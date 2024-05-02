I Migliori Luoghi di Lavoro

|Posizione
|Nominativo
|Settore
|Paese
|Dipendenti
|1
|Samsung Electronics
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|South Korea
|270,372
|2
|Microsoft
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|221,000
|3
|Alphabet
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|190,234
|4
|Apple
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|164,000
|5
|Ferrari
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Italy
|4,919
|6
|IBM
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|288,300
|7
|Adobe
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|29,000
|8
|Costco Wholesale
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|314,000
|9
|BMW Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|149,475
|10
|Cisco Systems
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|83,300
|11
|AIRBUS
|Aerospace & Defense
|Netherlands
|134,267
|12
|Adidas
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Germany
|59,258
|13
|Lockheed Martin
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|116,000
|14
|Rolex
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Switzerland
|14,000
|15
|Dell Technologies
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|133,000
|16
|Rossmann
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|60,500
|17
|PayPal
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|29,900
|18
|Delta Air Lines
|Transportation and Logistics
|United States
|90,000
|19
|Bosch
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|421,000
|20
|Nike
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United States
|83,700
|21
|Honda Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|197,039
|22
|Sony
|Conglomerate
|Japan
|110,000
|23
|Lego Group
|Packaged Goods
|Denmark
|27,000
|24
|Decathlon
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|104,116
|25
|Pfizer
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|83,300
|26
|Dr. Oetker
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Germany
|17,900
|27
|Mercedes-Benz Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|170,000
|28
|Marriott International
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|377,000
|29
|DM
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|71,620
|30
|Puma
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Germany
|20,000
|31
|IKEA
|Retail and Wholesale
|Netherlands
|208,000
|32
|Intel
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|131,900
|33
|Fraunhofer Society
|Healthcare & Social
|Germany
|30,800
|34
|Siemens
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|311,000
|35
|Dassault Group
|Aerospace & Defense
|France
|12,400
|36
|L'Oréal
|Packaged Goods
|France
|88,000
|37
|Electricite de France
|Utilities
|France
|171,490
|38
|Amazon
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|1,541,000
|39
|Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|38,700
|40
|Chanel
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United Kingdom
|32,000
|41
|Volkswagen Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|675,800
|42
|Enel
|Utilities
|Italy
|65,178
|43
|San Miguel
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Philippines
|50,433
|44
|3M
|Conglomerate
|United States
|92,000
|45
|Mastercard
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|29,900
|46
|Kärcher
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Germany
|15,330
|47
|Erste Group Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|Austria
|42,746
|48
|KB Financial Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Korea
|27,837
|49
|Prada
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Italy
|13,768
|50
|Roche Holding
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Switzerland
|103,613
|51
|Netflix
|Media & Advertising
|United States
|12,800
|52
|Northrop Grumman
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|95,000
|53
|Rolls-Royce Holdings
|Aerospace & Defense
|United Kingdom
|44,000
|54
|Security Bank Corp.
|Banking and Financial Services
|Philippines
|7,338
|55
|ENBW
|Utilities
|Germany
|26,980
|56
|Johnson & Johnson
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|150,000
|57
|Boeing
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|156,354
|58
|Colgate-Palmolive
|Packaged Goods
|United States
|34,000
|59
|The Home Depot
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|475,000
|60
|Naval Group
|Aerospace & Defense
|France
|16,000
|61
|Safran
|Aerospace & Defense
|France
|83,000
|62
|Oracle
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|170,000
|63
|Covéa
|Insurance
|France
|24,000
|64
|MAIF
|Insurance
|France
|8,000
|65
|Miele Gruppe
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|23,300
|66
|Novartis
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Switzerland
|105,533
|67
|Hyatt Hotels
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|130,000
|68
|Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its affiliates
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Germany
|64,000
|69
|Volvo Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Sweden
|105,000
|70
|Reliance Industries
|Conglomerate
|India
|389,415
|71
|DBS Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|Singapore
|36,000
|72
|Philips
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Netherlands
|80,000
|73
|Ford Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|173,000
|74
|Bain Capital
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|1,600
|75
|Michelin Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|France
|125,000
|76
|Sanofi
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|France
|91,573
|77
|Coca-Cola
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|United States
|700,000
|78
|Heineken
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Netherlands
|85,000
|79
|PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna
|Utilities
|Poland
|41,000
|80
|Energie AG Oberoesterreich
|Utilities
|Austria
|4,997
|81
|Groupe Adeo
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|155,000
|82
|Ace Hardware
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|5,583
|83
|Sherwin-Williams
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|64,000
|84
|Fidelity Investments
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|68,000
|85
|Shopify
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Canada
|11,600
|86
|Banco Comercial Portugues
|Banking and Financial Services
|Portugal
|15,745
|87
|eBay
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|11,600
|88
|Isuzu Motors
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|44,495
|89
|General Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|100,000
|90
|Salesforce
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|72,000
|91
|Infineon Technologies
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Germany
|56,200
|92
|HP
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|58,000
|93
|PDD Holdings
|Business Services & Supplies
|China
|12,992
|94
|Arkema
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|France
|21,117
|95
|BASF
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|111,481
|96
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|France
|196,000
|97
|Panasonic
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|233,391
|98
|Meta Platforms
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|71,970
|99
|Progressive
|Insurance
|United States
|50,000
|100
|Manitou
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|France
|5,000
|101
|Pirelli
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Italy
|31,300
|102
|Radisson Hotel Group
|Travel & Leisure
|Belgium
|100,000
|103
|Absa Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Africa
|35,451
|104
|Toyota Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|375,235
|105
|MTU Aero Engines
|Aerospace & Defense
|Germany
|11,000
|106
|Møller-Maersk
|Transportation and Logistics
|Denmark
|104,260
|107
|Danone
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|France
|96,000
|108
|Alibaba Group
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|China
|235,216
|109
|KIA
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|South Korea
|52,000
|110
|Beiersdorf
|Packaged Goods
|Germany
|21,640
|111
|Labortoires Pierre Fabre
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|France
|9,600
|112
|Boston Scientific
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|United States
|45,000
|113
|Intuit
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|17,300
|114
|SK Group
|Conglomerate
|South Korea
|117,590
|115
|Insight Enterprises
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|13,448
|116
|SAP
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Germany
|105,000
|117
|Hilton Worldwide Holdings
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|45,000
|118
|B. Braun
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Germany
|65,000
|119
|Dyson
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Singapore
|14,000
|120
|American Express
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|77,300
|121
|JD.com
|Retail and Wholesale
|China
|45,000
|122
|OpenText
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Canada
|24,000
|123
|Viatris
|Drugs and Biotechnology
|United States
|37,000
|124
|Caterpillar
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|109,100
|125
|IHG Hotels & Resorts
|Travel & Leisure
|United Kingdom
|345,000
|126
|Covestro
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|18,000
|127
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|60,000
|128
|Huawei
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|China
|195,000
|129
|Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
|Travel & Leisure
|Canada
|45,000
|130
|Standard Bank Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Africa
|49,325
|131
|Bayer
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|101,369
|132
|Discover Financial Services
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|20,200
|133
|Fielmann
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|22,354
|134
|Sandvik
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Sweden
|40,000
|135
|Carlsberg
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Denmark
|39,375
|136
|Raytheon Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|182,000
|137
|SC Johnson
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|13,000
|138
|ArianeGroup
|Aerospace & Defense
|France
|8,000
|139
|Aéma Groupe
|Insurance
|France
|18,000
|140
|Eli Lilly
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|40,000
|141
|Canon
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Japan
|180,775
|142
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Poland
|34,000
|143
|Danfoss
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Denmark
|42,000
|144
|BAE Systems
|Aerospace & Defense
|United Kingdom
|35,000
|145
|Acer
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Taiwan
|7,725
|146
|Bonduelle
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|France
|12,100
|147
|Capital One
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|55,943
|148
|Henkel
|Packaged Goods
|Germany
|50,000
|149
|TUI Group
|Travel & Leisure
|Germany
|61,091
|150
|John Deere
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|82,000
|151
|Fosun International
|Conglomerate
|China
|108,000
|152
|Charles Schwab
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|36,600
|153
|JPMorgan Chase
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|250,000
|154
|NVIDIA
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|26,196
|155
|Energizer Holdings
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|7,500
|156
|Plansee Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Austria
|3,500
|157
|ANZ
|Banking and Financial Services
|Australia
|39,196
|158
|Hitachi
|Conglomerate
|Japan
|29,485
|159
|AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|19,000
|160
|Hilti
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Liechtenstein
|32,000
|161
|Naver
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|South Korea
|4,930
|162
|Metropolitan Bank & Trust
|Banking and Financial Services
|Philippines
|10,000
|163
|Asustek Computer
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Taiwan
|17,000
|164
|Safaricom
|Utilities
|Kenya
|5,500
|165
|Schindler
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|69,000
|166
|Legrand
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|France
|38,000
|167
|Deutsche Telekom
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Germany
|206,800
|168
|Shiseido
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|34,410
|169
|Liebherr Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|51,321
|170
|Shinhan Financial Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Korea
|20,000
|171
|Bridgestone
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|129,260
|172
|MercadoLibre
|Business Services & Supplies
|Uruguay
|40,055
|173
|Walt Disney
|Media & Advertising
|United States
|220,000
|174
|Mattel
|Packaged Goods
|United States
|31,000
|175
|Renault
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|France
|105,812
|176
|Harley-Davidson
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|6,300
|177
|Eiffage
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|France
|73,500
|178
|Hallmark
|Packaged Goods
|United States
|20,000
|179
|Mitsubishi Electric
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|149,655
|180
|Procter & Gamble
|Packaged Goods
|United States
|106,000
|181
|Nintendo
|Media & Advertising
|Japan
|7,317
|182
|Illumina
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|10,000
|183
|Tencent Holdings
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|China
|108,436
|184
|ABB
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|105,000
|185
|Hugo Boss
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Germany
|17,000
|186
|Ayala Corp
|Conglomerate
|Philippines
|47,747
|187
|Alstom
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|France
|70,000
|188
|Duke Energy
|Utilities
|United States
|28,000
|189
|Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco)
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Saudi Arabia
|70,000
|190
|Air France-KLM
|Transportation and Logistics
|France
|42,000
|191
|Autodesk
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|13,700
|192
|Xiaomi
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|China
|32,543
|193
|Lenovo Group
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Hong Kong
|77,000
|194
|Lindt & Sprungli
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Switzerland
|14,000
|195
|LIXIL
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|55,000
|196
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|United Kingdom
|33,000
|197
|ENGIE
|Utilities
|France
|96,454
|198
|GSK
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United Kingdom
|69,400
|199
|Scotiabank
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|90,000
|200
|RWE
|Utilities
|Germany
|20,000
|201
|bioMerieux
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|France
|13,800
|202
|Brunswick
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|18,500
|203
|Chevron
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|38,258
|204
|Nippon Paint
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|30,247
|205
|Clorox
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|8,700
|206
|Best Buy
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|90,000
|207
|Kempinski Hotels
|Travel & Leisure
|Switzerland
|24,000
|208
|Hapag-Lloyd
|Transportation and Logistics
|Germany
|13,900
|209
|Desjardins Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|58,774
|210
|Tesco
|Retail and Wholesale
|United Kingdom
|330,000
|211
|Douglas
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|18,000
|212
|PepsiCo
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|United States
|291,000
|213
|Expedia Group
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|16,500
|214
|FedEx
|Transportation and Logistics
|United States
|558,000
|215
|Abbott Laboratories
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|115,000
|216
|Continental
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|199,038
|217
|Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United Arab Emirates
|31,460
|218
|Liberty Mutual
|Insurance
|United States
|50,000
|219
|Manulife
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|40,000
|220
|Raymond James Financial
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|17,000
|221
|Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD)
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Qatar
|5,000
|222
|Qualcomm
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|51,000
|223
|Mitsubishi Motors
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|80,000
|224
|Hornbach Holding
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|25,000
|225
|General Motors
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|165,000
|226
|Best Western International
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|1,000
|227
|BHP Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Australia
|80,000
|228
|LG
|Conglomerate
|South Korea
|280,000
|229
|Hyundai Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|South Korea
|292,757
|230
|Boehringer Ingelheim
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Germany
|52,000
|231
|Honeywell International
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|97,000
|232
|Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services
|Insurance
|Israel
|4,940
|233
|Advanced Micro Devices
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|25,000
|234
|Corning
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|58,000
|235
|Toshiba
|Conglomerate
|Japan
|106,648
|236
|Air Canada
|Transportation and Logistics
|Canada
|36,000
|237
|Accor
|Travel & Leisure
|France
|300,000
|238
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|11,851
|239
|Murata Manufacturing
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|73,164
|240
|Goodyear
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|74,000
|241
|Reliance Steel
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|14,000
|242
|Bajaj
|Conglomerate
|India
|36,000
|243
|Motorola Solutions
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|8,950
|244
|Astra International
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Indonesia
|198,200
|245
|Ericsson
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Sweden
|103,890
|246
|A2A
|Utilities
|Italy
|12,500
|247
|Fujitsu
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Japan
|124,055
|248
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|Transportation and Logistics
|Germany
|109,509
|249
|Deichmann
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|48,151
|250
|IHH Healthcare
|Healthcare & Social
|Malaysia
|52,261
|251
|Palfinger
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Austria
|12,210
|252
|KEPCO
|Utilities
|South Korea
|23,728
|253
|Aditya Birla Group
|Conglomerate
|India
|185,000
|254
|Hong Leong Group
|Business Services & Supplies
|Singapore
|20,000
|255
|Merck & Co.
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|69,000
|256
|Singapore Airlines
|Transportation and Logistics
|Singapore
|22,819
|257
|American Airlines Group
|Transportation and Logistics
|United States
|129,700
|258
|Lloyds Banking Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|United Kingdom
|58,000
|259
|Nestlé
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Switzerland
|275,000
|260
|Ralph Lauren
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United States
|23,300
|261
|NTPC
|Utilities
|India
|18,936
|262
|Sapporo
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Japan
|13,832
|263
|Mapei
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Italy
|11,900
|264
|Suzuki Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|16,267
|265
|GOLDBECK
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|11,000
|266
|Olympus
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Japan
|32,844
|267
|Sick
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Germany
|11,022
|268
|Grupo Argos
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Colombia
|11,500
|269
|Takeda Pharmaceutical
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Japan
|49,095
|270
|Phoenix Contact
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|22,000
|271
|Power Corp of Canada
|Insurance
|Canada
|31,000
|272
|Kimberly-Clark
|Packaged Goods
|United States
|45,000
|273
|Medtronic
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Ireland
|95,000
|274
|Sumitomo
|Retail and Wholesale
|Japan
|5,223
|275
|Ooredoo
|Utilities
|Qatar
|12,389
|276
|JC Decaux
|Media & Advertising
|France
|11,200
|277
|Grupo ACS
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Spain
|128,721
|278
|Ecolab
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|47,000
|279
|Hager
|Business Services & Supplies
|Germany
|12,900
|280
|Orange
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|France
|136,000
|281
|Nissan Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|134,111
|282
|Ackermans & van Haaren
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Belgium
|22,749
|283
|Alliance Global Group
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Philippines
|32,955
|284
|Fnac Darty
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|25,000
|285
|Nielsen
|Business Services & Supplies
|United Kingdom
|15,000
|286
|Groupe Atlantic
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|France
|9,400
|287
|Lanxess
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|13,100
|288
|Hero Motocorp
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|India
|9,215
|289
|Fujifilm Holdings
|Conglomerate
|Japan
|75,470
|290
|MetLife
|Insurance
|United States
|45,348
|291
|Chery Automobile
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|16,721
|292
|The Estée Lauder Companies
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|60,000
|293
|Check Point Software
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Israel
|5,599
|294
|Evonik Industries
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|30,000
|295
|Bauhaus
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|15,227
|296
|Emirates
|Transportation and Logistics
|United Arab Emirates
|85,219
|297
|Mobile Telecommunications KSC
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Kuwait
|7,400
|298
|HII
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|43,000
|299
|Aflac
|Insurance
|United States
|4,839
|300
|Heraeus
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|17,200
|301
|AMC Entertainment
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|33,694
|302
|Unilever
|Packaged Goods
|United Kingdom
|127,000
|303
|Calzedonia
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Italy
|44,300
|304
|LANDBANK
|Banking and Financial Services
|Philippines
|10,000
|305
|Intact Financial
|Insurance
|Canada
|26,000
|306
|Schwarz Gruppe
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|575,000
|307
|Commonwealth Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|Australia
|48,900
|308
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|38,254
|309
|Richemont
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Switzerland
|40,000
|310
|Axis Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|India
|92,000
|311
|Prudential Financial
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|39,000
|312
|MBDA
|Aerospace & Defense
|France
|14,000
|313
|CF Industries Holdings
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|2,700
|314
|London Stock Exchange
|Banking and Financial Services
|United Kingdom
|25,000
|315
|National Bank of Canada
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|29,509
|316
|Maybank
|Banking and Financial Services
|Malaysia
|42,000
|317
|HDFC Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|India
|173,222
|318
|MGM Resorts
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|75,000
|319
|FESTO
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|20,800
|320
|H&R Block
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|69,900
|321
|Paychex
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|16,000
|322
|Leonardo
|Aerospace & Defense
|Italy
|51,392
|323
|Lowe's
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|300,000
|324
|Bouygues
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|France
|196,154
|325
|AutoZone
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|112,000
|326
|Givaudan
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Switzerland
|16,670
|327
|Repsol
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Spain
|24,000
|328
|TotalEnergies
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|France
|100,000
|329
|LS Electric
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|South Korea
|3,500
|330
|Garmin
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|19,000
|331
|PNC Financial Services
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|61,000
|332
|Polaris Inc.
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|16,200
|333
|State Grid Corporation of China
|Utilities
|China
|1,720,000
|334
|Next
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United Kingdom
|44,000
|335
|General Electric
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|172,000
|336
|Chevron Phillips Chemical
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|5,000
|337
|Live Nation Entertainment
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|44,000
|338
|Haier Smart Home
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|China
|100,000
|339
|AirBnB
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|6,811
|340
|D'leteren Group
|Conglomerate
|Belgium
|46,570
|341
|Micron Technology
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|44,000
|342
|BBVA
|Banking and Financial Services
|Spain
|119,070
|343
|Lexmark International
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|8,174
|344
|BioNTech
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Germany
|4,500
|345
|Groupama Group
|Insurance
|France
|31,000
|346
|Kajima
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|19,400
|347
|Ping An Insurance Group
|Insurance
|China
|789,000
|348
|Adaro Energy
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Indonesia
|10,000
|349
|Bank of America
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|165,773
|350
|Pgnig Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Poland
|25,419
|351
|Aldi Nord
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|92,000
|352
|Deutsche Bahn
|Transportation and Logistics
|Germany
|324,136
|353
|H&M - Hennes & Mauritz
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Sweden
|106,522
|354
|Life Insurance Corporation of India
|Banking and Financial Services
|India
|98,463
|355
|Amgen
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|24,000
|356
|SKF Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Sweden
|42,641
|357
|Kubota
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|50,352
|358
|Carnival Corporation
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|120,000
|359
|Nordstrom
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|60,000
|360
|Aldi Süd
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|180,000
|361
|LT Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Philippines
|14,290
|362
|Hard Rock International
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|40,000
|363
|Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
|Transportation and Logistics
|Germany
|13,949
|364
|BAIC Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|12,000
|365
|Petronas Chemicals
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Malaysia
|50,000
|366
|Otto Group
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|41,186
|367
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|Media & Advertising
|United States
|37,500
|368
|AVL
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Austria
|11,200
|369
|Knauf
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|41,500
|370
|Shanghai Construction Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|China
|51,350
|371
|Foot Locker
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|46,880
|372
|Intersport
|Retail and Wholesale
|Switzerland
|100,000
|373
|Emerson Electric
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|85,500
|374
|ExxonMobil
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|62,000
|375
|Mueller
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|35,000
|376
|Midea Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|China
|166,000
|377
|Booking Holdings
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|21,600
|378
|Marubeni
|Conglomerate
|Japan
|45,995
|379
|Cummins
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|73,600
|380
|Marks & Spencer
|Retail and Wholesale
|United Kingdom
|64,261
|381
|Marathon Petroleum
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|17,800
|382
|Geberit
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|12,000
|383
|BCG (Boston Consulting Group)
|Professional Services
|United States
|30,000
|384
|Aviva
|Insurance
|United Kingdom
|23,701
|385
|Starbucks
|Restaurants
|United States
|402,000
|386
|Rheinmetall
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|28,000
|387
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|72,000
|388
|Posco
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|South Korea
|36,128
|389
|Hisense Visual Technology
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|China
|90,000
|390
|Electronic Arts
|Media & Advertising
|United States
|13,400
|391
|Oversea-Chinese Banking
|Banking and Financial Services
|Singapore
|31,601
|392
|Allianz
|Insurance
|Germany
|159,253
|393
|Atlas Holdings
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|50,000
|394
|Bain & Company
|Professional Services
|United States
|13,000
|395
|MTN Group
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|South Africa
|19,295
|396
|BYD Company
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|418,000
|397
|KKR
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|2,500
|398
|Dürr Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|19,000
|399
|Fuji Electric
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|27,123
|400
|Bank of Montreal
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|46,722
|401
|Bechtel
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|55,000
|402
|OMV Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Austria
|22,300
|403
|Umdasch Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Austria
|8,400
|404
|Microchip Technology
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|22,600
|405
|Nedbank
|Business Services & Supplies
|South Africa
|25,924
|406
|BRP
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Canada
|23,000
|407
|Gree Electric Appliances
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|China
|90,000
|408
|Ecopetrol
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Colombia
|9,770
|409
|Kering
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|France
|47,000
|410
|Kohler
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|40,000
|411
|Lululemon Athletica
|Retail and Wholesale
|Canada
|34,000
|412
|Pernod Ricard
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|France
|19,480
|413
|Grafton Group
|Retail and Wholesale
|Ireland
|11,000
|414
|Bristol Myers Squibb
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|34,300
|415
|Dow
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|37,800
|416
|Comcast
|Media & Advertising
|United States
|186,000
|417
|Linde
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Ireland
|65,010
|418
|NetEase
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|China
|31,119
|419
|H-E-B Grocery Company
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|145,000
|420
|SM Investments
|Professional Services
|Philippines
|140,000
|421
|Telkom Indonesia
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Indonesia
|23,793
|422
|CIBC
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|50,000
|423
|Bloomberg
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|20,000
|424
|Brother Industries
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|41,653
|425
|Mazda Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Japan
|48,750
|426
|HeidelbergCement
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|51,000
|427
|China National Heavy Duty Truck Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|27,080
|428
|Rohde & Schwarz
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|13,000
|429
|Industrial Bank of Korea
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Korea
|13,256
|430
|Schneider Electric
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|France
|135,000
|431
|Royal Caribbean Group
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|102,500
|432
|Kakao
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|South Korea
|14,178
|433
|Qihoo 360
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|China
|6,481
|434
|Koç Holding
|Conglomerate
|Turkey
|115,000
|435
|Nippon Steel
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|26,570
|436
|Cardinal Health
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|48,000
|437
|Keysight Technologies
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|15,000
|438
|Bucher Industries
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|14,876
|439
|CNP Assurances
|Insurance
|France
|5,645
|440
|MinebeaMitsumi
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|92,821
|441
|Applied Materials
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|33,000
|442
|Mitsubishi
|Retail and Wholesale
|Japan
|80,728
|443
|RBC
|Banking and Financial Services
|Canada
|97,000
|444
|Vaillant Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|17,000
|445
|ICBC
|Banking and Financial Services
|China
|427,587
|446
|Amadeus IT Group
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Spain
|18,000
|447
|Sembcorp Industries
|Utilities
|Singapore
|5,600
|448
|Kingfisher
|Retail and Wholesale
|United Kingdom
|82,000
|449
|Air Liquide
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|France
|67,100
|450
|Jungheinrich
|Transportation and Logistics
|Germany
|18,000
|451
|Canadian Natural Resources
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Canada
|10,035
|452
|BP
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United Kingdom
|67,600
|453
|Robert Half
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|16,300
|454
|SMA Solar Technology AG
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|3,600
|455
|Fortis (Canada)
|Utilities
|Canada
|9,200
|456
|Deloitte
|Professional Services
|United Kingdom
|415,000
|457
|Mapletree Investments
|Business Services & Supplies
|Singapore
|2,400
|458
|Banco Bradesco
|Banking and Financial Services
|Brazil
|88,381
|459
|Signa Holding
|Professional Services
|Austria
|46,000
|460
|AmRest
|Restaurants
|Spain
|45,000
|461
|Electrolux
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Sweden
|51,000
|462
|Shanghai Tunnel Engineering
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Singapore
|15,000
|463
|Air Products & Chemicals
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|22,000
|464
|Atlas Copco
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Sweden
|45,800
|465
|Hyundai Green Food
|Retail and Wholesale
|South Korea
|8,273
|466
|HD HYUNDAI
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|South Korea
|12,800
|467
|Draxlmaier Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|74,000
|468
|Axpo
|Utilities
|Switzerland
|6,000
|469
|Fast Retailing
|Retail and Wholesale
|Japan
|58,505
|470
|PKN Orlen
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Poland
|21,000
|471
|HubSpot
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|7,100
|472
|James Hardie Industries
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Ireland
|5,200
|473
|Carrefour
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|321,383
|474
|Celltrion Healthcare
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|South Korea
|2,172
|475
|Groupe BPCE
|Banking and Financial Services
|France
|100,000
|476
|Skanska
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Sweden
|30,000
|477
|Recruit
|Media & Advertising
|Japan
|58,493
|478
|Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|77,283
|479
|Hana Financial Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Korea
|22,007
|480
|Las Vegas Sands
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|35,700
|481
|Europcar
|Travel & Leisure
|France
|8,860
|482
|Natura &Co
|Retail and Wholesale
|Brazil
|35,000
|483
|Gilead Sciences
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|18,000
|484
|Brose Fahrzeugteile
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|32,000
|485
|Papa John's International
|Restaurants
|United States
|12,000
|486
|Standard Industries
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|20,000
|487
|Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
|Banking and Financial Services
|Germany
|10,384
|488
|Shimizu
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Japan
|10,845
|489
|Blum Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Austria
|9,300
|490
|Five Guys
|Restaurants
|United States
|5,000
|491
|ICICI Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|India
|130,542
|492
|SNCF
|Transportation and Logistics
|France
|276,000
|493
|Baxter International
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|United States
|60,000
|494
|CDW
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|15,000
|495
|John Lewis Partnership
|Retail and Wholesale
|United Kingdom
|80,000
|496
|Seiko Epson
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Japan
|79,906
|497
|Nice
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Israel
|
|498
|Six Flags
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|41,450
|499
|ByteDance
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|China
|150,000
|500
|Geely
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|120,000
|501
|Old Dominion Freight Line
|Transportation and Logistics
|United States
|23,000
|502
|Asurion
|Insurance
|United States
|25,000
|503
|DuPont De Nemours
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|23,000
|504
|Apar Technologies
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Singapore
|2,400
|505
|Agence France-Presse (AFP)
|Media & Advertising
|France
|2,400
|506
|EGGER
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Austria
|11,200
|507
|CACI International
|Professional Services
|United States
|23,000
|508
|LES Mousquetaires
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|150,000
|509
|Veolia Environnement
|Utilities
|France
|220,000
|510
|Morgan Stanley
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|82,000
|511
|HCL Technologies
|Professional Services
|India
|223,400
|512
|Fincantieri
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Italy
|20,000
|513
|Acciona
|Conglomerate
|Spain
|45,892
|514
|Pandora
|Retail and Wholesale
|Denmark
|32,000
|515
|Novo Nordisk
|Banking and Financial Services
|Denmark
|55,000
|516
|Accenture
|Professional Services
|Ireland
|738,000
|517
|Vodafone
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|United Kingdom
|104,000
|518
|Micro-Star International
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Taiwan
|13,000
|519
|Bechtle
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|14,505
|520
|EssilorLuxottica
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|France
|190,000
|521
|Mango
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Spain
|14,000
|522
|Elbit Systems
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Israel
|18,407
|523
|Hermès International
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|19,700
|524
|Medicover
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Sweden
|29,000
|525
|Ceconomy
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|50,000
|526
|Eurospin Italia
|Retail and Wholesale
|Italy
|20,000
|527
|Otis Worldwide
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|69,000
|528
|Gap
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United States
|95,000
|529
|BBK Electronics
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|China
|17,000
|530
|AAC Technologies Holdings
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Hong Kong
|52,000
|531
|Stellantis
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Netherlands
|272,367
|532
|Raiffeisen Bank International
|Banking and Financial Services
|Austria
|44,559
|533
|AIA Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Hong Kong
|23,000
|534
|Taiwan Semiconductor
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Taiwan
|73,090
|535
|Levi Strauss & Co
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United States
|18,000
|536
|Align Technology
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|23,165
|537
|Manpower
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|30,900
|538
|Keller Williams Realty
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|194,453
|539
|Munich Re
|Banking and Financial Services
|Germany
|41,389
|540
|Quest Diagnostics
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|50,000
|541
|Lam Research
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|18,700
|542
|KLA
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|15,000
|543
|China Communications Construction Company
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|China
|136,506
|544
|Harvey Norman
|Retail and Wholesale
|Australia
|6,627
|545
|Elevance Health
|Healthcare & Social
|United States
|100,000
|546
|International Airlines Group
|Transportation and Logistics
|United Kingdom
|64,734
|547
|Porr
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Austria
|20,232
|548
|Schmitz Cargobull
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|6,900
|549
|Red Bull
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Austria
|15,779
|550
|Sinopec
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|China
|374,791
|551
|FAW Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|118,000
|552
|DEKRA
|Professional Services
|Germany
|48,600
|553
|Komatsu
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|64,343
|554
|LUSH
|Retail and Wholesale
|United Kingdom
|12,704
|555
|OMRON
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Japan
|28,034
|556
|AstraZeneca
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United Kingdom
|83,500
|557
|Agilent Technologies
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|United States
|18,000
|558
|BayWa
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|24,287
|559
|Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|China
|11,690
|560
|Jardine Matheson
|Conglomerate
|China
|425,000
|561
|Shell
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Netherlands
|93,000
|562
|Generali Group
|Insurance
|Italy
|82,000
|563
|BOE Technology Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|China
|88,343
|564
|Deutsche Post
|Transportation and Logistics
|Germany
|600,000
|565
|BW Group
|Transportation and Logistics
|Bermuda
|12,500
|566
|Citigroup
|Banking and Financial Services
|United States
|230,000
|567
|JetBlue Airways
|Transportation and Logistics
|United States
|20,901
|568
|Artsana
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|Italy
|8,500
|569
|J Sainsbury
|Retail and Wholesale
|United Kingdom
|111,900
|570
|Anhui Construction Engineering Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|China
|18,060
|571
|Bell Food Group
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Switzerland
|12,000
|572
|Credit Agricole
|Banking and Financial Services
|France
|72,758
|573
|Palo Alto Networks
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|12,561
|574
|Barclays
|Banking and Financial Services
|United Kingdom
|87,400
|575
|Dole Food Co. Inc.
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Ireland
|
|576
|Korail
|Transportation and Logistics
|South Korea
|10,000
|577
|Nokia
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Finland
|86,900
|578
|Adani Enterprises
|Conglomerate
|India
|23,000
|579
|Walgreens Boots Alliance
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|325,000
|580
|Diehl
|Aerospace & Defense
|Germany
|16,550
|581
|Currys
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|United Kingdom
|28,000
|582
|TCL Technology
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|China
|12,000
|583
|Mann + Hummel
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|21,149
|584
|Kapsch
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Austria
|4,660
|585
|KSB AG
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|15,000
|586
|Adecco Group
|Business Services & Supplies
|Switzerland
|39,000
|587
|Mediaset
|Media & Advertising
|Italy
|5,000
|588
|Grab
|Travel & Leisure
|Singapore
|14,000
|589
|Saint-Gobain
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|France
|166,000
|590
|American Eagle Outfitters
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|United States
|40,000
|591
|KDDI
|Utilities
|Japan
|49,659
|592
|Cinemark Holdings
|Travel & Leisure
|United States
|26,100
|593
|Seagate Technology
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|40,000
|594
|AbbVie
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|United States
|50,000
|595
|Colliers International
|Professional Services
|Canada
|18,000
|596
|NEC
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Japan
|118,527
|597
|COFRA Group
|Retail and Wholesale
|Switzerland
|60,000
|598
|Banorte
|Banking and Financial Services
|Mexico
|26,455
|599
|Accton Technology
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|Taiwan
|5,484
|600
|Fidelity National Financial
|Insurance
|United States
|21,759
|601
|Cognizant
|Professional Services
|United States
|355,300
|602
|Amcor
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Australia
|44,000
|603
|Dongfeng Motor Group
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|119,420
|604
|Carter's
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|15,500
|605
|Ant Group
|Media & Advertising
|China
|16,600
|606
|Kone
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Finland
|60,000
|607
|Schroders
|Banking and Financial Services
|United Kingdom
|6,119
|608
|GS Group
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|South Korea
|36,000
|609
|Marvell Technology
|Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment
|United States
|6,800
|610
|SEW-Eurodrive
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|21,000
|611
|SAIC Motor
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|China
|215,999
|612
|PICC
|Insurance
|China
|10,000
|613
|Thai Beverage
|Retail and Wholesale
|Thailand
|43,422
|614
|CapitaLand Investment
|Professional Services
|Singapore
|12,100
|615
|ConocoPhillips
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|9,500
|616
|Moog
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|14,000
|617
|Allstate
|Insurance
|United States
|54,500
|618
|Genpact
|Professional Services
|United States
|115,000
|619
|Sage Group
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United Kingdom
|11,000
|620
|F5
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|4,000
|621
|Kirchhoff Automotive
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|8,000
|622
|General Mills
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|United States
|34,000
|623
|Modine Manufacturing
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|United States
|11,300
|624
|Black Red White
|Retail and Wholesale
|Poland
|5,000
|625
|Minor International
|Travel & Leisure
|Thailand
|75,000
|626
|Mirae Asset Financial Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Korea
|12,557
|627
|Amica Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Poland
|3,100
|628
|Schaeffler
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|84,000
|629
|Eberspaecher
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Germany
|10,700
|630
|Julius Baer Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Switzerland
|7,185
|631
|CLAAS
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Germany
|12,000
|632
|Albemarle
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|7,400
|633
|Baidu
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|China
|41,300
|634
|Alba Group
|Business Services & Supplies
|Germany
|8,700
|635
|SoftwareOne
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Switzerland
|8,900
|636
|International Paper
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|39,000
|637
|Canadian Tire Corporation
|Conglomerate
|Canada
|34,606
|638
|INEOS
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United Kingdom
|23,000
|639
|Migros
|Retail and Wholesale
|Switzerland
|97,727
|640
|DocuSign
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|7,336
|641
|Banco do Brasil
|Banking and Financial Services
|Brazil
|86,000
|642
|Illinois Tool Works
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|46,000
|643
|Bank of Ireland
|Banking and Financial Services
|Ireland
|9,894
|644
|LGT Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Liechtenstein
|5,000
|645
|Infosys
|Professional Services
|India
|336,000
|646
|UnitedHealth Group
|Insurance
|United States
|400,000
|647
|Pacific Century Group
|Conglomerate
|Hong Kong
|47,000
|648
|KPMG
|Business Services & Supplies
|United Kingdom
|265,000
|649
|Larsen & Toubro
|Conglomerate
|India
|55,202
|650
|BNK Financial Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|South Korea
|7,862
|651
|Rewe Group
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|384,000
|652
|Mediclinic International
|Healthcare & Social
|South Africa
|37,000
|653
|Sea Group
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|Singapore
|63,800
|654
|Rio Tinto
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United Kingdom
|54,000
|655
|Downer EDI
|Business Services & Supplies
|Australia
|32,000
|656
|Groupe Lactalis
|Retail and Wholesale
|France
|85,000
|657
|Owens Corning
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|United States
|19,000
|658
|Ipsen
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|France
|5,000
|659
|Orano
|Utilities
|France
|17,000
|660
|IAC/InterActiveCorp
|Retail and Wholesale
|United States
|11,000
|661
|Thermo Fisher Scientific
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|United States
|130,000
|662
|SingTel
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Singapore
|24,000
|663
|NAB - National Australia Bank
|Banking and Financial Services
|Australia
|32,000
|664
|Carrier Global
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|United States
|52,000
|665
|Bühler Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Switzerland
|12,500
|666
|Inditex
|Retail and Wholesale
|Spain
|164,997
|667
|Sasol
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|South Africa
|28,630
|668
|Bilfinger
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Germany
|30,000
|669
|Kellogg
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|United States
|30,000
|670
|PricewaterhouseCoopers
|Business Services & Supplies
|United Kingdom
|328,000
|671
|Sartorius
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Germany
|15,000
|672
|Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|Japan
|338,651
|673
|Bureau Veritas
|Business Services & Supplies
|France
|82,000
|674
|Sika
|Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals
|Switzerland
|33,698
|675
|Prudential
|Banking and Financial Services
|United Kingdom
|14,681
|676
|Qantas Airways
|Transportation and Logistics
|Australia
|26,000
|677
|Wuerth Group
|Retail and Wholesale
|Germany
|43,000
|678
|Ajinomoto
|Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco
|Japan
|34,615
|679
|Atlassian
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Australia
|8,813
|680
|PSA International
|Transportation and Logistics
|Singapore
|42,000
|681
|Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
|Business Services & Supplies
|United States
|8,890
|682
|JYSK
|Retail and Wholesale
|Denmark
|30,000
|683
|KT
|Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier
|South Korea
|20,544
|684
|Sharp
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|Japan
|45,729
|685
|ServiceNow
|IT, Internet, Software & Services
|United States
|17,848
|686
|William Demant Holding
|Business Services & Supplies
|Denmark
|20,500
|687
|NN Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Netherlands
|15,000
|688
|Bollore Group
|Engineering, Manufacturing
|France
|56,000
|689
|Crédit Mutuel
|Banking and Financial Services
|France
|77,000
|690
|ING Group
|Banking and Financial Services
|Netherlands
|60,000
|691
|Jacobs Solutions
|Professional Services
|United States
|60,000
|692
|ICON (Ireland)
|Drugs & Biotechnology
|Ireland
|41,160
|693
|MSC Mediterranean Shipping
|Transportation and Logistics
|Switzerland
|180,000
|694
|Hanwha
|Conglomerate
|South Korea
|4,927
|695
|Nexity
|Business Services & Supplies
|France
|8,500
|696
|Norwegian Cruise Line
|Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
|United States
|38,900
|697
|Keppel
|Banking and Financial Services
|Singapore
|17,238
|698
|Howmet Aerospace
|Aerospace & Defense
|United States
|21,400
|699
|Magna International
|Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers)
|Canada
|174,000
|700
|s.Oliver
|Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment
|Germany
|7,000