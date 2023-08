Arrestato per corruzione Liu Jun, numero uno del calcio cinese. È stato anche ad dell’Inter

BEIJING, CHINA – JUNE 28: (CHINA OUT) A police officer stands guard next to supporters and fans of the Beijing Guoan FC celebrate during the team’s match against Chongcing Lifan FC during their Chinese Super League match on June 28, 2015 in Beijing, China. There are growing legions of ardent supporters and fans of China’s football clubs. The government is also trying to foster a football culture in the country by mandating football programs in 20,000 Chinese schools in a recent plan devised by President Xi Jinping to make China a football power. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)