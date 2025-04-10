Under 30 2025 – Retail & E-Commerce

|Nome
|Età
|Occupazione
|Azienda
|Francesco Basile
|30
|Fondatore & ceo
|Qromo
|Eleonora Bianchi
|29
|Founder & ceo
|Terre d'Aenòr
|Giulia De Lellis
|29
|Founder & ceo
|Audrer
|Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio
|29
|Chief strategy officer
|EssilorLuxottica
|Alessandro Di Callo
|29
|Cofondatore
|Bhica
|Simone Botta
|29
|Cofondatore
|Bhica
|Mario Ferretti
|27
|Cofondatore & ceo
|Wayla
|Rizieri Mele
|27
|Fondatore
|Searcode
|Nicolò Ribuffo
|29
|Owner & director of operations
|Sentaku Concept
|Simone Secchi
|29
|Fondatore e ceo
|Planter
|Aaron Zarfati
|28
|Fondatore
|ConGelato
|Simon Zarfati
|26
|Fondatore
|ConGelato
|Isaac Zarfati
|23
|Fondatore
|ConGelato