Gli Atleti più pagati al Mondo

|#
|Nominativo
|Sport
|Guadano totale
|Guadagno sul Campo
|Guadagno fuori dal Campo
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Soccer
|$136 M
|$46 M
|$90 M
|2
|Lionel Messi
|Soccer
|$130 M
|$65 M
|$65 M
|3
|Kylian Mbappé
|Soccer
|$120 M
|$100 M
|$20 M
|4
|LeBron James
|Basketball
|$119.5 M
|$44.5 M
|$75 M
|5
|Canelo Alvarez
|Boxing
|$110 M
|$100 M
|$10 M
|6
|Dustin Johnson
|Golf
|$107 M
|$102 M
|$5 M
|7
|Phil Mickelson
|Golf
|$106 M
|$104 M
|$2 M
|8
|Stephen Curry
|Basketball
|$100.4 M
|$48.4 M
|$52 M
|9
|Roger Federer
|Tennis
|$95.1 M
|$0.1 M
|$95 M
|10
|Kevin Durant
|Basketball
|$89.1 M
|$44.1 M
|$45 M
|11
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Basketball
|$87.6 M
|$42.6 M
|$45 M
|12
|Neymar
|Soccer
|$85 M
|$50 M
|$35 M
|12
|Russell Wilson
|Football
|$85 M
|$72 M
|$13 M
|14
|Russell Westbrook
|Basketball
|$82.1 M
|$47.1 M
|$35 M
|15
|Rory McIlroy
|Golf
|$80.8 M
|$40.8 M
|$40 M
|16
|Tiger Woods
|Golf
|$75.1 M
|$15.1 M
|$60 M
|17
|Cameron Smith
|Golf
|$73 M
|$67 M
|$6 M
|18
|Brooks Koepka
|Golf
|$72 M
|$66 M
|$6 M
|19
|Kyler Murray
|Football
|$70.5 M
|$67 M
|$3.5 M
|20
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Golf
|$69 M
|$68 M
|$1 M
|21
|Lewis Hamilton
|Auto Racing
|$65 M
|$55 M
|$10 M
|22
|Max Verstappen
|Auto Racing
|$64 M
|$60 M
|$4 M
|23
|Klay Thompson
|Basketball
|$60.9 M
|$40.9 M
|$20 M
|24
|Patrick Mahomes
|Football
|$59.3 M
|$39.3 M
|$20 M
|25
|Damian Lillard
|Basketball
|$58.6 M
|$42.6 M
|$16 M
|26
|Max Scherzer
|Baseball
|$56.7 M
|$55.7 M
|$1 M
|27
|James Harden
|Basketball
|$55.1 M
|$33.1 M
|$22 M
|28
|Anthony Joshua
|Boxing
|$53 M
|$50 M
|$3 M
|28
|Jon Rahm
|Golf
|$53 M
|$28 M
|$25 M
|28
|Aaron Rodgers
|Football
|$53 M
|$42 M
|$11 M
|28
|Mohamed Salah
|Soccer
|$53 M
|$35 M
|$18 M
|32
|Erling Haaland
|Soccer
|$52 M
|$40 M
|$12 M
|32
|Patrick Reed
|Golf
|$52 M
|$49 M
|$3 M
|34
|Paul George
|Basketball
|$51.5 M
|$42.5 M
|$9 M
|35
|Kawhi Leonard
|Basketball
|$50.5 M
|$42.5 M
|$8 M
|36
|Bradley Beal
|Basketball
|$49.8 M
|$43.3 M
|$6.5 M
|37
|Derek Carr
|Football
|$48.9 M
|$45.9 M
|$3 M
|38
|Orlando Brown, Jr.
|Football
|$48.6 M
|$48.5 M
|$0.1 M
|39
|Aaron Donald
|Football
|$48.5 M
|$46.5 M
|$2 M
|40
|Anthony Davis
|Basketball
|$48 M
|$38 M
|$10 M
|41
|Jimmy Butler
|Basketball
|$47.8 M
|$37.8 M
|$10 M
|41
|John Wall
|Basketball
|$47.8 M
|$47.3 M
|$0.5 M
|43
|Jordan Spieth
|Golf
|$47.5 M
|$17.5 M
|$30 M
|44
|Luka Doncic
|Basketball
|$47.2 M
|$37.2 M
|$10 M
|45
|Scottie Scheffler
|Golf
|$47.1 M
|$32.1 M
|$15 M
|46
|Sergio Garcia
|Golf
|$46 M
|$43 M
|$3 M
|46
|Dak Prescott
|Football
|$46 M
|$31 M
|$15 M
|48
|Deshaun Watson
|Football
|$45.8 M
|$45.3 M
|$0.5 M
|49
|Serena Williams
|Tennis
|$45.3 M
|$0.3 M
|$45 M
|50
|Tom Brady
|Football
|$45.2 M
|$1.2 M
|$44 M