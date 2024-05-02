2024

I Brand con più valore al mondo

# Brand Valore del Brand 1-Yr Value Change Reddito del Brand Settore
1 Apple $241.2 B 0,17 $260.2 B Technology
2 Google $207.5 B 0,24 $145.6 B Technology
3 Microsoft $162.9 B 0,3 $125.8 B Technology
4 Amazon $135.4 B 0,4 $260.5 B Technology
5 Facebook $70.3 B -0,21 $49.7 B Technology
6 Coca-Cola $64.4 B 0,09 $25.2 B Beverages
7 Disney $61.3 B 0,18 $38.7 B Leisure
8 Samsung $50.4 B -0,05 $209.5 B Technology
9 Louis Vuitton $47.2 B 0,2 $15 B Luxury
10 McDonald's $46.1 B 0,05 $100.2 B Restaurants
11 Toyota $41.5 B -0,07 $187 B Automotive
12 Intel $39.5 B 0,02 $72 B Technology
13 NIKE $39.1 B 0,06 $39.3 B Apparel
14 AT&T $37.3 B -0,1 $151.2 B Telecom
15 Cisco $36 B 0,04 $50.6 B Technology
16 Oracle $35.7 B 0,11 $39.1 B Technology
17 Verizon $32.3 B 0,02 $131.9 B Telecom
18 Visa $31.8 B 0,18 $23 B Financial Services
19 Walmart $29.5 B 0,12 $341 B Retail
20 GE $29.5 B -0,14 $76.6 B Diversified
21 Budweiser $28.9 B 0,06 $11.2 B Alcohol
22 SAP $28.6 B 0 $30.9 B Technology
23 Mercedes-Benz $28.5 B -0,14 $121.7 B Automotive
24 IBM $28.2 B -0,1 $77.1 B Technology
25 Marlboro $26.8 B -0,06 $25.1 B Tobacco
26 Netflix $26.7 B 0,72 $20.2 B Technology
27 BMW $25.9 B -0,13 $93.4 B Automotive
28 American Express $25.1 B -0,03 $43.6 B Financial Services
29 Honda $24.5 B -0,05 $126.2 B Automotive
30 L'Oréal $22.8 B 0,23 $11.7 B Consumer Packaged Goods
31 Gucci $22.6 B 0,22 $10.8 B Luxury
32 Hermès $21.6 B 0,19 $7.7 B Luxury
33 Nescafe $20.4 B 0,14 $9.2 B Beverages
34 Home Depot $19.2 B 0,06 $110.2 B Retail
35 Accenture $19.1 B 0,15 $43.2 B Business Services
36 Pepsi $18.2 B -0,03 $9.3 B Beverages
37 Starbucks $17.8 B 0,05 $26.5 B Restaurants
38 Mastercard $17.3 B 0,23 $16.9 B Financial Services
39 Frito-Lay $16.3 B 0,11 $12.2 B Consumer Packaged Goods
40 IKEA $15.8 B 0,03 $46.2 B Retail
41 Zara $14.7 B 0,09 $21.9 B Retail
42 Gillette $14.5 B -0,13 $6 B Consumer Packaged Goods
43 HSBC $14.4 B 0,12 $94.3 B Financial Services
44 Audi $13.8 B -0,03 $59.6 B Automotive
45 J.P. Morgan $13.7 B 0,11 $52.6 B Financial Services
46 Deloitte $13.5 B 0,09 $46.2 B Business Services
47 Sony $13.3 B 0,18 $63 B Technology
48 UPS $13.3 B 0,05 $74.1 B Transportation
49 Bank of America $13.2 B 0,14 $97.5 B Financial Services
50 Chase $13.1 B 0,12 $64.9 B Financial Services
51 Adidas $12.9 B 15% $24.5 B Apparel
52 Chanel $12.8 B 42% $13.7 B Luxury
53 Siemens $12.7 B -8% $97.2 B Diversified
54 Nestle $12.3 B -2% $7.9 B Consumer Packaged Goods
55 CVS $12.3 B -10% $187.2 B Retail
56 Cartier $12.2 B 14% $6.2 B Luxury
57 Porsche $12.1 B 10% $31.9 B Automotive
58 ESPN $11.9 B -9% $11.4 B Media
59 Citi $11.8 B 4% $103.5 B Financial Services
60 Wells Fargo $11.8 B -16% $103.9 B Financial Services
61 Adobe $11.5 B 10% $9 B Technology
62 Pampers $11.5 B 8% $8.6 B Consumer Packaged Goods
63 Corona $11.4 B 13% $7.5 B Alcohol
64 T-Mobile $11.4 B 20% $45.3 B Telecom
65 Ebay $11.3 B 7% $8.6 B Technology
66 Chevrolet $11.3 B 5% $77.5 B Automotive
67 PayPal $11.3 B 24% $17.5 B Technology
68 Ford $11.2 B -14% $148.1 B Automotive
69 Red Bull $11.1 B 12% $6.8 B Beverages
70 PwC $11 B 6% $42.4 B Business Services
71 HP $11 B -12% $58.8 B Technology
72 Colgate $10.7 B 4% $5.4 B Consumer Packaged Goods
73 Fox $10.6 B -13% $12.4 B Media
74 Lowe's $10.5 B 13% $72.1 B Retail
75 Lancôme $10.4 B 22% $7.1 B Consumer Packaged Goods
76 H&M $10.4 B -10% $24.6 B Retail
77 Lexus $10.3 B 8% $25.3 B Automotive
78 Santander $9.7 B 6% $99.8 B Financial Services
79 Costco $9.5 B 8% $148.8 B Retail
80 Rolex $9.5 B 5% $5.2 B Luxury
81 Hyundai $9.5 B 17% $96.1 B Automotive
82 Danone $9.3 B 1% $11 B Consumer Packaged Goods
83 Heineken $9.3 B 7% $6.7 B Alcohol
84 Uniqlo $9.2 B 6% $17.2 B Apparel
85 Goldman Sachs $8.9 B -1% $56.4 B Financial Services
86 Hennessy $8.9 B $2.8 B Alcohol
87 Nintendo $8.8 B $11.8 B Technology
88 AXA $8.8 B $115.9 B Financial Services
89 Allianz $8.8 B 7% $130.4 B Financial Services
90 Dell $8.7 B 6% $79.5 B Technology
91 Caterpillar $8.6 B 4% $53.8 B Heavy Equipment
92 LEGO $8.6 B 6% $5.8 B Leisure
93 Huawei $8.5 B 6% $188.6 B Technology
94 John Deere $8.4 B 5% $39.4 B Heavy Equipment
95 UBS $8.3 B $34.2 B Financial Services
96 KFC $8.3 B -2% $27.9 B Restaurants
97 Burger King $8.2 B $22.9 B Restaurants
98 EY $8 B $36.4 B Business Services
99 FedEx $7.9 B -4% $69.2 B Transportation
100 Volkswagen $7.9 B $111.8 B Automotive