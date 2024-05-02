Le Migliori Fintech

|Nominativo
|Categoria
|Finanziamenti
|Quartier Generale
|Addepar
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$500 M
|Mountain View, California, United States
|Alloy
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$210 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Arta Finance
|Investing
|$92 M
|Mountain View, California, United States
|At-Bay
|Insurance
|$292 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Atomic
|Investing
|$25 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Candex
|Payments
|$85 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Capitalize
|Investing
|$15 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Carry1st
|Payments
|$58 M
|Cape Town, South Africa
|Chainalysis
|Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies
|$535 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Chime
|Personal Finance
|$2,3 B
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Coalition
|Insurance
|$770 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Column
|Business to Business Banking
|$50 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|DataSnipper
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$200 M
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Esusu
|Personal Finance
|$145 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Ethos
|Insurance
|$400 M
|Austin, Texas, United States
|Fireblocks
|Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies
|$1 B
|New York, New York, United States
|Found
|Business to Business Banking
|$73 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Gauntlet
|Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies
|$45 M
|New York, New York, United States
|GlossGenius
|Payments
|$70 M
|New York, New York, United States
|GoodLeap
|Business to Business Banking
|$1,6 B
|Roseville, California, United States
|Groundfloor
|Real estate
|$34 M
|Atlanta, Georgia, United States
|iCapital
|Investing
|$765 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Kin Insurance
|Insurance
|$264 M
|Chicago, Illinois, United States
|Kudos Technologies
|Personal Finance
|$17 M
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Lead Bank
|Business to Business Banking
|$100 M
|Kansas City, Missouri, United States
|Melio
|Payments
|$506 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Mercury
|Business to Business Banking
|$163 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Merge
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$75 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Middesk
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$80 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|MX
|Payments
|$475 M
|Lehi, Utah, United States
|Navan
|Business to Business Banking
|$1,55 B
|Palo Alto, California, United States
|Next Insurance
|Insurance
|$1,1 B
|Palo Alto, California, United States
|Nium
|Payments
|$288 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Persona
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$218 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Plaid
|Payments
|$735 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Propel
|Personal Finance
|$90 M
|Brooklyn, New York, United States
|Pulley
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$50 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Ramp
|Business to Business Banking
|$1,67 B
|New York, New York, United States
|SentiLink
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$85 M
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Stripe
|Payments
|$8,9 B
|San Francisco, California, United States
|Sunbit
|Personal Finance
|$256 M
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Sure
|Insurance
|$123 M
|Santa Monica, California, United States
|TabaPay
|Payments
|$2 M
|Mountain view, California, United States
|Tala
|Personal Finance
|$350 M
|Santa Monica, California, United States
|Trumid
|Wall Street & Enterprise
|$650 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Unit
|Business to Business Banking
|$170 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Valon
|Real estate
|$125 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Vestwell
|Investing
|$275 M
|New York, New York, United States
|Wealthfront
|Investing
|$230 M
|Palo Alto, California, United States
|Zest AI
|Business to Business Banking
|$120 M
|Burbank, California, United States