I miliardari del 2024

# Nominativo Patrimonio Età Paese Società Categoria
1. Bernard Anault & Family $ 233 B 75 France LVMH Fashion & Retail
2. Elon Musk $195 B 52 United States Tesla, SpaceX Automotive
3. Jeff Bezos $194 B 60 United States Amazon Technology
4. Mark Zuckerberg $177 B 39 United States Facebook Technology
5. Larry Ellison $141 B 79 United States Oracle Technology
6. Warren Buffett $133 B 93 United States Berkshire Hathaway Finance & Investments
7. Bill Gates $128 B 68 United States Microsoft Technology
8. Steve Ballmer $121 B 68 United States Microsoft Technology
9. Mukesh Ambani $116 B 66 India Diversified Diversified
10. Larry Page $114 B 51 United States Google Technology
11. Sergey Brin $110 B 50 United States Google Technology
12. Michael Bloomberg $106 B 82 United States Bloomberg LP Finance & Investments
13. Amancio Ortega $103 B 88 Spain Zara Fashion & Retail
14. Carlos Slim Helu & family $102 B 84 Mexico Telecom Telecom
15. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family $99,5 B 70 France L'Oréal Fashion & Retail
16. Michael Dell $91 B 59 United States Dell Technologies Technology
17. Gautam Adani $84 B 61 India Infrastructure, commodities Diversified
18. Jim Walton & family $78,4 B 75 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
19. Rob Walton & family $77,4 B 79 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
20. Jensen Huang $77 B 61 United States Semiconductors Technology
21. Alice Walton $72,3 B 74 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
22. David Thomson & family $67,8 B 66 Canada Media Media & Entertainment
23. Julia Koch & family $64,3 B 61 United States Koch Industries Diversified
24. Zhong Shanshan $62,3 B 69 China Beverages, pharmaceuticals Food & Beverage
25. Charles Koch & family $58,5 B 88 United States Koch Industries Diversified
26. Giovanni Ferrero $43,8 B 59 Italy Nutella, chocolates Food & Beverage
27. Prajogo Pangestu $43,4 B 79 Indonesia Petrochemicals, energy Diversified
27. Zhang Yiming $43,4 B 40 China TikTok Technology
29. Tadashi Yanai & family $42,8 B 75 Japan Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
30. Phil Knight & family $40,9 B 86 United States Nike Fashion & Retail
31. Mark Mateschitz $39,6 B 31 Austria Red Bull Food & Beverage
32. Klaus-Michael Kuehne $39,2 B 86 Germany Shipping Logistics
33. Colin Huang $38,9 B 44 China E-commerce Technology
34. Stephen Schwarzman $38,8 B 77 United States Investments Finance & Investments
35. Jacqueline Mars $38,5 B 84 United States Candy, pet food Food & Beverage
35. John Mars $38,5 B 88 United States Candy, pet food Food & Beverage
37. Dieter Schwarz $38 B 84 Germany Retail Fashion & Retail
38. Li Ka-shing $37,3 B 95 Hong Kong Diversified Diversified
39. Shiv Nadar $36,9 B 78 India software services Technology
40. Alain Wertheimer $36,8 B 75 France Chanel Fashion & Retail
40. Gerard Wertheimer $36,8 B 73 France Chanel Fashion & Retail
42. Ken Griffin $36,4 B 55 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
43. MacKenzie Scott $35,6 B 53 United States Amazon Technology
44. Thomas Peterffy $34 B 79 United States Discount brokerage Finance & Investments
45. Reinhold Wuerth & family $33,6 B 88 Germany Fasteners Manufacturing
46. William Ding $33,5 B 52 China Online games Technology
46. Savitri Jindal & family $33,5 B 74 India Steel Metals & Mining
48. Gianluigi Aponte $33,1 B 83 Switzerland Shipping Logistics
48. Rafaela Aponte-Diamant $33,1 B 79 Switzerland Shipping Logistics
50. Changpeng Zhao $33 B 47 Canada Cryptocurrency exchange Finance & Investments
51. Masayoshi Son $32,7 B 66 Japan Telecom, investments Finance & Investments
52. Len Blavatnik $32,1 B 66 United States Music, chemicals Diversified
53. Miriam Adelson & family $32 B 78 United States Casinos Gambling & Casinos
54. François Pinault & family $31,6 B 87 France Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
55. Jim Simons $31,4 B 85 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
56. Gina Rinehart $30,8 B 70 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
57. Ma Huateng $30,2 B 52 China Online games Technology
58. Abigail Johnson $29 B 62 United States Fidelity Finance & Investments
59. Vagit Alekperov $28,6 B 73 Russia Oil Energy
60. Eduardo Saverin $28 B 42 Brazil Facebook Technology
60. Lukas Walton $28 B 37 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
62. Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family $27,9 B 70 Mexico Mining Metals & Mining
63. Lee Shau Kee $27,7 B 96 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
64. Jeff Yass $27,6 B 65 United States Trading, investments Finance & Investments
65. Andrea Pignataro $27,5 B 53 Italy Financial software Finance & Investments
66. Low Tuck Kwong $27,4 B 75 Indonesia Coal Energy
66. Leonid Mikhelson & family $27,4 B 68 Russia Gas, chemicals Energy
68. Stefan Quandt $27,3 B 57 Germany BMW Automotive
69. Dilip Shanghvi $26,7 B 68 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
70. Vladimir Lisin $26,6 B 67 Russia Steel, transport Metals & Mining
71. R. Budi Hartono $26,5 B 83 Indonesia Banking, tobacco Finance & Investments
71. Susanne Klatten $26,5 B 61 Germany BMW, pharmaceuticals Automotive
73. Thomas Frist, Jr. & family $26,2 B 85 United States Hospitals Healthcare
73. Daniel Gilbert $26,2 B 62 United States Quicken Loans Finance & Investments
75. Iris Fontbona & family $25,7 B 81 Chile Mining Metals & Mining
76. Emmanuel Besnier $25,5 B 53 France Cheese Food & Beverage
76. Michael Hartono $25,5 B 84 Indonesia Banking, tobacco Manufacturing
76. Alexey Mordashov & family $25,5 B 58 Russia Steel, investments Metals & Mining
79. John Menard, Jr. $25,2 B 84 United States Home improvement stores Fashion & Retail
80. He Xiangjian & family $25,1 B 81 China Home appliances Manufacturing
81. Jack Ma $24,5 B 59 China E-commerce Technology
81. Elaine Marshall & family $24,5 B 81 United States Koch Industries Diversified
83. Autry Stephens $24,3 B 86 United States Oil Energy
84. Eyal Ofer $24 B 73 Israel Real estate, shipping Diversified
85. Vladimir Potanin $23,7 B 63 Russia Metals Metals & Mining
86. Gennady Timchenko $23,4 B 71 Russia Oil, gas Energy
87. Takemitsu Takizaki $23,1 B 78 Japan Sensors Manufacturing
88. Vinod Adani $23 B 75 Cyprus Infrastructure, commodities Diversified
89. Robin Zeng $22,9 B 55 Hong Kong Batteries Automotive
90. Cyrus Poonawalla $21,3 B 82 India Vaccines Healthcare
91. Andrey Melnichenko & family $21,1 B 52 Russia Fertilizers, coal Metals & Mining
92. Diane Hendricks $20,9 B 77 United States Building supplies Construction & Engineering
92. Kushal Pal Singh $20,9 B 92 India Real estate Real Estate
94. Vicky Safra & family $20,6 B 71 Brazil Banking Finance & Investments
94. Eric Schmidt $20,6 B 68 United States Google Technology
94. David Tepper $20,6 B 66 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
97. Steve Cohen $19,8 B 67 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
98. Kumar Birla $19,7 B 56 India Commodities Diversified
99. Rick Cohen & family $19,6 B 71 United States Warehouse automation Technology
100. Rupert Murdoch & family $19,5 B 93 United States Newspapers, TV network Media & Entertainment
101. Andrew Forrest & family $19 B 62 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
102. Harold Hamm & family $18,5 B 78 United States Oil & gas Energy
103. Dustin Moskovitz $18,3 B 39 United States Facebook Technology
104. Donald Bren $18 B 91 United States Real estate Real Estate
104. Renata Kellnerova & family $18 B 56 Czech Republic Finance, telecommunications Finance & Investments
104. Michael Platt $18 B 56 United Kingdom Hedge funds Finance & Investments
107. Radhakishan Damani $17,6 B 69 India Retail, investments Fashion & Retail
108. John Fredriksen $16,9 B 79 Cyprus Shipping Logistics
109. Eric Li $16,8 B 60 China Automobiles Automotive
110. Stefan Persson $16,6 B 76 Sweden H&M Fashion & Retail
111. James Ratcliffe $16,5 B 71 United Kingdom Chemicals Manufacturing
111. Harry Triguboff $16,5 B 91 Australia Real estate Real Estate
113. Jorge Paulo Lemann & family $16,4 B 84 Brazil Beer Food & Beverage
113. Lakshmi Mittal $16,4 B 73 India Steel Metals & Mining
115. Ravi Jaipuria $16,2 B 69 India Soft drinks, fast food Food & Beverage
115. Stanley Kroenke $16,2 B 76 United States Sports, real estate Sports
117. Jan Koum $16,1 B 48 United States WhatsApp Technology
118. Karl Albrecht Jr. & family $15,9 B 76 Germany Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
118. Beate Heister $15,9 B 73 Germany Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
120. Idan Ofer $15,8 B 68 Israel Shipping Diversified
121. Nicolas Puech $15,6 B 81 France Hermes Fashion & Retail
122. Pavel Durov $15,5 B 39 United Arab Emirates Messaging app Technology
122. Qin Yinglin $15,5 B 58 China Pig breeding Food & Beverage
124. Ray Dalio $15,4 B 74 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
125. Philip Anschutz $15,3 B 84 United States Energy, sports, entertainment Finance & Investments
126. Leonard Lauder $15,1 B 91 United States Estee Lauder Fashion & Retail
126. Li Xiting $15,1 B 73 Singapore medical devices Healthcare
126. Peter Woo $15,1 B 77 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
129. Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family $14,8 B 68 Germany Google Technology
130. George Kaiser $14,6 B 81 United States Oil & gas, banking Energy
131. Wang Chuanfu $14,2 B 58 China Batteries, automobiles Automotive
132. Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family $14,1 B 69 Netherlands Heineken Food & Beverage
132. David Duffield $14,1 B 83 United States Business software Technology
132. Henry Samueli $14,1 B 69 United States Semiconductors Technology
135. Theo Albrecht, Jr. & family $14 B 73 Germany Aldi, Trader Joe's Fashion & Retail
135. Leon Black $14 B 72 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
137. Jerry Jones $13,8 B 81 United States Dallas Cowboys Sports
137. Wang Wei $13,8 B 53 China Package delivery Service
139. David Green & family $13,7 B 82 United States Retail Fashion & Retail
140. James Dyson $13,6 B 76 United Kingdom Vacuums Manufacturing
140. David Sun $13,6 B 72 United States Computer hardware Technology
140. John Tu $13,6 B 82 United States Computer hardware Technology
140. Christy Walton $13,6 B 75 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
144. Dang Yanbao $13,4 B 51 China Coal Metals & Mining
144. Aliko Dangote $13,4 B 66 Nigeria Cement, sugar Manufacturing
144. Ricardo Salinas Pliego & family $13,4 B 68 Mexico Retail, media Fashion & Retail
144. Alisher Usmanov $13,4 B 70 Russia Steel, telecom, investments Metals & Mining
148. Mike Cannon-Brookes $13,3 B 44 Australia Software Technology
148. Uday Kotak $13,3 B 65 India Banking Finance & Investments
150. Mikhail Fridman $13,1 B 59 Russia Oil, banking, telecom Energy
150. Joseph Lau $13,1 B 72 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
152. Scott Farquhar $13 B 44 Australia Software Technology
153. Laurene Powell Jobs & family $12,8 B 60 United States Apple, Disney Technology
154. Goh Cheng Liang $12,7 B 96 Singapore Paints Manufacturing
154. George Roberts $12,7 B 80 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
156. David Cheriton $12,6 B 73 Canada Google Technology
156. Jeffery Hildebrand $12,6 B 65 United States Oil Energy
156. Georg Stumpf $12,6 B 51 Austria Real estate, construction Diversified
159. Dhanin Chearavanont $12,5 B 84 Thailand Diversified Diversified
159. Anders Holch Povlsen $12,5 B 51 Denmark Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
161. Israel Englander $12,4 B 75 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
162. Shahid Khan $12,2 B 73 United States Auto parts Automotive
162. Johann Rupert & family $12,2 B 73 South Africa Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
164. Hasso Plattner & family $12,1 B 80 Germany Software Technology
165. Kwong Siu-hing $12 B 94 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
165. Azim Premji $12 B 78 India Software services Technology
167. Henry Nicholas, III. $11,9 B 64 United States Semiconductors Technology
168. Edward Johnson, IV. $11,8 B 59 United States Fidelity Finance & Investments
169. John Doerr $11,7 B 72 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
169. Henry Kravis $11,7 B 80 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
169. Eric Smidt $11,7 B 64 United States Hardware stores Fashion & Retail
172. Lu Xiangyang $11,6 B 61 China Automobiles, batteries Automotive
173. Andrew Beal $11,5 B 71 United States Banks, real estate Finance & Investments
173. Jay Y. Lee $11,5 B 55 South Korea Samsung Technology
173. Michael Rubin $11,5 B 51 United States Online retail Fashion & Retail
176. Robert Kuok $11,4 B 100 Malaysia Palm oil, shipping, property Diversified
177. Giorgio Armani $11,3 B 89 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
177. Jay Chaudhry $11,3 B 64 United States Security software Technology
177. Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi $11,3 B 79 Thailand Alcohol, real estate Food & Beverage
180. Brian Armstrong $11,2 B 41 United States Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
180. Ernesto Bertarelli $11,2 B 58 Switzerland Biotech, investments Healthcare
180. Bubba Cathy $11,2 B 69 United States Chick-fil-A Food & Beverage
180. Dan Cathy $11,2 B 71 United States Chick-fil-A Food & Beverage
180. Trudy Cathy White $11,2 B 68 United States Chick-fil-A Food & Beverage
180. Lui Che Woo $11,2 B 95 Hong Kong Casinos/hotels Gambling & Casinos
180. Wei Jianjun & family $11,2 B 60 China Automobiles Automotive
180. Sky Xu $11,2 B 40 China E-commerce Fashion & Retail
188. Melinda French Gates $11,1 B 59 United States Microsoft Technology
188. Robert Kraft $11,1 B 82 United States Manufacturing, New England Patriots Sports
190. Brian Chesky $11 B 42 United States Airbnb Technology
190. Barry Lam $11 B 74 Taiwan Electronics Technology
190. Donald Newhouse $11 B 94 United States Media Media & Entertainment
190. Mikhail Prokhorov $11 B 58 Russia Investments Finance & Investments
190. Manuel Villar $11 B 74 Philippines Real estate Real Estate
195. Jiang Rensheng & family $10,9 B 70 China Vaccines Healthcare
195. Lei Jun $10,9 B 54 China Smartphones Technology
195. Georg Schaeffler $10,9 B 59 Germany Auto parts Automotive
195. Marcel Herrmann Telles & family $10,9 B 74 Brazil Beer Food & Beverage
199. David Velez & family $10,8 B 42 Colombia Fintech Finance & Investments
200. Suleiman Kerimov & family $10,7 B 58 Russia Gold Finance & Investments
200. Patrick Ryan $10,7 B 86 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
203. Marc Benioff $10,6 B 59 United States Business software Technology
203. Nathan Blecharczyk $10,6 B 40 United States Airbnb Technology
203. Carl Cook $10,6 B 61 United States Medical devices Healthcare
203. Huang Shilin $10,6 B 57 China Batteries Automotive
203. Friedhelm Loh $10,6 B 77 Germany Manufacturing Manufacturing
203. Anthony Pratt $10,6 B 63 Australia Manufacturing Manufacturing
203. Viktor Rashnikov $10,6 B 75 Russia Steel Manufacturing
210. Leonid Fedun $10,5 B 67 Russia Oil Energy
210. Li Shuirong & family $10,5 B 67 China Petrochemicals Manufacturing
210. Antony Ressler $10,5 B 63 United States Finance Finance & Investments
213. Alexander Gerko $10,4 B 44 United Kingdom Trading Finance & Investments
213. Graeme Hart $10,4 B 68 New Zealand Packaging Finance & Investments
213. Mangal Prabhat Lodha $10,4 B 68 India Real estate Real Estate
216. Bernard Marcus $10,3 B 94 United States Home Depot Fashion & Retail
216. Yu Yong $10,3 B 63 China Mining Finance & Investments
218. Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family $10,2 B 80 Sweden Diversified Diversified
218. Gong Hongjia & family $10,2 B 59 Hong Kong Video surveillance Finance & Investments
218. Judy Love & family $10,2 B 86 United States Gas stations Fashion & Retail
221. James Goodnight $10,1 B 81 United States Software Technology
221. Nancy Walton Laurie $10,1 B 72 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
221. Stephen Ross $10,1 B 83 United States Real estate Real Estate
224. Vincent Bolloré & family $10 B 72 France Investments Finance & Investments
224. Ann Walton Kroenke $10 B 75 United States Walmart Fashion & Retail
224. Liu Yongxing $10 B 75 China Diversified Service
224. Enrique Razon Jr. $10 B 64 Philippines Ports Logistics
228. Mat Ishbia $9,9 B 44 United States Mortgage lender Finance & Investments
228. Elizabeth Johnson $9,9 B 60 United States Fidelity Finance & Investments
228. Shapoor Mistry $9,9 B 59 Ireland Diversified Diversified
228. Xavier Niel $9,9 B 56 France Internet, telecom Telecom
232. Viatcheslav Kantor $9,8 B 70 Russia Fertilizer, real estate Manufacturing
232. John Malone $9,8 B 83 United States Cable television Media & Entertainment
232. Charles Schwab $9,8 B 86 United States Discount brokerage Finance & Investments
232. Andreas Struengmann & family $9,8 B 74 Germany Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
232. Thomas Struengmann & family $9,8 B 74 Germany Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
237. Roman Abramovich & family $9,7 B 57 Russia Steel, investments Diversified
237. Jack Dangermond $9,7 B 78 United States Mapping software Technology
237. Joe Gebbia $9,7 B 42 United States Airbnb Technology
237. Michael Kim $9,7 B 60 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
237. Harry Stine $9,7 B 82 United States Agriculture Food & Beverage
242. Marijke Mars $9,6 B 59 United States Candy, pet food Food & Beverage
242. Pamela Mars $9,6 B 63 United States Candy, pet food Food & Beverage
242. Valerie Mars $9,6 B 65 United States Candy, pet food Food & Beverage
242. Victoria Mars $9,6 B 67 United States Candy, pet food Food & Beverage
242. Carrie Perrodo & family $9,6 B 73 France Oil Energy
242. David Reuben $9,6 B 85 United Kingdom Investments, real estate Real Estate
242. Simon Reuben $9,6 B 82 United Kingdom Real estate, investments Diversified
249. Denise Coates $9,5 B 56 United Kingdom Online gambling Gambling & Casinos
249. Christopher Hohn $9,5 B 57 United Kingdom Hedge funds Finance & Investments
249. Karel Komarek $9,5 B 55 Czech Republic Oil and gas, IT, lotteries Gambling & Casinos
249. John Morris $9,5 B 76 United States Sporting goods retail Fashion & Retail
249. Nicky Oppenheimer & family $9,5 B 78 South Africa Diamonds Metals & Mining
249. Pankaj Patel $9,5 B 71 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
249. Xu Hang $9,5 B 61 Hong Kong Medical devices Healthcare
256. Laurent Dassault $9,4 B 70 France Diversified Diversified
256. Thierry Dassault $9,4 B 67 France Diversified Diversified
256. Tilman Fertitta $9,4 B 66 United States Entertainment, Houston Rockets Food & Beverage
256. Marie-Hélène Habert-Dassault $9,4 B 58 France Diversified Diversified
256. Daniel Kretinsky $9,4 B 48 Czech Republic Energy, investments Energy
256. Ludwig Merckle $9,4 B 59 Germany Pharmaceuticals Finance & Investments
256. Zhang Zhidong $9,4 B 52 China Internet media Technology
263. Andrei Guryev & family $9,3 B 64 Russia Fertilizers Manufacturing
263. Sandra Ortega Mera $9,3 B 55 Spain Zara Fashion & Retail
263. Jim Pattison $9,3 B 95 Canada Diversified Diversified
266. Giancarlo Devasini $9,2 B 59 Italy Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
266. Sunil Mittal $9,2 B 66 India Telecom Telecom
266. Robert F. Smith $9,2 B 61 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
266. Francine von Finck & family $9,2 B 79 Germany Investments Finance & Investments
270. Tom Gores $9,1 B 59 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
270. Todd Graves $9,1 B 52 United States Raising Cane's Food & Beverage
272. Dmitri Bukhman $9 B 38 Israel Online games Media & Entertainment
272. Igor Bukhman $9 B 42 Israel Online games Media & Entertainment
272. Ralph Lauren $9 B 84 United States Apparel Fashion & Retail
272. Ramzi Musallam $9 B 55 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
272. J. Christopher Reyes $9 B 70 United States Food distribution Food & Beverage
272. Jude Reyes $9 B 68 United States Food distribution Food & Beverage
278. Jean-Michel Besnier $8,9 B 56 France Cheese Food & Beverage
278. Marie Besnier Beauvalot $8,9 B 43 France Cheese Food & Beverage
278. Ernest Garcia, II. $8,9 B 66 United States Used cars Automotive
278. Ivan Glasenberg $8,9 B 67 Switzerland Mining Metals & Mining
278. Robert Rowling $8,9 B 70 United States Hotels, investments Service
278. Jacques Saadé, Jr. $8,9 B 52 France Shipping Logistics
278. Rodolphe Saadé $8,9 B 54 France Shipping Logistics
278. Tanya Saadé Zeenny $8,9 B 56 France Shipping Logistics
278. Carlos Alberto Sicupira & family $8,9 B 76 Brazil Beer Food & Beverage
287. Alexander Otto $8,8 B 56 Germany Real estate Real Estate
287. Quek Leng Chan $8,8 B 82 Malaysia Banking, property Diversified
287. Nassef Sawiris $8,8 B 63 Egypt Construction, investments Construction & Engineering
287. Sun Piaoyang $8,8 B 65 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
287. Wang Xing $8,8 B 45 China Food delivery Technology
292. Orlando Bravo $8,7 B 53 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
292. Ken Fisher $8,7 B 73 United States Money management Finance & Investments
292. Ken Langone $8,7 B 88 United States Investments Finance & Investments
295. Piero Ferrari $8,6 B 78 Italy Automobiles Automotive
295. Liu Hanyuan $8,6 B 60 China Agribusiness Food & Beverage
295. Zhang Congyuan $8,6 B 76 Taiwan Shoes Fashion & Retail
298. Carl Bennet $8,5 B 72 Sweden Investments Finance & Investments
298. Rekha Jhunjhunwala $8,5 B 60 India Investments Finance & Investments
298. German Khan $8,5 B 62 Russia Oil, banking, telecom Energy
298. Pang Kang $8,5 B 68 China Soy sauce Food & Beverage
298. Joseph Tsai $8,5 B 60 Canada E-commerce Technology
298. Eric Wittouck $8,5 B 77 Belgium Investments Finance & Investments
304. Arthur Blank $8,4 B 81 United States Home Depot Sports
304. Josh Harris $8,4 B 59 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
304. Li Xiang $8,4 B 42 China Electric vehicles Automotive
304. Sri Prakash Lohia $8,4 B 71 Indonesia Petrochemicals Manufacturing
308. Iskander Makhmudov $8,3 B 60 Russia Mining, metals, machinery Metals & Mining
308. Steven Rales $8,3 B 73 United States Manufacturing, investments Manufacturing
308. David Shaw $8,3 B 73 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
308. Ivar Tollefsen $8,3 B 62 Norway Real estate Real Estate
312. Francis Choi $8,2 B 76 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
312. Elisabeth DeLuca & family $8,2 B 76 United States Subway Food & Beverage
312. Fredrik Lundberg $8,2 B 72 Sweden Real estate, investments Real Estate
312. Ronda Stryker $8,2 B 69 United States Medical equipment Healthcare
312. Richard White $8,2 B 69 Australia Software Technology
317. Alejandro Baillères Gual & family $8,1 B 63 Mexico Diversified Diversified
317. Paul Tudor Jones, II. $8,1 B 69 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
317. Richard Kinder $8,1 B 79 United States Pipelines Energy
317. Michael Otto $8,1 B 80 Germany Retail, real estate Fashion & Retail
317. Leonard Stern $8,1 B 86 United States Real estate Real Estate
322. Micky Arison $8 B 74 United States Carnival Cruises Service
322. Alain Bouchard $8 B 75 Canada Convinience stores Fashion & Retail
322. Chen Bang $8 B 58 China Hospitals Healthcare
322. Rocco Commisso $8 B 74 United States Telecom Telecom
322. David Geffen $8 B 81 United States Movies, record labels Media & Entertainment
322. Jimmy Haslam $8 B 70 United States Gas stations, retail Fashion & Retail
322. Zheng Shuliang & family $8 B 78 China Aluminum products Metals & Mining
329. Michael Herz $7,9 B 80 Germany Coffee Fashion & Retail
329. Wolfgang Herz $7,9 B 73 Germany Coffee Fashion & Retail
329. Xu Shihui $7,9 B 66 China Snacks, beverages Food & Beverage
332. Tamara Gustavson $7,8 B 62 United States Self storage Service
332. Guillaume Pousaz $7,8 B 42 Switzerland Fintech Finance & Investments
334. John Brown $7,7 B 89 United States Medical equipment Healthcare
334. Hasmukh Chudgar & family $7,7 B 90 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
334. Jaime Gilinski Bacal $7,7 B 66 Colombia Banking Finance & Investments
334. Bruce Kovner $7,7 B 79 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
334. Law Kar Po $7,7 B 75 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
334. Igor Olenicoff $7,7 B 81 United States Real estate Real Estate
334. Pavel Tykac $7,7 B 59 Czech Republic Coal mines Metals & Mining
334. Anthony von Mandl $7,7 B 74 Canada Alcoholic beverages Food & Beverage
334. Randa Duncan Williams $7,7 B 62 United States Pipelines Energy
334. Zhong Huijuan $7,7 B 63 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
344. Dannine Avara $7,6 B 60 United States Pipelines Energy
344. Charles Butt $7,6 B 86 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
344. Scott Duncan $7,6 B 41 United States Pipelines Energy
344. Milane Frantz $7,6 B 54 United States Pipelines Energy
344. Thomas Hagen $7,6 B 88 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
344. Massimiliana Landini Aleotti & family $7,6 B 81 Italy Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
344. Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles $7,6 B 77 Brazil Banking, minerals Diversified
344. David Steward $7,6 B 72 United States IT provider Technology
344. Wang Liping & family $7,6 B 58 China Hydraulic machinery Manufacturing
344. M.A. Yusuff Ali $7,6 B 68 India Retail Fashion & Retail
354. Anthony Bamford & family $7,5 B 78 United Kingdom Construction equipment Construction & Engineering
354. Terry Gou $7,5 B 73 Taiwan Electronics Technology
354. Jeff Greene $7,5 B 69 United States Real estate, investments Real Estate
354. Peter Thiel $7,5 B 56 United States Facebook, investments Finance & Investments
358. Tatyana Bakalchuk $7,4 B 48 Russia Ecommerce Fashion & Retail
358. Juergen Blickle $7,4 B 77 Germany Auto parts Manufacturing
358. Judy Faulkner $7,4 B 80 United States Healthcare software Technology
358. Jonathan Gray $7,4 B 54 United States Investments Finance & Investments
358. Don Hankey $7,4 B 80 United States Auto loans Finance & Investments
358. Niels Peter Louis-Hansen $7,4 B 76 Denmark Medical devices Healthcare
364. Pauline MacMillan Keinath $7,3 B 90 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
364. John Overdeck $7,3 B 54 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
364. Frederik Paulsen $7,3 B 73 Sweden Health care Healthcare
364. Jean Salata $7,3 B 58 Chile Finance Finance & Investments
364. Luis Carlos Sarmiento $7,3 B 91 Colombia Banking Finance & Investments
364. Reinhold Schmieding $7,3 B 69 United States Medical devices Healthcare
364. Seo Jung-jin $7,3 B 66 South Korea Biotech Healthcare
364. David Siegel $7,3 B 62 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
364. Charles Simonyi $7,3 B 75 United States Microsoft Technology
373. Stephen Bisciotti $7,2 B 63 United States Staffing, Baltimore Ravens Sports
373. John Collison $7,2 B 33 Ireland Payment software Technology
373. Patrick Collison $7,2 B 35 Ireland Payment software Technology
373. Andreas Halvorsen $7,2 B 62 Norway Hedge funds Finance & Investments
373. Ray Lee Hunt $7,2 B 80 United States Oil, real estate Energy
373. Nathan Kirsh $7,2 B 92 Eswatini (Swaziland) Retail, real estate Fashion & Retail
373. Douglas Leone $7,2 B 66 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
373. Philip Ng $7,2 B 65 Singapore Real Estate Real Estate
373. Finn Rausing $7,2 B 69 Sweden Packaging Food & Beverage
373. Jorn Rausing $7,2 B 64 Sweden Packaging Food & Beverage
373. Kirsten Rausing $7,2 B 71 Sweden Packaging Food & Beverage
373. Robert Rich, Jr. $7,2 B 83 United States Frozen foods Food & Beverage
385. Johann Graf $7,1 B 77 Austria Gambling Gambling & Casinos
385. Pedro Moreira Salles $7,1 B 64 Brazil Banking, minerals Diversified
385. Robert Ng $7,1 B 72 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
385. Edward Roski, Jr. $7,1 B 85 United States Real estate Real Estate
385. Nadia Thiele $7,1 B 48 Germany Investments Finance & Investments
385. Wang Yusuo & family $7,1 B 60 China Natural gas distribution Energy
391. Edythe Broad & family $7 B 88 United States Homebuilding, insurance Diversified
391. Gopikishan Damani $7 B 66 India Retail, investments Fashion & Retail
391. Arthur Dantchik $7 B 66 United States Trading, investments Finance & Investments
391. Thomas Schmidheiny $7 B 78 Switzerland Cement Construction & Engineering
391. Sergio Stevanato & family $7 B 81 Italy Medical packaging Healthcare
391. Viktor Vekselberg $7 B 66 Russia Metals, investments Diversified
391. Dennis Washington $7 B 89 United States Construction, mining Logistics
398. John Grayken $6,9 B 67 Ireland Private equity Finance & Investments
398. Viktor Kharitonin $6,9 B 51 Russia Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
398. Tobi Lutke $6,9 B 43 Canada E-commerce Technology
398. Michal Solowow $6.9 B 61 Poland Investments Finance & Investments
403. Benu Gopal Bangur $6.8 B 92 India Cement Manufacturing
403. Bert Beveridge $6.8 B 62 United States Vodka Food & Beverage
403. Lin Muqin & family $6.8 B 60 China Beverages Food & Beverage
403. Terrence Pegula $6.8 B 73 United States Natural gas Energy
403. Wang Laisheng $6.8 B 59 Hong Kong Electronics components Technology
403. Chip Wilson $6.8 B 67 Canada Lululemon Fashion & Retail
409. Mike Adenuga $6.7 B 70 Nigeria Telecom, oil Diversified
409. Vinod Khosla $6.7 B 69 United States Sun Microsystems, venture capital Technology
409. Vikram Lal & family $6.7 B 82 India Motorcycles Automotive
409. Thomas Pritzker $6.7 B 73 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
409. Andrei Skoch & family $6.7 B 58 Russia Metals and mining Metals & Mining
409. Lynsi Snyder $6.7 B 41 United States In-N-Out Burger Food & Beverage
409. George Soros $6.7 B 93 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
409. Radovan Vitek $6.7 B 52 Czech Republic Real estate Real Estate
417. Jason Chang $6.6 B 79 Singapore Electronics Technology
417. Chen Jianhua $6.6 B 53 China Chemicals Manufacturing
417. Andre Esteves $6.6 B 55 Brazil Banking Finance & Investments
417. Alexei Kuzmichev $6.6 B 61 Russia Oil, banking, telecom Energy
417. Alain Merieux & family $6.6 B 86 France Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
417. Kerry Stokes $6.6 B 83 Australia Construction equipment, media Diversified
417. Wang Laichun $6.6 B 56 Hong Kong Electronics components Technology
424. Sofie Kirk Kristiansen $6.5 B 48 Denmark Lego Manufacturing
424. Thomas Kirk Kristiansen $6.5 B 45 Denmark Lego Manufacturing
424. Frank Lowy $6.5 B 93 Australia Investments Finance & Investments
424. Joe Mansueto $6.5 B 67 United States Investment research Finance & Investments
424. Michael Milken $6.5 B 77 United States Investments Finance & Investments
424. Marc Rowan $6.5 B 61 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
424. Mark Stevens $6.5 B 64 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
424. Agnete Kirk Thinggaard $6.5 B 40 Denmark Lego Manufacturing
432. Alexander Abramov $6.4 B 65 Russia Steel, mining Metals & Mining
432. Maria Angelicoussis $6.4 B 42 Greece Shipping Logistics
432. Patrizio Bertelli $6.4 B 78 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
432. Rahel Blocher $6.4 B 48 Switzerland Chemicals Manufacturing
432. David Bonderman $6.4 B 81 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
432. Scott Cook $6.4 B 71 United States Software Technology
432. Carl Douglas $6.4 B 62 Sweden Investments Diversified
432. Eric Douglas $6.4 B 55 Sweden Investments Diversified
432. Dan Friedkin $6.4 B 59 United States Toyota dealerships Automotive
432. Annette Lerner & family $6.4 B 94 United States Real estate Real Estate
432. Rudolf Maag $6.4 B 78 Switzerland Medical devices Healthcare
432. Wolfgang Marguerre & family $6.4 B 82 Germany Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
432. Magdalena Martullo-Blocher $6.4 B 55 Switzerland Chemicals Manufacturing
432. Robert Pera $6.4 B 46 United States Wireless networking Technology
432. Miuccia Prada $6.4 B 74 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
432. Gary Rollins $6.4 B 79 United States Pest control Service
432. Dmitry Rybolovlev & family $6.4 B 57 Russia Fertilizer Manufacturing
432. Teddy Sagi $6.4 B 52 Israel Gambling software Gambling & Casinos
432. Helmut Sohmen $6.4 B 84 Austria Shipping Logistics
432. Takahisa Takahara $6.4 B 62 Japan Personal care goods Fashion & Retail
432. Maximilian Viessmann $6.4 B 35 Germany Heating, cooling equipment Manufacturing
453. Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala & family $6.3 B 60 Mexico Beer, investments Food & Beverage
453. Alexandre Behring $6.3 B 57 Brazil Investments Finance & Investments
453. Neil Bluhm $6.3 B 86 United States Real estate Real Estate
453. Cao Renxian $6.3 B 55 China Photovoltaic equipment Energy
453. Cho Jung-ho $6.3 B 65 South Korea Finance Finance & Investments
453. Ding Shizhong $6.3 B 53 China Sports apparel Fashion & Retail
453. Marcos Galperin $6.3 B N/A Argentina E-commerce Technology
453. Arthur Irving $6.3 B 94 Canada Oil Energy
453. Michael Kadoorie $6.3 B 82 Hong Kong Hotels, energy Energy
453. Joe Lewis $6.3 B 87 United Kingdom Investments Finance & Investments
453. Ma Jianrong $6.3 B 60 China Textiles, apparel Fashion & Retail
453. Pierre Omidyar $6.3 B 56 United States EBay, PayPal Technology
453. Qi Shi & family $6.3 B 54 China Financial information Technology
453. Don Vultaggio & family $6.3 B 72 United States Beverages Food & Beverage
453. Wang Jianlin $6.3 B 69 China Real estate Real Estate
453. Stef Wertheimer & family $6.3 B 97 Israel Metalworking tools Manufacturing
469. Dona Bertarelli $6.2 B 56 Switzerland Biotech and investments Healthcare
469. Murali Divi & family $6.2 B 73 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
469. Stanley Druckenmiller $6.2 B 70 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
469. Frits Goldschmeding $6.2 B 90 Netherlands Temp agency Service
469. Patrick Soon-Shiong $6.2 B 71 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
469. Daniel Ziff $6.2 B 52 United States Investments Finance & Investments
469. Dirk Ziff $6.2 B 60 United States Investments Finance & Investments
469. Robert Ziff $6.2 B 57 United States Investments Finance & Investments
477. Gayle Benson $6.1 B 77 United States New Orleans Saints Sports
477. Todd Boehly $6.1 B 50 United States Finance Finance & Investments
477. Philippe Laffont $6.1 B 56 United States Hedge fund Finance & Investments
477. Charles Liang $6.1 B 66 United States Computer hardware Technology
477. Liang Wengen $6.1 B 67 China Construction equipment Manufacturing
477. Blair Parry-Okeden $6.1 B 73 United States Media, automotive Media & Entertainment
477. Karen Pritzker $6.1 B 66 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
477. Paul Singer $6.1 B 79 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
477. Zhou Qunfei $6.1 B 54 Hong Kong Smartphone screens Technology
486. Rafael Del Pino $6 B 65 Spain Construction Construction & Engineering
486. Ding Shijia $6 B 60 China Sports apparel Fashion & Retail
486. William Goldring & family $6 B 81 United States Liquor Food & Beverage
486. Jim Kennedy $6 B 76 United States Media, automotive Media & Entertainment
486. Leo Koguan $6 B 69 United States IT provider Technology
486. Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen $6 B 76 Denmark Lego Manufacturing
486. Rajan Mittal $6 B 64 India Telecom Telecom
486. Rakesh Mittal $6 B 68 India Telecom Telecom
486. Thomas Straumann $6 B 60 Switzerland Dental implants Healthcare
486. Mark Walter $6 B 63 United States Finance, asset management Finance & Investments
486. Kelcy Warren $6 B 68 United States Pipelines Energy
486. Les Wexner & family $6 B 86 United States Retail Fashion & Retail
498. Pierre Chen $5.9 B 67 Taiwan Electronics Technology
498. Jim Davis & family $5.9 B 80 United States New Balance Manufacturing
498. Patrick Drahi $5.9 B 60 France Telecom Telecom
498. Donald Horton & family $5.9 B 74 United States Homebuilding Real Estate
498. Carl Icahn $5.9 B 88 United States Investments Finance & Investments
498. Robin Li $5.9 B 55 China Internet search Technology
498. Martin Lorentzon $5.9 B 55 Sweden Spotify Technology
498. Yuri Milner $5.9 B 62 Israel Tech investments Finance & Investments
498. Theo Mueller $5.9 B 84 Germany Dairy Food & Beverage
498. Pei Zhenhua $5.9 B 65 China Batteries Energy
498. Agoes Projosasmito $5.9 B 68 Indonesia mining, investment Metals & Mining
498. Jeff Rothschild $5.9 B 69 United States Facebook Technology
498. You Xiaoping & family $5.9 B 66 China Polyurethanes Manufacturing
511. Robert Faith $5.8 B 60 United States Real estate management Real Estate
511. Vyacheslav Kim $5.8 B 54 Kazakhstan Fintech Finance & Investments
511. Samir Mehta $5.8 B 60 India Pharmaceuticals, power Healthcare
511. Sudhir Mehta $5.8 B 69 India Pharmaceuticals, power Healthcare
511. Ruan Liping $5.8 B 59 Hong Kong Power strips Manufacturing
511. Ruan Xueping $5.8 B 52 Hong Kong Power strip Manufacturing
511. John A. Sobrato & family $5.8 B 84 United States Real estate Real Estate
511. Tsai Eng-meng $5.8 B 67 Taiwan Food, beverages Food & Beverage
511. Erich Wesjohann & family $5.8 B 78 Germany Poultry genetics Food & Beverage
511. Wu Yajun $5.8 B 60 China Real estate Real Estate
511. Denise York & family $5.8 B 73 United States San Francisco 49ers Sports
522. Maria Fernanda Amorim & family $5.7 B 89 Portugal Energy, investments Diversified
522. Clive Calder $5.7 B 77 United Kingdom Record label Media & Entertainment
522. Chase Coleman, III. $5.7 B 48 United States Investments Finance & Investments
522. Miguel Krigsner $5.7 B 74 Brazil Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
522. Lin Shu-hong $5.7 B 95 Taiwan Petrochemicals Manufacturing
522. Shen Guojun $5.7 B 61 China Retail Fashion & Retail
522. Tim Sweeney $5.7 B 53 United States Video games Media & Entertainment
529. Rahul Bhatia $5.6 B 64 India Aviation Service
529. Tom Golisano $5.6 B 82 United States Payroll services Service
529. Sofia Högberg Schörling $5.6 B 45 Sweden Investments Diversified
529. James Irving $5.6 B 96 Canada Diversified Diversified
529. Li Ge $5.6 B 57 United States Pharmaceutical ingredients Healthcare
529. Janice McNair $5.6 B 87 United States Energy, sports Sports
529. Michael Moritz $5.6 B 69 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
529. Wolfgang Reimann $5.6 B 71 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
529. Matthias Reimann-Andersen $5.6 B 59 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
529. Stefan Reimann-Andersen $5.6 B 60 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
529. Renate Reimann-Haas $5.6 B 72 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
529. Lynda Resnick $5.6 B 81 United States Agriculture Food & Beverage
529. Stewart Resnick $5.6 B 87 United States Agriculture Food & Beverage
529. Gianfelice Rocca $5.6 B 76 Italy Pipe Manufacturing Metals & Mining
529. Paolo Rocca $5.6 B 71 Italy Pipe Manufacturing Metals & Mining
529. Mark Scheinberg $5.6 B 50 Canada Online gambling Gambling & Casinos
529. Märta Schörling Andreen $5.6 B 39 Sweden Investments Diversified
529. Fred Smith $5.6 B 79 United States FedEx Logistics
529. Ty Warner $5.6 B 79 United States Plush toys, real estate Real Estate
548. Shari Arison $5.5 B 66 Israel Carnival Cruises Service
548. Tomasz Biernacki $5.5 B 51 Poland Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
548. Mahendra Choksi & family $5.5 B 82 India Paints Manufacturing
548. Andrew Currie $5.5 B 68 United Kingdom Chemicals Manufacturing
548. Peter Gilgan $5.5 B 73 Canada Homebuilding Construction & Engineering
548. Sumet Jiaravanon $5.5 B 89 Thailand Diversified Diversified
548. Igor Kesaev $5.5 B 57 Russia Tobacco distribution, retail Fashion & Retail
548. Lin Li $5.5 B 60 China Investments Finance & Investments
548. George Lucas $5.5 B 79 United States Star Wars Media & Entertainment
548. Doug Meijer & family $5.5 B 70 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
548. Hank Meijer & family $5.5 B 72 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
548. Mark Meijer & family $5.5 B 66 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
548. John Reece $5.5 B 67 United Kingdom Chemicals Manufacturing
548. Juan Roig $5.5 B 74 Spain Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
548. Chairul Tanjung $5.5 B 61 Indonesia Diversified Diversified
563. Jaran Chiaravanont $5.4 B 94 Thailand Diversified Diversified
563. Mark Cuban $5.4 B 65 United States Online media, Dallas Mavericks Media & Entertainment
563. Archie Aldis Emmerson & family $5.4 B 94 United States Timberland, lumber mills Manufacturing
563. Martin Haefner $5.4 B 70 Switzerland Software, investments Technology
563. Robert Hale, Jr. $5.4 B 57 United States Telecom Telecom
563. Horst Julius Pudwill $5.4 B 79 Germany Manufacturing Manufacturing
563. Thomas Secunda $5.4 B 69 United States Bloomberg LP Finance & Investments
563. Jon Stryker $5.4 B 65 United States Medical equipment Healthcare
563. Torbjorn Tornqvist $5.4 B 70 Sweden Oil trading Energy
572. Robert Bass $5.3 B 76 United States Oil, investments Energy
572. Rick Caruso $5.3 B 65 United States Real estate Real Estate
572. Charles B. Johnson $5.3 B 91 United States Franklin Templeton Finance & Investments
572. Dan Kurzius $5.3 B 52 United States Email marketing Technology
572. Thai Lee $5.3 B 65 United States IT provider Technology
572. Joao Moreira Salles $5.3 B 62 Brazil Banking, minerals Diversified
572. Walther Moreira Salles Junior $5.3 B 67 Brazil Banking, minerals Finance & Investments
572. Daniel Tsai $5.3 B 67 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
572. Ronald Wanek $5.3 B 82 United States Furniture Manufacturing
581. Michael Ashley $5.2 B 59 United Kingdom Sports retailing Fashion & Retail
581. Rajiv Bajaj $5.2 B 57 India Diversified Diversified
581. Sanjiv Bajaj $5.2 B 54 India Diversified Diversified
581. Charles Dolan & family $5.2 B 97 United States Cable television Media & Entertainment
581. Min Kao & family $5.2 B 75 United States Navigation equipment Technology
581. Andre Koo, Sr. $5.2 B 56 Taiwan Financial services Finance & Investments
581. Mikhail Lomtadze $5.2 B 48 Georgia Fintech Finance & Investments
581. Abdulsamad Rabiu $5.2 B 63 Nigeria Cement, sugar Diversified
581. Richard Tsai $5.2 B 66 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
581. Gerda Tschira $5.2 B N/A Germany software Technology
581. Harald Tschira $5.2 B 49 Germany Software Technology
581. Udo Tschira $5.2 B 54 Germany Software Technology
581. Elizabeth Uihlein $5.2 B 78 United States Packaging materials Manufacturing
581. Richard Uihlein $5.2 B 78 United States Packaging materials Manufacturing
581. Russ Weiner $5.2 B 53 United States Energy drinks Food & Beverage
581. Wu Jianshu $5.2 B 60 Hong Kong Auto parts Automotive
597. Ron Baron $5.1 B 80 United States Money management Finance & Investments
597. Garrett Camp $5.1 B 45 Canada Uber Technology
597. Dagmar Dolby & family $5.1 B 82 United States Dolby Laboratories Technology
597. Bill Haslam $5.1 B 65 United States Gas stations Fashion & Retail
597. Dietmar Hopp & family $5.1 B 83 Germany Software Technology
597. Justin Ishbia $5.1 B 46 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
597. Joseph Liemandt $5.1 B 55 United States Software Technology
597. Liu Yonghao & family $5.1 B 72 China Agribusiness Service
597. Sami Mnaymneh $5.1 B 62 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
597. Jean (Gigi) Pritzker $5.1 B 61 United States Hotels, investments Service
597. Hussain Sajwani $5.1 B 71 United Arab Emirates Real estate Real Estate
597. Tony Tamer $5.1 B 66 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
597. Murat Ulker $5.1 B 65 Turkey Food Food & Beverage
597. Romesh T. Wadhwani $5.1 B 76 United States Software Technology
612. Ben Chestnut $5 B 49 United States Email marketing Technology
612. Vinod Rai Gupta $5 B 78 India Electrical equipment Manufacturing
612. Helen Johnson-Leipold $5 B 67 United States Cleaning products Manufacturing
612. Daryl Katz $5 B 62 Canada Pharmacies Diversified
612. Timur Kulibaev $5 B 57 Kazakhstan Banking Finance & Investments
612. Dinara Kulibaeva $5 B 56 Kazakhstan Banking Finance & Investments
612. Michel Leclercq & family $5 B 84 France Sporting goods Fashion & Retail
612. Luo Liguo & family $5 B 68 China Chemicals Manufacturing
612. John Sall $5 B 75 United States Software Technology
612. Alexandra Schoerghuber & family $5 B 65 Germany Real estate Real Estate
612. Mark Shoen $5 B 73 United States U-Haul Automotive
612. Ken Xie $5 B 61 United States Cybersecurity Technology
624. Margot Birmingham Perot $4.9 B 90 United States Computer services, real estate Technology
624. Alejandro Bulgheroni $4.9 B 79 Argentina Oil & gas Energy
624. Albert Chao & family $4.9 B 74 United States Chemicals, building products Manufacturing
624. James Chao & family $4.9 B 76 United States Chemicals, building products Manufacturing
624. Dorothy Chao Jenkins & family $4.9 B 78 United States Chemicals, building products Manufacturing
624. Mong-Koo Chung $4.9 B 86 South Korea Hyundai Automotive
624. Jack Dorsey $4.9 B 47 United States Twitter, Square Technology
624. Johnelle Hunt $4.9 B 92 United States Trucking Logistics
624. Bidzina Ivanishvili $4.9 B 68 Georgia Investments Finance & Investments
624. H. Fisk Johnson $4.9 B 65 United States Cleaning products Manufacturing
624. S. Curtis Johnson $4.9 B 68 United States Cleaning products Manufacturing
624. Ananda Krishnan $4.9 B 86 Malaysia Telecoms, media, oil-services Telecom
624. Margarita Louis-Dreyfus & family $4.9 B 61 Switzerland Commodities Food & Beverage
624. Winifred J. Marquart $4.9 B 64 United States Cleaning products Manufacturing
624. Firoz Mistry $4.9 B 27 Ireland Diversified Diversified
624. Zahan Mistry $4.9 B 25 Ireland Diversified Diversified
624. Arturo Moreno $4.9 B 77 United States Billboards, Los Angeles Angels Sports
624. Chandru Raheja $4.9 B 83 India Real estate Real Estate
624. Mitchell Rales $4.9 B 67 United States Manufacturing, investments Manufacturing
624. Trevor Rees-Jones $4.9 B 72 United States Oil & gas Energy
624. Odd Reitan & family $4.9 B 72 Norway Retail, real estate Fashion & Retail
624. Vivek Chaand Sehgal $4.9 B 67 Australia Auto parts Automotive
624. Herbert Wertheim $4.9 B 84 United States Investments Finance & Investments
624. Zhang Yong $4.9 B 53 Singapore Restaurants Food & Beverage
648. Giuseppe De'Longhi & family $4.8 B 84 Italy Coffee makers Fashion & Retail
648. Stephen Feinberg $4.8 B 64 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
648. Carlo Fidani $4.8 B 69 Canada Real estate Real Estate
648. Rakesh Gangwal $4.8 B 70 United States Airline Service
648. Gao Dekang & family $4.8 B 72 China Apparel Fashion & Retail
648. Renuka Jagtiani $4.8 B 70 India Retail Fashion & Retail
648. Nithin Kamath $4.8 B 44 India Financial services Finance & Investments
648. Richard Liu $4.8 B 50 China E-commerce Technology
648. Michael Pieper $4.8 B 78 Switzerland Kitchen appliances Manufacturing
648. Herb Simon $4.8 B 89 United States Real estate Real Estate
648. Steven Spielberg $4.8 B 77 United States Movies Media & Entertainment
648. Tahir & family $4.8 B 72 Indonesia Diversified Diversified
648. Hansjoerg Wyss $4.8 B 89 Switzerland Medical devices Healthcare
661. Rocco Basilico $4.7 B 34 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. William Berkley $4.7 B 77 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
661. Leonid Boguslavsky $4.7 B 72 Canada Venture capital Finance & Investments
661. Chan Laiwa & family $4.7 B 83 China Real estate Real Estate
661. Giuseppe Crippa & family $4.7 B 88 Italy Microchip testing Manufacturing
661. Kenneth Dart $4.7 B 68 Belize Investments Finance & Investments
661. Claudio Del Vecchio $4.7 B 67 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. Clemente Del Vecchio $4.7 B 19 Italy Eyeglases Fashion & Retail
661. Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio $4.7 B 28 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. Luca Del Vecchio $4.7 B 22 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. Marisa Del Vecchio $4.7 B 65 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. Paola Del Vecchio $4.7 B 62 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. W. Herbert Hunt $4.7 B 95 United States Oil Energy
661. Jim Kavanaugh $4.7 B 61 United States IT provider Technology
661. Friedrich Knapp $4.7 B 72 Germany Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
661. Lin Bin $4.7 B 56 United States Smartphones Technology
661. Lin Jianhua $4.7 B 61 China Solar panel components Manufacturing
661. Ian Livingstone $4.7 B 61 United Kingdom Real estate Real Estate
661. Richard Livingstone $4.7 B 59 United Kingdom Real estate Real Estate
661. Willy Michel $4.7 B 77 Switzerland Medical devices Healthcare
661. N.R. Narayana Murthy $4.7 B 77 India Software services Technology
661. Georg Nemetschek & family $4.7 B 90 Germany Software Technology
661. Dirk Rossmann & family $4.7 B 77 Germany Drugstores Fashion & Retail
661. Nicoletta Zampillo $4.7 B 66 Italy Eyeglasses Fashion & Retail
661. Zhu Yi $4.7 B 60 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
686. Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta & family $4.6 B 56 Mexico Tequila Food & Beverage
686. Sanjit Biswas $4.6 B 42 United States Sensor systems Technology
686. Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone $4.6 B 81 Italy Cement, diversified Construction & Engineering
686. Kim Beom-su $4.6 B 58 South Korea Online services Technology
686. Ronald Lauder $4.6 B 80 United States Estee Lauder Fashion & Retail
686. Jeffrey Lurie & family $4.6 B 72 United States Philadelphia Eagles Sports
686. Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer $4.6 B 62 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
686. Akio Nitori $4.6 B 80 Japan Home furnishings Fashion & Retail
686. Kjell Inge Rokke $4.6 B 65 Norway Shipping, seafood Logistics
686. Yasumitsu Shigeta $4.6 B 59 Japan Mobile phone retailer Telecom
686. Zhu Baoguo & family $4.6 B 61 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
697. John Bicket $4.5 B 44 United States Sensor systems Technology
697. Jim Coulter $4.5 B 64 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
697. Brunello Cucinelli & family $4.5 B 70 Italy Fashion Fashion & Retail
697. Jeff T. Green $4.5 B 47 United States Digital advertising Media & Entertainment
697. Jeremy Jacobs, Sr. & family $4.5 B 84 United States Food service Service
697. Dewi Kam $4.5 B 73 Indonesia Coal Energy
697. Lai Meisong $4.5 B 53 China Package delivery Logistics
697. Li Ping $4.5 B 56 Hong Kong Batteries Automotive
697. Richard Li $4.5 B 57 Hong Kong Telecom Telecom
697. Jorge Moll Filho & family $4.5 B 79 Brazil Hospitals Healthcare
697. Vikas Oberoi $4.5 B 53 India Real estate Real Estate
697. Lynn Schusterman & family $4.5 B 85 United States Oil & gas, investments Energy
697. Jeff Skoll $4.5 B 59 United States EBay Technology
697. Jerzy Starak $4.5 B 76 Poland Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
697. Yitzhak Tshuva $4.5 B 75 Israel Real estate Real Estate
712. Joy Alukkas $4.4 B 67 India Jewelry Fashion & Retail
712. Jim Davis $4.4 B 64 United States Staffing & recruiting Service
712. Juan Carlos Escotet $4.4 B 64 Venezuela Banking Finance & Investments
712. Peter Grogg $4.4 B 82 Switzerland Biochemicals Healthcare
712. Carlos Hank Rhon & family $4.4 B 76 Mexico Banking Diversified
712. Reed Hastings $4.4 B 63 United States Netflix Technology
712. Martha Ingram & family $4.4 B 88 United States Book distribution, transportation Media & Entertainment
712. James Irsay $4.4 B 64 United States Indianapolis Colts Sports
712. Rupert Johnson, Jr. $4.4 B 83 United States Franklin Templeton Finance & Investments
712. Andrei Kozitsyn $4.4 B 63 Russia Metals Metals & Mining
712. Cliff Obrecht $4.4 B 38 Australia Software Technology
712. Melanie Perkins $4.4 B 36 Australia Software Technology
712. Isaac Perlmutter $4.4 B 81 United States Marvel comics Media & Entertainment
712. Pham Nhat Vuong $4.4 B 55 Vietnam Diversified Diversified
712. Michael Saylor $4.4 B 59 United States cryptocurrency Technology
712. Gil Shwed $4.4 B 55 Israel Software Technology
712. Stephen Smith $4.4 B 72 Canada Finance and investments Finance & Investments
712. Dan Snyder $4.4 B 59 United States Washington Commanders Sports
712. Michal Strnad $4.4 B 31 Czech Republic Defense Contracting Manufacturing
712. Stefan von Holtzbrinck $4.4 B 60 Germany Publishing Media & Entertainment
712. Nusli Wadia $4.4 B 80 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
712. Xiang Guangda $4.4 B 66 China metals Metals & Mining
734. William Ackman $4.3 B 57 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
734. Pyotr Aven $4.3 B 69 Russia Oil, banking, telecom Finance & Investments
734. Nick Caporella $4.3 B 88 United States Beverages Food & Beverage
734. John Catsimatidis $4.3 B 75 United States Oil, real estate Energy
734. John Coates $4.3 B 54 United Kingdom Online gambling Gambling & Casinos
734. Tench Coxe $4.3 B 66 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
734. Daniel D'Aniello $4.3 B 77 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
734. Wesley Edens $4.3 B 62 United States Investments Finance & Investments
734. Abhay Firodia $4.3 B 79 India Automobiles Automotive
734. Luca Garavoglia $4.3 B 55 Italy Spirits Food & Beverage
734. Hong Ra-hee $4.3 B 78 South Korea Samsung Technology
734. Jin Baofang $4.3 B 71 China Solar panels Energy
734. Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere $4.3 B 83 France Finance Finance & Investments
734. Mark Leonard & family $4.3 B 67 Canada Software Technology
734. Li Zhenguo & family $4.3 B 56 China Solar wafers and modules Manufacturing
734. Gabe Newell $4.3 B 61 United States Videogames Gambling & Casinos
734. Clive Palmer $4.3 B 70 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
734. Emanuele (Lino) Saputo & family $4.3 B 87 Canada Cheese Food & Beverage
734. Shaul Shani $4.3 B 69 Israel Telecom Telecom
734. E. Joe Shoen $4.3 B 74 United States U-Haul Automotive
734. Frank Wang $4.3 B 43 China Drones Technology
734. Michael Xie $4.3 B 55 United States Cybersecurity Technology
756. Austen Cargill, II. $4.2 B 73 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
756. James Cargill, II. $4.2 B 74 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
756. Barry Diller $4.2 B 82 United States Online media Media & Entertainment
756. Charles Edelstenne $4.2 B 86 France Aviation Manufacturing
756. Daniel Ek $4.2 B 41 Sweden Spotify Technology
756. Maggie Gu $4.2 B N/A China Shein Fashion & Retail
756. Rajiv Jain $4.2 B 56 United States Finance Finance & Investments
756. Peter Kellogg $4.2 B 81 United States Investments Finance & Investments
756. Egor Kulkov $4.2 B 52 Russia Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
756. Marianne Liebmann $4.2 B 70 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
756. Molly Miao $4.2 B N/A China Shein Fashion & Retail
756. Rajan Raheja & family $4.2 B 69 India Diversified Diversified
756. Ren Xiaoqing $4.2 B N/A China Shein Fashion & Retail
756. Steven Udvar-Hazy $4.2 B 78 United States Aircraft leasing Service
756. Gustav Magnar Witzoe $4.2 B 30 Norway Fish farming Food & Beverage
756. Samuel Yin $4.2 B 73 Taiwan Retail Diversified
756. Yu Renrong $4.2 B 58 China Semiconductors Manufacturing
756. Eric Yuan & family $4.2 B 54 United States Zoom Video Communications Technology
756. Zhang Daocai $4.2 B 74 China Valves Diversified
775. Maggie Hardy $4.1 B 58 United States Building materials Service
775. Brad Jacobs $4.1 B 67 United States Logistics Logistics
775. Hamilton James & family $4.1 B 72 United States Investments Finance & Investments
775. Jian Yao $4.1 B N/A China Medical devices Healthcare
775. Jiang Bin $4.1 B 57 China Acoustic components Technology
775. Baba Kalyani $4.1 B 75 India Engineering Automotive
775. Richard Schulze $4.1 B 83 United States Best Buy Fashion & Retail
775. Erik Selin $4.1 B 56 Sweden Real estate Real Estate
775. Djoko Susanto $4.1 B 74 Indonesia Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
775. Takao Yasuda $4.1 B 74 Japan Retail Fashion & Retail
785. Rinat Akhmetov $4 B 57 Ukraine Steel, coal Metals & Mining
785. Isak Andic & family $4 B 70 Spain Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
785. Cai Kui $4 B 61 China Real estate Real Estate
785. James Chambers $4 B 66 United States Media, automotive Media & Entertainment
785. Nicolas D'Ieteren $4 B 48 Belgium Auto parts, distribution Automotive
785. Sergei Gordeev $4 B 51 Russia Real estate Real Estate
785. Antti Herlin $4 B 67 Finland Elevators, escalators Manufacturing
785. Marian Ilitch $4 B 91 United States Little Caesars Pizza Food & Beverage
785. Vivek Jain $4 B 68 India Chemicals Manufacturing
785. Jian Jun $4 B 60 China Biomedical products Healthcare
785. Lee Boo-jin $4 B 53 South Korea Samsung Technology
785. Lim Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono $4 B 95 Indonesia Palm oil, nickel mining Metals & Mining
785. Tom Morris $4 B 69 United Kingdom Retail Fashion & Retail
785. Roger Penske $4 B 87 United States Cars Automotive
785. Katharine Rayner $4 B 79 United States Media, automotive Media & Entertainment
785. Arkady Rotenberg $4 B 72 Russia Construction, pipes, banking Construction & Engineering
785. Klaus-Peter Schulenberg $4 B 72 Germany Ticketing service Service
785. Donald Sterling $4 B 89 United States Real estate Real Estate
785. Margaretta Taylor $4 B 81 United States Media, automotive Media & Entertainment
785. Tsai Hong-tu $4 B 71 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
785. Wang Junlin & family $4 B 61 China Liquor Food & Beverage
785. Yao Liangsong $4 B 59 China Furniture Manufacturing
785. Zhou Jianping $4 B 63 China Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
809. Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair & family $3.9 B N/A United Arab Emirates Diversified Diversified
809. Paolo Ardoino $3.9 B N/A Italy Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
809. Danielle Bellon & family $3.9 B 84 France Food services Service
809. Andrei Bokarev $3.9 B 57 Russia Metals, mining Manufacturing
809. Jacques D'Amours $3.9 B 67 Canada Convenience stores Fashion & Retail
809. Robert Duggan $3.9 B 79 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
809. Yakir Gabay $3.9 B 57 Cyprus Real estate Real Estate
809. Joseph Grendys $3.9 B 62 United States Poultry processing Food & Beverage
809. Alan Howard $3.9 B 60 United Kingdom Hedge funds Finance & Investments
809. Jiang Weiping & family $3.9 B 69 China Chemicals Manufacturing
809. Steve Lavin & family $3.9 B 68 United States Meat processing Food & Beverage
809. Eric Lefkofsky $3.9 B 54 United States Groupon, investments Technology
809. Li Chunan $3.9 B 55 China Solar wafers and modules Manufacturing
809. Gail Miller $3.9 B 80 United States Car dealerships Automotive
809. Gregorio Perez Companc & family $3.9 B 88 Argentina Oil & gas Energy
809. David Rubenstein $3.9 B 74 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
809. Thomas Siebel $3.9 B 71 United States Business software Technology
809. Peter Spuhler $3.9 B 64 Switzerland Train cars Manufacturing
809. Venu Srinivasan $3.9 B 71 India Two-wheelers Automotive
809. Lawrence Stroll $3.9 B 64 Canada Fashion investments Fashion & Retail
809. Pat Stryker $3.9 B 67 United States Medical equipment Healthcare
809. Tsai Cheng-ta $3.9 B 74 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
809. Jean-Louis van der Velde $3.9 B N/A Netherlands Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
809. Yi Zheng $3.9 B 53 China Software Technology
809. Charles Zegar $3.9 B 76 United States Bloomberg LP Finance & Investments
809. Zhang Xuexin & family $3.9 B 76 China Aluminum Metals & Mining
835. Igor Altushkin $3.8 B 53 Russia Metals Metals & Mining
835. Madhur Bajaj $3.8 B 71 India Diversified Diversified
835. Niraj Bajaj $3.8 B 69 India Diversified Diversified
835. Shekhar Bajaj $3.8 B 75 India Diversified Diversified
835. Acharya Balkrishna $3.8 B 51 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
835. Stéphane Bancel $3.8 B 51 France Biotech, vaccines Healthcare
835. Sid Bass $3.8 B 81 United States Oil, investments Energy
835. Hubert Burda $3.8 B 84 Germany Publishing Media & Entertainment
835. Vanich Chaiyawan $3.8 B 92 Thailand Insurance, beverages Finance & Investments
835. Chen Dongsheng $3.8 B 66 China Insurance Finance & Investments
835. James Clark $3.8 B 80 United States Netscape, investments Technology
835. William Conway, Jr. $3.8 B 74 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
835. Smita Crishna-Godrej $3.8 B 73 India Consumer goods Diversified
835. Beatriz Davila de Santo Domingo $3.8 B 85 Colombia Beer Food & Beverage
835. Behdad Eghbali $3.8 B 47 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
835. Fan Hongwei $3.8 B 57 China Petrochemicals Energy
835. Jose E. Feliciano $3.8 B 50 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
835. Bob Gaglardi $3.8 B 83 Canada Hotels Real Estate
835. Peter Gassner $3.8 B 59 United States Software Technology
835. Adi Godrej $3.8 B 81 India Consumer goods Diversified
835. Jamshyd Godrej $3.8 B 75 India Consumer goods, real estate Real Estate
835. Nadir Godrej $3.8 B 73 India Consumer goods, real estate Diversified
835. Pansy Ho $3.8 B 61 Hong Kong Casinos Gambling & Casinos
835. Miao Hangen $3.8 B 59 China Textiles, petrochemicals Diversified
835. Masahiro Miki $3.8 B 68 Japan Shoes Fashion & Retail
835. Hiroshi Mikitani $3.8 B 59 Japan Online retail Fashion & Retail
835. Rishad Naoroji $3.8 B 72 India Consumer goods, real estate Diversified
835. Masahiro Noda $3.8 B 85 Japan Software Technology
835. J. Joe Ricketts & family $3.8 B 82 United States TD Ameritrade Finance & Investments
835. Naguib Sawiris $3.8 B 69 Egypt Telecom Telecom
835. Stephan Schnabel $3.8 B 49 Germany Chemicals Manufacturing
835. Wenrong Shen $3.8 B 78 China Steel production Metals & Mining
835. Barry Sternlicht $3.8 B 63 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
835. Tse Ping & family $3.8 B 72 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
835. Xiao Yongming & family $3.8 B 59 China Fertilizer Diversified
835. Xue Min $3.8 B 67 China Healthcare Healthcare
871. Hayes Barnard $3.7 B 52 United States Fintech Finance & Investments
871. Euisun Chung $3.7 B 53 South Korea Hyundai Automotive
871. Alceu Elias Feldmann & family $3.7 B 74 Brazil Fertilizer Energy
871. Bruce Flatt $3.7 B 58 Canada Money management Finance & Investments
871. Fu Liquan & family $3.7 B 56 China Surveillance equipment Technology
871. Alessandra Garavoglia $3.7 B 64 Italy Spirits Food & Beverage
871. Mikhail Gutseriev $3.7 B 66 Russia Oil, coal, real estate Energy
871. Christian Haub $3.7 B 59 Germany Retail Fashion & Retail
871. Jason Jiang $3.7 B 51 Singapore Advertising Media & Entertainment
871. Koon Poh Keong $3.7 B 62 Malaysia Aluminum Manufacturing
871. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone $3.7 B 74 United States Campbell Soup Food & Beverage
871. John Middleton $3.7 B 69 United States Tobacco Food & Beverage
871. Akira Mori & family $3.7 B 87 Japan Real estate Real Estate
871. Eren Ozmen $3.7 B 65 United States Aerospace Manufacturing
871. Jay Paul $3.7 B 76 United States Real estate Real Estate
871. H. Ross Perot, Jr. $3.7 B 65 United States Real estate Real Estate
871. Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth $3.7 B 91 Thailand Hospitals, airline Healthcare
871. Anthony Pritzker $3.7 B 63 United States Hotels, investments Service
871. Penny Pritzker $3.7 B 64 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
871. Renzo Rosso & family $3.7 B 68 Italy Fashion Fashion & Retail
871. Ugur Sahin $3.7 B 58 Germany Biotechnology Healthcare
871. Christiane Schoeller $3.7 B N/A Germany Publishing Media & Entertainment
871. Tsai Ming-kai $3.7 B 73 Taiwan Semiconductors Technology
871. Vincent Viola $3.7 B 68 United States Electronic trading Finance & Investments
871. Zhu Yan & family $3.7 B 53 China Real estate Real Estate
896. Maurizio Billi $3.6 B 66 Brazil Generic drugs Healthcare
896. Cho Tak Wong $3.6 B 77 Hong Kong Auto parts Manufacturing
896. Sandeep Engineer $3.6 B 62 India Plastic pipes Manufacturing
896. John Gandel $3.6 B 89 Australia Shopping malls Real Estate
896. Travis Kalanick $3.6 B 47 United States Uber Technology
896. Vladimir Kim $3.6 B 63 Kazakhstan Mining Metals & Mining
896. Steven Klinsky $3.6 B 67 United States Investments Finance & Investments
896. Josh Kushner $3.6 B 38 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
896. Samuel Tak Lee $3.6 B 84 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
896. Lee Seo-hyun $3.6 B 50 South Korea Samsung Technology
896. Edwin Leong $3.6 B 72 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
896. Forrest Li $3.6 B 46 Singapore Gaming Media & Entertainment
896. Satyanarayan Nuwal $3.6 B 71 India Industrial explosives Manufacturing
896. Daniel Och $3.6 B 63 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
896. Fatih Ozmen $3.6 B 66 United States Aerospace Manufacturing
896. Bob Parsons $3.6 B 73 United States Web hosting Technology
896. Matthias Reinhart $3.6 B 64 Switzerland Financial services Finance & Investments
896. Ira Rennert $3.6 B 89 United States Investments Finance & Investments
896. Rodger Riney & family $3.6 B 78 United States Discount brokerage Finance & Investments
896. Jayshree Ullal $3.6 B 63 United States Computer networking Technology
896. Wim van der Leegte & family $3.6 B 76 Netherlands Manufacturing Manufacturing
896. Anna Katharina Viessmann $3.6 B N/A Germany Heating and cooling equipment Manufacturing
896. Jon Yarbrough $3.6 B 66 United States Video games Gambling & Casinos
896. Zhang Hejun $3.6 B 72 China Electronics Manufacturing
920. Jose Joao Abdalla Filho $3.5 B 78 Brazil Investments Finance & Investments
920. Ramon Ang $3.5 B 70 Philippines Diversified Food & Beverage
920. Andrej Babis $3.5 B 69 Czech Republic Agriculture Food & Beverage
920. Markus Blocher $3.5 B 53 Switzerland Chemicals Manufacturing
920. Norman Braman $3.5 B 91 United States Art, car dealerships Automotive
920. Cao Longxiang & family $3.5 B 66 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
920. Jack Cowin $3.5 B 81 Australia Fast food Food & Beverage
920. Antonio Del Valle Ruiz & family $3.5 B 85 Mexico Chemicals Manufacturing
920. Gurbachan Singh Dhingra $3.5 B 73 India Paints Manufacturing
920. Kuldip Singh Dhingra $3.5 B 76 India Paints Manufacturing
920. David Filo $3.5 B 57 United States Yahoo Technology
920. Senapathy Gopalakrishnan $3.5 B 68 India Software services Technology
920. Susan Carol Holland $3.5 B 67 Italy Hearing aids Manufacturing
920. Amos Hostetter, Jr. $3.5 B 87 United States Cable television Media & Entertainment
920. Saban Cemil Kazanci $3.5 B 63 Turkey Energy Energy
920. Kwon Hyuk-bin $3.5 B 50 South Korea Online games Media & Entertainment
920. Richard LeFrak & family $3.5 B 78 United States Real estate Real Estate
920. Lin Chen-hai $3.5 B 77 Taiwan Real estate Real Estate
920. Madhukar Parekh $3.5 B 77 India Adhesives Manufacturing
920. John Paulson $3.5 B 68 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
920. J.B. Pritzker $3.5 B 59 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
920. Leonard Schleifer $3.5 B 71 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
920. Mikhail Shelkov $3.5 B 55 Russia Titanium Metals & Mining
920. Neil Shen $3.5 B 56 Hong Kong Venture capital Finance & Investments
920. Carl Thoma $3.5 B 75 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
920. Shamsheer Vayalil $3.5 B 47 India Healthcare Healthcare
920. Paul-Heinz Wesjohann & family $3.5 B 80 Germany Chicken processing Food & Beverage
920. Hans Peter Wild $3.5 B 82 Switzerland Flavorings Food & Beverage
920. Zeng Fangqin $3.5 B 58 Hong Kong Smartphone components Technology
949. Mohed Altrad $3.4 B 76 France Scaffolding, cement mixers Construction & Engineering
949. Giuliana Benetton $3.4 B 86 Italy Fashion retail, investments Fashion & Retail
949. Luciano Benetton $3.4 B 88 Italy Fashion retail, investments Fashion & Retail
949. Arun Bharat Ram $3.4 B 83 India Chemicals Manufacturing
949. Neal Blue & family $3.4 B 88 United States Defense Manufacturing
949. John Caudwell $3.4 B 71 United Kingdom Mobile phones Telecom
949. Morris Chang $3.4 B 92 Taiwan Semiconductors Technology
949. Ryan Cohen $3.4 B 38 Canada Investments Finance & Investments
949. Marcel Erni $3.4 B 59 Switzerland Private equity Finance & Investments
949. Fang Wei $3.4 B 50 China Steel Manufacturing
949. Michael Federmann & family $3.4 B 80 Israel Defense, hotels Technology
949. Walter Frey $3.4 B 80 Switzerland Car dealerships Automotive
949. Alfred Gantner $3.4 B 56 Switzerland Private equity Finance & Investments
949. Sanjiv Goenka $3.4 B 63 India Diversified Diversified
949. Laurence Graff & family $3.4 B 85 United Kingdom Diamond jewelry Fashion & Retail
949. Fernand Huts $3.4 B 73 Belgium Logistics, transportation Logistics
949. Kwek Leng Beng $3.4 B 83 Singapore Diversified Diversified
949. Michael Latifi $3.4 B 61 Canada Food Food & Beverage
949. Frank Laukien $3.4 B 64 United States Scientific equipment Manufacturing
949. Arnon Milchan $3.4 B 79 Israel Movie making Media & Entertainment
949. David Murdock $3.4 B 100 United States Dole, real estate Food & Beverage
949. Jonathan Nelson $3.4 B 67 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
949. Yuji Otsuka $3.4 B 70 Japan Copy machines, software Technology
949. Karsanbhai Patel $3.4 B 80 India Consumer goods Diversified
949. Horst Paulmann & family $3.4 B 89 Chile Retail Fashion & Retail
949. Giorgio Perfetti $3.4 B 57 Italy Candy Food & Beverage
949. Matthew Prince $3.4 B 49 United States Cybersecurity Technology
949. Stewart Rahr $3.4 B 78 United States Drug distribution Healthcare
949. Rodney Sacks & family $3.4 B 74 United States Energy drinks Food & Beverage
949. Karin Sartorius-Herbst $3.4 B N/A Germany Biopharmaceuticals Healthcare
949. Karl Scheufele, III. & family $3.4 B 85 Switzerland Jewelry Fashion & Retail
949. Hilton Schlosberg & family $3.4 B 71 United Kingdom Energy drinks Food & Beverage
949. Martua Sitorus $3.4 B 64 Indonesia Palm oil Manufacturing
949. Tung Chee Chen $3.4 B 81 Hong Kong Shipping Logistics
949. Alexandre Van Damme $3.4 B 61 Belgium ABInBev Food & Beverage
949. Radha Vembu $3.4 B 51 India Business software Technology
949. Rufino Vigil Gonzalez $3.4 B 75 Mexico Steel Metals & Mining
949. Urs Wietlisbach $3.4 B 62 Switzerland Private equity Finance & Investments
949. Steve Wynn $3.4 B 82 United States Casinos, hotels Gambling & Casinos
949. Yang Shaopeng $3.4 B 66 China Shipping Logistics
949. Barry Zekelman $3.4 B 57 Canada Steel Manufacturing
949. Zhou Bajin $3.4 B 88 China Auto parts Manufacturing
991. Anu Aga $3.3 B 81 India Engineering Construction & Engineering
991. Abdulla Al Futtaim & family $3.3 B 84 United Arab Emirates Auto dealers, investments Automotive
991. John Arnold $3.3 B 50 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
991. Joesley Batista $3.3 B 52 Brazil Beef processing Food & Beverage
991. Wesley Batista $3.3 B 51 Brazil Beef packing Food & Beverage
991. Seth Boro $3.3 B 48 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
991. Otto Philipp Braun $3.3 B 46 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
991. J. Hyatt Brown $3.3 B 86 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
991. Nikolai Buinov $3.3 B 56 Russia Oil, gas Energy
991. Fernando Chico Pardo $3.3 B 72 Mexico Airport management Service
991. Scott Crabill $3.3 B 54 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
991. Catheline Perier D'Ieteren $3.3 B 79 Belgium Auto parts, distribution Automotive
991. Edward DeBartolo, Jr. $3.3 B 77 United States Shopping centers Real Estate
991. Maria Del Pino $3.3 B 68 Spain Construction Construction & Engineering
991. Walter P.J. Droege $3.3 B 71 Germany Investing Finance & Investments
991. N. Murray Edwards $3.3 B 64 Canada Oil & gas Energy
991. Gerald Frere $3.3 B 72 Belgium Steel, investments Manufacturing
991. Sergei Galitsky $3.3 B 56 Russia Retail Fashion & Retail
991. Serge Godin $3.3 B 74 Canada Information technology Technology
991. Harsh Goenka $3.3 B 66 India Diversified Diversified
991. Lutz Mario Helmig & family $3.3 B 77 Germany Hospitals Healthcare
991. Stewart Horejsi & family $3.3 B 86 United States Berkshire Hathaway Finance & Investments
991. Robert Johnson $3.3 B 76 United States Johnson & Johnson, New York Jets Sports
991. Jane Lauder $3.3 B 51 United States Estée Lauder Fashion & Retail
991. Kevin David Lehmann $3.3 B 21 Germany Drugstores Fashion & Retail
991. Daniel Loeb $3.3 B 62 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
991. Mohamed Mansour $3.3 B 76 Egypt Diversified Diversified
991. Aristotelis Mistakidis $3.3 B 62 Greece Mining, commodities Metals & Mining
991. Ravi Pillai $3.3 B 70 India Construction Construction & Engineering
991. Michael Polsky $3.3 B 75 United States Electric power Energy
991. Dmitry Pumpyansky $3.3 B 60 Russia Steel pipes Metals & Mining
991. Isabella Seràgnoli $3.3 B 78 Italy Packaging Manufacturing
991. Holden Spaht $3.3 B 49 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
991. Rita Tong Liu $3.3 B 75 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
991. August Troendle $3.3 B 68 United States Pharmaceutical services Healthcare
991. Timur Turlov $3.3 B 36 Kazakhstan Stock brokerage Finance & Investments
991. Frank VanderSloot $3.3 B 75 United States Nutrition, wellness products Fashion & Retail
991. Sunny Varkey $3.3 B 66 India Education Service
991. Walter Wang $3.3 B 59 United States Manufacturing Manufacturing
991. Wu Xiangdong $3.3 B 55 China Liquor Food & Beverage
991. Zhao Yan $3.3 B 57 China Biotech Diversified
1033. Bill Austin $3.2 B 82 United States Hearing aids Manufacturing
1033. Karen Virginia Beckmann Legoretta $3.2 B 54 Mexico Tequila Food & Beverage
1033. Nicolas Berggruen $3.2 B 62 United States Real estate, investments Real Estate
1033. George Bishop $3.2 B 86 United States Oil & gas Energy
1033. Haoyu Cai $3.2 B N/A China Mobile games Technology
1033. Todd Christopher $3.2 B 61 United States Hair care products Fashion & Retail
1033. Stephen Deckoff $3.2 B 58 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1033. Otto Happel $3.2 B 76 Germany Engineering Construction & Engineering
1033. Hortensia Herrero $3.2 B 73 Spain Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1033. J. Tomilson Hill $3.2 B 75 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1033. Michael Jordan $3.2 B 61 United States Charlotte Hornets, endorsements Sports
1033. T.S. Kalyanaraman $3.2 B 76 India Jewelry Fashion & Retail
1033. Bom Kim $3.2 B 45 United States Online retailing Technology
1033. Alicia Koplowitz $3.2 B 70 Spain Construction, investments Finance & Investments
1033. Yuri Kovalchuk & family $3.2 B 72 Russia Banking, insurance, media Finance & Investments
1033. George Kurtz $3.2 B 53 United States Security software Technology
1033. Chris Larsen $3.2 B 63 United States Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1033. Pablo Legorreta $3.2 B 60 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1033. Daniel Mate $3.2 B 60 Spain Mining, commodities Metals & Mining
1033. Drayton McLane, Jr. $3.2 B 87 United States Walmart, logistics Fashion & Retail
1033. Arvind Poddar $3.2 B 66 India Tires Automotive
1033. Theodore Rachmat $3.2 B 80 Indonesia Diversified Diversified
1033. Robert Sands $3.2 B 65 United States Liquor Food & Beverage
1033. Warren Stephens $3.2 B 67 United States Investment banking Finance & Investments
1033. Sergei Studennikov & family $3.2 B 57 Russia Liquor stores, supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1033. Leena Tewari $3.2 B 66 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1033. Todd Wanek $3.2 B 60 United States Furniture Manufacturing
1033. William Wrigley, Jr. $3.2 B 60 United States Chewing gum Food & Beverage
1033. Yang Huiyan & family $3.2 B 42 China Real estate Real Estate
1062. Brian Acton $3.1 B 52 United States WhatsApp Technology
1062. Bill Alfond $3.1 B 75 United States Shoes Fashion & Retail
1062. Susan Alfond $3.1 B 78 United States Shoes Fashion & Retail
1062. Ted Alfond $3.1 B 79 United States Shoes Fashion & Retail
1062. George Argyros & family $3.1 B 87 United States Real estate, investments Real Estate
1062. Aneel Bhusri $3.1 B 58 United States Business software Technology
1062. David Blitzer $3.1 B 54 United States Sports Sports
1062. Solina Chau $3.1 B 62 Hong Kong Investments Finance & Investments
1062. Andrew Cherng $3.1 B 76 United States Fast food Food & Beverage
1062. Peggy Cherng $3.1 B 76 United States Fast food Food & Beverage
1062. Bennett Dorrance $3.1 B 78 United States Campbell Soup Food & Beverage
1062. Martin Ebner $3.1 B 78 Switzerland Investments Finance & Investments
1062. Fred Ehrsam $3.1 B 35 United States cryptocurrency exchange Finance & Investments
1062. Frank Fertitta, III. $3.1 B 62 United States Casinos, mixed martial arts Sports
1062. Segolene Gallienne $3.1 B 46 Belgium Steel, Investments Manufacturing
1062. Hu Baifan $3.1 B 61 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1062. Somurai Jaruphnit $3.1 B 70 Thailand Diversified Diversified
1062. Willis Johnson $3.1 B 76 United States Damaged cars Automotive
1062. Nikhil Kamath $3.1 B 37 India Financial services Finance & Investments
1062. Ipek Kirac $3.1 B 39 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1062. Lee Yeow Chor $3.1 B 57 Malaysia Palm oil, property Real Estate
1062. Theodore Leonsis $3.1 B 68 United States Sports teams Sports
1062. Catherine Lozick $3.1 B 78 United States Valve manufacturing Manufacturing
1062. Kalanithi Maran $3.1 B 58 India Media Media & Entertainment
1062. Ronald McAulay $3.1 B 88 Hong Kong Energy Energy
1062. Nandan Nilekani $3.1 B 68 India Software services Technology
1062. Tomas Olivo Lopez $3.1 B 50 Spain Shopping centers Real Estate
1062. Katharina Otto-Bernstein $3.1 B 60 Germany Real estate Real Estate
1062. Geoffrey Palmer $3.1 B 73 United States Real estate Real Estate
1062. Richard Peery $3.1 B 85 United States Real estate Real Estate
1062. Matthew Roszak $3.1 B 51 United States Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1062. Wayne Rothbaum $3.1 B 56 United States Biotech investing Healthcare
1062. Ruan Hongliang $3.1 B 63 China Glass Manufacturing
1062. Howard Schultz $3.1 B 70 United States Starbucks Food & Beverage
1062. Salil Singhal $3.1 B 76 India Agrochemicals Manufacturing
1062. Jerry Speyer & family $3.1 B 83 United States Real estate Real Estate
1062. Evan Spiegel $3.1 B 33 United States Snapchat Technology
1062. Sukanto Tanoto $3.1 B 74 Indonesia Diversified Diversified
1062. Byron Trott $3.1 B 65 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1062. Meg Whitman $3.1 B 67 United States EBay Technology
1062. Wu Guanjiang & family $3.1 B 55 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1062. Zhang Tao $3.1 B 51 China E-commerce Fashion & Retail
1104. Semahat Sevim Arsel $3 B 95 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1104. Eva Maria Bucher-Haefner $3 B 67 Switzerland Software, investments Technology
1104. Ron Burkle $3 B 71 United States Supermarkets, investments Finance & Investments
1104. Jean-Pierre Cayard $3 B 81 France Spirits Food & Beverage
1104. Charles Cohen $3 B 72 United States Real estate Real Estate
1104. Ray Davis $3 B 82 United States Pipelines Energy
1104. John Paul DeJoria $3 B 79 United States Hair products, tequila Fashion & Retail
1104. Gustavo Denegri & family $3 B 87 Italy Biotech Healthcare
1104. James Duff $3 B 63 United States Tires, diversified Diversified
1104. Thomas Duff $3 B 67 United States Tires, diversified Diversified
1104. Eduardo Eurnekian $3 B 91 Argentina Airports, investments Diversified
1104. Lorenzo Fertitta $3 B 55 United States Casinos, mixed martial arts Sports
1104. John Fisher $3 B 62 United States Gap Fashion & Retail
1104. Lindsay Fox $3 B 86 Australia Logistics, real estate Logistics
1104. Reinold Geiger $3 B 76 Austria Beauty products Fashion & Retail
1104. Rajeev Juneja $3 B 58 India Phamaceuticals Healthcare
1104. Ramesh Juneja $3 B 68 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1104. Scott Kapnick $3 B 65 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1104. Li Gaiteng $3 B 51 China Hair dryers Manufacturing
1104. Vladimir Litvinenko & family $3 B 68 Russia Chemical industry Manufacturing
1104. Harsh Mariwala $3 B 72 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
1104. Erwin Franz Mueller $3 B 91 Germany Drugstores Fashion & Retail
1104. Maja Oeri $3 B 69 Switzerland Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1104. Olivier Pomel $3 B 47 France Cloud computing Technology
1104. Sergei Popov $3 B 52 Russia Banking Finance & Investments
1104. Leonid Radvinsky $3 B 41 United States E-commerce Technology
1104. Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon $3 B 74 United States Health IT Technology
1104. Prathap Reddy $3 B 92 India Healthcare Healthcare
1104. Theo Roussis & Family $3 B 70 Belgium Plastic Manufacturing
1104. Haim Saban $3 B 79 United States TV network, investments Media & Entertainment
1104. Roger Samuelsson $3 B 60 Sweden Drug delivery devices Healthcare
1104. Frank Slootman $3 B 65 United States Software Technology
1104. Friede Springer $3 B 81 Germany Publishing Media & Entertainment
1104. Jeffrey Talpins $3 B 49 United States Hedge fund Finance & Investments
1104. Julia Thiele-Schuerhoff $3 B 52 Germany Brakes, investments Manufacturing
1104. Thomas Tull $3 B 53 United States Movies, investments Media & Entertainment
1104. Wang Weixiu & family $3 B 73 China machinery Manufacturing
1104. Wu Guangming $3 B 62 China Medical equipment Healthcare
1104. Zhang Lei $3 B 51 China Investments Finance & Investments
1143. Albert Avdolyan $2.9 B 53 Russia Oil, mining Energy
1143. Richard Chandler $2.9 B 65 New Zealand Investments Finance & Investments
1143. Chen Hua & family $2.9 B 58 China Real estate Real Estate
1143. Chen Tianshi $2.9 B 39 China Semiconductors Technology
1143. Choo Chong Ngen $2.9 B 70 Singapore Hotels Real Estate
1143. Robert Clark $2.9 B 65 United States Construction Construction & Engineering
1143. Sergey Dmitriev $2.9 B 58 Cyprus Software Technology
1143. Du Jiangtao & family $2.9 B 54 China Chemicals Manufacturing
1143. Glenn Dubin $2.9 B 66 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1143. Marc Fielmann $2.9 B 34 Germany Optometry Manufacturing
1143. Robert Friedland $2.9 B 73 United States Mining Metals & Mining
1143. Gao Jifan & family $2.9 B 59 China Solar equipment Energy
1143. Guo Guangchang $2.9 B 57 China Conglomerate Diversified
1143. Yusuf Hamied $2.9 B 87 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1143. Zarakh Iliev $2.9 B 57 Russia Real estate Real Estate
1143. Samvel Karapetyan $2.9 B 58 Russia Real estate Construction & Engineering
1143. Alexander Karp $2.9 B 56 United States Software firm Technology
1143. Kuok Khoon Hong $2.9 B 74 Singapore Palm oil Manufacturing
1143. Kwak Dong Shin $2.9 B 49 South Korea Semiconductors Technology
1143. Alexis Lê-Quôc $2.9 B 49 United States Cloud computing Technology
1143. Patrick Lee $2.9 B 82 Hong Kong Paper Manufacturing
1143. Li Hua $2.9 B 46 China Financial services Finance & Investments
1143. Anand Mahindra $2.9 B 68 India Diversified Diversified
1143. Jed McCaleb $2.9 B 49 United States Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1143. C. Dean Metropoulos $2.9 B 77 United States Investments Food & Beverage
1143. Lachhman Das Mittal $2.9 B 93 India Tractors Automotive
1143. Shigenobu Nagamori $2.9 B 79 Japan Motors Manufacturing
1143. Falguni Nayar $2.9 B 61 India Retailing Fashion & Retail
1143. God Nisanov $2.9 B 51 Russia Real estate Real Estate
1143. James Packer $2.9 B 56 Australia Investments Finance & Investments
1143. Augusto Perfetti $2.9 B 77 Italy Candy Food & Beverage
1143. Qiu Jianping & family $2.9 B 62 China Hand tools Manufacturing
1143. G. M. Rao $2.9 B 73 India Infrastructure Logistics
1143. P.V. Ramprasad Reddy $2.9 B 66 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1143. Karthik Sarma $2.9 B 49 India Hedge fund Finance & Investments
1143. Shi Yuzhu $2.9 B 61 China Online games, investments Diversified
1143. Daniel Sundheim $2.9 B 47 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1143. Glen Taylor $2.9 B 82 United States Printing Service
1143. Jurgen Wirtgen $2.9 B 58 Germany Construction Vehicles Construction & Engineering
1143. Stefan Wirtgen $2.9 B 53 Germany Construction Vehicles Construction & Engineering
1143. Wu Yiling $2.9 B 74 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1143. Xia Zuoquan $2.9 B 62 China Automobiles, batteries Automotive
1143. William Young $2.9 B 83 United States Plastics Manufacturing
1143. Zhang Jian $2.9 B 55 China Electric bikes, scooters Manufacturing
1187. Felix Baker $2.8 B 55 United States Biotech investing Finance & Investments
1187. Julian Baker $2.8 B 57 United States Biotech investing Finance & Investments
1187. Harindarpal Banga $2.8 B 73 India Commodities Finance & Investments
1187. Chen Fashu $2.8 B 63 China Investments Finance & Investments
1187. Cheng Xue $2.8 B 54 China Soy sauce Food & Beverage
1187. Leon G. Cooperman $2.8 B 80 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1187. Eleanor Butt Crook & family $2.8 B 91 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1187. Oleg Deripaska $2.8 B 56 Russia Aluminum, utilities Metals & Mining
1187. Ibrahim Erdemoglu $2.8 B 61 Turkey Carpet Manufacturing
1187. Fan Daidi $2.8 B 58 China Skincare Fashion & Retail
1187. Alexander Frolov $2.8 B 59 Russia Mining, steel Metals & Mining
1187. Gu Yuhua & family $2.8 B 74 China Furniture Manufacturing
1187. Huang Li $2.8 B 60 China Imaging systems Technology
1187. Ji Qi $2.8 B 57 China Hotels, motels Real Estate
1187. Maritsa Lazari & family $2.8 B 79 United Kingdom Real estate Real Estate
1187. Liu Jincheng & family $2.8 B 59 China Lithium batteries Manufacturing
1187. Lu Weiding $2.8 B 53 China Diversified Diversified
1187. Rafique Malik $2.8 B 73 India Footwear Fashion & Retail
1187. Gilles Martin $2.8 B 60 France Laboratory services Healthcare
1187. P.N.C. Menon $2.8 B 75 Oman Real estate Real Estate
1187. Najib Mikati $2.8 B 68 Lebanon Telecom Telecom
1187. Taha Mikati $2.8 B 79 Lebanon Telecom Telecom
1187. Bobby Murphy $2.8 B 35 United States Snapchat Technology
1187. Eugene Murtagh $2.8 B 81 Ireland Building materials Manufacturing
1187. Hans Georg Naeder $2.8 B 62 Germany Prosthetics Manufacturing
1187. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao $2.8 B 53 Vietnam Airlines Diversified
1187. Philip Niarchos $2.8 B 70 Greece Art collection Diversified
1187. Denis O'Brien $2.8 B 65 Ireland Telecom Telecom
1187. Dan Olsson $2.8 B 77 Sweden Diversified Diversified
1187. Doug Ostrover $2.8 B 61 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1187. Ranjan Pai $2.8 B 51 India Education, healthcare Healthcare
1187. Lirio Parisotto $2.8 B 70 Brazil Investments Finance & Investments
1187. Sean Parker $2.8 B 44 United States Facebook Technology
1187. Florentino Perez $2.8 B 77 Spain Construction Construction & Engineering
1187. Ajay Piramal $2.8 B 68 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1187. Qiu Guanghe & family $2.8 B 72 China Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
1187. Alexander Ramlie $2.8 B 51 Indonesia mining Metals & Mining
1187. Alexey Repik $2.8 B 44 Russia Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1187. Alejandro Santo Domingo $2.8 B 47 United States Beer Food & Beverage
1187. Arnout Schuijff $2.8 B 56 Netherlands Payments software Technology
1187. Alberto Siccardi & family $2.8 B 79 Switzerland Medical devices Healthcare
1187. Su Hua $2.8 B 42 China Video streaming Media & Entertainment
1187. Sun Guangxin $2.8 B 61 China Diversified Diversified
1187. Kevin Systrom $2.8 B 40 United States Instagram Technology
1187. Roman Trotsenko $2.8 B 53 Russia Transport, engineering, real estate Logistics
1187. Alan Wilson $2.8 B 83 Australia Retailing Fashion & Retail
1187. Bruce Wilson $2.8 B 77 Australia Retailing Fashion & Retail
1187. John Wilson $2.8 B 86 Australia Retailing Fashion & Retail
1187. Oprah Winfrey $2.8 B 70 United States TV shows Media & Entertainment
1187. Zhou Chaonan $2.8 B 63 China manufacturing Manufacturing
1238. Anne Beaufour $2.7 B 60 France Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1238. Henri Beaufour $2.7 B 58 France Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1238. Vivek Chand Burman $2.7 B 86 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
1238. Cen Junda $2.7 B 59 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1238. Yadu Hari Dalmia & family $2.7 B 76 India Cement Manufacturing
1238. Daniel Dines $2.7 B 52 Romania Software Technology
1238. Kenneth Feld & family $2.7 B 75 United States Live entertainment Media & Entertainment
1238. Sophie Luise Fielmann $2.7 B 29 Germany Optometry Manufacturing
1238. Gerald Ford $2.7 B 79 United States Banking Finance & Investments
1238. Sebastian Glaser $2.7 B 45 Germany Sensor technology Technology
1238. Mitchell Goldhar $2.7 B 62 Canada Real estate Real Estate
1238. Peter Hargreaves $2.7 B 77 United Kingdom Financial services Finance & Investments
1238. Gudrun Heine $2.7 B 69 Germany Medical devices Healthcare
1238. Michael Hintze $2.7 B 70 Australia Investment Finance & Investments
1238. Erman Ilicak $2.7 B 56 Turkey Construction Construction & Engineering
1238. Thomas James $2.7 B 81 United States Finance Finance & Investments
1238. Brad Kelley $2.7 B 67 United States Tobacco Real Estate
1238. Mustafa Rahmi Koc $2.7 B 93 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1238. Hans Langer $2.7 B 72 Germany 3D printing Manufacturing
1238. Wolfgang Leitner $2.7 B 71 Austria Engineering Construction & Engineering
1238. Leng Youbin $2.7 B 55 China Infant formula Food & Beverage
1238. Li Hongxin & family $2.7 B 71 China Paper & related products Manufacturing
1238. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw $2.7 B 71 India Biopharmaceuticals Healthcare
1238. Hans Melchers $2.7 B 85 Netherlands Chemicals, investments Finance & Investments
1238. Nirmal Minda $2.7 B 66 India Auto parts Automotive
1238. Farhad Moshiri $2.7 B 68 United Kingdom Diversified Diversified
1238. Vadim Moshkovich $2.7 B 56 Russia Agriculture, land Food & Beverage
1238. Patrice Motsepe $2.7 B 62 South Africa Mining Metals & Mining
1238. Timm Oberwelland $2.7 B 54 Germany Candy Food & Beverage
1238. Kentaro Ogawa $2.7 B 75 Japan Restaurants Food & Beverage
1238. Maren Otto $2.7 B 82 Germany Retail, real estate Diversified
1238. Alberto Prada $2.7 B 70 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
1238. Marina Prada $2.7 B 78 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
1238. John Pritzker $2.7 B 70 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
1238. Phil Ruffin $2.7 B 89 United States Casinos, real estate Diversified
1238. Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann $2.7 B 82 Germany Auto parts Automotive
1238. Edward Stack $2.7 B 69 United States Dick's Sporting Goods Fashion & Retail
1238. Nik Storonsky $2.7 B 39 United Kingdom Fintech
1238. Sybill Storz $2.7 B 86 Germany Medical devices Healthcare
1238. Jeff Sutton $2.7 B 64 United States Real estate Real Estate
1238. Peter Unger $2.7 B 79 Germany Auto repair Automotive
1238. Bulat Utemuratov $2.7 B 66 Kazakhstan Mining, banking, hotels Metals & Mining
1238. Cameron Winklevoss $2.7 B 42 United States Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1238. Tyler Winklevoss $2.7 B 42 United States Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1238. Zhang Xinghai & family $2.7 B 61 China Machinery Manufacturing
1238. Zhao Lixin $2.7 B 58 China Electronics Technology
1238. Zheng Jianjiang & family $2.7 B 63 China Electrical equipment Manufacturing
1238. Zhou Jian $2.7 B 47 China robotics Technology
1286. Ulrike Baro $2.6 B 74 Germany Biopharmaceuticals Healthcare
1286. David Baszucki $2.6 B 61 United States Online games Media & Entertainment
1286. Wilhelm Beier & family $2.6 B 67 Germany Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1286. Koos Bekker $2.6 B 71 South Africa Media, investments Media & Entertainment
1286. Sanjeev Bikhchandani $2.6 B 60 India Internet Technology
1286. Martin Bouygues $2.6 B N/A France Construction, media Construction & Engineering
1286. Olivier Bouygues $2.6 B 73 France Construction, media Construction & Engineering
1286. Roy Carroll, II. $2.6 B 61 United States Real estate Real Estate
1286. Herb Chambers $2.6 B 82 United States Car dealerships Automotive
1286. Chan Tan Ching-fen $2.6 B N/A Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
1286. Chen Kaixuan $2.6 B 65 China Household chemicals Manufacturing
1286. Sol Daurella $2.6 B 58 Spain Coca-Cola bottler Food & Beverage
1286. Deng Wen $2.6 B 56 China Flavorings Food & Beverage
1286. Beda Diethelm $2.6 B 83 Switzerland Hearing aids Healthcare
1286. Ralph Dommermuth $2.6 B 60 Germany Internet service provider Technology
1286. John Dorrance, III. $2.6 B 80 Ireland Campbell Soup Food & Beverage
1286. John Elkann $2.6 B 48 Italy FIAT, investments Finance & Investments
1286. Feng Hailiang $2.6 B 63 China Copper, education Metals & Mining
1286. Balkrishan Goenka $2.6 B 57 India Textiles Manufacturing
1286. Alexandre Grendene Bartelle $2.6 B 74 Brazil Shoes Fashion & Retail
1286. Bertil Hult $2.6 B 83 Sweden Education Service
1286. Stephen Lansdown $2.6 B 71 Guernsey Financial services Finance & Investments
1286. Henry Laufer $2.6 B 78 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1286. Lin Ming-hsiung $2.6 B 74 Taiwan Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1286. Vincent McMahon $2.6 B 78 United States Entertainment Sports
1286. Ravi Modi $2.6 B 47 India Readymade garments Fashion & Retail
1286. Benjamin Otto $2.6 B 48 Germany Retail Fashion & Retail
1286. Julio Ponce Lerou $2.6 B 78 Chile Fertilizer Metals & Mining
1286. Daniel Pritzker $2.6 B 64 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
1286. George Prokopiou & family $2.6 B 77 Greece Shipping Logistics
1286. G. Rajendran $2.6 B 81 India Jewellery Fashion & Retail
1286. Bernard Saul, II. & family $2.6 B 91 United States Banking, real estate Finance & Investments
1286. Dwight Schar $2.6 B 82 United States Homebuilding, NFL team Construction & Engineering
1286. Anatoly Sedykh $2.6 B 59 Russia Steel pipes Metals & Mining
1286. Bhadresh Shah $2.6 B 72 India Engineering Manufacturing
1286. Kavitark Ram Shriram $2.6 B 67 United States Google, venture capital Technology
1286. Hans Sy $2.6 B 68 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1286. Tran Dinh Long $2.6 B 63 Vietnam Steel Manufacturing
1286. Alan Trefler $2.6 B 68 United States Software Technology
1286. Tung Chee Hwa $2.6 B 86 Hong Kong Shipping Logistics
1286. Xie Weitong $2.6 B 67 Taiwan Cobalt Metals & Mining
1286. Jerry Yang $2.6 B 55 United States Yahoo Technology
1286. Zhu Xingming $2.6 B 57 China Electrical equipment Manufacturing
1286. Mortimer Zuckerman $2.6 B 86 United States Real estate, media Real Estate
1330. Juan Abello $2.5 B 82 Spain Investments Finance & Investments
1330. An Kang $2.5 B 75 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1330. Edward Bass $2.5 B 78 United States Oil, investments Energy
1330. Miriam Baumann-Blocher $2.5 B 49 Switzerland Chemicals Manufacturing
1330. Riley Bechtel & family $2.5 B 72 United States Engineering, construction Construction & Engineering
1330. Andrew Bialecki $2.5 B N/A United States Marketing software Technology
1330. Christian Birkenstock $2.5 B 51 Germany Shoes Fashion & Retail
1330. Alberto Bombassei $2.5 B 83 Italy Automotive brakes Automotive
1330. Charles Bronfman $2.5 B 92 Canada Liquor Food & Beverage
1330. Helena Dassault $2.5 B 34 France Inherited Diversified
1330. Remi Dassault $2.5 B 22 France Inherited Diversified
1330. K. Dinesh $2.5 B 69 India Software services Technology
1330. Joseph Edelman $2.5 B 68 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1330. Ali Erdemoglu $2.5 B 64 Turkey Carpet Manufacturing
1330. Bernard Fraisse & family $2.5 B 67 France Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1330. Christine Franken & family $2.5 B 79 Germany Biopharmaceuticals Healthcare
1330. Paul Gauselmann & family $2.5 B 89 Germany Gambling Gambling & Casinos
1330. Hans-Werner Hector $2.5 B 84 Germany SAP Technology
1330. Stuart Hoegner $2.5 B N/A Canada Cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1330. Reid Hoffman $2.5 B 56 United States LinkedIn Technology
1330. Hu Kaijun $2.5 B 62 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1330. Jay-Z $2.5 B 54 United States Music Media & Entertainment
1330. Kei Hoi Pang $2.5 B 58 China Real estate Real Estate
1330. Kwek Leng Kee $2.5 B 69 Singapore Diversified Diversified
1330. Anthony Langley $2.5 B 69 United Kingdom Manufacturing Diversified
1330. Alexander Lutsenko & family $2.5 B 61 Russia agribusiness Food & Beverage
1330. Stephen Mandel, Jr. $2.5 B 68 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1330. Natacha Nikolajevic $2.5 B 57 France Inherited Diversified
1330. Michael Novogratz $2.5 B 59 United States Investments, cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1330. Or Wai Sheun $2.5 B 72 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
1330. Issad Rebrab & family $2.5 B 80 Algeria Food Food & Beverage
1330. Richard Sands $2.5 B 73 United States Liquor Food & Beverage
1330. Alice Schwartz $2.5 B 97 United States Biotech Healthcare
1330. Scott Shleifer $2.5 B 46 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1330. Song Zuowen $2.5 B 77 China Aluminum, diversified Diversified
1330. Alexander Svetakov $2.5 B 56 Russia Real estate Finance & Investments
1330. Henry Sy, Jr. $2.5 B 70 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1330. Herbert Sy $2.5 B 67 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1330. Lucio Tan $2.5 B 89 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1330. Larry Tanenbaum $2.5 B 78 Canada Sports Sports
1330. Lottie Tham & family $2.5 B 74 Sweden H&M Fashion & Retail
1330. T.Y. Tsai $2.5 B 71 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
1330. Ted Turner $2.5 B 85 United States Cable television Media & Entertainment
1330. John Tyson & family $2.5 B 70 United States Food processing Food & Beverage
1330. Sekar Vembu $2.5 B 52 India Business software Technology
1330. Martin Viessmann $2.5 B 70 Germany Heating and cooling equipment Manufacturing
1330. Roger Wang $2.5 B 75 United States Retail Fashion & Retail
1330. Xie Liangzhi & family $2.5 B 58 China Biotech Healthcare
1330. Gang Ye $2.5 B 43 Singapore Gaming Media & Entertainment
1330. Michael Minhong Yu $2.5 B 62 China Education Service
1380. S. Daniel Abraham $2.4 B 99 United States Slim-Fast Food & Beverage
1380. Cai Dongchen $2.4 B 71 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1380. Steve Case $2.4 B 65 United States AOL Technology
1380. Chen Tei-fu $2.4 B 75 Taiwan Herbal products Fashion & Retail
1380. Enrique Coppel Luken $2.4 B 76 Mexico Diversified Fashion & Retail
1380. Jim Crane $2.4 B 70 United States Logistics, baseball Sports
1380. Henry Davis $2.4 B 73 United States Beef processing Food & Beverage
1380. Dong Jinggui $2.4 B 54 China Electric scooters Automotive
1380. Bernard Ecclestone & family $2.4 B 93 United Kingdom Formula One Sports
1380. Francois Feuillet & family $2.4 B 75 France Motorhomes, RVs Automotive
1380. David Fong $2.4 B 66 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
1380. Ernest Garcia, III $2.4 B 41 United States used cars Automotive
1380. Fiona Geminder $2.4 B 59 Australia Manufacturing Manufacturing
1380. Dennis Gillings $2.4 B 79 United Kingdom Clinical trials Healthcare
1380. Sam Goi $2.4 B 77 Singapore Frozen foods Food & Beverage
1380. Surjit Kumar Gupta $2.4 B 82 India Electrical equipment Manufacturing
1380. Ugo Gussalli Beretta & family $2.4 B 86 Italy Firearms Manufacturing
1380. Shmuel Harlap $2.4 B 79 Israel Automotive Automotive
1380. Bent Jensen & Family $2.4 B 72 Denmark electric systems Manufacturing
1380. Bruce Karsh $2.4 B 68 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1380. Shlomo Kramer $2.4 B 58 Israel Software, investments Technology
1380. Jonathan Kwok $2.4 B 32 Hong Kong Real Estate Real Estate
1380. Lam Kong $2.4 B 59 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1380. Angela Leong $2.4 B 63 Hong Kong Casinos Real Estate
1380. Solomon Lew $2.4 B 79 Australia Retail Fashion & Retail
1380. Liang Xinjun $2.4 B 55 Singapore Investments Finance & Investments
1380. Jimmy John Liautaud $2.4 B 60 United States Sandwich chain Food & Beverage
1380. Kishore Mariwala $2.4 B 89 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
1380. Katarina Martinson $2.4 B 42 Sweden Investments Diversified
1380. Dmitry Mazepin $2.4 B 55 Russia Chemicals Manufacturing
1380. Kailashchandra Nuwal $2.4 B 66 India Industrial explosives Manufacturing
1380. Ajay Parekh $2.4 B 66 India Adhesives Manufacturing
1380. Narendrakumar Parekh $2.4 B 85 India Adhesives Manufacturing
1380. Andreas Pohl $2.4 B 59 Germany Mutual funds Finance & Investments
1380. Bris Rocher $2.4 B 45 France cosmetics Fashion & Retail
1380. Daniel Rocher $2.4 B 70 France cosmetics Fashion & Retail
1380. Stephen Rubin $2.4 B 87 United Kingdom Sports apparel Fashion & Retail
1380. Atul Ruia $2.4 B 53 India Real estate Real Estate
1380. Ferit Faik Sahenk $2.4 B 60 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1380. Steven Sarowitz $2.4 B 58 United States Payroll software Technology
1380. Airat Shaimiev $2.4 B 62 Russia Refinery, chemicals Energy
1380. Basudeo Singh $2.4 B 83 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1380. William Stone $2.4 B 68 United States Software Technology
1380. Sylvia Stroeher $2.4 B 68 Germany Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
1380. Sun Shoukuan $2.4 B 74 China Metals, coal Manufacturing
1380. Harley Sy $2.4 B 64 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1380. Ivan Tavrin $2.4 B 47 Russia Private equity Finance & Investments
1380. Wang Wenjing $2.4 B 59 China Business software Technology
1380. Wang Xicheng & family $2.4 B 75 China Tires Manufacturing
1380. Wang Yanqing & family $2.4 B 57 China Electrical equipment Manufacturing
1380. David Wertheim $2.4 B 66 Israel Coca-Cola Israel Food & Beverage
1380. Yang Weidong & family $2.4 B 55 China Chemicals Manufacturing
1380. Ye Chenghai & family $2.4 B 80 Hong Kong Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1380. Yu Zhuyun $2.4 B 50 China Diversified Construction & Engineering
1380. Zhang Bangxin $2.4 B 44 China Education Service
1380. Zhu Gongshan & family $2.4 B 66 China Solar panel materials Manufacturing
1380. Zou Zhinong & family $2.4 B 56 China communication equipment Manufacturing
1438. Leonard Abess $2.3 B 75 United States Banking Finance & Investments
1438. Prem Kumar Arora $2.3 B 85 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1438. Pavel Baudis $2.3 B 63 Czech Republic Software Technology
1438. Yvonne Bauer $2.3 B 47 Germany Magazines, media Media & Entertainment
1438. R.G. Chandramogan $2.3 B 75 India Dairy Food & Beverage
1438. Chao Teng-hsiung $2.3 B 79 Taiwan Real estate Real Estate
1438. Bruce Cheng $2.3 B 87 Taiwan Electronics Technology
1438. Cheng Yixiao $2.3 B 40 China Video streaming app Media & Entertainment
1438. Mark Davis $2.3 B 68 United States Las Vegas Raiders Sports
1438. Anand Deshpande $2.3 B 61 India Technology Technology
1438. Egon Durban $2.3 B 50 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1438. Bob Ell $2.3 B 79 Australia Real estate Real Estate
1438. John Fish $2.3 B 64 United States Construction Construction & Engineering
1438. Rolf Gerling $2.3 B 69 Germany Insurance Finance & Investments
1438. Kamal Ghaffarian $2.3 B 65 United States Space, energy Energy
1438. Noam Gottesman $2.3 B 62 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1438. Stein Erik Hagen $2.3 B 67 Norway Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
1438. Caroline Hagen Kjos $2.3 B 40 Norway Conglomerate Diversified
1438. Luciano Hang $2.3 B 61 Brazil Department stores Fashion & Retail
1438. Patrick Hanrahan $2.3 B 68 United States Software Technology
1438. Kenneth Hao $2.3 B 55 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1438. Douglas Hsu $2.3 B 81 Taiwan Diversified Diversified
1438. Hu Rongda & family $2.3 B 65 China Chemicals Manufacturing
1438. William Lauder $2.3 B 63 United States Estee Lauder Fashion & Retail
1438. Lee Yeow Seng $2.3 B 46 Malaysia Palm oil, property Real Estate
1438. Lim Kok Thay $2.3 B 72 Malaysia Casinos Gambling & Casinos
1438. Louise Lindh $2.3 B 44 Sweden Investments Diversified
1438. Daniel Lubetzky $2.3 B 55 United States Snack bars Food & Beverage
1438. Palmer Luckey $2.3 B 31 United States Virtual reality, defense technology Technology
1438. Constantinos Martinos & family $2.3 B 71 Greece Shipping Logistics
1438. Ilson Mateus & family $2.3 B 61 Brazil Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1438. Mi Enhua $2.3 B 66 China Retail Fashion & Retail
1438. Greg Mondre $2.3 B 49 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1438. David Nahmad $2.3 B 76 Monaco Art collection Fashion & Retail
1438. Adam Neumann $2.3 B 45 Israel WeWork Real Estate
1438. Alfred Oetker $2.3 B 57 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
1438. Carl Ferdinand Oetker $2.3 B 51 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
1438. Julia Oetker $2.3 B 45 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
1438. Tor Peterson $2.3 B 59 United States Commodities Metals & Mining
1438. Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima & family $2.3 B 77 Brazil hospitals, health insurance Healthcare
1438. Reinfried Pohl, Jr. $2.3 B 64 Germany Mutual funds Finance & Investments
1438. Jupally Rameshwar Rao $2.3 B 68 India Real estate Real Estate
1438. P.P. Reddy $2.3 B 66 India Infrastructure Construction & Engineering
1438. Christopher Rokos $2.3 B 53 United Kingdom Hedge fund Finance & Investments
1438. Karin Schick $2.3 B 53 Germany Information technology Technology
1438. Stefan Soloviev $2.3 B 48 United States Real estate, grains Real Estate
1438. Teresita Sy-Coson $2.3 B 73 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1438. Jim Thompson $2.3 B 84 United Kingdom Logistics Logistics
1438. Arvind Tiku $2.3 B 54 India Oil & gas, investments Energy
1438. Donald Trump $2.3 B 77 United States Real estate Real Estate
1438. Hamdi Ulukaya $2.3 B 51 Turkey Greek yogurt Food & Beverage
1438. David Walentas $2.3 B 85 United States Real estate Real Estate
1438. Wang Junshi & family $2.3 B 75 China Solar inverters Manufacturing
1438. Xue Hua $2.3 B 54 China Agribusiness Manufacturing
1438. Yeung Kin-man $2.3 B 60 Hong Kong Electronics Manufacturing
1438. Yoo Jung-hyun $2.3 B 54 South Korea Online games Media & Entertainment
1438. Patrick Zalupski $2.3 B 43 United States homebuilding Real Estate
1438. Anita Zucker $2.3 B 72 United States Chemicals Manufacturing
1496. Cameron Adams $2.2 B 44 Australia Software Technology
1496. Mika Anttonen $2.2 B 57 Finland Oil & gas Energy
1496. Lee Bass $2.2 B 67 United States Oil, investments Energy
1496. Guilherme Benchimol $2.2 B 47 Brazil financial services Finance & Investments
1496. Brett Blundy $2.2 B 64 Australia Retail, agribusiness Fashion & Retail
1496. William Boyd & family $2.2 B 92 United States Casinos, banking Gambling & Casinos
1496. Timothy Boyle $2.2 B 74 United States Columbia Sportswear Fashion & Retail
1496. Julio Bozano $2.2 B 88 Brazil Banking Finance & Investments
1496. Anand Burman $2.2 B 71 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
1496. D. Leopoldo Del Pino $2.2 B 61 Spain Construction Construction & Engineering
1496. Dermot Desmond $2.2 B 73 Ireland Finance Finance & Investments
1496. Timothy Dunn & family $2.2 B 68 United States Energy Energy
1496. Maria Franca Fissolo $2.2 B 89 Italy Nutella, chocolates Food & Beverage
1496. Tom Ford $2.2 B 62 United States Fashion Fashion & Retail
1496. Adam Foroughi $2.2 B 43 United States mobile games Media & Entertainment
1496. Luiz Frias $2.2 B 60 Brazil Media Media & Entertainment
1496. Lawrence Golub $2.2 B 64 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1496. Alec Gores $2.2 B 71 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1496. Dmitry Kamenshchik $2.2 B 55 Russia Airport Service
1496. Adam Kwok $2.2 B 41 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
1496. Kristo Käärmann $2.2 B 43 Estonia Payments, banking Finance & Investments
1496. Lam Wai-ying $2.2 B N/A Hong Kong Smartphone screens Manufacturing
1496. Spiro Latsis & family $2.2 B 77 Greece Banking, shipping Diversified
1496. Li Jianquan & family $2.2 B 67 Hong Kong Consumer products Healthcare
1496. Liang Rubo $2.2 B 41 China TikTok Technology
1496. Prayudh Mahagitsiri $2.2 B 78 Thailand Coffee, shipping Food & Beverage
1496. Bill Malhotra $2.2 B 74 Canada Real estate Real Estate
1496. Howard Marks $2.2 B 77 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1496. Scott Nuttall $2.2 B 51 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1496. Jennifer Pritzker $2.2 B 73 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
1496. P.V. Krishna Reddy $2.2 B 54 India Infrastructure Construction & Engineering
1496. Larry Robbins $2.2 B 54 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1496. Filiz Sahenk $2.2 B 57 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1496. Sheryl Sandberg $2.2 B 54 United States Facebook Technology
1496. Paul Saville $2.2 B 68 United States Homebuilder Real Estate
1496. Radik Shaimiev $2.2 B 59 Russia Refinery, chemicals Energy
1496. Shi Yonghong & family $2.2 B 55 China Restaurants Food & Beverage
1496. Albert Shigaboutdinov $2.2 B 71 Russia Refinery, chemicals Diversified
1496. Ryan Smith $2.2 B 45 United States Cloud computing Technology
1496. Rustem Sulteev $2.2 B 70 Russia Refinery, chemicals Energy
1496. Tang Yiu $2.2 B 90 Hong Kong Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
1496. Pierre van der Mersch $2.2 B 89 Belgium Investing Finance & Investments
1496. Weng Xianding $2.2 B 62 China Medical devices Healthcare
1496. Kie Chie Wong $2.2 B 75 Malaysia Investments Metals & Mining
1496. Xu Shugen $2.2 B 58 China Construction, mining machinery Manufacturing
1496. Ye Guofu $2.2 B 46 China Retail Fashion & Retail
1496. Michael Ying $2.2 B 74 Hong Kong Retail Fashion & Retail
1496. Zhang Fan $2.2 B 58 China Touch screens Technology
1496. Zhang Jingzhang & family $2.2 B 88 China Precision machinery Manufacturing
1545. Andrey Andreev $2.1 B 50 United Kingdom Online dating Technology
1545. Suhail Bahwan $2.1 B 85 Oman Diversified Diversified
1545. Marina Berlusconi $2.1 B 57 Italy Media Media & Entertainment
1545. Pier Silvio Berlusconi $2.1 B 54 Italy Media Media & Entertainment
1545. Thor Bjorgolfsson $2.1 B 57 Iceland Investments Diversified
1545. David Booth $2.1 B 78 United States Mutual funds Finance & Investments
1545. Richard Branson $2.1 B 73 United Kingdom Virgin Diversified
1545. Nicola Bulgari $2.1 B 83 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
1545. Chang Kuo-Hua $2.1 B 69 Taiwan Shipping, airlines Logistics
1545. Chen Jinxia $2.1 B 56 China Investments Finance & Investments
1545. Chen Shibin $2.1 B 57 China Quartz products Manufacturing
1545. Jack Cockwell $2.1 B 83 Canada Real estate, private equity Finance & Investments
1545. Kommer Damen $2.1 B 80 Netherlands Shipbuilding Manufacturing
1545. Jamie Dimon $2.1 B 68 United States Banking Finance & Investments
1545. James Dinan $2.1 B 64 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1545. Domenico Dolce $2.1 B 65 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
1545. Georgi Domuschiev $2.1 B 51 Bulgaria Animal health, investments Diversified
1545. Kiril Domuschiev $2.1 B 54 Bulgaria Animal health, investments Diversified
1545. Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho $2.1 B 54 Brazil Banking Finance & Investments
1545. Miguel Fluxa Rossello $2.1 B 85 Spain Hotels Service
1545. Richard Fortin $2.1 B 75 Canada Convinience stores Fashion & Retail
1545. Stefano Gabbana $2.1 B 61 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
1545. Gordon Getty $2.1 B 90 United States Getty Oil Energy
1545. David Golub $2.1 B 61 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1545. John Hancock $2.1 B 48 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
1545. Bahaa Hariri $2.1 B 57 Lebanon Real estate, investments Real Estate
1545. Gerry Harvey $2.1 B 84 Australia Retail Fashion & Retail
1545. B. Wayne Hughes, Jr. $2.1 B 64 United States Storage facilities Real Estate
1545. Hui Wing Mau $2.1 B 73 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
1545. Valentin Kipyatkov $2.1 B 47 Cyprus Software Technology
1545. Heikki Kyostila $2.1 B 78 Finland Dental products Healthcare
1545. Joe Lacob $2.1 B 68 United States Golden State Warriors Sports
1545. Aerin Lauder $2.1 B 53 United States Estee Lauder Fashion & Retail
1545. Lee Dong-chae $2.1 B 64 South Korea Chemicals Manufacturing
1545. Yin Yee Lee $2.1 B 72 China Glass Manufacturing
1545. James Leprino $2.1 B 86 United States Cheese Food & Beverage
1545. Liang Yunchao $2.1 B 55 China Nutritional supplements Food & Beverage
1545. Harald Link $2.1 B 69 Thailand Diversified Diversified
1545. Igor Makarov $2.1 B 61 Cyprus Investments Energy
1545. Pawel Marchewka $2.1 B N/A Poland Videogames Technology
1545. Joao Roberto Marinho $2.1 B 70 Brazil Media Media & Entertainment
1545. Jose Roberto Marinho $2.1 B 68 Brazil Media Media & Entertainment
1545. Fernando Masaveu Herrero $2.1 B 57 Spain Diversified Diversified
1545. Ni Yongpei & family $2.1 B 72 China Beverages Food & Beverage
1545. Alberto Palatchi $2.1 B 74 Spain Wedding dresses Fashion & Retail
1545. Fabien Pinckaers $2.1 B 45 Belgium Software Technology
1545. Mrudula Parekh $2.1 B 76 India Adhesives Manufacturing
1545. Qian Dongqi $2.1 B 66 China Home-cleaning robots Manufacturing
1545. Jerry Reinsdorf $2.1 B 88 United States Sports teams Sports
1545. Bianca Rinehart $2.1 B 47 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
1545. Ginia Rinehart $2.1 B 37 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
1545. Fernando Roig $2.1 B 76 Spain Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1545. Bennett Rosenthal $2.1 B 60 United States Finance Finance & Investments
1545. T. Denny Sanford $2.1 B 88 United States Banking, credit cards Finance & Investments
1545. Stephan Schmidheiny $2.1 B 76 Switzerland Investments Finance & Investments
1545. Thaksin Shinawatra $2.1 B 74 Thailand Investments Finance & Investments
1545. Zakhar Smushkin $2.1 B 62 Russia Pulp and paper, diversified Diversified
1545. Zygmunt Solorz $2.1 B 67 Poland TV broadcasting Media & Entertainment
1545. Peter Sondakh $2.1 B 74 Indonesia Investments Finance & Investments
1545. Elizabeth Sy $2.1 B 71 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1545. Katsumi Tada $2.1 B 78 Japan Real estate Real Estate
1545. Hermanto Tanoko $2.1 B 61 Indonesia Paints Manufacturing
1545. Wichai Thongtang $2.1 B 77 Thailand Investments Finance & Investments
1545. Ion Tiriac $2.1 B 84 Romania Banking, insurance Finance & Investments
1545. Jonathan Tisch $2.1 B 70 United States Loews, New York Giants Diversified
1545. Barbara Tyson $2.1 B 75 United States Food processing Food & Beverage
1545. Vardis Vardinoyannis & family $2.1 B 91 Greece Oil and gas Energy
1545. Jitendra Virwani $2.1 B 58 India Real estate Real Estate
1545. Hope Welker $2.1 B 38 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
1545. Elaine Wynn $2.1 B 81 United States Casinos, hotels Gambling & Casinos
1545. Tony Xu $2.1 B 39 United States food delivery service Technology
1545. George Yancopoulos $2.1 B 64 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1545. Steven Meng Yang & family $2.1 B 41 China Electronics Technology
1545. Clayton Zekelman $2.1 B 55 Canada Steel Manufacturing
1545. Zhou Hongyi $2.1 B 53 China Security software Technology
1545. Zhu Zhaojiang $2.1 B 50 China Smartphones Manufacturing
1545. Boris Zingarevich $2.1 B 64 Russia Pulp and paper, diversified Diversified
1623. A. Jayson Adair $2 B 54 United States Damaged cars Automotive
1623. Amy Adams Strunk $2 B 68 United States Tennessee Titans Sports
1623. Will Adderley $2 B 52 United Kingdom Home furnishings Fashion & Retail
1623. David Adelman $2 B 52 United States Real estate, asset management Real Estate
1623. Michael Ashcroft $2 B 78 United Kingdom Security Finance & Investments
1623. Joseph Bae $2 B 52 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1623. Travis Boersma $2 B 53 United States Coffee Food & Beverage
1623. Howard Butt, III. & family $2 B 71 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1623. Stephen Butt & family $2 B 68 United States Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
1623. Cai Huabo $2 B 48 China Electronics Technology
1623. Jeffrey Cheah $2 B 79 Malaysia Property, healthcare Real Estate
1623. Gary Chouest & family $2 B 79 United States Shipping Logistics
1623. Marcelo Claure $2 B 53 United States Cell phone distribution Telecom
1623. Larry Connor & family $2 B 74 United States Real estate Real Estate
1623. Parker Conrad $2 B 43 United States Software Technology
1623. Tim Cook $2 B 63 United States Apple Technology
1623. Alexandra Daitch $2 B 61 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
1623. Tim Draper $2 B 65 United States cryptocurrency Finance & Investments
1623. Christopher Goldsbury $2 B 81 United States Salsa Food & Beverage
1623. Esther Grether $2 B 88 Switzerland Art collection Fashion & Retail
1623. Cynthia Helena Grossman Fleishman $2 B 69 Mexico Arca Continental Food & Beverage
1623. Huang Yi $2 B 62 Hong Kong Car dealerships Automotive
1623. Conni Jonsson $2 B 63 Sweden Asset management Finance & Investments
1623. David Kaplan $2 B 56 United States Finance Finance & Investments
1623. Eugene Kaspersky $2 B 58 Russia Software Technology
1623. Kim Jun-ki $2 B 79 South Korea Diversified Diversified
1623. William Koch $2 B 83 United States Oil, investments Energy
1623. Koo Kwang-mo $2 B 46 South Korea LG Diversified
1623. Mustafa Kucuk $2 B 60 Turkey Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
1623. Dominika Kulczyk $2 B 46 Poland Diversified Finance & Investments
1623. Edward Lampert $2 B 61 United States Sears Finance & Investments
1623. Li Liufa & family $2 B 66 China steel, diversified Diversified
1623. David Lichtenstein $2 B 62 United States Real estate Real Estate
1623. Lin Xiucheng & family $2 B 68 China Electronics Technology
1623. Marc Lipschultz $2 B 55 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1623. Edir Macedo & family $2 B 79 Brazil broadcasting Media & Entertainment
1623. Sarah MacMillan $2 B 70 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
1623. Roberto Irineu Marinho $2 B 76 Brazil Media Media & Entertainment
1623. Craig McCaw $2 B 74 United States Telecom Telecom
1623. David Mindus $2 B 52 Sweden Real estate Real Estate
1623. Kabir Mulchandani $2 B 51 India Real estate Real Estate
1623. Simon Nixon $2 B 56 United Kingdom Price comparison website Technology
1623. Stephen Orenstein & family $2 B 60 United States Supply chain services Diversified
1623. Dragos Paval $2 B 57 Romania Retail Fashion & Retail
1623. Victor Pinchuk $2 B 63 Ukraine Steel pipes, diversified Metals & Mining
1623. Alexander Ponomarenko $2 B 59 Russia Real estate, airport Logistics
1623. Linda Pritzker $2 B 70 United States Hotels, investments Service
1623. M.Satyanarayana Reddy $2 B 66 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1623. Brian Roberts $2 B 64 United States Comcast Media & Entertainment
1623. Raj Sardana $2 B 64 United States Technology services Technology
1623. S.D. Shibulal $2 B 69 India Software services Technology
1623. Ben Silbermann $2 B 41 United States Social media Media & Entertainment
1623. Abhay Soi $2 B 50 India Healthcare Healthcare
1623. Thomas Steyer $2 B 66 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1623. Lucy Stitzer $2 B 64 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
1623. Henry Swieca $2 B 66 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1623. Andrew Tan $2 B 72 Philippines Diversified Diversified
1623. Masateru Uno & family $2 B 77 Japan Drugstores Fashion & Retail
1623. Pieter van der Does $2 B 54 Netherlands Payments software Technology
1623. Sandro Veronesi & family $2 B 64 Italy Fashion Fashion & Retail
1623. Wang Changtian $2 B 58 China TV, movie production Media & Entertainment
1623. Charlotte Colket Weber $2 B 81 United States Campbell Soup Food & Beverage
1623. Tom Werner $2 B 73 United States Sports teams Sports
1623. Dan Wilks $2 B 67 United States Natural gas Energy
1623. Wong Luen Hei $2 B 62 China Building materials Manufacturing
1623. Wong Man Li $2 B 59 Hong Kong Furniture Manufacturing
1623. Thomas Wu $2 B 73 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
1623. Amy Wyss $2 B 53 United States Medical equipment Healthcare
1623. Ales Zavoral $2 B 47 Czech Republic E-commerce Fashion & Retail
1623. Oren Zeev $2 B 59 Israel Investments Finance & Investments
1623. Zhao Tao $2 B 58 Singapore Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1694. John Abele $1.9 B 87 United States Healthcare Healthcare
1694. Rajendra Agarwal $1.9 B 65 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1694. Leslie Alexander $1.9 B 80 United States Sports team Sports
1694. Marc Andreessen $1.9 B 52 United States Venture capital investing Finance & Investments
1694. Michael Arougheti $1.9 B 51 United States Finance Finance & Investments
1694. Sezai Bacaksiz $1.9 B 74 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1694. Banwari Lal Bawri $1.9 B 71 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1694. Girdhari Lal Bawri $1.9 B 76 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1694. Alex Beard $1.9 B 56 United Kingdom Mining, commodities Metals & Mining
1694. Zadik Bino & family $1.9 B 80 Israel Banking, oil Diversified
1694. Alex Birkenstock $1.9 B 55 Germany Shoes Fashion & Retail
1694. Samuel Chen $1.9 B 74 Taiwan Investments Finance & Investments
1694. Chi Yufeng $1.9 B 53 China Software Technology
1694. Chow Shing Yuk $1.9 B 46 Hong Kong Logistics Logistics
1694. Chu Lam Yiu $1.9 B 54 Hong Kong Flavorings Manufacturing
1694. Mark Coombs $1.9 B 63 United Kingdom Finance Finance & Investments
1694. Rubén Coppel Luken $1.9 B 73 Mexico Diversified Fashion & Retail
1694. Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela $1.9 B 50 Brazil Banking Finance & Investments
1694. Sefik Yilmaz Dizdar $1.9 B 86 Turkey Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
1694. Dong Wei $1.9 B 53 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1694. Keith Dunleavy & family $1.9 B 54 United States Health IT Healthcare
1694. Vladislav Filev & family $1.9 B 60 Russia Airlines Service
1694. Jayme Garfinkel & family $1.9 B 78 Brazil Insurance Finance & Investments
1694. Mario Germano Giuliani $1.9 B 52 Switzerland Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1694. John Goff $1.9 B 68 United States Real estate Real Estate
1694. Anthony Hall $1.9 B 68 Australia Technology Technology
1694. Jay Hennick $1.9 B 67 Canada Real estate finance Finance & Investments
1694. Ilkka Herlin $1.9 B 65 Finland Elevators, escalators Manufacturing
1694. Roberto Hernandez Ramirez $1.9 B 82 Mexico Banking, investments Finance & Investments
1694. Hou Juncheng $1.9 B 59 China Cosmetics Healthcare
1694. Huang Zhenda & family $1.9 B 76 China Construction Construction & Engineering
1694. Jared Isaacman $1.9 B 41 United States Payment processing Technology
1694. Hal Jackman $1.9 B 91 Canada Insurance, investments Finance & Investments
1694. Sergei Katsiev $1.9 B 66 Russia Retail, wholesale Fashion & Retail
1694. Marc Lasry $1.9 B 63 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1694. Peter Leibinger $1.9 B 57 Germany Machine tools Manufacturing
1694. Regine Leibinger $1.9 B 61 Germany Machine tools Manufacturing
1694. Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller $1.9 B 64 Germany Manufacturing Manufacturing
1694. James Leininger $1.9 B 79 United States Medical products Healthcare
1694. Li Li $1.9 B 58 China Healthcare Healthcare
1694. Peter Lim $1.9 B 70 Singapore Investments Finance & Investments
1694. Max Lytvyn $1.9 B 44 Canada Software Technology
1694. Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza $1.9 B 68 Brazil home building, banking Diversified
1694. Robert G. Miller $1.9 B 78 Canada Electronics components Technology
1694. Massimo Moratti $1.9 B 78 Italy Oil refinery Energy
1694. Oei Hong Leong $1.9 B 76 Singapore Investments Finance & Investments
1694. Liora Ofer $1.9 B 70 Israel Investments Finance & Investments
1694. Stefan Olsson $1.9 B 75 Sweden Diversified Diversified
1694. Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello $1.9 B 74 Brazil Sugar, ethanol Energy
1694. Nihat Ozdemir $1.9 B 73 Turkey Diversified Diversified
1694. Pierre Karl Péladeau $1.9 B 62 Canada Media Media & Entertainment
1694. Heloise Pratt $1.9 B 61 Australia Manufacturing, investment Manufacturing
1694. Manoj Punjabi $1.9 B 51 Indonesia Movies Media & Entertainment
1694. Qiu Wensheng $1.9 B 51 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
1694. Duke Reyes $1.9 B 67 United States Beer distribution Food & Beverage
1694. Shunsaku Sagami $1.9 B 33 Japan M&A brokerage Finance & Investments
1694. Devi Shetty $1.9 B 71 India Healthcare Healthcare
1694. Alex Shevchenko $1.9 B 44 Canada Software Technology
1694. Bambang Sutantio $1.9 B 65 Indonesia Dairy & consumer products Food & Beverage
1694. Mehmet Sinan & Family Tara $1.9 B 65 Turkey Construction Construction & Engineering
1694. Terry Taylor $1.9 B 73 United States Car dealerships Automotive
1694. Riaz Valani $1.9 B 47 United States E-cigarettes Finance & Investments
1694. Todd Wagner $1.9 B 63 United States Online media Media & Entertainment
1694. Wei Ing-Chou $1.9 B 70 Taiwan Food, beverages Food & Beverage
1694. Farris Wilks $1.9 B 72 United States Natural gas Energy
1694. Evan Williams $1.9 B 52 United States Twitter Technology
1694. Wu Li-gann $1.9 B 83 Taiwan Electronic components Manufacturing
1694. Wu Shaoxun $1.9 B 68 China Wine Food & Beverage
1694. Xu Jinfu & family $1.9 B 60 China Chemicals Manufacturing
1694. Gavril Yushvaev & family $1.9 B 66 Russia Precious metals, real estate Finance & Investments
1764. Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani $1.8 B 64 Qatar Investments Finance & Investments
1764. Herbert Allen, Jr. & family $1.8 B 84 United States Investment banking Finance & Investments
1764. Chirayu Amin $1.8 B 77 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1764. Roberto Angelini Rossi $1.8 B 75 Chile Forestry, mining Diversified
1764. Giovanni Arvedi $1.8 B 86 Italy Steel Metals & Mining
1764. Clifford Asness $1.8 B 57 United States Money management Finance & Investments
1764. Lesley Bamberger $1.8 B 58 Netherlands Real estate Real Estate
1764. Bang Si-hyuk $1.8 B 51 South Korea Entertainment Media & Entertainment
1764. Sabrina Benetton $1.8 B 50 Italy Fashion retail, investments Fashion & Retail
1764. O. Francis Biondi $1.8 B 59 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1764. Jim Breyer $1.8 B 62 United States Venture capital Finance & Investments
1764. Binod Chaudhary $1.8 B 68 Nepal Diversified Diversified
1764. Manas Chiaravanond $1.8 B 68 Thailand Diversified Diversified
1764. Phongthep Chiaravanont $1.8 B 72 Thailand Diversified Diversified
1764. Prathip Chiravanond $1.8 B 75 Thailand Diversified Diversified
1764. Alberto Coppel Luken $1.8 B 72 Mexico Diversified Fashion & Retail
1764. José Coppel Luken $1.8 B 65 Mexico Diversified Fashion & Retail
1764. John de Mol $1.8 B 69 Netherlands TV programs Media & Entertainment
1764. Mohammed Dewji $1.8 B 48 Tanzania Diversified Diversified
1764. Marek Dospiva $1.8 B 54 Czech Republic Investments Finance & Investments
1764. Fritz Draexlmaier $1.8 B N/A Germany Auto parts Automotive
1764. Vladimir Fartushnyak $1.8 B 62 Russia retail Fashion & Retail
1764. William Foley, II. $1.8 B 79 United States Financial services Finance & Investments
1764. James France $1.8 B 79 United States Nascar, racing Sports
1764. Phillip Frost $1.8 B 87 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1764. Mario Gabelli $1.8 B 82 United States Money management Finance & Investments
1764. Irving Grousbeck & family $1.8 B 89 United States Telecommunication, sports Sports
1764. Rajinder Gupta $1.8 B 65 India Textiles, paper Manufacturing
1764. Jaroslav Hascak & family $1.8 B 54 Slovakia Investments Finance & Investments
1764. Christoph Henkel $1.8 B 66 Germany Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
1764. Ilona Herlin $1.8 B 59 Finland Elevators, escalators Manufacturing
1764. Brian Higgins $1.8 B 59 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
1764. Drew Houston $1.8 B 41 United States Cloud storage service Technology
1764. Hu Yangzhong $1.8 B 59 China Technology Technology
1764. Sam Hupert $1.8 B 69 Australia Technology Technology
1764. Mitchell Jacobson $1.8 B 73 United States Industrial equipment Service
1764. Anurang Jain $1.8 B 62 India Auto parts Manufacturing
1764. Kagemasa Kozuki $1.8 B 83 Japan Video games Media & Entertainment
1764. Thomas Kwok $1.8 B 72 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
1764. Somsri Lamsam $1.8 B 68 Thailand Diversified Diversified
1764. Marianna Latsis & family $1.8 B 71 Greece Banking, shipping Diversified
1764. Martin Lau $1.8 B 51 Hong Kong E-commerce Technology
1764. Louis Le Duff $1.8 B 77 France Bakeries Food & Beverage
1764. Li Liangbin $1.8 B 56 China Lithium Manufacturing
1764. Liang Feng $1.8 B 55 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
1764. K.C. Liu $1.8 B 70 Taiwan Manufacturing Technology
1764. Liu Wei $1.8 B N/A China Mobile gaming Technology
1764. Lyu Yixiong $1.8 B 61 China Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
1764. Duncan MacMillan $1.8 B 86 United States Bloomberg LP Finance & Investments
1764. Andreas Martinos & family $1.8 B 68 Greece Shipping Logistics
1764. Strive Masiyiwa $1.8 B 63 Zimbabwe Telecom Telecom
1764. Jim McKelvey $1.8 B 58 United States Mobile payments Technology
1764. Deepak Mehta $1.8 B 67 India Chemicals Manufacturing
1764. Meng Qingshan & family $1.8 B 75 China Chemicals Manufacturing
1764. Gary Michelson $1.8 B 75 United States Medical patents Healthcare
1764. Robert Miller $1.8 B 90 United Kingdom Retail Fashion & Retail
1764. Adriaan Mol $1.8 B 40 Netherlands Fintech Technology
1764. Yoshiko Mori $1.8 B 83 Japan Real estate Real Estate
1764. Jerry Moyes & family $1.8 B 80 United States Transportation Logistics
1764. Ezra Nahmad $1.8 B 78 Monaco Art Finance & Investments
1764. Dmitry Nikolaev $1.8 B 57 Russia Coal Energy
1764. Maike Oberwelland-Height $1.8 B N/A Germany Candy Food & Beverage
1764. Susan Ocampo & family $1.8 B N/A United States Semiconductors Technology
1764. David Peñaloza Alanís $1.8 B 50 Mexico Toll roads Construction & Engineering
1764. Ronald Perelman $1.8 B 81 United States Leveraged buyouts Finance & Investments
1764. Qi Jinxing $1.8 B 62 China Real estate Real Estate
1764. Satish Reddy $1.8 B 56 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1764. Sathien Sathientham $1.8 B 69 Thailand Energy drinks Food & Beverage
1764. Amnon Shashua $1.8 B 63 Israel Automotive technology Automotive
1764. Shen Xiqiang & family $1.8 B 76 China Chemical Energy
1764. Shu Ping $1.8 B 54 Singapore Restaurants Food & Beverage
1764. Terry Snow $1.8 B 80 Australia Airports, real estate Real Estate
1764. Su Qingcan $1.8 B 55 China Healthcare Healthcare
1764. Sergei Sudarikov $1.8 B 52 Russia Finance, development Finance & Investments
1764. Otto Toto Sugiri $1.8 B 70 Indonesia Data centers Technology
1764. Sun Mengquan & family $1.8 B 74 China Edible oil Food & Beverage
1764. Wilma Tisch $1.8 B 96 United States Loews Diversified
1764. Wang Chou-hsiong $1.8 B 83 Taiwan Footwear Manufacturing
1764. Wang Ning & family $1.8 B 37 China Toys Media & Entertainment
1764. Wang Zhenghua $1.8 B 79 China Budget airline Service
1764. Wei Yin-Chun $1.8 B 67 Taiwan Food, beverages Food & Beverage
1764. Wei Yin-Heng $1.8 B 65 Taiwan Food, beverages Food & Beverage
1764. Wei Ying-Chiao $1.8 B 69 Taiwan Food, beverages Food & Beverage
1764. David Zalik $1.8 B 50 United States Financial technology Technology
1764. Zhou Zongwen & family $1.8 B 67 China Jewelry Fashion & Retail
1764. Fredrik Österberg $1.8 B 53 Sweden Gambling products Gambling & Casinos
1851. Shiv Kishan Agrawal $1.7 B 83 India Snacks Food & Beverage
1851. Aziz Akhannouch & family $1.7 B 63 Morocco Petroleum, diversified Diversified
1851. Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani $1.7 B 76 Qatar Hotels, diversified Diversified
1851. Katharina Andresen $1.7 B 28 Norway Investments Diversified
1851. Vasily Anisimov $1.7 B 72 Croatia Real estate Metals & Mining
1851. Bernhard Braun-Luedicke $1.7 B 47 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
1851. Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke $1.7 B 37 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
1851. Friederike Braun-Luedicke $1.7 B 40 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
1851. Stewart Butterfield $1.7 B 51 Canada Messaging software Technology
1851. Safra Catz $1.7 B 62 United States Software Technology
1851. Chang Jianming & family $1.7 B 59 China Industrial equipment Manufacturing
1851. Chen Zhiping $1.7 B 48 China E-cigarettes Manufacturing
1851. Cho Jyh-jer $1.7 B 75 Taiwan Semiconductors Technology
1851. Sam Chong $1.7 B 81 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
1851. Chu Mang Yee & family $1.7 B 64 China Real estate Real Estate
1851. Ron Corio $1.7 B 62 United States Solar Energy
1851. Sasson Dayan & family $1.7 B 84 Brazil Banking Finance & Investments
1851. Deng Weiming & family $1.7 B 55 China Battery components Manufacturing
1851. Norbert Dentressangle & family $1.7 B 69 France Transport, logistics Logistics
1851. Gary Fegel $1.7 B 50 Switzerland Commodities, investments Metals & Mining
1851. Gao Xingjiang $1.7 B 60 China Steel Manufacturing
1851. Philippe Ginestet & family $1.7 B 70 France Retail stores Fashion & Retail
1851. Avram Glazer $1.7 B 63 United States Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports
1851. Bryan Glazer $1.7 B 59 United States Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports
1851. Edward Glazer $1.7 B 54 United States Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports
1851. Joel Glazer $1.7 B 57 United States Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports
1851. Kevin Glazer $1.7 B 62 United States Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports
1851. Darcie Glazer Kassewitz $1.7 B 55 United States Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sports
1851. Bill Gross $1.7 B 79 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1851. Georg Haub $1.7 B 62 Germany Retail Fashion & Retail
1851. Richard Hayne $1.7 B 76 United States Urban Outfitters Fashion & Retail
1851. He Xiaopeng $1.7 B 46 China Electric vehicles Automotive
1851. Michael Heine $1.7 B 74 Australia Financial services Finance & Investments
1851. William Heinecke $1.7 B 74 Thailand Hotels Real Estate
1851. Asok Kumar Hiranandani $1.7 B 69 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
1851. Daniel Hirschfeld $1.7 B 82 United States Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
1851. Ho Hung Anh $1.7 B 53 Vietnam Consumer products, banking Finance & Investments
1851. Hong Jie $1.7 B 56 China Paint Manufacturing
1851. Huang Dawen $1.7 B 63 Hong Kong Silicon Manufacturing
1851. Gregg Hymowitz $1.7 B 58 United States Asset management Finance & Investments
1851. Pavan Jain $1.7 B 72 India Chemicals Manufacturing
1851. Rameshchandra Jain $1.7 B 75 India Textiles Manufacturing
1851. Jiang Yintai & family $1.7 B 73 China Auto parts Automotive
1851. George Joseph $1.7 B 102 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
1851. Kim Kardashian $1.7 B 43 United States Shapewear, skincare Fashion & Retail
1851. Igor Khudokormov $1.7 B 55 Russia Agriculture Food & Beverage
1851. Jeffrey Koo, Jr. $1.7 B 59 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
1851. Lai Shixian $1.7 B 49 China Sports apparel Fashion & Retail
1851. Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio & family $1.7 B 70 Italy Cruises Service
1851. Don Levin $1.7 B 73 United States rolling papers Manufacturing
1851. Li Rucheng $1.7 B 72 China Apparel Fashion & Retail
1851. Scott Lin $1.7 B 91 Taiwan Optical components Technology
1851. Jenny Lindén Urnes $1.7 B 53 Sweden Powdered metal Manufacturing
1851. Sergey Lomakin $1.7 B 50 Russia Retail Fashion & Retail
1851. Lu Di $1.7 B N/A China Drones Technology
1851. Luo Yuhao $1.7 B N/A China Mobile gaming Technology
1851. Melissa Ma $1.7 B N/A China Internet search Technology
1851. Jorge Mas $1.7 B 61 United States Construction Construction & Engineering
1851. Vladimir Melnikov $1.7 B 76 Russia Fast fashion Fashion & Retail
1851. Lorinc Meszaros $1.7 B 58 Hungary Diversified Diversified
1851. Alan Miller & family $1.7 B 86 United States Healthcare services Healthcare
1851. Pawan Munjal $1.7 B 69 India Motorcycles Automotive
1851. Gretel Packer $1.7 B 58 Australia Investments Finance & Investments
1851. Nelson Peltz $1.7 B 81 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1851. Jorge Perez $1.7 B 74 United States Real estate Real Estate
1851. Matthew Pritzker $1.7 B 41 United States Hotels, investments Diversified
1851. Michael Rees $1.7 B 49 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
1851. Ren Jianhua $1.7 B 67 China Kitchen appliances Manufacturing
1851. Joe Rogers, Jr. $1.7 B 77 United States Waffle House Food & Beverage
1851. Carlos Sanchez $1.7 B 62 Brazil Generic drugs Healthcare
1851. Andres Santo Domingo $1.7 B 45 United States Beer Food & Beverage
1851. James Scapa $1.7 B 67 United States Software Technology
1851. Rajesh Sharma $1.7 B 54 India Finance Finance & Investments
1851. Alexander Sixt $1.7 B 44 Germany Car rentals Automotive
1851. Konstantin Sixt $1.7 B 41 Germany Car rentals Automotive
1851. Peter Sperling $1.7 B 64 United States Education Service
1851. Tian Ming $1.7 B 70 China Measuring instruments Technology
1851. Torsten Toeller $1.7 B 57 Germany Pet food Fashion & Retail
1851. Kenny Troutt $1.7 B 76 United States Telecom Telecom
1851. Tseng Cheng $1.7 B 62 Taiwan Petrochemicals Manufacturing
1851. Sunil Vachani $1.7 B 55 India Electronics Manufacturing
1851. Jens von Bahr $1.7 B 53 Sweden Gambling products Gambling & Casinos
1851. Wang Chaobin $1.7 B 68 China Real estate Real Estate
1851. Wang Wenmo $1.7 B 67 China Sports apparel Fashion & Retail
1851. V. Prem Watsa $1.7 B 73 Canada Insurance, investments Finance & Investments
1851. Anthony Wood $1.7 B 58 United States Roku Technology
1851. Ian Wood & family $1.7 B 81 United Kingdom Energy services Energy
1851. Xie Bingkun & family $1.7 B 57 China Pearlescent pigments Fashion & Retail
1851. Yeh Kuo-I $1.7 B 82 Taiwan Manufacturing Manufacturing
1851. Vladimir Yevtushenkov $1.7 B 75 Russia Telecom, investments Telecom
1851. Huijiao Yu $1.7 B 58 China Package delivery Logistics
1851. Alan Zekelman $1.7 B 61 Canada Steel Manufacturing
1851. Zhang Li $1.7 B 71 China Real estate Real Estate
1851. Zhang Wanzhen $1.7 B 74 China Electronics components Manufacturing
1945. Soegiarto Adikoesoemo $1.6 B 86 Indonesia Chemicals Logistics
1945. Somphote Ahunai $1.6 B 56 Thailand Renewable energy Energy
1945. Farkhad Akhmedov $1.6 B 68 Russia Investments Energy
1945. Nerio Alessandri $1.6 B 62 Italy Gym equipment Manufacturing
1945. Alexandra Andresen $1.6 B 27 Norway Investments Diversified
1945. Ben Ashkenazy $1.6 B 54 United States Real estate Real Estate
1945. Danna Azrieli $1.6 B 56 Israel Real estate Real Estate
1945. Naomi Azrieli $1.6 B 58 Canada Real estate Real Estate
1945. Sharon Azrieli $1.6 B 63 Canada Real estate Real Estate
1945. Thomas Bruch $1.6 B 73 Germany Retail Fashion & Retail
1945. Paolo Bulgari $1.6 B 86 Italy Luxury goods Fashion & Retail
1945. Anthony Casalena $1.6 B 41 United States Software Technology
1945. Richard Chang $1.6 B 77 Taiwan Real estate, electronics Real Estate
1945. Chen Yung-tai $1.6 B 88 Taiwan Real estate Real Estate
1945. Kochouseph Chittilappilly $1.6 B 73 India Electrical appliances Manufacturing
1945. Daniel Chiu $1.6 B 63 Hong Kong Oil & gas Energy
1945. Ivan Chrenko $1.6 B 56 Slovakia Real estate Real Estate
1945. Agustín Coppel Luken $1.6 B 62 Mexico Diversified Fashion & Retail
1945. Sandor Csanyi $1.6 B 71 Hungary Finance, real estate Diversified
1945. Dai Wenyuan & family $1.6 B 41 China AI Technology
1945. Federico De Nora $1.6 B 56 Italy Electrodes Manufacturing
1945. Bharat Desai $1.6 B 71 United States IT consulting Technology
1945. Elisabeth Douglas $1.6 B 82 Sweden Investments Diversified
1945. Fernando Espinosa Abdalá $1.6 B N/A Mexico Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1945. Leopoldo Espinosa Abdalá $1.6 B N/A Mexico Pharmaceutical Healthcare
1945. David Feffer $1.6 B 67 Brazil Pulp and paper Manufacturing
1945. Robert Fisher $1.6 B 70 United States Gap Fashion & Retail
1945. Paul Foster $1.6 B 66 United States Oil refining Energy
1945. Sue Gross $1.6 B 74 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1945. Jeffrey Gundlach $1.6 B 65 United States Investments Finance & Investments
1945. Saroj Rani Gupta $1.6 B 73 India Steel tubes Manufacturing
1945. Hao Hong $1.6 B 68 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1945. David Hoffmann $1.6 B 71 United States Executive search, investments Diversified
1945. Wei Huang $1.6 B 64 China Real estate Real Estate
1945. Stanley Hubbard $1.6 B 90 United States DirecTV Media & Entertainment
1945. Archie Hwang $1.6 B 71 Taiwan Semiconductors Technology
1945. Ajay Jaisinghani $1.6 B 72 India Wires and cables Manufacturing
1945. Inder Jaisinghani $1.6 B 71 India Cables & wires Manufacturing
1945. Ramesh Jaisinghani $1.6 B 67 India Cables and wires Manufacturing
1945. Jin Lei & family $1.6 B 69 China Medical equipment Healthcare
1945. Sunjay Kapur $1.6 B 52 United States Auto parts Automotive
1945. Ali Metin Kazanci $1.6 B 89 Turkey Energy Energy
1945. Artem Khachatryan $1.6 B 49 Russia Retail Fashion & Retail
1945. Sidney Kimmel $1.6 B 96 United States Retail Fashion & Retail
1945. Hemendra Kothari $1.6 B 77 India Financial services Finance & Investments
1945. Sebastian Kulczyk $1.6 B 43 Poland Diversified Finance & Investments
1945. Raj Kumar $1.6 B 69 Singapore Real estate, hotels Real Estate
1945. Kwee Liong Keng $1.6 B 78 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
1945. Kwee Liong Phing $1.6 B 66 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
1945. Kwee Liong Seen $1.6 B 71 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
1945. Kwee Liong Tek $1.6 B 77 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
1945. Lee Ho-jin $1.6 B 61 South Korea Diversified Diversified
1945. Li Haiyan $1.6 B N/A China Restaurants Food & Beverage
1945. Li Zhongchu $1.6 B 60 China Software Technology
1945. Lin Fanlian $1.6 B 62 China Energy, real estate Energy
1945. Liu Xiaodong $1.6 B 56 China Flavorings Manufacturing
1945. Terence (Terry) Matthews $1.6 B 81 Canada Telecom Telecom
1945. David McMurtry $1.6 B 83 United Kingdom Manufacturing Manufacturing
1945. Gabriella Meister $1.6 B N/A Germany Appliances Manufacturing
1945. Ulrike Meister $1.6 B 57 Germany Appliances Manufacturing
1945. Romano Minozzi $1.6 B 89 Italy Utilities, diversified Diversified
1945. Renu Munjal $1.6 B 69 India Motorcycles Automotive
1945. Suman Munjal $1.6 B 71 India Motorcycles Automotive
1945. Mofatraj Munot $1.6 B 79 India Real estate Real Estate
1945. Ni Zugen $1.6 B 67 China Appliances Manufacturing
1945. Antonio Percassi $1.6 B 70 Italy Real estate, diversified Diversified
1945. Karl-Johan Persson $1.6 B 49 Sweden H&M Fashion & Retail
1945. Nicholas Pritzker $1.6 B 80 United States Hotels, investments Finance & Investments
1945. Rao Wei & family $1.6 B 59 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
1945. Mike Repole $1.6 B 56 United States Sports drink Food & Beverage
1945. Chad Richison $1.6 B 53 United States Payroll processing Technology
1945. Kishin RK $1.6 B 40 Singapore Real estate, hotels Real Estate
1945. Vinod Saraf $1.6 B 71 India Chemicals Manufacturing
1945. Dhruv Sawhney $1.6 B 79 India Engineering, sugar Construction & Engineering
1945. Shao Qinxiang $1.6 B 69 China Diversified Manufacturing
1945. Yuri Shefler $1.6 B 56 Russia Alcohol Food & Beverage
1945. Nobutoshi Shimamura $1.6 B 98 Japan Retail Fashion & Retail
1945. Evgeny (Eugene) Shvidler $1.6 B 60 United States Metals, investments Metals & Mining
1945. Ron Sim $1.6 B 65 Singapore Retail Fashion & Retail
1945. Leonid Simanovsky $1.6 B 74 Russia Investments Finance & Investments
1945. Dean Solon $1.6 B 59 United States Solar systems Energy
1945. Konstantin Strukov & family $1.6 B 65 Russia Gold, coal mining Metals & Mining
1945. David Teoh $1.6 B 68 Australia Telecom Telecom
1945. Laurie Tisch $1.6 B 73 United States Loews, New York Giants Diversified
1945. Steven Tisch $1.6 B 75 United States Loews, New York Giants Diversified
1945. Thomas von Koch $1.6 B 58 Sweden Asset management Finance & Investments
1945. Wee Ee Cheong $1.6 B 71 Singapore Banking Finance & Investments
1945. Alfred West, Jr. $1.6 B 81 United States Money management Finance & Investments
1945. Toto Wolff $1.6 B 52 Austria Sports Sports
1945. Wu Kai $1.6 B 56 China Batteries Energy
1945. Wu Zhigang & family $1.6 B 89 China Bakery chain Food & Beverage
1945. Franziska Wuerbser $1.6 B 36 Germany Kitchen appliances Manufacturing
1945. Xu Yingzhuo $1.6 B 56 China Agribusiness Food & Beverage
1945. Yan Zhi $1.6 B 51 China Real estate Real Estate
1945. Yao Kuizhang $1.6 B 59 China Beverages Food & Beverage
1945. Yu Lili $1.6 B 56 China Electronic components Manufacturing
1945. Yu Qibing & family $1.6 B 58 China Glass Manufacturing
1945. Zhang Ning $1.6 B 50 Canada Chemicals Manufacturing
1945. Zhao Fenggang $1.6 B 58 China Batteries Energy
1945. Zhou Yahui $1.6 B 47 China online games Media & Entertainment
2046. Antti Aarnio-Wihuri $1.5 B 84 Finland Diversified Diversified
2046. Manohar Lal Agarwal $1.5 B 69 India Snacks Food & Beverage
2046. Masaaki Arai $1.5 B 58 Japan Real estate Real Estate
2046. Mori Arkin $1.5 B 71 Israel Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. John Armitage $1.5 B 64 Ireland Hedge funds Finance & Investments
2046. Barbara Benetton $1.5 B 54 Italy Fashion retail, investments Fashion & Retail
2046. Hari Bhartia $1.5 B 67 India Diversified Diversified
2046. Shyam Bhartia $1.5 B 71 India Pharmaceuticals, food Healthcare
2046. John Bloor $1.5 B 80 United Kingdom Real estate, manufacturing Diversified
2046. Vladimir Bogdanov $1.5 B 72 Russia Oil Energy
2046. Amit Burman $1.5 B 54 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
2046. Saket Burman $1.5 B 47 United Kingdom Consumer goods Food & Beverage
2046. Ahmet Calik $1.5 B 66 Turkey Energy, banking, construction Diversified
2046. Chey Tae-won $1.5 B 63 South Korea Oil, semiconductor Technology
2046. Carmen Daurella Aguilera $1.5 B N/A Spain Coca-Cola bottler Food & Beverage
2046. Dong Fan $1.5 B 54 China Medical devices Healthcare
2046. Annalisa Doris $1.5 B 53 Italy Financial services Finance & Investments
2046. Massimo Doris $1.5 B 56 Italy Financial services Finance & Investments
2046. Bulent Eczacibasi $1.5 B 74 Turkey Pharmaceuticals, diversified Diversified
2046. Jose Roberto Ermirio de Moraes $1.5 B 66 Brazil Diversified Diversified
2046. Jose Ermirio de Moraes Neto $1.5 B 71 Brazil Diversified Diversified
2046. Itzhak Ezratti & family $1.5 B 71 United States Homebuilding Real Estate
2046. Zheng Fan $1.5 B 45 China electric vehicles Automotive
2046. Nikolay Fartushnyak $1.5 B 58 Russia retail Fashion & Retail
2046. Daniel Feffer $1.5 B 64 Brazil Pulp and paper Manufacturing
2046. Jorge Feffer & family $1.5 B 59 Brazil pulp and paper Manufacturing
2046. Ruben Feffer $1.5 B 54 Brazil Pulp and paper Manufacturing
2046. Doris Fisher $1.5 B 92 United States Gap Fashion & Retail
2046. William Fisher $1.5 B 67 United States Gap Fashion & Retail
2046. Bernd Freier $1.5 B 67 Germany Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
2046. Yasuhiro Fukushima $1.5 B 76 Japan Video games Media & Entertainment
2046. Gao Yi & family $1.5 B 55 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Alan Gerry $1.5 B 95 United States Cable television Media & Entertainment
2046. Dan Gertler $1.5 B 50 Israel Mining Metals & Mining
2046. Giammaria Giuliani $1.5 B 46 Switzerland Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Torstein Hagen $1.5 B 81 Norway Cruises Service
2046. Junro Ito $1.5 B 65 Japan Retail Fashion & Retail
2046. Yasuhisa Ito $1.5 B N/A Japan Retail Fashion & Retail
2046. Peter Jackson $1.5 B 62 New Zealand Movies, digital effects Media & Entertainment
2046. Stephen Jarislowsky $1.5 B 98 Canada Money management Finance & Investments
2046. Onkar Kanwar $1.5 B 81 India Tires Automotive
2046. Andrew Karam $1.5 B 42 United States mobile games Media & Entertainment
2046. Ke Xiping & family $1.5 B 63 China Investments Diversified
2046. Randal J. Kirk $1.5 B 70 United States Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Koh Wee Meng $1.5 B 60 Singapore Real estate, hotels Real Estate
2046. Andrei Krivenko $1.5 B 48 Russia Retail Food & Beverage
2046. Lai Jianping $1.5 B N/A China Soy sauce Food & Beverage
2046. Lau Cho Kun $1.5 B 88 Malaysia Palm oil, property Diversified
2046. Joe Lau $1.5 B 34 United States Blockchain technology Technology
2046. Paul Lee $1.5 B 66 United States Battery separators Manufacturing
2046. Lee Su-jin $1.5 B 46 South Korea Hospitality Technology
2046. Lei Jufang $1.5 B 71 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Bernard Lewis & family $1.5 B 98 United Kingdom Fashion retailer Fashion & Retail
2046. Jet Jie Li $1.5 B 49 China package delivery Logistics
2046. Li Weiguo $1.5 B 59 China Construction materials Manufacturing
2046. Sara Liu $1.5 B 62 United States Computer hardware Technology
2046. Aloke Lohia $1.5 B 65 India Petrochemicals Manufacturing
2046. Brandt Louie $1.5 B 80 Canada Drugstores Food & Beverage
2046. Yusaku Maezawa $1.5 B 48 Japan Online retail Technology
2046. George Marcus $1.5 B 82 United States Real estate Real Estate
2046. Athanasios Martinos & family $1.5 B 74 Greece Shipping, real estate Logistics
2046. Jeffrey Michael & family $1.5 B 67 United States Data management Technology
2046. Neide Helena de Moraes $1.5 B 69 Brazil Diversified Diversified
2046. Robert Mouawad $1.5 B 79 Lebanon Fine jewelry Service
2046. Ben Navarro $1.5 B 61 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2046. Park Soon-jae $1.5 B 69 South Korea Biopharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Tom Persson $1.5 B 39 Sweden H&M Fashion & Retail
2046. Catherine Phillips $1.5 B N/A Canada investments Finance & Investments
2046. John Phillips $1.5 B 73 Canada investments Finance & Investments
2046. G.V. Prasad $1.5 B 63 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Liesel Pritzker Simmons $1.5 B 40 United States Hotels, investments Diversified
2046. Jimmy Rane $1.5 B 77 United States Lumber Manufacturing
2046. Krit Ratanarak $1.5 B 77 Thailand Media, real estate Media & Entertainment
2046. Igor Rotenberg $1.5 B 50 Russia Investments, real estate Diversified
2046. Ruan Shuilong & family $1.5 B 88 China Chemicals Manufacturing
2046. Gerald Schwartz $1.5 B 82 Canada Finance Finance & Investments
2046. Paul Sciarra $1.5 B 43 United States Pinterest Technology
2046. Sytse 'Sid' Sijbrandij $1.5 B 44 Netherlands Software Technology
2046. Charlotte Soderstrom $1.5 B 47 Sweden H&M Fashion & Retail
2046. Timothy Springer $1.5 B 76 United States Biotech Healthcare
2046. Hal Steinbrenner $1.5 B 55 United States Sports Sports
2046. Jessica Steinbrenner $1.5 B 60 United States Sports Sports
2046. Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal $1.5 B 64 United States Sports Sports
2046. Christopher Stolte $1.5 B 51 United States software Technology
2046. Ling Tang $1.5 B N/A Canada Mobile games Media & Entertainment
2046. Jeff Tangney $1.5 B 51 United States Healthcare IT Healthcare
2046. Alain Taravella $1.5 B 76 France Real estate development Real Estate
2046. Carmen Thyssen $1.5 B 80 Spain Investments, art Manufacturing
2046. John Van Lieshout $1.5 B 78 Australia Real estate Real Estate
2046. Nikil Viswanathan $1.5 B 36 United States Blockchain technology Technology
2046. Arkady Volozh $1.5 B 60 Russia Search engine Technology
2046. Chris Wallin $1.5 B 71 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
2046. Wang Junmin $1.5 B 55 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Stephen Winn $1.5 B 77 United States Real estate services Real Estate
2046. Wu Lanlan & family $1.5 B 50 China Packaging Manufacturing
2046. Wu Yulan $1.5 B 54 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2046. Xiang Guangming & family $1.5 B 60 China Waste disposal Manufacturing
2046. Xu Chuanhua & family $1.5 B 89 China Chemicals, logistics Manufacturing
2046. Xu Zhenhua $1.5 B N/A China Online games Media & Entertainment
2046. Xue Xiangdong & family $1.5 B 65 China Software Technology
2046. Hisako Yamamoto $1.5 B N/A Japan Retail Fashion & Retail
2046. Yi Dasheng $1.5 B 63 China Conglomerate Diversified
2046. Justin Yuan $1.5 B N/A China Online games Media & Entertainment
2046. Yuan Zhongxue $1.5 B 68 China Tires Manufacturing
2046. Christoph Zeller $1.5 B 66 Liechtenstein Dental materials Healthcare
2046. Ivan Zhao $1.5 B 37 Canada Software Technology
2152. Brett Adcock $1.4 B 37 United States Robots Technology
2152. Noubar Afeyan $1.4 B 61 United States Biotech Healthcare
2152. Radhe Shyam Agarwal $1.4 B 79 India consumer goods Fashion & Retail
2152. Hamdi Akin & family $1.4 B 69 Turkey Diversified Diversified
2152. Patricia Angelini Rossi $1.4 B 69 Chile Forestry, mining Diversified
2152. Jose Maria Aristrain $1.4 B 61 Spain Steel Metals & Mining
2152. Ziv Aviram $1.4 B 65 Israel Automotive technology Automotive
2152. Tope Awotona $1.4 B 42 United States Software Technology
2152. Binny Bansal $1.4 B 41 India Flipkart Technology
2152. Kiki Barki $1.4 B 84 Indonesia Coal Energy
2152. Othman Benjelloun & family $1.4 B 91 Morocco Banking, insurance Finance & Investments
2152. Anna Maria Braun $1.4 B 45 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
2152. Johanna Braun $1.4 B 44 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
2152. Karl Friedrich Braun $1.4 B 41 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
2152. Ludwig Theodor Braun $1.4 B 34 Germany Medical technology Healthcare
2152. Chang Jing $1.4 B 41 China Technology Technology
2152. Chen Kaichen $1.4 B N/A China Household chemicals Manufacturing
2152. Ronald Clarke $1.4 B 68 United States payments technology Technology
2152. Alberto Cortina $1.4 B 78 Spain Investments Finance & Investments
2152. Eduardo Costantini $1.4 B 77 Argentina Real estate Real Estate
2152. Weili Dai $1.4 B 62 United States Semiconductors Technology
2152. Diego Della Valle $1.4 B 70 Italy Shoes Fashion & Retail
2152. Diona Teh Li Shian $1.4 B N/A Malaysia Banking Finance & Investments
2152. Henry Engelhardt $1.4 B 66 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
2152. Charles Ergen $1.4 B 71 United States Satellite TV Media & Entertainment
2152. Fang Hongbo $1.4 B 57 China Home appliances Manufacturing
2152. Gary Friedman $1.4 B 66 United States Furniture retail Fashion & Retail
2152. Fu Guangming & family $1.4 B 70 China Poultry Food & Beverage
2152. Ali Ghodsi $1.4 B 45 Sweden Data analytics Technology
2152. Premchand Godha $1.4 B 77 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2152. Artur Grynbaum $1.4 B 55 Brazil Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2152. Gu Wei $1.4 B 59 China Consumer electronics Manufacturing
2152. Anil Gupta $1.4 B 64 India Cables Manufacturing
2152. Mustafa Hamied $1.4 B 83 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2152. Ayman Hariri $1.4 B 45 Lebanon Construction, investments Construction & Engineering
2152. He Zhenggang $1.4 B 70 China Chemicals Manufacturing
2152. Heikki Herlin $1.4 B 37 Finland Elevators, escalators Manufacturing
2152. Niranjan Hiranandani $1.4 B 74 India Real estate Real Estate
2152. Hua Xuande & family $1.4 B 80 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2152. Huang Shan $1.4 B 53 China Software Technology
2152. Clark Hunt & family $1.4 B 59 United States Kansas City Chiefs Sports
2152. Daniel Hunt & family $1.4 B 47 United States Kansas City Chiefs Sports
2152. Lamar Hunt, Jr. & family $1.4 B 67 United States Kansas City Chiefs Sports
2152. Sharron Hunt & family $1.4 B 66 United States Kansas City Chiefs Sports
2152. Jin Lei $1.4 B 58 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2152. Cristina Junqueira $1.4 B 41 Brazil fintech Finance & Investments
2152. Bachtiar Karim $1.4 B 66 Indonesia Palm oil Manufacturing
2152. Ke Zunhong & family $1.4 B 69 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2152. Brad Keywell $1.4 B 54 United States Software, investments Technology
2152. Kim Jung-youn $1.4 B 20 South Korea Online gaming Media & Entertainment
2152. Jim Koch $1.4 B 74 United States Beer Food & Beverage
2152. Sergei Kolesnikov $1.4 B 52 Russia Building materials Manufacturing
2152. Angelo Koo $1.4 B 58 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
2152. Eduard Kucera $1.4 B 71 Czech Republic Software Technology
2152. Ramesh Kunhikannan $1.4 B 60 India Electronics Manufacturing
2152. Eiichi Kuriwada $1.4 B 77 Japan Package delivery Logistics
2152. Kwek Leng Keow $1.4 B 72 Singapore Diversified Diversified
2152. Kwek Leng Peck $1.4 B 68 Singapore Diversified Diversified
2152. Christopher Kwok $1.4 B 38 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2152. Edward Kwok $1.4 B 43 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2152. Lai Jianfa $1.4 B 54 China Express delivery Logistics
2152. Lee Hae-jin $1.4 B 56 South Korea Internet Technology
2152. Michael Lee-Chin $1.4 B 73 Canada Mutual funds Finance & Investments
2152. Li Jiaquan $1.4 B 60 China Chemicals Manufacturing
2152. Li Min $1.4 B 58 China Semiconductor Technology
2152. Li Qiong $1.4 B 46 China online games Media & Entertainment
2152. Li Sze Lim $1.4 B 67 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2152. Li Weiwei $1.4 B 47 China Online games Technology
2152. Li Xuhui $1.4 B 55 China Soy sauce Food & Beverage
2152. Lillian Teh Li Ming $1.4 B N/A Malaysia Banking Finance & Investments
2152. Lillyn Teh Li Hua $1.4 B N/A Malaysia Finance Finance & Investments
2152. Lim Chai Hock $1.4 B 64 Malaysia Coal Energy
2152. Liu Gexin & family $1.4 B 72 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2152. Vincent Lo $1.4 B 76 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2152. Jeffrey Lorberbaum $1.4 B 69 United States Flooring Manufacturing
2152. Frederic Luddy $1.4 B 69 United States Software Technology
2152. Luo Yangyong & family $1.4 B 48 China Mining Metals & Mining
2152. Frank McCourt $1.4 B 70 United States baseball Sports
2152. Miao Yongjun $1.4 B 56 China Clinical diagnostics Healthcare
2152. Mario Moretti Polegato & family $1.4 B 71 Italy Shoes Fashion & Retail
2152. Toshio Motoya $1.4 B 80 Japan Hotels Service
2152. Mu Rongjun $1.4 B 44 China E-commerce Technology
2152. Marius Nacht $1.4 B 58 Israel Software Technology
2152. Nan Cunhui $1.4 B 60 China Power equipment Manufacturing
2152. Randal Nardone $1.4 B 68 United States Investments, energy Finance & Investments
2152. Paul Novelly & family $1.4 B 80 United States Oil Energy
2152. Femi Otedola $1.4 B 61 Nigeria Energy and Utilities Energy
2152. Pan Laican $1.4 B N/A China Soy sauce Food & Beverage
2152. David Paul $1.4 B 57 United States Medical devices Healthcare
2152. Adrian Paval $1.4 B 55 Romania Retail Fashion & Retail
2152. Tyler Perry $1.4 B 54 United States Movies, television Media & Entertainment
2152. Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni & family $1.4 B 63 France Peugeot, investments Finance & Investments
2152. Mark Pincus $1.4 B 58 United States Online games Technology
2152. Réal Plourde $1.4 B N/A Canada Convenience stores Fashion & Retail
2152. Qin Long $1.4 B 58 China Tire Manufacturing
2152. Mochtar Riady & family $1.4 B 94 Indonesia diversified Diversified
2152. Francisco Jose Riberas Mera $1.4 B 59 Spain Steel, autoparts Manufacturing
2152. Juan Maria Riberas Mera $1.4 B 55 Spain Steel, investments Metals & Mining
2152. Rihanna $1.4 B 36 Barbados Music, cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2152. Alessandro Rosano $1.4 B N/A Italy Shoes Fashion & Retail
2152. Boris Rotenberg $1.4 B 67 Russia Construction, pipes, chemicals Construction & Engineering
2152. Igor Rybakov $1.4 B 51 Russia Building materials Manufacturing
2152. Ryu Kwang-ji $1.4 B 57 South Korea chemicals Manufacturing
2152. Ivan Savvidis & family $1.4 B 65 Russia Agribusiness Diversified
2152. Steven Schuurman $1.4 B 48 Netherlands software Technology
2152. Antonio Luiz Seabra $1.4 B 81 Brazil Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2152. Shao Genhuo $1.4 B 58 China Agribusiness Food & Beverage
2152. Eric Ya Shen $1.4 B 53 China Online apparel retail Technology
2152. Keiichi Shibahara $1.4 B 59 Japan Healthcare Healthcare
2152. Sergey Shnayder & family $1.4 B 57 Russia Retail Fashion & Retail
2152. Maxim Shubarev $1.4 B 55 Russia Real Estate Real Estate
2152. Jared Smith $1.4 B 49 United States Cloud computing Technology
2152. Su Suyu & family $1.4 B 75 China Utilities, real estate Real Estate
2152. Sze Man Bok $1.4 B 74 China Hygiene products Manufacturing
2152. Tony Tan Caktiong $1.4 B 71 Philippines Food Food & Beverage
2152. Tang Jinkui & family $1.4 B 68 China Textiles, petrochemicals Manufacturing
2152. Lina Tombolato $1.4 B 76 Italy Financial services Finance & Investments
2152. Mario Verrocchi $1.4 B 66 Australia Pharmacies Fashion & Retail
2152. Wan Long $1.4 B 83 China Food Food & Beverage
2152. Wang Linpeng $1.4 B 55 China Furniture retailing Construction & Engineering
2152. Wang Zhenhua $1.4 B 62 China Real estate Real Estate
2152. William Teh Lee Pang $1.4 B N/A Malaysia Banking Finance & Investments
2152. Gordon Wu $1.4 B 88 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2152. Swift Xie $1.4 B 44 China Drones Technology
2152. Xu Zhihan $1.4 B 51 China Electronics Technology
2152. Igor Yakovlev $1.4 B 58 Russia home appliance stores Fashion & Retail
2152. Yang Xuegang $1.4 B 59 China Coking Manufacturing
2152. Yoshiaki Yoshida $1.4 B 83 Japan Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2152. Yuan Fugen & family $1.4 B 73 China Metal processing Manufacturing
2152. Zeng Kaitian $1.4 B 49 China Online games Technology
2152. Zhang Hongwei $1.4 B 69 China Oil, banking Diversified
2152. Zhang Liguo $1.4 B 60 China skincare Manufacturing
2152. Zhang Xiaojuan $1.4 B 54 China Logistics Logistics
2152. Nir Zuk $1.4 B 53 United States software Technology
2287. Vijay Agarwal $1.3 B 75 India Construction equipment Automotive
2287. Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary $1.3 B 72 Malaysia Engineering, automotive Construction & Engineering
2287. Alberto Alcocer $1.3 B 81 Spain Investments Finance & Investments
2287. Dmitry Alexeyev $1.3 B 49 Russia Retail Fashion & Retail
2287. Thomas Bailey $1.3 B 87 United States Money management Finance & Investments
2287. Elena Baturina $1.3 B 61 Russia Investments, real estate Construction & Engineering
2287. Angela Bennett $1.3 B 80 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
2287. Sara Blakely $1.3 B 53 United States Spanx Fashion & Retail
2287. Lloyd Blankfein $1.3 B 69 United States Banking Finance & Investments
2287. Josef Boquoi & family $1.3 B 90 Germany Frozen foods Food & Beverage
2287. Christian Chabot $1.3 B N/A United States Software Technology
2287. Chen Huwen $1.3 B 53 China Stationery Manufacturing
2287. Chen Qiongxiang $1.3 B N/A China Batteries Energy
2287. Cheng Zhenghui $1.3 B 59 China medical equipment Healthcare
2287. Darwin Deason $1.3 B 83 United States Software Service
2287. Richard Desmond $1.3 B 72 United Kingdom Publishing Media & Entertainment
2287. Faruk Eczacibasi $1.3 B 69 Turkey Pharmaceuticals, diversified Diversified
2287. David Fattal & family $1.3 B 66 Israel hotels Service
2287. Zsolt Felcsuti $1.3 B 52 Hungary Manufacturing Manufacturing
2287. Benedicte Find $1.3 B 69 Denmark Medical devices Healthcare
2287. Paul Fireman $1.3 B 80 United States Reebok Fashion & Retail
2287. Ben Francis $1.3 B 31 United Kingdom Fitness clothing Fashion & Retail
2287. William Franke $1.3 B 86 United States Low-cost airlines Diversified
2287. Joel Greenberg $1.3 B 66 United States Trading, investments Finance & Investments
2287. Polys Haji-Ioannou $1.3 B 64 Cyprus EasyJet Service
2287. Huang Chulong $1.3 B 65 Canada Real estate Real Estate
2287. Huang Qiaoling $1.3 B 65 China Amusement parks Media & Entertainment
2287. Hui Lin Chit $1.3 B 70 China Hygiene products Manufacturing
2287. Mohammed Ibrahim $1.3 B 77 United Kingdom Communications Telecom
2287. Girdhari Jaisinghani $1.3 B 79 India Cables & wires Manufacturing
2287. James Jannard $1.3 B 74 United States Sunglasses Fashion & Retail
2287. Johan Johannson $1.3 B 57 Norway Grocery stores Fashion & Retail
2287. Fumio Kaneko $1.3 B 67 Japan Waste management Service
2287. Shirley Kao $1.3 B 67 Taiwan Food & beverage retailing Food & Beverage
2287. Yuri Karptsov $1.3 B 60 Russia Retail Fashion & Retail
2287. Richard Kayne $1.3 B 78 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2287. Peter Kelly $1.3 B 66 United Kingdom I.T. Technology
2287. Seth Klarman $1.3 B 66 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2287. Christine Knauf $1.3 B N/A Germany Building materials Manufacturing
2287. Karl Knauf $1.3 B N/A Germany Building materials Manufacturing
2287. Michael Krasny $1.3 B 70 United States Retail Technology
2287. Suresh Krishna $1.3 B 87 India Auto parts Automotive
2287. Arvind Lal $1.3 B 74 India Medical diagnostics Healthcare
2287. Manuel Lao Hernández & family $1.3 B 79 Spain Casinos Gambling & Casinos
2287. Lin Chang Su-O $1.3 B 83 Taiwan Real estate Real Estate
2287. Lin Lairong & family $1.3 B 55 China Iron ore mining Metals & Mining
2287. Michel Litvak $1.3 B 72 Russia Seaport Logistics
2287. Simone Maag de Moura Cunha $1.3 B N/A Switzerland Medical Devices Healthcare
2287. Cargill MacMillan, III. $1.3 B 64 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
2287. John MacMillan $1.3 B 74 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
2287. Martha MacMillan $1.3 B 72 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
2287. William MacMillan $1.3 B 69 United States Cargill Food & Beverage
2287. Gary Magness $1.3 B 70 United States Cable TV, investments Media & Entertainment
2287. Roy Mann $1.3 B 45 Israel software Technology
2287. Youssef Mansour $1.3 B 78 Egypt Diversified Diversified
2287. Charlwin Mao $1.3 B N/A China E-commerce Fashion & Retail
2287. Bruce Mathieson $1.3 B 80 Australia Hotels Real Estate
2287. Alexander Mikhalskiy $1.3 B 64 Russia retail Fashion & Retail
2287. Andrei Molchanov $1.3 B 52 Russia Construction materials Construction & Engineering
2287. Martin Moller Nielsen $1.3 B 59 Denmark Aircraft leasing Logistics
2287. Ulrich Mommert & family $1.3 B 83 Austria Lighting Automotive
2287. George Alexander Muthoot $1.3 B 68 India Financial services Finance & Investments
2287. George Jacob Muthoot $1.3 B 71 India Financial services Finance & Investments
2287. George Thomas Muthoot $1.3 B 73 India Financial services Finance & Investments
2287. Sara George Muthoot $1.3 B 63 India Financial services Finance & Investments
2287. Ivan Müller Botelho $1.3 B 90 Brazil Power Generation Energy
2287. Albert Nahmad $1.3 B 83 United States Air conditioning parts Manufacturing
2287. Jahm Najafi $1.3 B 61 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2287. Nie Tengyun & family $1.3 B 48 China Logistics Service
2287. Sjamsul Nursalim $1.3 B 82 Indonesia Tires, retail Automotive
2287. Vitaly Orlov $1.3 B 59 Russia Fisheries Food & Beverage
2287. Pan Dong $1.3 B 59 Canada Consumer goods Fashion & Retail
2287. Jose Isaac Peres & family $1.3 B 83 Brazil Shopping malls Real Estate
2287. Markus Persson $1.3 B 44 Sweden Computer games Media & Entertainment
2287. Robert Peugeot & family $1.3 B 73 France Peugeot, investments Finance & Investments
2287. Qiu Minxiu $1.3 B 78 China Semiconductors Technology
2287. Qu Miranda $1.3 B 39 China E-commerce Fashion & Retail
2287. Irfan Razack $1.3 B 70 India Real estate Real Estate
2287. Noaman Razack $1.3 B 66 India Real estate Real Estate
2287. Rezwan Razack $1.3 B 69 India Real estate Real Estate
2287. Richard Saghian $1.3 B 42 United States Fast fashion Fashion & Retail
2287. Nobutada Saji $1.3 B 78 Japan Beverages Food & Beverage
2287. Denis Shtengelov $1.3 B 51 Russia Food, retail Food & Beverage
2287. Michael Spencer $1.3 B 68 United Kingdom Stock exchange Finance & Investments
2287. Joseph Steinberg $1.3 B 80 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2287. Michael Steinhardt $1.3 B 83 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
2287. Petter Stordalen & family $1.3 B 61 Norway Hotels Service
2287. Lisa Su $1.3 B 54 United States Semiconductors Technology
2287. Eddy Sugianto $1.3 B 78 Indonesia Coal Metals & Mining
2287. Suh Kyung-bae $1.3 B 61 South Korea Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2287. Sun Huaiqing & family $1.3 B 54 China Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2287. Sehat Sutardja $1.3 B 62 United States Semiconductors Technology
2287. Min-Liang Tan $1.3 B 46 Singapore gaming Media & Entertainment
2287. Sam Tarascio $1.3 B 79 Australia Real estate Real Estate
2287. James Tisch $1.3 B 71 United States Loews Diversified
2287. Haryanto Tjiptodihardjo $1.3 B 60 Indonesia Manufacturing Manufacturing
2287. Michael Tojner $1.3 B 58 Austria Batteries, investments Manufacturing
2287. Naresh Trehan $1.3 B 77 India Hospitals Healthcare
2287. Joop van den Ende $1.3 B 82 Netherlands TV shows Media & Entertainment
2287. Pongsak Viddayakorn $1.3 B 90 Thailand Hospitals Healthcare
2287. Eduardo Voigt Schwartz $1.3 B 34 Brazil Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
2287. Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes $1.3 B 38 Brazil Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
2287. Georg von Opel $1.3 B 57 Switzerland Real estate, investments Finance & Investments
2287. Shigefumi Wada $1.3 B 71 Japan Software Technology
2287. Wee Ee Chao $1.3 B 68 Singapore Banking Finance & Investments
2287. Wee Ee Lim $1.3 B 62 Singapore Banking Finance & Investments
2287. Myron Wentz $1.3 B 83 St. Kitts and Nevis Health products Fashion & Retail
2287. Drorit Wertheim $1.3 B 68 Israel Coca Cola Israel Food & Beverage
2287. Tiger Woods $1.3 B 48 United States Golf Sports
2287. Horst Wortmann & family $1.3 B 82 Germany Footwear Fashion & Retail
2287. Wu Chung-yi $1.3 B 68 Taiwan Manufacturing Manufacturing
2287. Ingrid Wu $1.3 B N/A United States Manufacturing Manufacturing
2287. Wu Xushun & family $1.3 B 75 China Internet Diversified
2287. Wu Yingming $1.3 B 57 China Batteries Energy
2287. Xu Xudong & family $1.3 B 54 China Auto parts Automotive
2287. Vadim Yakunin $1.3 B 61 Russia Pharmacy Healthcare
2287. Ye Qiongjiu $1.3 B 69 China Software Technology
2287. Yi Xianzhong & family $1.3 B 64 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2287. Yu Peidi $1.3 B 64 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2287. Zhang Wenzhong $1.3 B 62 China Supermarkets Fashion & Retail
2287. Zhang Yin $1.3 B 67 China Paper manufacturing Manufacturing
2287. Zhou Chengjian $1.3 B 58 China Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Shivratan Agarwal $1.2 B 72 India Indian snacks Food & Beverage
2410. Joao Alves de Queiroz Filho $1.2 B 71 Brazil Pharmaceuticals Diversified
2410. Nigel Austin $1.2 B 53 Australia Retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Roman Avdeev $1.2 B 56 Russia Banking, development Finance & Investments
2410. Takaya Awata $1.2 B 62 Japan Restaurants Food & Beverage
2410. Mehmet Aydinlar $1.2 B 67 Turkey Hospitals Healthcare
2410. Krishna Kumar Bangur $1.2 B 63 India Graphite electrodes Manufacturing
2410. Shay Banon $1.2 B 46 Israel search engine Technology
2410. Sachin Bansal $1.2 B 42 India Flipkart Fashion & Retail
2410. Selcuk Bayraktar $1.2 B 44 Turkey Military drones Technology
2410. Barbara Berlusconi $1.2 B 39 Italy Media Media & Entertainment
2410. Eleonora Berlusconi $1.2 B 37 Italy Media Media & Entertainment
2410. Luigi Berlusconi $1.2 B 35 Italy Media Media & Entertainment
2410. Kapil Bhatia $1.2 B 91 India Aviation Service
2410. Vicente Boluda Fos $1.2 B 69 Spain Shipping Logistics
2410. Oleg Boyko $1.2 B 59 Russia Diversified Diversified
2410. Cao Ji $1.2 B 72 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
2410. Chen Huxiong $1.2 B 53 China Stationery Manufacturing
2410. Tony Chen $1.2 B 74 Taiwan Electronics Technology
2410. Chen Xueli $1.2 B 72 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2410. Chen Zhisong $1.2 B 58 China Communication equipment Technology
2410. Chung Mong-joon $1.2 B 72 South Korea shipbuilding, industrial machines Manufacturing
2410. Chung Yong-jin $1.2 B 55 South Korea Retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Lucio Co $1.2 B 69 Philippines Retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Benoit Dageville $1.2 B 57 United States Software Technology
2410. Alpana Dangi $1.2 B 51 India Investments Finance & Investments
2410. Maria Consuelo Dias Branco $1.2 B 89 Brazil pasta, biscuits Food & Beverage
2410. Mark Dixon $1.2 B 64 United Kingdom Office real estate Real Estate
2410. Mathias Doepfner $1.2 B 61 Germany Media Media & Entertainment
2410. Aydin Dogan $1.2 B 87 Turkey Media Media & Entertainment
2410. Shlomo Eliahu $1.2 B 88 Israel Insurance Finance & Investments
2410. Chris Ellison $1.2 B 66 Australia Mining Metals & Mining
2410. Gabriel Escarrer & family $1.2 B 89 Spain Hotels Service
2410. Richard Fairbank $1.2 B 73 United States banking Finance & Investments
2410. Andy Fang $1.2 B 31 United States food delivery app Technology
2410. Wirastuty Fangiono $1.2 B 51 Indonesia Palm oil Manufacturing
2410. Larry Fink $1.2 B 71 United States money management Finance & Investments
2410. J. Christopher Flowers $1.2 B 66 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2410. Maria Frias $1.2 B N/A Brazil Media Media & Entertainment
2410. Donald Friese $1.2 B 83 United States Manufacturing Manufacturing
2410. Gan Zhongru $1.2 B 75 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2410. Pavel Golubkov $1.2 B 48 Russia Building, development Real Estate
2410. Cristina Green $1.2 B 74 United Kingdom Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Philip Green $1.2 B 72 United Kingdom Fashion retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Said Gutseriev $1.2 B 35 Russia Retail, investments Energy
2410. Stelios Haji-Ioannou $1.2 B 57 Cyprus EasyJet Service
2410. Fahed Hariri $1.2 B 43 Lebanon Construction, investments Construction & Engineering
2410. Alfredo Harp Helu & family $1.2 B 80 Mexico Banking, investments Finance & Investments
2410. Timothy Headington $1.2 B 73 United States Oil & gas, investments Energy
2410. Frank Holding $1.2 B 62 United States Banking Finance & Investments
2410. Hiroshi Ishibashi $1.2 B 77 Japan Tires Automotive
2410. Ankur Jain $1.2 B 34 United States Rewards firm Finance & Investments
2410. Naresh Jain $1.2 B 89 India Auto components Automotive
2410. LeBron James $1.2 B 39 United States Basketball Sports
2410. Jiang Jinhua $1.2 B 63 China Glass Manufacturing
2410. Magic Johnson $1.2 B 64 United States Basketball, investments Diversified
2410. Ashok Kajaria $1.2 B 76 India Tiles Manufacturing
2410. Keeree Kanjanapas $1.2 B 73 Thailand Transportation Automotive
2410. Arsen Kanokov $1.2 B 67 Russia Real estate Real Estate
2410. Bahari Karim $1.2 B 62 Indonesia Palm oil Manufacturing
2410. Burhan Karim $1.2 B 64 Indonesia Palm oil Manufacturing
2410. Ke Guihua $1.2 B 58 China Auto parts Manufacturing
2410. Harry Klagsbrun $1.2 B 69 Sweden financial services Finance & Investments
2410. Martin Klenk $1.2 B 37 Germany Enterprise software Technology
2410. Koo Bon-neung $1.2 B 75 South Korea Electronics Manufacturing
2410. Vladimir Krupchak $1.2 B 66 Cyprus Manufacturing Manufacturing
2410. Raymond Kwok $1.2 B 70 Hong Kong Real estate Real Estate
2410. Guy Laliberté $1.2 B 64 Canada Cirque du Soleil Media & Entertainment
2410. Robert Langer $1.2 B 75 United States Biotech Healthcare
2410. Michiel Le Roux $1.2 B 74 South Africa Banking Finance & Investments
2410. Nancy Lerner $1.2 B 63 United States Banking, credit cards Finance & Investments
2410. Norma Lerner $1.2 B 88 United States Banking Finance & Investments
2410. Randolph Lerner $1.2 B 62 United States Banking, credit cards Finance & Investments
2410. Li Guoqiang $1.2 B 60 China Auto dealerships Automotive
2410. Liang Qin & family $1.2 B 52 China Semiconductor devices Technology
2410. Liang Zhaoxian $1.2 B 59 China Appliances Manufacturing
2410. Liu Weiping $1.2 B 45 China packaged food Food & Beverage
2410. Christian Louboutin $1.2 B 61 France Shoes Fashion & Retail
2410. Lu Yiwen $1.2 B 37 China Jewelry Fashion & Retail
2410. Lucia Maggi & family $1.2 B 91 Brazil Agribusiness Diversified
2410. Alexander Mamut & family $1.2 B 64 Russia Investments Finance & Investments
2410. Yasseen Mansour $1.2 B 62 Egypt Diversified Diversified
2410. Yves-Loic Martin $1.2 B 58 France Laboratory services Healthcare
2410. Virendra Mhaiskar $1.2 B 52 India Infrastructure Construction & Engineering
2410. Kirill Minovalov $1.2 B 52 Russia Agriculture, finance Diversified
2410. Tadako Nakatani $1.2 B N/A Japan Medical diagnostic equipment Healthcare
2410. Nguyen Dang Quang $1.2 B 60 Vietnam Consumer products, banking Food & Beverage
2410. Bastian Nominacher $1.2 B 39 Germany Enterprise software Technology
2410. Vadim Novinsky $1.2 B 60 Ukraine Steel Metals & Mining
2410. Axel Oberwelland & family $1.2 B 57 Germany Candy Food & Beverage
2410. Pan Shiyi $1.2 B 61 China Real estate Real Estate
2410. Shashishekar Pandit $1.2 B 74 India Software Technology
2410. Park Hyeon-joo $1.2 B 65 South Korea mutual funds Finance & Investments
2410. Murdaya Poo $1.2 B 83 Indonesia Diversified Diversified
2410. Helena Revoredo $1.2 B 77 Spain Security services Service
2410. Hartley Rogers $1.2 B 64 United States asset management Finance & Investments
2410. Deniz Sahenk $1.2 B 78 Turkey Diversified Diversified
2410. Thomas Sandell $1.2 B 63 Sweden Hedge funds Finance & Investments
2410. Shi Yifeng $1.2 B 50 China Medical cosmetics Healthcare
2410. Scott Smith $1.2 B 74 United States Cloud computing Technology
2410. Jeffrey Soffer $1.2 B 56 United States Real estate Real Estate
2410. Mike Speiser $1.2 B 53 United States Software Technology
2410. Zachary Stern $1.2 B 42 United States Liquor Food & Beverage
2410. Ion Stoica $1.2 B 59 Romania Data analytics Technology
2410. Anand Surana $1.2 B 53 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2410. Dilip Surana $1.2 B 58 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2410. Stanley Tang $1.2 B 31 United States food delivery app Technology
2410. Tang Ye $1.2 B 42 China software Technology
2410. Gary Tharaldson $1.2 B 78 United States Hotels Real Estate
2410. Andrew Tisch $1.2 B 74 United States Loews Diversified
2410. Clemens Toennies $1.2 B 67 Germany Meat processing Food & Beverage
2410. Robert Toennies $1.2 B 45 Germany Meat processing Food & Beverage
2410. Tran Ba Duong & family $1.2 B 64 Vietnam Automotive Automotive
2410. Tsao Ter-fung $1.2 B 77 Taiwan Food Food & Beverage
2410. Kenzo Tsujimoto $1.2 B 83 Japan Video games Media & Entertainment
2410. Yasuhide Uno $1.2 B 60 Japan Payment services Technology
2410. Thongma Vijitpongpun $1.2 B 66 Thailand Real estate Real Estate
2410. Wang Jilei $1.2 B 59 China Logistics Logistics
2410. Wang Shih-Chung $1.2 B 62 Taiwan Pneumatic equipments Manufacturing
2410. J. Wayne Weaver $1.2 B 88 United States Shoes Diversified
2410. Werner O. Weber $1.2 B 85 Switzerland Electronic components Manufacturing
2410. Anne Werninghaus $1.2 B 38 Brazil Industrial machinery Manufacturing
2410. Christoffel Wiese $1.2 B 82 South Africa retail Fashion & Retail
2410. Dick Wolf $1.2 B 77 United States Law & Order Media & Entertainment
2410. Nicholas Woodman $1.2 B 48 United States GoPro Technology
2410. Ye Xiaoping $1.2 B 61 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2410. Matei Zaharia $1.2 B 38 Romania Data analytics Technology
2410. Michelle Zatlyn $1.2 B 44 Canada Cybersecurity Technology
2410. Zhang Gongyun $1.2 B 61 China Tyre manufacturing machinery Manufacturing
2410. Zhang Keqiang $1.2 B 63 China Real estate Real Estate
2410. Zhang Shilong & family $1.2 B 58 China Semiconductor Technology
2410. Zhao Hongfei $1.2 B 49 China Software Technology
2410. Peng Zhao $1.2 B 53 China Online recruitment Service
2410. Kostyantin Zhevago $1.2 B 50 Ukraine Mining Metals & Mining
2410. Zhuang Kuilong & family $1.2 B 61 China polyester Manufacturing
2545. Craig Abod $1.1 B 60 United States Information Technology Technology
2545. Sanjay Agarwal $1.1 B 53 India Banking Finance & Investments
2545. Raamdeo Agrawal $1.1 B 67 India Financial services Finance & Investments
2545. Michael Andlauer $1.1 B 59 Canada Logistics, sports Logistics
2545. Christian Angermayer $1.1 B 45 Germany Investments Finance & Investments
2545. Anant Asavabhokhin $1.1 B 73 Thailand Real estate Real Estate
2545. Haluk Bayraktar $1.1 B 45 Turkey Military drones Technology
2545. Abigail Bennett $1.1 B 43 United States Liquor Food & Beverage
2545. Baiju Bhatt $1.1 B 39 United States Stock trading app Finance & Investments
2545. Stephane Bonvin $1.1 B 57 Switzerland Real estate Real Estate
2545. Carson Brice $1.1 B 56 United States Banking Finance & Investments
2545. Pradip Burman $1.1 B 81 India Consumer goods Food & Beverage
2545. Andres Bzurovski Bay $1.1 B 46 Uruguay fintech Finance & Investments
2545. Caspar Callerström $1.1 B 50 Sweden financial services Finance & Investments
2545. Cao Jianwei $1.1 B 45 China Semiconductors Manufacturing
2545. Giuliana Caprotti $1.1 B 83 Italy Supermarkets Food & Beverage
2545. Marina Caprotti $1.1 B 46 Italy Supermarkets Food & Beverage
2545. Chang Kuo-Ming $1.1 B N/A Taiwan Transportation Logistics
2545. Bernard Charles $1.1 B 67 France Dassault Systemes Diversified
2545. Chen Wenyuan & family $1.1 B 56 China Testing equipment Technology
2545. John Christodoulou $1.1 B 58 United Kingdom Real estate Real Estate
2545. Chua Thian Poh $1.1 B 75 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
2545. Susan Co $1.1 B 66 Philippines Retail Fashion & Retail
2545. Pavel Demidov & family $1.1 B 55 Russia Agriculture Food & Beverage
2545. Ashwin Desai $1.1 B 72 India Specialty chemicals Manufacturing
2545. Dong Zengping $1.1 B 54 China Electronics Manufacturing
2545. Keiko Erikawa $1.1 B 75 Japan Video games Media & Entertainment
2545. Yoichi Erikawa $1.1 B 73 Japan Video games Media & Entertainment
2545. Clóvis Ermírio de Moraes $1.1 B N/A Brazil Diversified Diversified
2545. Gleb Fetisov $1.1 B 57 Russia Investments Telecom
2545. Sergio Fogel $1.1 B 60 Uruguay fintech Finance & Investments
2545. Scot French $1.1 B 53 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
2545. William Fung $1.1 B 75 Hong Kong Sourcing Logistics
2545. Michael Gans & family $1.1 B 60 Luxembourg Supply chain services Diversified
2545. Gyorgy Gattyan $1.1 B N/A Hungary Adult Entertainment Media & Entertainment
2545. Charles Gibbon $1.1 B 74 New Zealand Software Technology
2545. Simona Giorgetta $1.1 B 46 Italy Chemical products Construction & Engineering
2545. Lance Gokongwei $1.1 B 56 Philippines Diversified Diversified
2545. Jane Goldman $1.1 B 68 United States Real estate Real Estate
2545. Amy Goldman Fowler $1.1 B 69 United States Real estate Real Estate
2545. Antonio Gracias $1.1 B 53 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2545. Ryan Graves $1.1 B 40 United States Uber Technology
2545. Pedro Grendene Bartelle $1.1 B 74 Brazil shoes Fashion & Retail
2545. Clelia Haji-Ioannou $1.1 B 53 Cyprus EasyJet Service
2545. He Zuxun $1.1 B 58 China Pig breeding Food & Beverage
2545. Christian Herz $1.1 B N/A Germany Coffee Finance & Investments
2545. Michaela Herz $1.1 B N/A Germany Coffee Finance & Investments
2545. Orion Hindawi $1.1 B 44 United States Software Technology
2545. Arthur Xiaobo Hong $1.1 B 52 China e-commerce Fashion & Retail
2545. Hong Feng $1.1 B 47 China Smartphones Technology
2545. Nicholas Howley $1.1 B 62 United States Aerospace Manufacturing
2545. Huang Jiangji $1.1 B N/A Hong Kong smartphones Technology
2545. Subbamma Jasti $1.1 B 91 India Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2545. Morris Kahn $1.1 B 94 Israel Software Technology
2545. Jonas Kamprad $1.1 B 58 Sweden IKEA Finance & Investments
2545. Mathias Kamprad $1.1 B 54 Sweden IKEA Finance & Investments
2545. Diane Kemper $1.1 B 78 United States Real estate Real Estate
2545. Ken Kendrick $1.1 B 80 United States Banking, sports team Sports
2545. Muhammed Aziz Khan $1.1 B 69 Bangladesh Power Energy
2545. Joe Kiani $1.1 B 59 United States Medical devices Healthcare
2545. Kim Jae-young $1.1 B 50 South Korea Online games Media & Entertainment
2545. Kim Jung-woong $1.1 B 49 South Korea Cosmetics Fashion & Retail
2545. Kim Taek-jin $1.1 B 57 South Korea Online games Media & Entertainment
2545. Koo Bon-sik $1.1 B 65 South Korea LG Technology
2545. Andrei Kosogov $1.1 B 63 Russia Banking Energy
2545. John Krystynak $1.1 B 55 United States mobile games Media & Entertainment
2545. Michael Kum $1.1 B 79 Singapore Hotels Real Estate
2545. Lev Kvetnoi $1.1 B 58 Russia Cement Finance & Investments
2545. Max Levchin $1.1 B 48 United States fintech Finance & Investments
2545. Art Levinson $1.1 B 74 United States Genentech, Apple Diversified
2545. Li Jinyang $1.1 B N/A China Mining Metals & Mining
2545. Li Wanqiang $1.1 B 46 China Smartphones Technology
2545. Li Xiaohua & family $1.1 B 62 China Packaging Manufacturing
2545. Li Zhiyuan $1.1 B 69 China Electrical components Manufacturing
2545. Ling Bin $1.1 B 55 China Electronics Manufacturing
2545. Liu Chengyu & family $1.1 B 61 China Power supply equipment Manufacturing
2545. Liu Fangyi $1.1 B 54 China Medical equipment Healthcare
2545. Liu Ming Chung $1.1 B 61 Brazil Paper Manufacturing
2545. Liu Xiucai & family $1.1 B 67 United States Chemicals Manufacturing
2545. Kenneth Lo $1.1 B 85 United Kingdom textiles Fashion & Retail
2545. Itamar Locks & family $1.1 B 69 Brazil Agribusiness Food & Beverage
2545. Lu Zongjun $1.1 B 60 China Logistics Logistics
2545. Ma Yunsheng $1.1 B 61 China energy Diversified
2545. Jean Madar $1.1 B 65 France Fragrances Fashion & Retail
2545. Blairo Maggi $1.1 B 67 Brazil Agribusiness Food & Beverage
2545. Mao Zhongwu $1.1 B 61 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
2545. Stanley Motta $1.1 B 78 Panama Finance Finance & Investments
2545. Bob Muglia $1.1 B 64 United States software Technology
2545. Kazuo Okada $1.1 B 81 Japan Casinos Gambling & Casinos
2545. Niti Osathanugrah $1.1 B 50 Thailand Energy drinks,investments Finance & Investments
2545. Motilal Oswal $1.1 B 61 India Financial services Finance & Investments
2545. Kalpana Parekh $1.1 B 71 India Adhesives Manufacturing
2545. Michael Patterson $1.1 B 49 United States Private equity Finance & Investments
2545. Carlos Pires Oliveira Dias $1.1 B 72 Brazil Pharmaceutical Healthcare
2545. Kevin Plank $1.1 B 51 United States Under Armour Fashion & Retail
2545. Forrest Preston $1.1 B 91 United States Health care Healthcare
2545. Qi Xiangdong $1.1 B 53 China Software Technology
2545. Qian Jinghong $1.1 B 51 China Electric scooters Automotive
2545. Qin Hua $1.1 B 56 China Pet Food Food & Beverage
2545. Andrei Rappoport $1.1 B 60 Russia Investments Finance & Investments
2545. Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo $1.1 B 75 Brazil Beer Food & Beverage
2545. Alexander Rinke $1.1 B 34 Germany Enterprise software Technology
2545. Francesco Saputo $1.1 B N/A Canada Cheese Food & Beverage
2545. Carlos Eduardo M. Scripilliti $1.1 B N/A Brazil Diversified Diversified
2545. Weijian Shan $1.1 B 70 Hong Kong private equity Finance & Investments
2545. Shin Chang-jae $1.1 B 70 South Korea insurance Finance & Investments
2545. Rajju Shroff $1.1 B 90 India Agrochemicals Manufacturing
2545. Song Fei $1.1 B 57 China Machinery Manufacturing
2545. Marco Squinzi $1.1 B 52 Italy Chemical products Construction & Engineering
2545. Veronica Squinzi $1.1 B 52 Italy Chemical products Construction & Engineering
2545. Manny Stul $1.1 B 74 Australia Toys Manufacturing
2545. Benny Suherman $1.1 B 76 Indonesia Cinemas Media & Entertainment
2545. Sun Weijie $1.1 B 60 China Oilfield equipment Manufacturing
2545. Vladislav Sviblov $1.1 B 44 Russia Mining Metals & Mining
2545. Taylor Swift $1.1 B 34 United States music Media & Entertainment
2545. Tan Lili $1.1 B N/A China Feed Food & Beverage
2545. Tang Aoqi & family $1.1 B 78 China Auto parts Automotive
2545. Prachak Tangkaravakoon $1.1 B 80 Thailand Paints Manufacturing
2545. Vlad Tenev $1.1 B 37 United States Stock trading app Finance & Investments
2545. Tseng Sing-ai $1.1 B N/A Taiwan Petrochemicals Manufacturing
2545. Kenneth Tuchman $1.1 B 64 United States Call centers Service
2545. Ruben Vardanyan & family $1.1 B 55 Armenia Investment banking Finance & Investments
2545. Regina Helena S. Velloso $1.1 B N/A Brazil Diversified Diversified
2545. Tibor Veres $1.1 B 62 Hungary Real Estate, Investments Diversified
2545. Livia Voigt $1.1 B 19 Brazil Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
2545. Dora Voigt de Assis $1.1 B 26 Brazil Industrial Machinery Manufacturing
2545. Peter-Alexander Wacker $1.1 B 72 Germany Chemicals Manufacturing
2545. Wang Jianfeng & family $1.1 B 54 China Auto parts Automotive
2545. Wang Jianyi $1.1 B 61 China Fiber optic cables Technology
2545. Wang Jinhua $1.1 B 60 China metals and mining Metals & Mining
2545. Allan Wong $1.1 B 74 Hong Kong Electronics Manufacturing
2545. Wu Bo $1.1 B 69 China Machinery Manufacturing
2545. Eugene Wu $1.1 B 78 Taiwan Finance Finance & Investments
2545. Wu Kaiting $1.1 B 54 Hong Kong Electronics Telecom
2545. Wu Xubo $1.1 B 39 China AI Technology
2545. Xiang Wenbo $1.1 B 61 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
2545. Xiu Laigui $1.1 B 69 China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2545. Xu Yuejuan $1.1 B 62 China Petro Fibre Manufacturing
2545. Yang Tingdong $1.1 B 63 China Brewery Food & Beverage
2545. Yang Ying & family $1.1 B 61 China pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2545. Yao Hsiao Tung $1.1 B 84 Singapore manufacturing Manufacturing
2545. Yu Faxiang $1.1 B 52 China Tourism, cultural industry Media & Entertainment
2545. Zhang Jianguo & family $1.1 B 61 China energy Energy
2545. Zhang Xin $1.1 B 58 China Real estate Real Estate
2545. Zhang Yubai $1.1 B 59 China Wine Food & Beverage
2545. Zhou Liangzhang & family $1.1 B 61 China electrical equipment Manufacturing
2692. Sam Altman $1 B 38 United States Investments Finance & Investments
2692. Louis Bacon $1 B 67 United States Hedge funds Finance & Investments
2692. William Belo $1 B 78 Philippines home improvement stores Fashion & Retail
2692. Philippe Benacin $1 B 65 France Fragrances Fashion & Retail
2692. Lennart Blecher $1 B 69 Sweden financial services Finance & Investments
2692. Henadiy Boholyubov $1 B 62 Ukraine Banking, investments Diversified
2692. Marina Budiman $1 B 62 Indonesia Data centers Technology
2692. Tory Burch $1 B 57 United States Fashion Fashion & Retail
2692. Cai Hongbin $1 B N/A China Pharmaceuticals Healthcare
2692. Edouard Carmignac $1 B 76 France Asset management Finance & Investments
2692. Chang Pyung-soon $1 B 73 South Korea educational services Service
2692. Cheah Cheng Hye $1 B 70 Malaysia Investments Finance & Investments
2692. Tianqiao Chen $1 B 50 China Online games Technology
2692. Chin Jong Hwa $1 B 65 Taiwan Auto parts Automotive
2692. Chu Jian $1 B 61 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
2692. Yinon Costica $1 B 41 Israel Security startup Technology
2692. Luigi Cremonini & family $1 B 84 Italy meat processing Food & Beverage
2692. Thierry Cruanes $1 B 56 United States software Technology
2692. Dulce Pugliese de Godoy Bueno $1 B 76 Brazil hospitals, health care Healthcare
2692. Dou Zhenggang $1 B 70 China Energy, chemicals Diversified
2692. Ric Elias $1 B 56 United States Media Media & Entertainment
2692. Per Franzén $1 B 47 Sweden Private equity Finance & Investments
2692. Denis Frolov $1 B 41 Russia IT Technology
2692. Fung Victor $1 B 78 United States Sourcing Logistics
2692. Rahul Gautam $1 B 71 India Mattresses Fashion & Retail
2692. David Hindawi $1 B 79 United States Software Technology
2692. Hong Seok-joh $1 B 71 South Korea Convenience stores Fashion & Retail
2692. Huang Guanlin $1 B 59 China Textiles, apparel Fashion & Retail
2692. Huang Jian $1 B 57 China home appliance Manufacturing
2692. Huang Xiaofen & family $1 B 62 China Printed circuit boards Technology
2692. Danilo Iervolino $1 B 46 Italy Online universities Technology
2692. Harvey Jones $1 B 71 United States Nvidia Technology
2692. Mark Jones $1 B 62 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
2692. Robyn Jones $1 B 61 United States Insurance Finance & Investments
2692. Lalit Khaitan $1 B 80 India alcohol Food & Beverage
2692. Alexander Knauf $1 B 49 Germany building materials Manufacturing
2692. Martin Knauf $1 B N/A Germany building materials Manufacturing
2692. Robert Knauf $1 B N/A Germany building materials Manufacturing
2692. Yogesh Kothari $1 B 75 India Specialty chemicals Manufacturing
2692. Igor Kudryashkin $1 B 62 Russia metallurgy Metals & Mining
2692. Richard Kurtz $1 B 83 United States Real estate Real Estate
2692. Andrei Kuzyaev $1 B 58 Russia telecom, oil service, real estate Telecom
2692. Liang Guangwei $1 B 60 China Conglomerate Manufacturing
2692. John Lim $1 B 67 Singapore real estate Real Estate
2692. Lu Zhongfang $1 B 81 China Education Automotive
2692. Ami Luttwak $1 B 40 Israel Security startup Technology
2692. Mao Lixiang & family $1 B 83 China Cooking appliances Technology
2692. Apoorva Mehta $1 B 37 Canada Grocery delivery service Technology
2692. Nikhil Merchant $1 B 63 India Energy Energy
2692. Edward Netylko $1 B 56 Russia pharmacy Healthcare
2692. Jonathan Oringer $1 B 49 United States Stock photos Technology
2692. John Oyler $1 B 55 United States Biotech Healthcare
2692. James Peng $1 B N/A China Technology Technology
2692. Assaf Rappaport $1 B 40 Israel Security startup Technology
2692. Pradeep Rathod $1 B 59 India Plastic products Manufacturing
2692. Ren Jinsheng & family $1 B 61 China Pharmaceutical Healthcare
2692. Roy Reznik $1 B 35 Israel Security startup Technology
2692. Hugo Ribeiro & family $1 B 71 Brazil Agribusiness Food & Beverage
2692. Oliver Samwer $1 B 50 Germany tech investments Technology
2692. Neerja Sethi $1 B 69 United States IT consulting Technology
2692. Dharmesh Shah $1 B 56 United States software Technology
2692. She Yingjie $1 B 66 Hong Kong printed circuit board Manufacturing
2692. Hua Shen $1 B 61 United States Semiconductors Technology
2692. Sergey Shishkarev $1 B 56 Russia Transport Logistics
2692. Larry Silverstein $1 B 92 United States Real estate Real Estate
2692. Michael S. Smith $1 B 68 United States Liquefied natural gas Energy
2692. Edwin Soeryadjaya $1 B 74 Indonesia Coal, investments Energy
2692. Axel Stawski $1 B 73 United States Real estate Real Estate
2692. Tang Xiuguo $1 B 60 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
2692. Wijono Tanoko $1 B 71 Indonesia Paints Manufacturing
2692. Mahaveer Prasad Taparia $1 B 86 India Plastics Manufacturing
2692. Shivratan Taparia $1 B 78 India Plastics Manufacturing
2692. James Truchard $1 B 80 United States software Technology
2692. Roy Vagelos $1 B 94 United States pharmacueticals Healthcare
2692. Murat Vargi $1 B 76 Turkey Telecom Telecom
2692. Wang Yanqing & family $1 B 77 China Carbon fiber products Manufacturing
2692. Scott Watterson $1 B 68 United States Fitness equipment Technology
2692. Wen Pengcheng & family $1 B 61 China Agribusiness Food & Beverage
2692. Wu Zhongyi $1 B 50 China electronics Technology
2692. Xu Gang $1 B 60 China Chemicals Manufacturing
2692. Xu Wanmao $1 B 79 China Education Service
2692. Xue Jiping $1 B 73 China Cable Telecom
2692. Yang Yuanqing $1 B 59 China computers Technology
2692. Richard Yuengling, Jr. & family $1 B 81 United States Beer Food & Beverage
2692. Zan Shengda $1 B 61 China Diversified Diversified
2692. Zhang Hong $1 B N/A China Solar Energy
2692. Zheng Xiaodong $1 B 60 China Manufacturing Manufacturing
2692. Zhong Sheng Jian $1 B 66 Singapore Real estate Real Estate
2692. Zhou Junjie $1 B 55 China equipment Manufacturing
2692. Zhu Yiwen & family $1 B 60 China Healthcare Healthcare