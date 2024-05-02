I Brand con più valore al mondo

Skip to content
|Brand
|Valore del Brand
|1-Yr Value Change
|Reddito del Brand
|Settore
|1
|Apple
|$241.2 B
|0,17
|$260.2 B
|Technology
|2
|Google
|$207.5 B
|0,24
|$145.6 B
|Technology
|3
|Microsoft
|$162.9 B
|0,3
|$125.8 B
|Technology
|4
|Amazon
|$135.4 B
|0,4
|$260.5 B
|Technology
|5
|Facebook
|$70.3 B
|-0,21
|$49.7 B
|Technology
|6
|Coca-Cola
|$64.4 B
|0,09
|$25.2 B
|Beverages
|7
|Disney
|$61.3 B
|0,18
|$38.7 B
|Leisure
|8
|Samsung
|$50.4 B
|-0,05
|$209.5 B
|Technology
|9
|Louis Vuitton
|$47.2 B
|0,2
|$15 B
|Luxury
|10
|McDonald's
|$46.1 B
|0,05
|$100.2 B
|Restaurants
|11
|Toyota
|$41.5 B
|-0,07
|$187 B
|Automotive
|12
|Intel
|$39.5 B
|0,02
|$72 B
|Technology
|13
|NIKE
|$39.1 B
|0,06
|$39.3 B
|Apparel
|14
|AT&T
|$37.3 B
|-0,1
|$151.2 B
|Telecom
|15
|Cisco
|$36 B
|0,04
|$50.6 B
|Technology
|16
|Oracle
|$35.7 B
|0,11
|$39.1 B
|Technology
|17
|Verizon
|$32.3 B
|0,02
|$131.9 B
|Telecom
|18
|Visa
|$31.8 B
|0,18
|$23 B
|Financial Services
|19
|Walmart
|$29.5 B
|0,12
|$341 B
|Retail
|20
|GE
|$29.5 B
|-0,14
|$76.6 B
|Diversified
|21
|Budweiser
|$28.9 B
|0,06
|$11.2 B
|Alcohol
|22
|SAP
|$28.6 B
|0
|$30.9 B
|Technology
|23
|Mercedes-Benz
|$28.5 B
|-0,14
|$121.7 B
|Automotive
|24
|IBM
|$28.2 B
|-0,1
|$77.1 B
|Technology
|25
|Marlboro
|$26.8 B
|-0,06
|$25.1 B
|Tobacco
|26
|Netflix
|$26.7 B
|0,72
|$20.2 B
|Technology
|27
|BMW
|$25.9 B
|-0,13
|$93.4 B
|Automotive
|28
|American Express
|$25.1 B
|-0,03
|$43.6 B
|Financial Services
|29
|Honda
|$24.5 B
|-0,05
|$126.2 B
|Automotive
|30
|L'Oréal
|$22.8 B
|0,23
|$11.7 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|31
|Gucci
|$22.6 B
|0,22
|$10.8 B
|Luxury
|32
|Hermès
|$21.6 B
|0,19
|$7.7 B
|Luxury
|33
|Nescafe
|$20.4 B
|0,14
|$9.2 B
|Beverages
|34
|Home Depot
|$19.2 B
|0,06
|$110.2 B
|Retail
|35
|Accenture
|$19.1 B
|0,15
|$43.2 B
|Business Services
|36
|Pepsi
|$18.2 B
|-0,03
|$9.3 B
|Beverages
|37
|Starbucks
|$17.8 B
|0,05
|$26.5 B
|Restaurants
|38
|Mastercard
|$17.3 B
|0,23
|$16.9 B
|Financial Services
|39
|Frito-Lay
|$16.3 B
|0,11
|$12.2 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|40
|IKEA
|$15.8 B
|0,03
|$46.2 B
|Retail
|41
|Zara
|$14.7 B
|0,09
|$21.9 B
|Retail
|42
|Gillette
|$14.5 B
|-0,13
|$6 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|43
|HSBC
|$14.4 B
|0,12
|$94.3 B
|Financial Services
|44
|Audi
|$13.8 B
|-0,03
|$59.6 B
|Automotive
|45
|J.P. Morgan
|$13.7 B
|0,11
|$52.6 B
|Financial Services
|46
|Deloitte
|$13.5 B
|0,09
|$46.2 B
|Business Services
|47
|Sony
|$13.3 B
|0,18
|$63 B
|Technology
|48
|UPS
|$13.3 B
|0,05
|$74.1 B
|Transportation
|49
|Bank of America
|$13.2 B
|0,14
|$97.5 B
|Financial Services
|50
|Chase
|$13.1 B
|0,12
|$64.9 B
|Financial Services
|51
|Adidas
|$12.9 B
|15%
|$24.5 B
|Apparel
|52
|Chanel
|$12.8 B
|42%
|$13.7 B
|Luxury
|53
|Siemens
|$12.7 B
|-8%
|$97.2 B
|Diversified
|54
|Nestle
|$12.3 B
|-2%
|$7.9 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|55
|CVS
|$12.3 B
|-10%
|$187.2 B
|Retail
|56
|Cartier
|$12.2 B
|14%
|$6.2 B
|Luxury
|57
|Porsche
|$12.1 B
|10%
|$31.9 B
|Automotive
|58
|ESPN
|$11.9 B
|-9%
|$11.4 B
|Media
|59
|Citi
|$11.8 B
|4%
|$103.5 B
|Financial Services
|60
|Wells Fargo
|$11.8 B
|-16%
|$103.9 B
|Financial Services
|61
|Adobe
|$11.5 B
|10%
|$9 B
|Technology
|62
|Pampers
|$11.5 B
|8%
|$8.6 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|63
|Corona
|$11.4 B
|13%
|$7.5 B
|Alcohol
|64
|T-Mobile
|$11.4 B
|20%
|$45.3 B
|Telecom
|65
|Ebay
|$11.3 B
|7%
|$8.6 B
|Technology
|66
|Chevrolet
|$11.3 B
|5%
|$77.5 B
|Automotive
|67
|PayPal
|$11.3 B
|24%
|$17.5 B
|Technology
|68
|Ford
|$11.2 B
|-14%
|$148.1 B
|Automotive
|69
|Red Bull
|$11.1 B
|12%
|$6.8 B
|Beverages
|70
|PwC
|$11 B
|6%
|$42.4 B
|Business Services
|71
|HP
|$11 B
|-12%
|$58.8 B
|Technology
|72
|Colgate
|$10.7 B
|4%
|$5.4 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|73
|Fox
|$10.6 B
|-13%
|$12.4 B
|Media
|74
|Lowe's
|$10.5 B
|13%
|$72.1 B
|Retail
|75
|Lancôme
|$10.4 B
|22%
|$7.1 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|76
|H&M
|$10.4 B
|-10%
|$24.6 B
|Retail
|77
|Lexus
|$10.3 B
|8%
|$25.3 B
|Automotive
|78
|Santander
|$9.7 B
|6%
|$99.8 B
|Financial Services
|79
|Costco
|$9.5 B
|8%
|$148.8 B
|Retail
|80
|Rolex
|$9.5 B
|5%
|$5.2 B
|Luxury
|81
|Hyundai
|$9.5 B
|17%
|$96.1 B
|Automotive
|82
|Danone
|$9.3 B
|1%
|$11 B
|Consumer Packaged Goods
|83
|Heineken
|$9.3 B
|7%
|$6.7 B
|Alcohol
|84
|Uniqlo
|$9.2 B
|6%
|$17.2 B
|Apparel
|85
|Goldman Sachs
|$8.9 B
|-1%
|$56.4 B
|Financial Services
|86
|Hennessy
|$8.9 B
|
|$2.8 B
|Alcohol
|87
|Nintendo
|$8.8 B
|
|$11.8 B
|Technology
|88
|AXA
|$8.8 B
|
|$115.9 B
|Financial Services
|89
|Allianz
|$8.8 B
|7%
|$130.4 B
|Financial Services
|90
|Dell
|$8.7 B
|6%
|$79.5 B
|Technology
|91
|Caterpillar
|$8.6 B
|4%
|$53.8 B
|Heavy Equipment
|92
|LEGO
|$8.6 B
|6%
|$5.8 B
|Leisure
|93
|Huawei
|$8.5 B
|6%
|$188.6 B
|Technology
|94
|John Deere
|$8.4 B
|5%
|$39.4 B
|Heavy Equipment
|95
|UBS
|$8.3 B
|
|$34.2 B
|Financial Services
|96
|KFC
|$8.3 B
|-2%
|$27.9 B
|Restaurants
|97
|Burger King
|$8.2 B
|
|$22.9 B
|Restaurants
|98
|EY
|$8 B
|
|$36.4 B
|Business Services
|99
|FedEx
|$7.9 B
|-4%
|$69.2 B
|Transportation
|100
|Volkswagen
|$7.9 B
|
|$111.8 B
|Automotive