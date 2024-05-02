2024

I Migliori Luoghi di Lavoro

Posizione Nominativo Settore Paese Dipendenti
1 Samsung Electronics Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment South Korea 270,372
2 Microsoft IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 221,000
3 Alphabet IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 190,234
4 Apple Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 164,000
5 Ferrari Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Italy 4,919
6 IBM Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 288,300
7 Adobe IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 29,000
8 Costco Wholesale Retail and Wholesale United States 314,000
9 BMW Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 149,475
10 Cisco Systems Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 83,300
11 AIRBUS Aerospace & Defense Netherlands 134,267
12 Adidas Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Germany 59,258
13 Lockheed Martin Aerospace & Defense United States 116,000
14 Rolex Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Switzerland 14,000
15 Dell Technologies Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 133,000
16 Rossmann Retail and Wholesale Germany 60,500
17 PayPal Banking and Financial Services United States 29,900
18 Delta Air Lines Transportation and Logistics United States 90,000
19 Bosch Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 421,000
20 Nike Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United States 83,700
21 Honda Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 197,039
22 Sony Conglomerate Japan 110,000
23 Lego Group Packaged Goods Denmark 27,000
24 Decathlon Retail and Wholesale France 104,116
25 Pfizer Drugs & Biotechnology United States 83,300
26 Dr. Oetker Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Germany 17,900
27 Mercedes-Benz Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 170,000
28 Marriott International Travel & Leisure United States 377,000
29 DM Retail and Wholesale Germany 71,620
30 Puma Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Germany 20,000
31 IKEA Retail and Wholesale Netherlands 208,000
32 Intel IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 131,900
33 Fraunhofer Society Healthcare & Social Germany 30,800
34 Siemens Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 311,000
35 Dassault Group Aerospace & Defense France 12,400
36 L'Oréal Packaged Goods France 88,000
37 Electricite de France Utilities France 171,490
38 Amazon IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 1,541,000
39 Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 38,700
40 Chanel Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United Kingdom 32,000
41 Volkswagen Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 675,800
42 Enel Utilities Italy 65,178
43 San Miguel Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Philippines 50,433
44 3M Conglomerate United States 92,000
45 Mastercard Banking and Financial Services United States 29,900
46 Kärcher Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Germany 15,330
47 Erste Group Bank Banking and Financial Services Austria 42,746
48 KB Financial Group Banking and Financial Services South Korea 27,837
49 Prada Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Italy 13,768
50 Roche Holding Drugs & Biotechnology Switzerland 103,613
51 Netflix Media & Advertising United States 12,800
52 Northrop Grumman Aerospace & Defense United States 95,000
53 Rolls-Royce Holdings Aerospace & Defense United Kingdom 44,000
54 Security Bank Corp. Banking and Financial Services Philippines 7,338
55 ENBW Utilities Germany 26,980
56 Johnson & Johnson Drugs & Biotechnology United States 150,000
57 Boeing Aerospace & Defense United States 156,354
58 Colgate-Palmolive Packaged Goods United States 34,000
59 The Home Depot Retail and Wholesale United States 475,000
60 Naval Group Aerospace & Defense France 16,000
61 Safran Aerospace & Defense France 83,000
62 Oracle IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 170,000
63 Covéa Insurance France 24,000
64 MAIF Insurance France 8,000
65 Miele Gruppe Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 23,300
66 Novartis Drugs & Biotechnology Switzerland 105,533
67 Hyatt Hotels Travel & Leisure United States 130,000
68 Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and its affiliates Drugs & Biotechnology Germany 64,000
69 Volvo Group Engineering, Manufacturing Sweden 105,000
70 Reliance Industries Conglomerate India 389,415
71 DBS Bank Banking and Financial Services Singapore 36,000
72 Philips Health Care Equipment & Services Netherlands 80,000
73 Ford Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 173,000
74 Bain Capital Banking and Financial Services United States 1,600
75 Michelin Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) France 125,000
76 Sanofi Drugs & Biotechnology France 91,573
77 Coca-Cola Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco United States 700,000
78 Heineken Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Netherlands 85,000
79 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna Utilities Poland 41,000
80 Energie AG Oberoesterreich Utilities Austria 4,997
81 Groupe Adeo Retail and Wholesale France 155,000
82 Ace Hardware Retail and Wholesale United States 5,583
83 Sherwin-Williams Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 64,000
84 Fidelity Investments Banking and Financial Services United States 68,000
85 Shopify IT, Internet, Software & Services Canada 11,600
86 Banco Comercial Portugues Banking and Financial Services Portugal 15,745
87 eBay IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 11,600
88 Isuzu Motors Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 44,495
89 General Dynamics Aerospace & Defense United States 100,000
90 Salesforce IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 72,000
91 Infineon Technologies Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Germany 56,200
92 HP IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 58,000
93 PDD Holdings Business Services & Supplies China 12,992
94 Arkema Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals France 21,117
95 BASF Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 111,481
96 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment France 196,000
97 Panasonic Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 233,391
98 Meta Platforms IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 71,970
99 Progressive Insurance United States 50,000
100 Manitou Engineering, Manufacturing France 5,000
101 Pirelli Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Italy 31,300
102 Radisson Hotel Group Travel & Leisure Belgium 100,000
103 Absa Group Banking and Financial Services South Africa 35,451
104 Toyota Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 375,235
105 MTU Aero Engines Aerospace & Defense Germany 11,000
106 Møller-Maersk Transportation and Logistics Denmark 104,260
107 Danone Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco France 96,000
108 Alibaba Group IT, Internet, Software & Services China 235,216
109 KIA Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) South Korea 52,000
110 Beiersdorf Packaged Goods Germany 21,640
111 Labortoires Pierre Fabre Drugs & Biotechnology France 9,600
112 Boston Scientific Health Care Equipment & Services United States 45,000
113 Intuit IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 17,300
114 SK Group Conglomerate South Korea 117,590
115 Insight Enterprises IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 13,448
116 SAP IT, Internet, Software & Services Germany 105,000
117 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Travel & Leisure United States 45,000
118 B. Braun Health Care Equipment & Services Germany 65,000
119 Dyson Engineering, Manufacturing Singapore 14,000
120 American Express Banking and Financial Services United States 77,300
121 JD.com Retail and Wholesale China 45,000
122 OpenText IT, Internet, Software & Services Canada 24,000
123 Viatris Drugs and Biotechnology United States 37,000
124 Caterpillar Engineering, Manufacturing United States 109,100
125 IHG Hotels & Resorts Travel & Leisure United Kingdom 345,000
126 Covestro Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 18,000
127 Hewlett Packard Enterprise IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 60,000
128 Huawei Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier China 195,000
129 Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Travel & Leisure Canada 45,000
130 Standard Bank Group Banking and Financial Services South Africa 49,325
131 Bayer Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 101,369
132 Discover Financial Services Banking and Financial Services United States 20,200
133 Fielmann Retail and Wholesale Germany 22,354
134 Sandvik Engineering, Manufacturing Sweden 40,000
135 Carlsberg Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Denmark 39,375
136 Raytheon Technologies Aerospace & Defense United States 182,000
137 SC Johnson Engineering, Manufacturing United States 13,000
138 ArianeGroup Aerospace & Defense France 8,000
139 Aéma Groupe Insurance France 18,000
140 Eli Lilly Drugs & Biotechnology United States 40,000
141 Canon Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Japan 180,775
142 KGHM Polska Miedz Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Poland 34,000
143 Danfoss Engineering, Manufacturing Denmark 42,000
144 BAE Systems Aerospace & Defense United Kingdom 35,000
145 Acer Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Taiwan 7,725
146 Bonduelle Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco France 12,100
147 Capital One Banking and Financial Services United States 55,943
148 Henkel Packaged Goods Germany 50,000
149 TUI Group Travel & Leisure Germany 61,091
150 John Deere Engineering, Manufacturing United States 82,000
151 Fosun International Conglomerate China 108,000
152 Charles Schwab Banking and Financial Services United States 36,600
153 JPMorgan Chase Banking and Financial Services United States 250,000
154 NVIDIA Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 26,196
155 Energizer Holdings Engineering, Manufacturing United States 7,500
156 Plansee Group Engineering, Manufacturing Austria 3,500
157 ANZ Banking and Financial Services Australia 39,196
158 Hitachi Conglomerate Japan 29,485
159 AAM - American Axle & Manufacturing Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 19,000
160 Hilti Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Liechtenstein 32,000
161 Naver IT, Internet, Software & Services South Korea 4,930
162 Metropolitan Bank & Trust Banking and Financial Services Philippines 10,000
163 Asustek Computer Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Taiwan 17,000
164 Safaricom Utilities Kenya 5,500
165 Schindler Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 69,000
166 Legrand Engineering, Manufacturing France 38,000
167 Deutsche Telekom Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Germany 206,800
168 Shiseido Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 34,410
169 Liebherr Group Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 51,321
170 Shinhan Financial Group Banking and Financial Services South Korea 20,000
171 Bridgestone Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 129,260
172 MercadoLibre Business Services & Supplies Uruguay 40,055
173 Walt Disney Media & Advertising United States 220,000
174 Mattel Packaged Goods United States 31,000
175 Renault Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) France 105,812
176 Harley-Davidson Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 6,300
177 Eiffage Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals France 73,500
178 Hallmark Packaged Goods United States 20,000
179 Mitsubishi Electric Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 149,655
180 Procter & Gamble Packaged Goods United States 106,000
181 Nintendo Media & Advertising Japan 7,317
182 Illumina Drugs & Biotechnology United States 10,000
183 Tencent Holdings IT, Internet, Software & Services China 108,436
184 ABB Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 105,000
185 Hugo Boss Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Germany 17,000
186 Ayala Corp Conglomerate Philippines 47,747
187 Alstom Engineering, Manufacturing France 70,000
188 Duke Energy Utilities United States 28,000
189 Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Saudi Arabia 70,000
190 Air France-KLM Transportation and Logistics France 42,000
191 Autodesk IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 13,700
192 Xiaomi Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment China 32,543
193 Lenovo Group Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Hong Kong 77,000
194 Lindt & Sprungli Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Switzerland 14,000
195 LIXIL Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 55,000
196 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco United Kingdom 33,000
197 ENGIE Utilities France 96,454
198 GSK Drugs & Biotechnology United Kingdom 69,400
199 Scotiabank Banking and Financial Services Canada 90,000
200 RWE Utilities Germany 20,000
201 bioMerieux Drugs & Biotechnology France 13,800
202 Brunswick Engineering, Manufacturing United States 18,500
203 Chevron Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 38,258
204 Nippon Paint Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 30,247
205 Clorox Retail and Wholesale United States 8,700
206 Best Buy Retail and Wholesale United States 90,000
207 Kempinski Hotels Travel & Leisure Switzerland 24,000
208 Hapag-Lloyd Transportation and Logistics Germany 13,900
209 Desjardins Group Banking and Financial Services Canada 58,774
210 Tesco Retail and Wholesale United Kingdom 330,000
211 Douglas Retail and Wholesale Germany 18,000
212 PepsiCo Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco United States 291,000
213 Expedia Group Travel & Leisure United States 16,500
214 FedEx Transportation and Logistics United States 558,000
215 Abbott Laboratories Drugs & Biotechnology United States 115,000
216 Continental Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 199,038
217 Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United Arab Emirates 31,460
218 Liberty Mutual Insurance United States 50,000
219 Manulife Banking and Financial Services Canada 40,000
220 Raymond James Financial Banking and Financial Services United States 17,000
221 Qatar Fuel Company (WOQOD) Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Qatar 5,000
222 Qualcomm Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 51,000
223 Mitsubishi Motors Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 80,000
224 Hornbach Holding Retail and Wholesale Germany 25,000
225 General Motors Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 165,000
226 Best Western International Travel & Leisure United States 1,000
227 BHP Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Australia 80,000
228 LG Conglomerate South Korea 280,000
229 Hyundai Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) South Korea 292,757
230 Boehringer Ingelheim Drugs & Biotechnology Germany 52,000
231 Honeywell International Aerospace & Defense United States 97,000
232 Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Insurance Israel 4,940
233 Advanced Micro Devices Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 25,000
234 Corning Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 58,000
235 Toshiba Conglomerate Japan 106,648
236 Air Canada Transportation and Logistics Canada 36,000
237 Accor Travel & Leisure France 300,000
238 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Drugs & Biotechnology United States 11,851
239 Murata Manufacturing Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 73,164
240 Goodyear Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 74,000
241 Reliance Steel Engineering, Manufacturing United States 14,000
242 Bajaj Conglomerate India 36,000
243 Motorola Solutions Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 8,950
244 Astra International Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Indonesia 198,200
245 Ericsson Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Sweden 103,890
246 A2A Utilities Italy 12,500
247 Fujitsu Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Japan 124,055
248 Deutsche Lufthansa Transportation and Logistics Germany 109,509
249 Deichmann Retail and Wholesale Germany 48,151
250 IHH Healthcare Healthcare & Social Malaysia 52,261
251 Palfinger Engineering, Manufacturing Austria 12,210
252 KEPCO Utilities South Korea 23,728
253 Aditya Birla Group Conglomerate India 185,000
254 Hong Leong Group Business Services & Supplies Singapore 20,000
255 Merck & Co. Drugs & Biotechnology United States 69,000
256 Singapore Airlines Transportation and Logistics Singapore 22,819
257 American Airlines Group Transportation and Logistics United States 129,700
258 Lloyds Banking Group Banking and Financial Services United Kingdom 58,000
259 Nestlé Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Switzerland 275,000
260 Ralph Lauren Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United States 23,300
261 NTPC Utilities India 18,936
262 Sapporo Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Japan 13,832
263 Mapei Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Italy 11,900
264 Suzuki Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 16,267
265 GOLDBECK Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 11,000
266 Olympus Health Care Equipment & Services Japan 32,844
267 Sick Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Germany 11,022
268 Grupo Argos Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Colombia 11,500
269 Takeda Pharmaceutical Drugs & Biotechnology Japan 49,095
270 Phoenix Contact Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 22,000
271 Power Corp of Canada Insurance Canada 31,000
272 Kimberly-Clark Packaged Goods United States 45,000
273 Medtronic Health Care Equipment & Services Ireland 95,000
274 Sumitomo Retail and Wholesale Japan 5,223
275 Ooredoo Utilities Qatar 12,389
276 JC Decaux Media & Advertising France 11,200
277 Grupo ACS Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Spain 128,721
278 Ecolab Business Services & Supplies United States 47,000
279 Hager Business Services & Supplies Germany 12,900
280 Orange Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier France 136,000
281 Nissan Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 134,111
282 Ackermans & van Haaren Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Belgium 22,749
283 Alliance Global Group Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Philippines 32,955
284 Fnac Darty Retail and Wholesale France 25,000
285 Nielsen Business Services & Supplies United Kingdom 15,000
286 Groupe Atlantic Engineering, Manufacturing France 9,400
287 Lanxess Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 13,100
288 Hero Motocorp Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) India 9,215
289 Fujifilm Holdings Conglomerate Japan 75,470
290 MetLife Insurance United States 45,348
291 Chery Automobile Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 16,721
292 The Estée Lauder Companies Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 60,000
293 Check Point Software IT, Internet, Software & Services Israel 5,599
294 Evonik Industries Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 30,000
295 Bauhaus Retail and Wholesale Germany 15,227
296 Emirates Transportation and Logistics United Arab Emirates 85,219
297 Mobile Telecommunications KSC Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Kuwait 7,400
298 HII Aerospace & Defense United States 43,000
299 Aflac Insurance United States 4,839
300 Heraeus Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 17,200
301 AMC Entertainment Travel & Leisure United States 33,694
302 Unilever Packaged Goods United Kingdom 127,000
303 Calzedonia Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Italy 44,300
304 LANDBANK Banking and Financial Services Philippines 10,000
305 Intact Financial Insurance Canada 26,000
306 Schwarz Gruppe Retail and Wholesale Germany 575,000
307 Commonwealth Bank Banking and Financial Services Australia 48,900
308 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 38,254
309 Richemont Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Switzerland 40,000
310 Axis Bank Banking and Financial Services India 92,000
311 Prudential Financial Banking and Financial Services United States 39,000
312 MBDA Aerospace & Defense France 14,000
313 CF Industries Holdings Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 2,700
314 London Stock Exchange Banking and Financial Services United Kingdom 25,000
315 National Bank of Canada Banking and Financial Services Canada 29,509
316 Maybank Banking and Financial Services Malaysia 42,000
317 HDFC Bank Banking and Financial Services India 173,222
318 MGM Resorts Travel & Leisure United States 75,000
319 FESTO Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 20,800
320 H&R Block Business Services & Supplies United States 69,900
321 Paychex Business Services & Supplies United States 16,000
322 Leonardo Aerospace & Defense Italy 51,392
323 Lowe's Retail and Wholesale United States 300,000
324 Bouygues Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals France 196,154
325 AutoZone Retail and Wholesale United States 112,000
326 Givaudan Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Switzerland 16,670
327 Repsol Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Spain 24,000
328 TotalEnergies Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals France 100,000
329 LS Electric Engineering, Manufacturing South Korea 3,500
330 Garmin Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 19,000
331 PNC Financial Services Banking and Financial Services United States 61,000
332 Polaris Inc. Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 16,200
333 State Grid Corporation of China Utilities China 1,720,000
334 Next Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United Kingdom 44,000
335 General Electric Engineering, Manufacturing United States 172,000
336 Chevron Phillips Chemical Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 5,000
337 Live Nation Entertainment IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 44,000
338 Haier Smart Home Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment China 100,000
339 AirBnB Travel & Leisure United States 6,811
340 D'leteren Group Conglomerate Belgium 46,570
341 Micron Technology Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 44,000
342 BBVA Banking and Financial Services Spain 119,070
343 Lexmark International Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 8,174
344 BioNTech Drugs & Biotechnology Germany 4,500
345 Groupama Group Insurance France 31,000
346 Kajima Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 19,400
347 Ping An Insurance Group Insurance China 789,000
348 Adaro Energy Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Indonesia 10,000
349 Bank of America Banking and Financial Services United States 165,773
350 Pgnig Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Poland 25,419
351 Aldi Nord Retail and Wholesale Germany 92,000
352 Deutsche Bahn Transportation and Logistics Germany 324,136
353 H&M - Hennes & Mauritz Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Sweden 106,522
354 Life Insurance Corporation of India Banking and Financial Services India 98,463
355 Amgen Drugs & Biotechnology United States 24,000
356 SKF Group Engineering, Manufacturing Sweden 42,641
357 Kubota Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 50,352
358 Carnival Corporation Travel & Leisure United States 120,000
359 Nordstrom Retail and Wholesale United States 60,000
360 Aldi Süd Retail and Wholesale Germany 180,000
361 LT Group Banking and Financial Services Philippines 14,290
362 Hard Rock International Travel & Leisure United States 40,000
363 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Transportation and Logistics Germany 13,949
364 BAIC Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 12,000
365 Petronas Chemicals Drugs & Biotechnology Malaysia 50,000
366 Otto Group Retail and Wholesale Germany 41,186
367 Warner Bros. Discovery Media & Advertising United States 37,500
368 AVL Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Austria 11,200
369 Knauf Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 41,500
370 Shanghai Construction Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals China 51,350
371 Foot Locker Retail and Wholesale United States 46,880
372 Intersport Retail and Wholesale Switzerland 100,000
373 Emerson Electric Engineering, Manufacturing United States 85,500
374 ExxonMobil Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 62,000
375 Mueller Retail and Wholesale Germany 35,000
376 Midea Group Engineering, Manufacturing China 166,000
377 Booking Holdings Travel & Leisure United States 21,600
378 Marubeni Conglomerate Japan 45,995
379 Cummins Engineering, Manufacturing United States 73,600
380 Marks & Spencer Retail and Wholesale United Kingdom 64,261
381 Marathon Petroleum Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 17,800
382 Geberit Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 12,000
383 BCG (Boston Consulting Group) Professional Services United States 30,000
384 Aviva Insurance United Kingdom 23,701
385 Starbucks Restaurants United States 402,000
386 Rheinmetall Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 28,000
387 E.ON Utilities Germany 72,000
388 Posco Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals South Korea 36,128
389 Hisense Visual Technology Engineering, Manufacturing China 90,000
390 Electronic Arts Media & Advertising United States 13,400
391 Oversea-Chinese Banking Banking and Financial Services Singapore 31,601
392 Allianz Insurance Germany 159,253
393 Atlas Holdings Engineering, Manufacturing United States 50,000
394 Bain & Company Professional Services United States 13,000
395 MTN Group Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier South Africa 19,295
396 BYD Company Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 418,000
397 KKR Banking and Financial Services United States 2,500
398 Dürr Group Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 19,000
399 Fuji Electric Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 27,123
400 Bank of Montreal Banking and Financial Services Canada 46,722
401 Bechtel Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 55,000
402 OMV Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Austria 22,300
403 Umdasch Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Austria 8,400
404 Microchip Technology Engineering, Manufacturing United States 22,600
405 Nedbank Business Services & Supplies South Africa 25,924
406 BRP Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Canada 23,000
407 Gree Electric Appliances Engineering, Manufacturing China 90,000
408 Ecopetrol Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Colombia 9,770
409 Kering Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment France 47,000
410 Kohler Engineering, Manufacturing United States 40,000
411 Lululemon Athletica Retail and Wholesale Canada 34,000
412 Pernod Ricard Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco France 19,480
413 Grafton Group Retail and Wholesale Ireland 11,000
414 Bristol Myers Squibb Drugs & Biotechnology United States 34,300
415 Dow Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 37,800
416 Comcast Media & Advertising United States 186,000
417 Linde Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Ireland 65,010
418 NetEase IT, Internet, Software & Services China 31,119
419 H-E-B Grocery Company Retail and Wholesale United States 145,000
420 SM Investments Professional Services Philippines 140,000
421 Telkom Indonesia Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Indonesia 23,793
422 CIBC Banking and Financial Services Canada 50,000
423 Bloomberg IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 20,000
424 Brother Industries Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 41,653
425 Mazda Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Japan 48,750
426 HeidelbergCement Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 51,000
427 China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 27,080
428 Rohde & Schwarz Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 13,000
429 Industrial Bank of Korea Banking and Financial Services South Korea 13,256
430 Schneider Electric Engineering, Manufacturing France 135,000
431 Royal Caribbean Group Travel & Leisure United States 102,500
432 Kakao IT, Internet, Software & Services South Korea 14,178
433 Qihoo 360 IT, Internet, Software & Services China 6,481
434 Koç Holding Conglomerate Turkey 115,000
435 Nippon Steel Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 26,570
436 Cardinal Health Retail and Wholesale United States 48,000
437 Keysight Technologies Engineering, Manufacturing United States 15,000
438 Bucher Industries Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 14,876
439 CNP Assurances Insurance France 5,645
440 MinebeaMitsumi Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 92,821
441 Applied Materials Engineering, Manufacturing United States 33,000
442 Mitsubishi Retail and Wholesale Japan 80,728
443 RBC Banking and Financial Services Canada 97,000
444 Vaillant Group Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 17,000
445 ICBC Banking and Financial Services China 427,587
446 Amadeus IT Group IT, Internet, Software & Services Spain 18,000
447 Sembcorp Industries Utilities Singapore 5,600
448 Kingfisher Retail and Wholesale United Kingdom 82,000
449 Air Liquide Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals France 67,100
450 Jungheinrich Transportation and Logistics Germany 18,000
451 Canadian Natural Resources Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Canada 10,035
452 BP Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United Kingdom 67,600
453 Robert Half Business Services & Supplies United States 16,300
454 SMA Solar Technology AG Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 3,600
455 Fortis (Canada) Utilities Canada 9,200
456 Deloitte Professional Services United Kingdom 415,000
457 Mapletree Investments Business Services & Supplies Singapore 2,400
458 Banco Bradesco Banking and Financial Services Brazil 88,381
459 Signa Holding Professional Services Austria 46,000
460 AmRest Restaurants Spain 45,000
461 Electrolux Engineering, Manufacturing Sweden 51,000
462 Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Engineering, Manufacturing Singapore 15,000
463 Air Products & Chemicals Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 22,000
464 Atlas Copco Engineering, Manufacturing Sweden 45,800
465 Hyundai Green Food Retail and Wholesale South Korea 8,273
466 HD HYUNDAI Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals South Korea 12,800
467 Draxlmaier Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 74,000
468 Axpo Utilities Switzerland 6,000
469 Fast Retailing Retail and Wholesale Japan 58,505
470 PKN Orlen Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Poland 21,000
471 HubSpot IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 7,100
472 James Hardie Industries Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Ireland 5,200
473 Carrefour Retail and Wholesale France 321,383
474 Celltrion Healthcare Drugs & Biotechnology South Korea 2,172
475 Groupe BPCE Banking and Financial Services France 100,000
476 Skanska Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Sweden 30,000
477 Recruit Media & Advertising Japan 58,493
478 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 77,283
479 Hana Financial Group Banking and Financial Services South Korea 22,007
480 Las Vegas Sands Travel & Leisure United States 35,700
481 Europcar Travel & Leisure France 8,860
482 Natura &Co Retail and Wholesale Brazil 35,000
483 Gilead Sciences Drugs & Biotechnology United States 18,000
484 Brose Fahrzeugteile Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 32,000
485 Papa John's International Restaurants United States 12,000
486 Standard Industries Engineering, Manufacturing United States 20,000
487 Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg Banking and Financial Services Germany 10,384
488 Shimizu Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Japan 10,845
489 Blum Group Engineering, Manufacturing Austria 9,300
490 Five Guys Restaurants United States 5,000
491 ICICI Bank Banking and Financial Services India 130,542
492 SNCF Transportation and Logistics France 276,000
493 Baxter International Health Care Equipment & Services United States 60,000
494 CDW Business Services & Supplies United States 15,000
495 John Lewis Partnership Retail and Wholesale United Kingdom 80,000
496 Seiko Epson Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Japan 79,906
497 Nice Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Israel
498 Six Flags Travel & Leisure United States 41,450
499 ByteDance IT, Internet, Software & Services China 150,000
500 Geely Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 120,000
501 Old Dominion Freight Line Transportation and Logistics United States 23,000
502 Asurion Insurance United States 25,000
503 DuPont De Nemours Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 23,000
504 Apar Technologies IT, Internet, Software & Services Singapore 2,400
505 Agence France-Presse (AFP) Media & Advertising France 2,400
506 EGGER Engineering, Manufacturing Austria 11,200
507 CACI International Professional Services United States 23,000
508 LES Mousquetaires Retail and Wholesale France 150,000
509 Veolia Environnement Utilities France 220,000
510 Morgan Stanley Banking and Financial Services United States 82,000
511 HCL Technologies Professional Services India 223,400
512 Fincantieri Engineering, Manufacturing Italy 20,000
513 Acciona Conglomerate Spain 45,892
514 Pandora Retail and Wholesale Denmark 32,000
515 Novo Nordisk Banking and Financial Services Denmark 55,000
516 Accenture Professional Services Ireland 738,000
517 Vodafone Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier United Kingdom 104,000
518 Micro-Star International Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Taiwan 13,000
519 Bechtle Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 14,505
520 EssilorLuxottica Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment France 190,000
521 Mango Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Spain 14,000
522 Elbit Systems Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Israel 18,407
523 Hermès International Retail and Wholesale France 19,700
524 Medicover Health Care Equipment & Services Sweden 29,000
525 Ceconomy Retail and Wholesale Germany 50,000
526 Eurospin Italia Retail and Wholesale Italy 20,000
527 Otis Worldwide Engineering, Manufacturing United States 69,000
528 Gap Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United States 95,000
529 BBK Electronics Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment China 17,000
530 AAC Technologies Holdings Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Hong Kong 52,000
531 Stellantis Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Netherlands 272,367
532 Raiffeisen Bank International Banking and Financial Services Austria 44,559
533 AIA Group Banking and Financial Services Hong Kong 23,000
534 Taiwan Semiconductor Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Taiwan 73,090
535 Levi Strauss & Co Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United States 18,000
536 Align Technology Engineering, Manufacturing United States 23,165
537 Manpower Business Services & Supplies United States 30,900
538 Keller Williams Realty Business Services & Supplies United States 194,453
539 Munich Re Banking and Financial Services Germany 41,389
540 Quest Diagnostics Drugs & Biotechnology United States 50,000
541 Lam Research Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 18,700
542 KLA IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 15,000
543 China Communications Construction Company Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals China 136,506
544 Harvey Norman Retail and Wholesale Australia 6,627
545 Elevance Health Healthcare & Social United States 100,000
546 International Airlines Group Transportation and Logistics United Kingdom 64,734
547 Porr Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Austria 20,232
548 Schmitz Cargobull Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 6,900
549 Red Bull Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Austria 15,779
550 Sinopec Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals China 374,791
551 FAW Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 118,000
552 DEKRA Professional Services Germany 48,600
553 Komatsu Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 64,343
554 LUSH Retail and Wholesale United Kingdom 12,704
555 OMRON Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Japan 28,034
556 AstraZeneca Drugs & Biotechnology United Kingdom 83,500
557 Agilent Technologies Health Care Equipment & Services United States 18,000
558 BayWa Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 24,287
559 Shanghai Huayi Group Corporation Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals China 11,690
560 Jardine Matheson Conglomerate China 425,000
561 Shell Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Netherlands 93,000
562 Generali Group Insurance Italy 82,000
563 BOE Technology Group Engineering, Manufacturing China 88,343
564 Deutsche Post Transportation and Logistics Germany 600,000
565 BW Group Transportation and Logistics Bermuda 12,500
566 Citigroup Banking and Financial Services United States 230,000
567 JetBlue Airways Transportation and Logistics United States 20,901
568 Artsana Health Care Equipment & Services Italy 8,500
569 J Sainsbury Retail and Wholesale United Kingdom 111,900
570 Anhui Construction Engineering Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals China 18,060
571 Bell Food Group Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Switzerland 12,000
572 Credit Agricole Banking and Financial Services France 72,758
573 Palo Alto Networks Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 12,561
574 Barclays Banking and Financial Services United Kingdom 87,400
575 Dole Food Co. Inc. Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Ireland
576 Korail Transportation and Logistics South Korea 10,000
577 Nokia Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Finland 86,900
578 Adani Enterprises Conglomerate India 23,000
579 Walgreens Boots Alliance Retail and Wholesale United States 325,000
580 Diehl Aerospace & Defense Germany 16,550
581 Currys Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier United Kingdom 28,000
582 TCL Technology Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment China 12,000
583 Mann + Hummel Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 21,149
584 Kapsch Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Austria 4,660
585 KSB AG Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 15,000
586 Adecco Group Business Services & Supplies Switzerland 39,000
587 Mediaset Media & Advertising Italy 5,000
588 Grab Travel & Leisure Singapore 14,000
589 Saint-Gobain Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals France 166,000
590 American Eagle Outfitters Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment United States 40,000
591 KDDI Utilities Japan 49,659
592 Cinemark Holdings Travel & Leisure United States 26,100
593 Seagate Technology Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 40,000
594 AbbVie Drugs & Biotechnology United States 50,000
595 Colliers International Professional Services Canada 18,000
596 NEC Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Japan 118,527
597 COFRA Group Retail and Wholesale Switzerland 60,000
598 Banorte Banking and Financial Services Mexico 26,455
599 Accton Technology Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment Taiwan 5,484
600 Fidelity National Financial Insurance United States 21,759
601 Cognizant Professional Services United States 355,300
602 Amcor Engineering, Manufacturing Australia 44,000
603 Dongfeng Motor Group Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 119,420
604 Carter's Retail and Wholesale United States 15,500
605 Ant Group Media & Advertising China 16,600
606 Kone Engineering, Manufacturing Finland 60,000
607 Schroders Banking and Financial Services United Kingdom 6,119
608 GS Group Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals South Korea 36,000
609 Marvell Technology Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment United States 6,800
610 SEW-Eurodrive Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 21,000
611 SAIC Motor Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) China 215,999
612 PICC Insurance China 10,000
613 Thai Beverage Retail and Wholesale Thailand 43,422
614 CapitaLand Investment Professional Services Singapore 12,100
615 ConocoPhillips Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 9,500
616 Moog Engineering, Manufacturing United States 14,000
617 Allstate Insurance United States 54,500
618 Genpact Professional Services United States 115,000
619 Sage Group IT, Internet, Software & Services United Kingdom 11,000
620 F5 IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 4,000
621 Kirchhoff Automotive Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 8,000
622 General Mills Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco United States 34,000
623 Modine Manufacturing Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) United States 11,300
624 Black Red White Retail and Wholesale Poland 5,000
625 Minor International Travel & Leisure Thailand 75,000
626 Mirae Asset Financial Group Banking and Financial Services South Korea 12,557
627 Amica Group Engineering, Manufacturing Poland 3,100
628 Schaeffler Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 84,000
629 Eberspaecher Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Germany 10,700
630 Julius Baer Group Banking and Financial Services Switzerland 7,185
631 CLAAS Engineering, Manufacturing Germany 12,000
632 Albemarle Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 7,400
633 Baidu IT, Internet, Software & Services China 41,300
634 Alba Group Business Services & Supplies Germany 8,700
635 SoftwareOne Engineering, Manufacturing Switzerland 8,900
636 International Paper Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 39,000
637 Canadian Tire Corporation Conglomerate Canada 34,606
638 INEOS Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United Kingdom 23,000
639 Migros Retail and Wholesale Switzerland 97,727
640 DocuSign IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 7,336
641 Banco do Brasil Banking and Financial Services Brazil 86,000
642 Illinois Tool Works Engineering, Manufacturing United States 46,000
643 Bank of Ireland Banking and Financial Services Ireland 9,894
644 LGT Group Banking and Financial Services Liechtenstein 5,000
645 Infosys Professional Services India 336,000
646 UnitedHealth Group Insurance United States 400,000
647 Pacific Century Group Conglomerate Hong Kong 47,000
648 KPMG Business Services & Supplies United Kingdom 265,000
649 Larsen & Toubro Conglomerate India 55,202
650 BNK Financial Group Banking and Financial Services South Korea 7,862
651 Rewe Group Retail and Wholesale Germany 384,000
652 Mediclinic International Healthcare & Social South Africa 37,000
653 Sea Group IT, Internet, Software & Services Singapore 63,800
654 Rio Tinto Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United Kingdom 54,000
655 Downer EDI Business Services & Supplies Australia 32,000
656 Groupe Lactalis Retail and Wholesale France 85,000
657 Owens Corning Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals United States 19,000
658 Ipsen Drugs & Biotechnology France 5,000
659 Orano Utilities France 17,000
660 IAC/InterActiveCorp Retail and Wholesale United States 11,000
661 Thermo Fisher Scientific Health Care Equipment & Services United States 130,000
662 SingTel Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Singapore 24,000
663 NAB - National Australia Bank Banking and Financial Services Australia 32,000
664 Carrier Global Engineering, Manufacturing United States 52,000
665 Bühler Group Banking and Financial Services Switzerland 12,500
666 Inditex Retail and Wholesale Spain 164,997
667 Sasol Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals South Africa 28,630
668 Bilfinger Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Germany 30,000
669 Kellogg Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco United States 30,000
670 PricewaterhouseCoopers Business Services & Supplies United Kingdom 328,000
671 Sartorius Drugs & Biotechnology Germany 15,000
672 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier Japan 338,651
673 Bureau Veritas Business Services & Supplies France 82,000
674 Sika Construction, Oil & Gas Operations, Mining and Chemicals Switzerland 33,698
675 Prudential Banking and Financial Services United Kingdom 14,681
676 Qantas Airways Transportation and Logistics Australia 26,000
677 Wuerth Group Retail and Wholesale Germany 43,000
678 Ajinomoto Food, Soft Beverages, Alcohol & Tobacco Japan 34,615
679 Atlassian Engineering, Manufacturing Australia 8,813
680 PSA International Transportation and Logistics Singapore 42,000
681 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. Business Services & Supplies United States 8,890
682 JYSK Retail and Wholesale Denmark 30,000
683 KT Telecommunications Services, Cable Supplier South Korea 20,544
684 Sharp Engineering, Manufacturing Japan 45,729
685 ServiceNow IT, Internet, Software & Services United States 17,848
686 William Demant Holding Business Services & Supplies Denmark 20,500
687 NN Group Banking and Financial Services Netherlands 15,000
688 Bollore Group Engineering, Manufacturing France 56,000
689 Crédit Mutuel Banking and Financial Services France 77,000
690 ING Group Banking and Financial Services Netherlands 60,000
691 Jacobs Solutions Professional Services United States 60,000
692 ICON (Ireland) Drugs & Biotechnology Ireland 41,160
693 MSC Mediterranean Shipping Transportation and Logistics Switzerland 180,000
694 Hanwha Conglomerate South Korea 4,927
695 Nexity Business Services & Supplies France 8,500
696 Norwegian Cruise Line Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure United States 38,900
697 Keppel Banking and Financial Services Singapore 17,238
698 Howmet Aerospace Aerospace & Defense United States 21,400
699 Magna International Automotive (Automotive and Suppliers) Canada 174,000
700 s.Oliver Clothing, Shoes, Sports Equipment Germany 7,000