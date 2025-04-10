2025

Under 30 2025 – Retail & E-Commerce

Nome Età Occupazione Azienda
Francesco Basile 30 Fondatore & ceo Qromo
Eleonora Bianchi 29 Founder & ceo Terre d'Aenòr
Giulia De Lellis 29 Founder & ceo Audrer
Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio 29 Chief strategy officer EssilorLuxottica
Alessandro Di Callo 29 Cofondatore Bhica
Simone Botta 29 Cofondatore Bhica
Mario Ferretti 27 Cofondatore & ceo Wayla
Rizieri Mele 27 Fondatore Searcode
Nicolò Ribuffo 29 Owner & director of operations Sentaku Concept
Simone Secchi 29 Fondatore e ceo Planter
Aaron Zarfati 28 Fondatore ConGelato
Simon Zarfati 26 Fondatore ConGelato
Isaac Zarfati 23 Fondatore ConGelato

