M
19 Kyler Murray Football $70.5 M $67 M $3.5 M
20 Bryson DeChambeau Golf $69 M $68 M $1 M
21 Lewis Hamilton Auto Racing $65 M $55 M $10 M
22 Max Verstappen Auto Racing $64 M $60 M $4 M
23 Klay Thompson Basketball $60.9 M $40.9 M $20 M
24 Patrick Mahomes Football $59.3 M $39.3 M $20 M
25 Damian Lillard Basketball $58.6 M $42.6 M $16 M
26 Max Scherzer Baseball $56.7 M $55.7 M $1 M
27 James Harden Basketball $55.1 M $33.1 M $22 M
28 Anthony Joshua Boxing $53 M $50 M $3 M
28 Jon Rahm Golf $53 M $28 M $25 M
28 Aaron Rodgers Football $53 M $42 M $11 M
28 Mohamed Salah Soccer $53 M $35 M $18 M
32 Erling Haaland Soccer $52 M $40 M $12 M
32 Patrick Reed Golf $52 M $49 M $3 M
34 Paul George Basketball $51.5 M $42.5 M $9 M
35 Kawhi Leonard Basketball $50.5 M $42.5 M $8 M
36 Bradley Beal Basketball $49.8 M $43.3 M $6.5 M
37 Derek Carr Football $48.9 M $45.9 M $3 M
38 Orlando Brown, Jr. Football $48.6 M $48.5 M $0.1 M
39 Aaron Donald Football $48.5 M $46.5 M $2 M
40 Anthony Davis Basketball $48 M $38 M $10 M
41 Jimmy Butler Basketball $47.8 M $37.8 M $10 M
41 John Wall Basketball $47.8 M $47.3 M $0.5 M
43 Jordan Spieth Golf $47.5 M $17.5 M $30 M
44 Luka Doncic Basketball $47.2 M $37.2 M $10 M
45 Scottie Scheffler Golf $47.1 M $32.1 M $15 M
46 Sergio Garcia Golf $46 M $43 M $3 M
46 Dak Prescott Football $46 M $31 M $15 M
48 Deshaun Watson Football $45.8 M $45.3 M $0.5 M
49 Serena Williams Tennis $45.3 M $0.3 M $45 M
50 Tom Brady Football $45.2 M $1.2 M $44 M