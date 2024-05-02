2024

Le Migliori Fintech

 
Nominativo Categoria Finanziamenti Quartier Generale
Addepar Wall Street & Enterprise $500 M Mountain View, California, United States
Alloy Wall Street & Enterprise $210 M New York, New York, United States
Arta Finance Investing $92 M Mountain View, California, United States
At-Bay Insurance $292 M San Francisco, California, United States
Atomic Investing $25 M New York, New York, United States
Candex Payments $85 M New York, New York, United States
Capitalize Investing $15 M New York, New York, United States
Carry1st Payments $58 M Cape Town, South Africa
Chainalysis Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies $535 M New York, New York, United States
Chime Personal Finance $2,3 B San Francisco, California, United States
Coalition Insurance $770 M San Francisco, California, United States
Column Business to Business Banking $50 M San Francisco, California, United States
DataSnipper Wall Street & Enterprise $200 M Amsterdam, Netherlands
Esusu Personal Finance $145 M New York, New York, United States
Ethos Insurance $400 M Austin, Texas, United States
Fireblocks Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies $1 B New York, New York, United States
Found Business to Business Banking $73 M San Francisco, California, United States
Gauntlet Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies $45 M New York, New York, United States
GlossGenius Payments $70 M New York, New York, United States
GoodLeap Business to Business Banking $1,6 B Roseville, California, United States
Groundfloor Real estate $34 M Atlanta, Georgia, United States
iCapital Investing $765 M New York, New York, United States
Kin Insurance Insurance $264 M Chicago, Illinois, United States
Kudos Technologies Personal Finance $17 M Los Angeles, California, United States
Lead Bank Business to Business Banking $100 M Kansas City, Missouri, United States
Melio Payments $506 M New York, New York, United States
Mercury Business to Business Banking $163 M San Francisco, California, United States
Merge Wall Street & Enterprise $75 M San Francisco, California, United States
Middesk Wall Street & Enterprise $80 M San Francisco, California, United States
MX Payments $475 M Lehi, Utah, United States
Navan Business to Business Banking $1,55 B Palo Alto, California, United States
Next Insurance Insurance $1,1 B Palo Alto, California, United States
Nium Payments $288 M San Francisco, California, United States
Persona Wall Street & Enterprise $218 M San Francisco, California, United States
Plaid Payments $735 M San Francisco, California, United States
Propel Personal Finance $90 M Brooklyn, New York, United States
Pulley Wall Street & Enterprise $50 M San Francisco, California, United States
Ramp Business to Business Banking $1,67 B New York, New York, United States
SentiLink Wall Street & Enterprise $85 M San Francisco, California, United States
Stripe Payments $8,9 B San Francisco, California, United States
Sunbit Personal Finance $256 M Los Angeles, California, United States
Sure Insurance $123 M Santa Monica, California, United States
TabaPay Payments $2 M Mountain view, California, United States
Tala Personal Finance $350 M Santa Monica, California, United States
Trumid Wall Street & Enterprise $650 M New York, New York, United States
Unit Business to Business Banking $170 M New York, New York, United States
Valon Real estate $125 M New York, New York, United States
Vestwell Investing $275 M New York, New York, United States
Wealthfront Investing $230 M Palo Alto, California, United States
Zest AI Business to Business Banking $120 M Burbank, California, United States