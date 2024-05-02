I miliardari del 2024

|#
|Nominativo
|Patrimonio
|Età
|Paese
|Società
|Categoria
|1.
|Bernard Anault & Family
|$ 233 B
|75
|France
|LVMH
|Fashion & Retail
|2.
|Elon Musk
|$195 B
|52
|United States
|Tesla, SpaceX
|Automotive
|3.
|Jeff Bezos
|$194 B
|60
|United States
|Amazon
|Technology
|4.
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$177 B
|39
|United States
|Facebook
|Technology
|5.
|Larry Ellison
|$141 B
|79
|United States
|Oracle
|Technology
|6.
|Warren Buffett
|$133 B
|93
|United States
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Finance & Investments
|7.
|Bill Gates
|$128 B
|68
|United States
|Microsoft
|Technology
|8.
|Steve Ballmer
|$121 B
|68
|United States
|Microsoft
|Technology
|9.
|Mukesh Ambani
|$116 B
|66
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|10.
|Larry Page
|$114 B
|51
|United States
|Google
|Technology
|11.
|Sergey Brin
|$110 B
|50
|United States
|Google
|Technology
|12.
|Michael Bloomberg
|$106 B
|82
|United States
|Bloomberg LP
|Finance & Investments
|13.
|Amancio Ortega
|$103 B
|88
|Spain
|Zara
|Fashion & Retail
|14.
|Carlos Slim Helu & family
|$102 B
|84
|Mexico
|Telecom
|Telecom
|15.
|Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family
|$99,5 B
|70
|France
|L'Oréal
|Fashion & Retail
|16.
|Michael Dell
|$91 B
|59
|United States
|Dell Technologies
|Technology
|17.
|Gautam Adani
|$84 B
|61
|India
|Infrastructure, commodities
|Diversified
|18.
|Jim Walton & family
|$78,4 B
|75
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|19.
|Rob Walton & family
|$77,4 B
|79
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|20.
|Jensen Huang
|$77 B
|61
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|21.
|Alice Walton
|$72,3 B
|74
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|22.
|David Thomson & family
|$67,8 B
|66
|Canada
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|23.
|Julia Koch & family
|$64,3 B
|61
|United States
|Koch Industries
|Diversified
|24.
|Zhong Shanshan
|$62,3 B
|69
|China
|Beverages, pharmaceuticals
|Food & Beverage
|25.
|Charles Koch & family
|$58,5 B
|88
|United States
|Koch Industries
|Diversified
|26.
|Giovanni Ferrero
|$43,8 B
|59
|Italy
|Nutella, chocolates
|Food & Beverage
|27.
|Prajogo Pangestu
|$43,4 B
|79
|Indonesia
|Petrochemicals, energy
|Diversified
|27.
|Zhang Yiming
|$43,4 B
|40
|China
|TikTok
|Technology
|29.
|Tadashi Yanai & family
|$42,8 B
|75
|Japan
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|30.
|Phil Knight & family
|$40,9 B
|86
|United States
|Nike
|Fashion & Retail
|31.
|Mark Mateschitz
|$39,6 B
|31
|Austria
|Red Bull
|Food & Beverage
|32.
|Klaus-Michael Kuehne
|$39,2 B
|86
|Germany
|Shipping
|Logistics
|33.
|Colin Huang
|$38,9 B
|44
|China
|E-commerce
|Technology
|34.
|Stephen Schwarzman
|$38,8 B
|77
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|35.
|Jacqueline Mars
|$38,5 B
|84
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|Food & Beverage
|35.
|John Mars
|$38,5 B
|88
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|Food & Beverage
|37.
|Dieter Schwarz
|$38 B
|84
|Germany
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|38.
|Li Ka-shing
|$37,3 B
|95
|Hong Kong
|Diversified
|Diversified
|39.
|Shiv Nadar
|$36,9 B
|78
|India
|software services
|Technology
|40.
|Alain Wertheimer
|$36,8 B
|75
|France
|Chanel
|Fashion & Retail
|40.
|Gerard Wertheimer
|$36,8 B
|73
|France
|Chanel
|Fashion & Retail
|42.
|Ken Griffin
|$36,4 B
|55
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|43.
|MacKenzie Scott
|$35,6 B
|53
|United States
|Amazon
|Technology
|44.
|Thomas Peterffy
|$34 B
|79
|United States
|Discount brokerage
|Finance & Investments
|45.
|Reinhold Wuerth & family
|$33,6 B
|88
|Germany
|Fasteners
|Manufacturing
|46.
|William Ding
|$33,5 B
|52
|China
|Online games
|Technology
|46.
|Savitri Jindal & family
|$33,5 B
|74
|India
|Steel
|Metals & Mining
|48.
|Gianluigi Aponte
|$33,1 B
|83
|Switzerland
|Shipping
|Logistics
|48.
|Rafaela Aponte-Diamant
|$33,1 B
|79
|Switzerland
|Shipping
|Logistics
|50.
|Changpeng Zhao
|$33 B
|47
|Canada
|Cryptocurrency exchange
|Finance & Investments
|51.
|Masayoshi Son
|$32,7 B
|66
|Japan
|Telecom, investments
|Finance & Investments
|52.
|Len Blavatnik
|$32,1 B
|66
|United States
|Music, chemicals
|Diversified
|53.
|Miriam Adelson & family
|$32 B
|78
|United States
|Casinos
|Gambling & Casinos
|54.
|François Pinault & family
|$31,6 B
|87
|France
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|55.
|Jim Simons
|$31,4 B
|85
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|56.
|Gina Rinehart
|$30,8 B
|70
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|57.
|Ma Huateng
|$30,2 B
|52
|China
|Online games
|Technology
|58.
|Abigail Johnson
|$29 B
|62
|United States
|Fidelity
|Finance & Investments
|59.
|Vagit Alekperov
|$28,6 B
|73
|Russia
|Oil
|Energy
|60.
|Eduardo Saverin
|$28 B
|42
|Brazil
|Facebook
|Technology
|60.
|Lukas Walton
|$28 B
|37
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|62.
|Germán Larrea Mota Velasco & family
|$27,9 B
|70
|Mexico
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|63.
|Lee Shau Kee
|$27,7 B
|96
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|64.
|Jeff Yass
|$27,6 B
|65
|United States
|Trading, investments
|Finance & Investments
|65.
|Andrea Pignataro
|$27,5 B
|53
|Italy
|Financial software
|Finance & Investments
|66.
|Low Tuck Kwong
|$27,4 B
|75
|Indonesia
|Coal
|Energy
|66.
|Leonid Mikhelson & family
|$27,4 B
|68
|Russia
|Gas, chemicals
|Energy
|68.
|Stefan Quandt
|$27,3 B
|57
|Germany
|BMW
|Automotive
|69.
|Dilip Shanghvi
|$26,7 B
|68
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|70.
|Vladimir Lisin
|$26,6 B
|67
|Russia
|Steel, transport
|Metals & Mining
|71.
|R. Budi Hartono
|$26,5 B
|83
|Indonesia
|Banking, tobacco
|Finance & Investments
|71.
|Susanne Klatten
|$26,5 B
|61
|Germany
|BMW, pharmaceuticals
|Automotive
|73.
|Thomas Frist, Jr. & family
|$26,2 B
|85
|United States
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|73.
|Daniel Gilbert
|$26,2 B
|62
|United States
|Quicken Loans
|Finance & Investments
|75.
|Iris Fontbona & family
|$25,7 B
|81
|Chile
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|76.
|Emmanuel Besnier
|$25,5 B
|53
|France
|Cheese
|Food & Beverage
|76.
|Michael Hartono
|$25,5 B
|84
|Indonesia
|Banking, tobacco
|Manufacturing
|76.
|Alexey Mordashov & family
|$25,5 B
|58
|Russia
|Steel, investments
|Metals & Mining
|79.
|John Menard, Jr.
|$25,2 B
|84
|United States
|Home improvement stores
|Fashion & Retail
|80.
|He Xiangjian & family
|$25,1 B
|81
|China
|Home appliances
|Manufacturing
|81.
|Jack Ma
|$24,5 B
|59
|China
|E-commerce
|Technology
|81.
|Elaine Marshall & family
|$24,5 B
|81
|United States
|Koch Industries
|Diversified
|83.
|Autry Stephens
|$24,3 B
|86
|United States
|Oil
|Energy
|84.
|Eyal Ofer
|$24 B
|73
|Israel
|Real estate, shipping
|Diversified
|85.
|Vladimir Potanin
|$23,7 B
|63
|Russia
|Metals
|Metals & Mining
|86.
|Gennady Timchenko
|$23,4 B
|71
|Russia
|Oil, gas
|Energy
|87.
|Takemitsu Takizaki
|$23,1 B
|78
|Japan
|Sensors
|Manufacturing
|88.
|Vinod Adani
|$23 B
|75
|Cyprus
|Infrastructure, commodities
|Diversified
|89.
|Robin Zeng
|$22,9 B
|55
|Hong Kong
|Batteries
|Automotive
|90.
|Cyrus Poonawalla
|$21,3 B
|82
|India
|Vaccines
|Healthcare
|91.
|Andrey Melnichenko & family
|$21,1 B
|52
|Russia
|Fertilizers, coal
|Metals & Mining
|92.
|Diane Hendricks
|$20,9 B
|77
|United States
|Building supplies
|Construction & Engineering
|92.
|Kushal Pal Singh
|$20,9 B
|92
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|94.
|Vicky Safra & family
|$20,6 B
|71
|Brazil
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|94.
|Eric Schmidt
|$20,6 B
|68
|United States
|Google
|Technology
|94.
|David Tepper
|$20,6 B
|66
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|97.
|Steve Cohen
|$19,8 B
|67
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|98.
|Kumar Birla
|$19,7 B
|56
|India
|Commodities
|Diversified
|99.
|Rick Cohen & family
|$19,6 B
|71
|United States
|Warehouse automation
|Technology
|100.
|Rupert Murdoch & family
|$19,5 B
|93
|United States
|Newspapers, TV network
|Media & Entertainment
|101.
|Andrew Forrest & family
|$19 B
|62
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|102.
|Harold Hamm & family
|$18,5 B
|78
|United States
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|103.
|Dustin Moskovitz
|$18,3 B
|39
|United States
|Facebook
|Technology
|104.
|Donald Bren
|$18 B
|91
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|104.
|Renata Kellnerova & family
|$18 B
|56
|Czech Republic
|Finance, telecommunications
|Finance & Investments
|104.
|Michael Platt
|$18 B
|56
|United Kingdom
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|107.
|Radhakishan Damani
|$17,6 B
|69
|India
|Retail, investments
|Fashion & Retail
|108.
|John Fredriksen
|$16,9 B
|79
|Cyprus
|Shipping
|Logistics
|109.
|Eric Li
|$16,8 B
|60
|China
|Automobiles
|Automotive
|110.
|Stefan Persson
|$16,6 B
|76
|Sweden
|H&M
|Fashion & Retail
|111.
|James Ratcliffe
|$16,5 B
|71
|United Kingdom
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|111.
|Harry Triguboff
|$16,5 B
|91
|Australia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|113.
|Jorge Paulo Lemann & family
|$16,4 B
|84
|Brazil
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|113.
|Lakshmi Mittal
|$16,4 B
|73
|India
|Steel
|Metals & Mining
|115.
|Ravi Jaipuria
|$16,2 B
|69
|India
|Soft drinks, fast food
|Food & Beverage
|115.
|Stanley Kroenke
|$16,2 B
|76
|United States
|Sports, real estate
|Sports
|117.
|Jan Koum
|$16,1 B
|48
|United States
|WhatsApp
|Technology
|118.
|Karl Albrecht Jr. & family
|$15,9 B
|76
|Germany
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|118.
|Beate Heister
|$15,9 B
|73
|Germany
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|120.
|Idan Ofer
|$15,8 B
|68
|Israel
|Shipping
|Diversified
|121.
|Nicolas Puech
|$15,6 B
|81
|France
|Hermes
|Fashion & Retail
|122.
|Pavel Durov
|$15,5 B
|39
|United Arab Emirates
|Messaging app
|Technology
|122.
|Qin Yinglin
|$15,5 B
|58
|China
|Pig breeding
|Food & Beverage
|124.
|Ray Dalio
|$15,4 B
|74
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|125.
|Philip Anschutz
|$15,3 B
|84
|United States
|Energy, sports, entertainment
|Finance & Investments
|126.
|Leonard Lauder
|$15,1 B
|91
|United States
|Estee Lauder
|Fashion & Retail
|126.
|Li Xiting
|$15,1 B
|73
|Singapore
|medical devices
|Healthcare
|126.
|Peter Woo
|$15,1 B
|77
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|129.
|Andreas von Bechtolsheim & family
|$14,8 B
|68
|Germany
|Google
|Technology
|130.
|George Kaiser
|$14,6 B
|81
|United States
|Oil & gas, banking
|Energy
|131.
|Wang Chuanfu
|$14,2 B
|58
|China
|Batteries, automobiles
|Automotive
|132.
|Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken & family
|$14,1 B
|69
|Netherlands
|Heineken
|Food & Beverage
|132.
|David Duffield
|$14,1 B
|83
|United States
|Business software
|Technology
|132.
|Henry Samueli
|$14,1 B
|69
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|135.
|Theo Albrecht, Jr. & family
|$14 B
|73
|Germany
|Aldi, Trader Joe's
|Fashion & Retail
|135.
|Leon Black
|$14 B
|72
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|137.
|Jerry Jones
|$13,8 B
|81
|United States
|Dallas Cowboys
|Sports
|137.
|Wang Wei
|$13,8 B
|53
|China
|Package delivery
|Service
|139.
|David Green & family
|$13,7 B
|82
|United States
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|140.
|James Dyson
|$13,6 B
|76
|United Kingdom
|Vacuums
|Manufacturing
|140.
|David Sun
|$13,6 B
|72
|United States
|Computer hardware
|Technology
|140.
|John Tu
|$13,6 B
|82
|United States
|Computer hardware
|Technology
|140.
|Christy Walton
|$13,6 B
|75
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|144.
|Dang Yanbao
|$13,4 B
|51
|China
|Coal
|Metals & Mining
|144.
|Aliko Dangote
|$13,4 B
|66
|Nigeria
|Cement, sugar
|Manufacturing
|144.
|Ricardo Salinas Pliego & family
|$13,4 B
|68
|Mexico
|Retail, media
|Fashion & Retail
|144.
|Alisher Usmanov
|$13,4 B
|70
|Russia
|Steel, telecom, investments
|Metals & Mining
|148.
|Mike Cannon-Brookes
|$13,3 B
|44
|Australia
|Software
|Technology
|148.
|Uday Kotak
|$13,3 B
|65
|India
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|150.
|Mikhail Fridman
|$13,1 B
|59
|Russia
|Oil, banking, telecom
|Energy
|150.
|Joseph Lau
|$13,1 B
|72
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|152.
|Scott Farquhar
|$13 B
|44
|Australia
|Software
|Technology
|153.
|Laurene Powell Jobs & family
|$12,8 B
|60
|United States
|Apple, Disney
|Technology
|154.
|Goh Cheng Liang
|$12,7 B
|96
|Singapore
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|154.
|George Roberts
|$12,7 B
|80
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|156.
|David Cheriton
|$12,6 B
|73
|Canada
|Google
|Technology
|156.
|Jeffery Hildebrand
|$12,6 B
|65
|United States
|Oil
|Energy
|156.
|Georg Stumpf
|$12,6 B
|51
|Austria
|Real estate, construction
|Diversified
|159.
|Dhanin Chearavanont
|$12,5 B
|84
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|159.
|Anders Holch Povlsen
|$12,5 B
|51
|Denmark
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|161.
|Israel Englander
|$12,4 B
|75
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|162.
|Shahid Khan
|$12,2 B
|73
|United States
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|162.
|Johann Rupert & family
|$12,2 B
|73
|South Africa
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|164.
|Hasso Plattner & family
|$12,1 B
|80
|Germany
|Software
|Technology
|165.
|Kwong Siu-hing
|$12 B
|94
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|165.
|Azim Premji
|$12 B
|78
|India
|Software services
|Technology
|167.
|Henry Nicholas, III.
|$11,9 B
|64
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|168.
|Edward Johnson, IV.
|$11,8 B
|59
|United States
|Fidelity
|Finance & Investments
|169.
|John Doerr
|$11,7 B
|72
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|169.
|Henry Kravis
|$11,7 B
|80
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|169.
|Eric Smidt
|$11,7 B
|64
|United States
|Hardware stores
|Fashion & Retail
|172.
|Lu Xiangyang
|$11,6 B
|61
|China
|Automobiles, batteries
|Automotive
|173.
|Andrew Beal
|$11,5 B
|71
|United States
|Banks, real estate
|Finance & Investments
|173.
|Jay Y. Lee
|$11,5 B
|55
|South Korea
|Samsung
|Technology
|173.
|Michael Rubin
|$11,5 B
|51
|United States
|Online retail
|Fashion & Retail
|176.
|Robert Kuok
|$11,4 B
|100
|Malaysia
|Palm oil, shipping, property
|Diversified
|177.
|Giorgio Armani
|$11,3 B
|89
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|177.
|Jay Chaudhry
|$11,3 B
|64
|United States
|Security software
|Technology
|177.
|Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
|$11,3 B
|79
|Thailand
|Alcohol, real estate
|Food & Beverage
|180.
|Brian Armstrong
|$11,2 B
|41
|United States
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|180.
|Ernesto Bertarelli
|$11,2 B
|58
|Switzerland
|Biotech, investments
|Healthcare
|180.
|Bubba Cathy
|$11,2 B
|69
|United States
|Chick-fil-A
|Food & Beverage
|180.
|Dan Cathy
|$11,2 B
|71
|United States
|Chick-fil-A
|Food & Beverage
|180.
|Trudy Cathy White
|$11,2 B
|68
|United States
|Chick-fil-A
|Food & Beverage
|180.
|Lui Che Woo
|$11,2 B
|95
|Hong Kong
|Casinos/hotels
|Gambling & Casinos
|180.
|Wei Jianjun & family
|$11,2 B
|60
|China
|Automobiles
|Automotive
|180.
|Sky Xu
|$11,2 B
|40
|China
|E-commerce
|Fashion & Retail
|188.
|Melinda French Gates
|$11,1 B
|59
|United States
|Microsoft
|Technology
|188.
|Robert Kraft
|$11,1 B
|82
|United States
|Manufacturing, New England Patriots
|Sports
|190.
|Brian Chesky
|$11 B
|42
|United States
|Airbnb
|Technology
|190.
|Barry Lam
|$11 B
|74
|Taiwan
|Electronics
|Technology
|190.
|Donald Newhouse
|$11 B
|94
|United States
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|190.
|Mikhail Prokhorov
|$11 B
|58
|Russia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|190.
|Manuel Villar
|$11 B
|74
|Philippines
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|195.
|Jiang Rensheng & family
|$10,9 B
|70
|China
|Vaccines
|Healthcare
|195.
|Lei Jun
|$10,9 B
|54
|China
|Smartphones
|Technology
|195.
|Georg Schaeffler
|$10,9 B
|59
|Germany
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|195.
|Marcel Herrmann Telles & family
|$10,9 B
|74
|Brazil
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|199.
|David Velez & family
|$10,8 B
|42
|Colombia
|Fintech
|Finance & Investments
|200.
|Suleiman Kerimov & family
|$10,7 B
|58
|Russia
|Gold
|Finance & Investments
|200.
|Patrick Ryan
|$10,7 B
|86
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|203.
|Marc Benioff
|$10,6 B
|59
|United States
|Business software
|Technology
|203.
|Nathan Blecharczyk
|$10,6 B
|40
|United States
|Airbnb
|Technology
|203.
|Carl Cook
|$10,6 B
|61
|United States
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|203.
|Huang Shilin
|$10,6 B
|57
|China
|Batteries
|Automotive
|203.
|Friedhelm Loh
|$10,6 B
|77
|Germany
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|203.
|Anthony Pratt
|$10,6 B
|63
|Australia
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|203.
|Viktor Rashnikov
|$10,6 B
|75
|Russia
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|210.
|Leonid Fedun
|$10,5 B
|67
|Russia
|Oil
|Energy
|210.
|Li Shuirong & family
|$10,5 B
|67
|China
|Petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|210.
|Antony Ressler
|$10,5 B
|63
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|213.
|Alexander Gerko
|$10,4 B
|44
|United Kingdom
|Trading
|Finance & Investments
|213.
|Graeme Hart
|$10,4 B
|68
|New Zealand
|Packaging
|Finance & Investments
|213.
|Mangal Prabhat Lodha
|$10,4 B
|68
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|216.
|Bernard Marcus
|$10,3 B
|94
|United States
|Home Depot
|Fashion & Retail
|216.
|Yu Yong
|$10,3 B
|63
|China
|Mining
|Finance & Investments
|218.
|Antonia Ax:son Johnson & family
|$10,2 B
|80
|Sweden
|Diversified
|Diversified
|218.
|Gong Hongjia & family
|$10,2 B
|59
|Hong Kong
|Video surveillance
|Finance & Investments
|218.
|Judy Love & family
|$10,2 B
|86
|United States
|Gas stations
|Fashion & Retail
|221.
|James Goodnight
|$10,1 B
|81
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|221.
|Nancy Walton Laurie
|$10,1 B
|72
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|221.
|Stephen Ross
|$10,1 B
|83
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|224.
|Vincent Bolloré & family
|$10 B
|72
|France
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|224.
|Ann Walton Kroenke
|$10 B
|75
|United States
|Walmart
|Fashion & Retail
|224.
|Liu Yongxing
|$10 B
|75
|China
|Diversified
|Service
|224.
|Enrique Razon Jr.
|$10 B
|64
|Philippines
|Ports
|Logistics
|228.
|Mat Ishbia
|$9,9 B
|44
|United States
|Mortgage lender
|Finance & Investments
|228.
|Elizabeth Johnson
|$9,9 B
|60
|United States
|Fidelity
|Finance & Investments
|228.
|Shapoor Mistry
|$9,9 B
|59
|Ireland
|Diversified
|Diversified
|228.
|Xavier Niel
|$9,9 B
|56
|France
|Internet, telecom
|Telecom
|232.
|Viatcheslav Kantor
|$9,8 B
|70
|Russia
|Fertilizer, real estate
|Manufacturing
|232.
|John Malone
|$9,8 B
|83
|United States
|Cable television
|Media & Entertainment
|232.
|Charles Schwab
|$9,8 B
|86
|United States
|Discount brokerage
|Finance & Investments
|232.
|Andreas Struengmann & family
|$9,8 B
|74
|Germany
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|232.
|Thomas Struengmann & family
|$9,8 B
|74
|Germany
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|237.
|Roman Abramovich & family
|$9,7 B
|57
|Russia
|Steel, investments
|Diversified
|237.
|Jack Dangermond
|$9,7 B
|78
|United States
|Mapping software
|Technology
|237.
|Joe Gebbia
|$9,7 B
|42
|United States
|Airbnb
|Technology
|237.
|Michael Kim
|$9,7 B
|60
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|237.
|Harry Stine
|$9,7 B
|82
|United States
|Agriculture
|Food & Beverage
|242.
|Marijke Mars
|$9,6 B
|59
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|Food & Beverage
|242.
|Pamela Mars
|$9,6 B
|63
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|Food & Beverage
|242.
|Valerie Mars
|$9,6 B
|65
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|Food & Beverage
|242.
|Victoria Mars
|$9,6 B
|67
|United States
|Candy, pet food
|Food & Beverage
|242.
|Carrie Perrodo & family
|$9,6 B
|73
|France
|Oil
|Energy
|242.
|David Reuben
|$9,6 B
|85
|United Kingdom
|Investments, real estate
|Real Estate
|242.
|Simon Reuben
|$9,6 B
|82
|United Kingdom
|Real estate, investments
|Diversified
|249.
|Denise Coates
|$9,5 B
|56
|United Kingdom
|Online gambling
|Gambling & Casinos
|249.
|Christopher Hohn
|$9,5 B
|57
|United Kingdom
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|249.
|Karel Komarek
|$9,5 B
|55
|Czech Republic
|Oil and gas, IT, lotteries
|Gambling & Casinos
|249.
|John Morris
|$9,5 B
|76
|United States
|Sporting goods retail
|Fashion & Retail
|249.
|Nicky Oppenheimer & family
|$9,5 B
|78
|South Africa
|Diamonds
|Metals & Mining
|249.
|Pankaj Patel
|$9,5 B
|71
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|249.
|Xu Hang
|$9,5 B
|61
|Hong Kong
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|256.
|Laurent Dassault
|$9,4 B
|70
|France
|Diversified
|Diversified
|256.
|Thierry Dassault
|$9,4 B
|67
|France
|Diversified
|Diversified
|256.
|Tilman Fertitta
|$9,4 B
|66
|United States
|Entertainment, Houston Rockets
|Food & Beverage
|256.
|Marie-Hélène Habert-Dassault
|$9,4 B
|58
|France
|Diversified
|Diversified
|256.
|Daniel Kretinsky
|$9,4 B
|48
|Czech Republic
|Energy, investments
|Energy
|256.
|Ludwig Merckle
|$9,4 B
|59
|Germany
|Pharmaceuticals
|Finance & Investments
|256.
|Zhang Zhidong
|$9,4 B
|52
|China
|Internet media
|Technology
|263.
|Andrei Guryev & family
|$9,3 B
|64
|Russia
|Fertilizers
|Manufacturing
|263.
|Sandra Ortega Mera
|$9,3 B
|55
|Spain
|Zara
|Fashion & Retail
|263.
|Jim Pattison
|$9,3 B
|95
|Canada
|Diversified
|Diversified
|266.
|Giancarlo Devasini
|$9,2 B
|59
|Italy
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|266.
|Sunil Mittal
|$9,2 B
|66
|India
|Telecom
|Telecom
|266.
|Robert F. Smith
|$9,2 B
|61
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|266.
|Francine von Finck & family
|$9,2 B
|79
|Germany
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|270.
|Tom Gores
|$9,1 B
|59
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|270.
|Todd Graves
|$9,1 B
|52
|United States
|Raising Cane's
|Food & Beverage
|272.
|Dmitri Bukhman
|$9 B
|38
|Israel
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|272.
|Igor Bukhman
|$9 B
|42
|Israel
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|272.
|Ralph Lauren
|$9 B
|84
|United States
|Apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|272.
|Ramzi Musallam
|$9 B
|55
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|272.
|J. Christopher Reyes
|$9 B
|70
|United States
|Food distribution
|Food & Beverage
|272.
|Jude Reyes
|$9 B
|68
|United States
|Food distribution
|Food & Beverage
|278.
|Jean-Michel Besnier
|$8,9 B
|56
|France
|Cheese
|Food & Beverage
|278.
|Marie Besnier Beauvalot
|$8,9 B
|43
|France
|Cheese
|Food & Beverage
|278.
|Ernest Garcia, II.
|$8,9 B
|66
|United States
|Used cars
|Automotive
|278.
|Ivan Glasenberg
|$8,9 B
|67
|Switzerland
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|278.
|Robert Rowling
|$8,9 B
|70
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Service
|278.
|Jacques Saadé, Jr.
|$8,9 B
|52
|France
|Shipping
|Logistics
|278.
|Rodolphe Saadé
|$8,9 B
|54
|France
|Shipping
|Logistics
|278.
|Tanya Saadé Zeenny
|$8,9 B
|56
|France
|Shipping
|Logistics
|278.
|Carlos Alberto Sicupira & family
|$8,9 B
|76
|Brazil
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|287.
|Alexander Otto
|$8,8 B
|56
|Germany
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|287.
|Quek Leng Chan
|$8,8 B
|82
|Malaysia
|Banking, property
|Diversified
|287.
|Nassef Sawiris
|$8,8 B
|63
|Egypt
|Construction, investments
|Construction & Engineering
|287.
|Sun Piaoyang
|$8,8 B
|65
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|287.
|Wang Xing
|$8,8 B
|45
|China
|Food delivery
|Technology
|292.
|Orlando Bravo
|$8,7 B
|53
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|292.
|Ken Fisher
|$8,7 B
|73
|United States
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|292.
|Ken Langone
|$8,7 B
|88
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|295.
|Piero Ferrari
|$8,6 B
|78
|Italy
|Automobiles
|Automotive
|295.
|Liu Hanyuan
|$8,6 B
|60
|China
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|295.
|Zhang Congyuan
|$8,6 B
|76
|Taiwan
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|298.
|Carl Bennet
|$8,5 B
|72
|Sweden
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|298.
|Rekha Jhunjhunwala
|$8,5 B
|60
|India
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|298.
|German Khan
|$8,5 B
|62
|Russia
|Oil, banking, telecom
|Energy
|298.
|Pang Kang
|$8,5 B
|68
|China
|Soy sauce
|Food & Beverage
|298.
|Joseph Tsai
|$8,5 B
|60
|Canada
|E-commerce
|Technology
|298.
|Eric Wittouck
|$8,5 B
|77
|Belgium
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|304.
|Arthur Blank
|$8,4 B
|81
|United States
|Home Depot
|Sports
|304.
|Josh Harris
|$8,4 B
|59
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|304.
|Li Xiang
|$8,4 B
|42
|China
|Electric vehicles
|Automotive
|304.
|Sri Prakash Lohia
|$8,4 B
|71
|Indonesia
|Petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|308.
|Iskander Makhmudov
|$8,3 B
|60
|Russia
|Mining, metals, machinery
|Metals & Mining
|308.
|Steven Rales
|$8,3 B
|73
|United States
|Manufacturing, investments
|Manufacturing
|308.
|David Shaw
|$8,3 B
|73
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|308.
|Ivar Tollefsen
|$8,3 B
|62
|Norway
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|312.
|Francis Choi
|$8,2 B
|76
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|312.
|Elisabeth DeLuca & family
|$8,2 B
|76
|United States
|Subway
|Food & Beverage
|312.
|Fredrik Lundberg
|$8,2 B
|72
|Sweden
|Real estate, investments
|Real Estate
|312.
|Ronda Stryker
|$8,2 B
|69
|United States
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|312.
|Richard White
|$8,2 B
|69
|Australia
|Software
|Technology
|317.
|Alejandro Baillères Gual & family
|$8,1 B
|63
|Mexico
|Diversified
|Diversified
|317.
|Paul Tudor Jones, II.
|$8,1 B
|69
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|317.
|Richard Kinder
|$8,1 B
|79
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|317.
|Michael Otto
|$8,1 B
|80
|Germany
|Retail, real estate
|Fashion & Retail
|317.
|Leonard Stern
|$8,1 B
|86
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|322.
|Micky Arison
|$8 B
|74
|United States
|Carnival Cruises
|Service
|322.
|Alain Bouchard
|$8 B
|75
|Canada
|Convinience stores
|Fashion & Retail
|322.
|Chen Bang
|$8 B
|58
|China
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|322.
|Rocco Commisso
|$8 B
|74
|United States
|Telecom
|Telecom
|322.
|David Geffen
|$8 B
|81
|United States
|Movies, record labels
|Media & Entertainment
|322.
|Jimmy Haslam
|$8 B
|70
|United States
|Gas stations, retail
|Fashion & Retail
|322.
|Zheng Shuliang & family
|$8 B
|78
|China
|Aluminum products
|Metals & Mining
|329.
|Michael Herz
|$7,9 B
|80
|Germany
|Coffee
|Fashion & Retail
|329.
|Wolfgang Herz
|$7,9 B
|73
|Germany
|Coffee
|Fashion & Retail
|329.
|Xu Shihui
|$7,9 B
|66
|China
|Snacks, beverages
|Food & Beverage
|332.
|Tamara Gustavson
|$7,8 B
|62
|United States
|Self storage
|Service
|332.
|Guillaume Pousaz
|$7,8 B
|42
|Switzerland
|Fintech
|Finance & Investments
|334.
|John Brown
|$7,7 B
|89
|United States
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|334.
|Hasmukh Chudgar & family
|$7,7 B
|90
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|334.
|Jaime Gilinski Bacal
|$7,7 B
|66
|Colombia
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|334.
|Bruce Kovner
|$7,7 B
|79
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|334.
|Law Kar Po
|$7,7 B
|75
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|334.
|Igor Olenicoff
|$7,7 B
|81
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|334.
|Pavel Tykac
|$7,7 B
|59
|Czech Republic
|Coal mines
|Metals & Mining
|334.
|Anthony von Mandl
|$7,7 B
|74
|Canada
|Alcoholic beverages
|Food & Beverage
|334.
|Randa Duncan Williams
|$7,7 B
|62
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|334.
|Zhong Huijuan
|$7,7 B
|63
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|344.
|Dannine Avara
|$7,6 B
|60
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|344.
|Charles Butt
|$7,6 B
|86
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|344.
|Scott Duncan
|$7,6 B
|41
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|344.
|Milane Frantz
|$7,6 B
|54
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|344.
|Thomas Hagen
|$7,6 B
|88
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|344.
|Massimiliana Landini Aleotti & family
|$7,6 B
|81
|Italy
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|344.
|Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles
|$7,6 B
|77
|Brazil
|Banking, minerals
|Diversified
|344.
|David Steward
|$7,6 B
|72
|United States
|IT provider
|Technology
|344.
|Wang Liping & family
|$7,6 B
|58
|China
|Hydraulic machinery
|Manufacturing
|344.
|M.A. Yusuff Ali
|$7,6 B
|68
|India
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|354.
|Anthony Bamford & family
|$7,5 B
|78
|United Kingdom
|Construction equipment
|Construction & Engineering
|354.
|Terry Gou
|$7,5 B
|73
|Taiwan
|Electronics
|Technology
|354.
|Jeff Greene
|$7,5 B
|69
|United States
|Real estate, investments
|Real Estate
|354.
|Peter Thiel
|$7,5 B
|56
|United States
|Facebook, investments
|Finance & Investments
|358.
|Tatyana Bakalchuk
|$7,4 B
|48
|Russia
|Ecommerce
|Fashion & Retail
|358.
|Juergen Blickle
|$7,4 B
|77
|Germany
|Auto parts
|Manufacturing
|358.
|Judy Faulkner
|$7,4 B
|80
|United States
|Healthcare software
|Technology
|358.
|Jonathan Gray
|$7,4 B
|54
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|358.
|Don Hankey
|$7,4 B
|80
|United States
|Auto loans
|Finance & Investments
|358.
|Niels Peter Louis-Hansen
|$7,4 B
|76
|Denmark
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|364.
|Pauline MacMillan Keinath
|$7,3 B
|90
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|364.
|John Overdeck
|$7,3 B
|54
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|364.
|Frederik Paulsen
|$7,3 B
|73
|Sweden
|Health care
|Healthcare
|364.
|Jean Salata
|$7,3 B
|58
|Chile
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|364.
|Luis Carlos Sarmiento
|$7,3 B
|91
|Colombia
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|364.
|Reinhold Schmieding
|$7,3 B
|69
|United States
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|364.
|Seo Jung-jin
|$7,3 B
|66
|South Korea
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|364.
|David Siegel
|$7,3 B
|62
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|364.
|Charles Simonyi
|$7,3 B
|75
|United States
|Microsoft
|Technology
|373.
|Stephen Bisciotti
|$7,2 B
|63
|United States
|Staffing, Baltimore Ravens
|Sports
|373.
|John Collison
|$7,2 B
|33
|Ireland
|Payment software
|Technology
|373.
|Patrick Collison
|$7,2 B
|35
|Ireland
|Payment software
|Technology
|373.
|Andreas Halvorsen
|$7,2 B
|62
|Norway
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|373.
|Ray Lee Hunt
|$7,2 B
|80
|United States
|Oil, real estate
|Energy
|373.
|Nathan Kirsh
|$7,2 B
|92
|Eswatini (Swaziland)
|Retail, real estate
|Fashion & Retail
|373.
|Douglas Leone
|$7,2 B
|66
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|373.
|Philip Ng
|$7,2 B
|65
|Singapore
|Real Estate
|Real Estate
|373.
|Finn Rausing
|$7,2 B
|69
|Sweden
|Packaging
|Food & Beverage
|373.
|Jorn Rausing
|$7,2 B
|64
|Sweden
|Packaging
|Food & Beverage
|373.
|Kirsten Rausing
|$7,2 B
|71
|Sweden
|Packaging
|Food & Beverage
|373.
|Robert Rich, Jr.
|$7,2 B
|83
|United States
|Frozen foods
|Food & Beverage
|385.
|Johann Graf
|$7,1 B
|77
|Austria
|Gambling
|Gambling & Casinos
|385.
|Pedro Moreira Salles
|$7,1 B
|64
|Brazil
|Banking, minerals
|Diversified
|385.
|Robert Ng
|$7,1 B
|72
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|385.
|Edward Roski, Jr.
|$7,1 B
|85
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|385.
|Nadia Thiele
|$7,1 B
|48
|Germany
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|385.
|Wang Yusuo & family
|$7,1 B
|60
|China
|Natural gas distribution
|Energy
|391.
|Edythe Broad & family
|$7 B
|88
|United States
|Homebuilding, insurance
|Diversified
|391.
|Gopikishan Damani
|$7 B
|66
|India
|Retail, investments
|Fashion & Retail
|391.
|Arthur Dantchik
|$7 B
|66
|United States
|Trading, investments
|Finance & Investments
|391.
|Thomas Schmidheiny
|$7 B
|78
|Switzerland
|Cement
|Construction & Engineering
|391.
|Sergio Stevanato & family
|$7 B
|81
|Italy
|Medical packaging
|Healthcare
|391.
|Viktor Vekselberg
|$7 B
|66
|Russia
|Metals, investments
|Diversified
|391.
|Dennis Washington
|$7 B
|89
|United States
|Construction, mining
|Logistics
|398.
|John Grayken
|$6,9 B
|67
|Ireland
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|398.
|Viktor Kharitonin
|$6,9 B
|51
|Russia
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|398.
|Tobi Lutke
|$6,9 B
|43
|Canada
|E-commerce
|Technology
|398.
|Michal Solowow
|$6.9 B
|61
|Poland
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|403.
|Benu Gopal Bangur
|$6.8 B
|92
|India
|Cement
|Manufacturing
|403.
|Bert Beveridge
|$6.8 B
|62
|United States
|Vodka
|Food & Beverage
|403.
|Lin Muqin & family
|$6.8 B
|60
|China
|Beverages
|Food & Beverage
|403.
|Terrence Pegula
|$6.8 B
|73
|United States
|Natural gas
|Energy
|403.
|Wang Laisheng
|$6.8 B
|59
|Hong Kong
|Electronics components
|Technology
|403.
|Chip Wilson
|$6.8 B
|67
|Canada
|Lululemon
|Fashion & Retail
|409.
|Mike Adenuga
|$6.7 B
|70
|Nigeria
|Telecom, oil
|Diversified
|409.
|Vinod Khosla
|$6.7 B
|69
|United States
|Sun Microsystems, venture capital
|Technology
|409.
|Vikram Lal & family
|$6.7 B
|82
|India
|Motorcycles
|Automotive
|409.
|Thomas Pritzker
|$6.7 B
|73
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|409.
|Andrei Skoch & family
|$6.7 B
|58
|Russia
|Metals and mining
|Metals & Mining
|409.
|Lynsi Snyder
|$6.7 B
|41
|United States
|In-N-Out Burger
|Food & Beverage
|409.
|George Soros
|$6.7 B
|93
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|409.
|Radovan Vitek
|$6.7 B
|52
|Czech Republic
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|417.
|Jason Chang
|$6.6 B
|79
|Singapore
|Electronics
|Technology
|417.
|Chen Jianhua
|$6.6 B
|53
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|417.
|Andre Esteves
|$6.6 B
|55
|Brazil
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|417.
|Alexei Kuzmichev
|$6.6 B
|61
|Russia
|Oil, banking, telecom
|Energy
|417.
|Alain Merieux & family
|$6.6 B
|86
|France
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|417.
|Kerry Stokes
|$6.6 B
|83
|Australia
|Construction equipment, media
|Diversified
|417.
|Wang Laichun
|$6.6 B
|56
|Hong Kong
|Electronics components
|Technology
|424.
|Sofie Kirk Kristiansen
|$6.5 B
|48
|Denmark
|Lego
|Manufacturing
|424.
|Thomas Kirk Kristiansen
|$6.5 B
|45
|Denmark
|Lego
|Manufacturing
|424.
|Frank Lowy
|$6.5 B
|93
|Australia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|424.
|Joe Mansueto
|$6.5 B
|67
|United States
|Investment research
|Finance & Investments
|424.
|Michael Milken
|$6.5 B
|77
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|424.
|Marc Rowan
|$6.5 B
|61
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|424.
|Mark Stevens
|$6.5 B
|64
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|424.
|Agnete Kirk Thinggaard
|$6.5 B
|40
|Denmark
|Lego
|Manufacturing
|432.
|Alexander Abramov
|$6.4 B
|65
|Russia
|Steel, mining
|Metals & Mining
|432.
|Maria Angelicoussis
|$6.4 B
|42
|Greece
|Shipping
|Logistics
|432.
|Patrizio Bertelli
|$6.4 B
|78
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|432.
|Rahel Blocher
|$6.4 B
|48
|Switzerland
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|432.
|David Bonderman
|$6.4 B
|81
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|432.
|Scott Cook
|$6.4 B
|71
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|432.
|Carl Douglas
|$6.4 B
|62
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|432.
|Eric Douglas
|$6.4 B
|55
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|432.
|Dan Friedkin
|$6.4 B
|59
|United States
|Toyota dealerships
|Automotive
|432.
|Annette Lerner & family
|$6.4 B
|94
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|432.
|Rudolf Maag
|$6.4 B
|78
|Switzerland
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|432.
|Wolfgang Marguerre & family
|$6.4 B
|82
|Germany
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|432.
|Magdalena Martullo-Blocher
|$6.4 B
|55
|Switzerland
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|432.
|Robert Pera
|$6.4 B
|46
|United States
|Wireless networking
|Technology
|432.
|Miuccia Prada
|$6.4 B
|74
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|432.
|Gary Rollins
|$6.4 B
|79
|United States
|Pest control
|Service
|432.
|Dmitry Rybolovlev & family
|$6.4 B
|57
|Russia
|Fertilizer
|Manufacturing
|432.
|Teddy Sagi
|$6.4 B
|52
|Israel
|Gambling software
|Gambling & Casinos
|432.
|Helmut Sohmen
|$6.4 B
|84
|Austria
|Shipping
|Logistics
|432.
|Takahisa Takahara
|$6.4 B
|62
|Japan
|Personal care goods
|Fashion & Retail
|432.
|Maximilian Viessmann
|$6.4 B
|35
|Germany
|Heating, cooling equipment
|Manufacturing
|453.
|Maria Asuncion Aramburuzabala & family
|$6.3 B
|60
|Mexico
|Beer, investments
|Food & Beverage
|453.
|Alexandre Behring
|$6.3 B
|57
|Brazil
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|453.
|Neil Bluhm
|$6.3 B
|86
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|453.
|Cao Renxian
|$6.3 B
|55
|China
|Photovoltaic equipment
|Energy
|453.
|Cho Jung-ho
|$6.3 B
|65
|South Korea
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|453.
|Ding Shizhong
|$6.3 B
|53
|China
|Sports apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|453.
|Marcos Galperin
|$6.3 B
|N/A
|Argentina
|E-commerce
|Technology
|453.
|Arthur Irving
|$6.3 B
|94
|Canada
|Oil
|Energy
|453.
|Michael Kadoorie
|$6.3 B
|82
|Hong Kong
|Hotels, energy
|Energy
|453.
|Joe Lewis
|$6.3 B
|87
|United Kingdom
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|453.
|Ma Jianrong
|$6.3 B
|60
|China
|Textiles, apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|453.
|Pierre Omidyar
|$6.3 B
|56
|United States
|EBay, PayPal
|Technology
|453.
|Qi Shi & family
|$6.3 B
|54
|China
|Financial information
|Technology
|453.
|Don Vultaggio & family
|$6.3 B
|72
|United States
|Beverages
|Food & Beverage
|453.
|Wang Jianlin
|$6.3 B
|69
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|453.
|Stef Wertheimer & family
|$6.3 B
|97
|Israel
|Metalworking tools
|Manufacturing
|469.
|Dona Bertarelli
|$6.2 B
|56
|Switzerland
|Biotech and investments
|Healthcare
|469.
|Murali Divi & family
|$6.2 B
|73
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|469.
|Stanley Druckenmiller
|$6.2 B
|70
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|469.
|Frits Goldschmeding
|$6.2 B
|90
|Netherlands
|Temp agency
|Service
|469.
|Patrick Soon-Shiong
|$6.2 B
|71
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|469.
|Daniel Ziff
|$6.2 B
|52
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|469.
|Dirk Ziff
|$6.2 B
|60
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|469.
|Robert Ziff
|$6.2 B
|57
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|477.
|Gayle Benson
|$6.1 B
|77
|United States
|New Orleans Saints
|Sports
|477.
|Todd Boehly
|$6.1 B
|50
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|477.
|Philippe Laffont
|$6.1 B
|56
|United States
|Hedge fund
|Finance & Investments
|477.
|Charles Liang
|$6.1 B
|66
|United States
|Computer hardware
|Technology
|477.
|Liang Wengen
|$6.1 B
|67
|China
|Construction equipment
|Manufacturing
|477.
|Blair Parry-Okeden
|$6.1 B
|73
|United States
|Media, automotive
|Media & Entertainment
|477.
|Karen Pritzker
|$6.1 B
|66
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|477.
|Paul Singer
|$6.1 B
|79
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|477.
|Zhou Qunfei
|$6.1 B
|54
|Hong Kong
|Smartphone screens
|Technology
|486.
|Rafael Del Pino
|$6 B
|65
|Spain
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|486.
|Ding Shijia
|$6 B
|60
|China
|Sports apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|486.
|William Goldring & family
|$6 B
|81
|United States
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|486.
|Jim Kennedy
|$6 B
|76
|United States
|Media, automotive
|Media & Entertainment
|486.
|Leo Koguan
|$6 B
|69
|United States
|IT provider
|Technology
|486.
|Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen
|$6 B
|76
|Denmark
|Lego
|Manufacturing
|486.
|Rajan Mittal
|$6 B
|64
|India
|Telecom
|Telecom
|486.
|Rakesh Mittal
|$6 B
|68
|India
|Telecom
|Telecom
|486.
|Thomas Straumann
|$6 B
|60
|Switzerland
|Dental implants
|Healthcare
|486.
|Mark Walter
|$6 B
|63
|United States
|Finance, asset management
|Finance & Investments
|486.
|Kelcy Warren
|$6 B
|68
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|486.
|Les Wexner & family
|$6 B
|86
|United States
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|498.
|Pierre Chen
|$5.9 B
|67
|Taiwan
|Electronics
|Technology
|498.
|Jim Davis & family
|$5.9 B
|80
|United States
|New Balance
|Manufacturing
|498.
|Patrick Drahi
|$5.9 B
|60
|France
|Telecom
|Telecom
|498.
|Donald Horton & family
|$5.9 B
|74
|United States
|Homebuilding
|Real Estate
|498.
|Carl Icahn
|$5.9 B
|88
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|498.
|Robin Li
|$5.9 B
|55
|China
|Internet search
|Technology
|498.
|Martin Lorentzon
|$5.9 B
|55
|Sweden
|Spotify
|Technology
|498.
|Yuri Milner
|$5.9 B
|62
|Israel
|Tech investments
|Finance & Investments
|498.
|Theo Mueller
|$5.9 B
|84
|Germany
|Dairy
|Food & Beverage
|498.
|Pei Zhenhua
|$5.9 B
|65
|China
|Batteries
|Energy
|498.
|Agoes Projosasmito
|$5.9 B
|68
|Indonesia
|mining, investment
|Metals & Mining
|498.
|Jeff Rothschild
|$5.9 B
|69
|United States
|Facebook
|Technology
|498.
|You Xiaoping & family
|$5.9 B
|66
|China
|Polyurethanes
|Manufacturing
|511.
|Robert Faith
|$5.8 B
|60
|United States
|Real estate management
|Real Estate
|511.
|Vyacheslav Kim
|$5.8 B
|54
|Kazakhstan
|Fintech
|Finance & Investments
|511.
|Samir Mehta
|$5.8 B
|60
|India
|Pharmaceuticals, power
|Healthcare
|511.
|Sudhir Mehta
|$5.8 B
|69
|India
|Pharmaceuticals, power
|Healthcare
|511.
|Ruan Liping
|$5.8 B
|59
|Hong Kong
|Power strips
|Manufacturing
|511.
|Ruan Xueping
|$5.8 B
|52
|Hong Kong
|Power strip
|Manufacturing
|511.
|John A. Sobrato & family
|$5.8 B
|84
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|511.
|Tsai Eng-meng
|$5.8 B
|67
|Taiwan
|Food, beverages
|Food & Beverage
|511.
|Erich Wesjohann & family
|$5.8 B
|78
|Germany
|Poultry genetics
|Food & Beverage
|511.
|Wu Yajun
|$5.8 B
|60
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|511.
|Denise York & family
|$5.8 B
|73
|United States
|San Francisco 49ers
|Sports
|522.
|Maria Fernanda Amorim & family
|$5.7 B
|89
|Portugal
|Energy, investments
|Diversified
|522.
|Clive Calder
|$5.7 B
|77
|United Kingdom
|Record label
|Media & Entertainment
|522.
|Chase Coleman, III.
|$5.7 B
|48
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|522.
|Miguel Krigsner
|$5.7 B
|74
|Brazil
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|522.
|Lin Shu-hong
|$5.7 B
|95
|Taiwan
|Petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|522.
|Shen Guojun
|$5.7 B
|61
|China
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|522.
|Tim Sweeney
|$5.7 B
|53
|United States
|Video games
|Media & Entertainment
|529.
|Rahul Bhatia
|$5.6 B
|64
|India
|Aviation
|Service
|529.
|Tom Golisano
|$5.6 B
|82
|United States
|Payroll services
|Service
|529.
|Sofia Högberg Schörling
|$5.6 B
|45
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|529.
|James Irving
|$5.6 B
|96
|Canada
|Diversified
|Diversified
|529.
|Li Ge
|$5.6 B
|57
|United States
|Pharmaceutical ingredients
|Healthcare
|529.
|Janice McNair
|$5.6 B
|87
|United States
|Energy, sports
|Sports
|529.
|Michael Moritz
|$5.6 B
|69
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|529.
|Wolfgang Reimann
|$5.6 B
|71
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|529.
|Matthias Reimann-Andersen
|$5.6 B
|59
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|529.
|Stefan Reimann-Andersen
|$5.6 B
|60
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|529.
|Renate Reimann-Haas
|$5.6 B
|72
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|529.
|Lynda Resnick
|$5.6 B
|81
|United States
|Agriculture
|Food & Beverage
|529.
|Stewart Resnick
|$5.6 B
|87
|United States
|Agriculture
|Food & Beverage
|529.
|Gianfelice Rocca
|$5.6 B
|76
|Italy
|Pipe Manufacturing
|Metals & Mining
|529.
|Paolo Rocca
|$5.6 B
|71
|Italy
|Pipe Manufacturing
|Metals & Mining
|529.
|Mark Scheinberg
|$5.6 B
|50
|Canada
|Online gambling
|Gambling & Casinos
|529.
|Märta Schörling Andreen
|$5.6 B
|39
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|529.
|Fred Smith
|$5.6 B
|79
|United States
|FedEx
|Logistics
|529.
|Ty Warner
|$5.6 B
|79
|United States
|Plush toys, real estate
|Real Estate
|548.
|Shari Arison
|$5.5 B
|66
|Israel
|Carnival Cruises
|Service
|548.
|Tomasz Biernacki
|$5.5 B
|51
|Poland
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|548.
|Mahendra Choksi & family
|$5.5 B
|82
|India
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|548.
|Andrew Currie
|$5.5 B
|68
|United Kingdom
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|548.
|Peter Gilgan
|$5.5 B
|73
|Canada
|Homebuilding
|Construction & Engineering
|548.
|Sumet Jiaravanon
|$5.5 B
|89
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|548.
|Igor Kesaev
|$5.5 B
|57
|Russia
|Tobacco distribution, retail
|Fashion & Retail
|548.
|Lin Li
|$5.5 B
|60
|China
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|548.
|George Lucas
|$5.5 B
|79
|United States
|Star Wars
|Media & Entertainment
|548.
|Doug Meijer & family
|$5.5 B
|70
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|548.
|Hank Meijer & family
|$5.5 B
|72
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|548.
|Mark Meijer & family
|$5.5 B
|66
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|548.
|John Reece
|$5.5 B
|67
|United Kingdom
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|548.
|Juan Roig
|$5.5 B
|74
|Spain
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|548.
|Chairul Tanjung
|$5.5 B
|61
|Indonesia
|Diversified
|Diversified
|563.
|Jaran Chiaravanont
|$5.4 B
|94
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|563.
|Mark Cuban
|$5.4 B
|65
|United States
|Online media, Dallas Mavericks
|Media & Entertainment
|563.
|Archie Aldis Emmerson & family
|$5.4 B
|94
|United States
|Timberland, lumber mills
|Manufacturing
|563.
|Martin Haefner
|$5.4 B
|70
|Switzerland
|Software, investments
|Technology
|563.
|Robert Hale, Jr.
|$5.4 B
|57
|United States
|Telecom
|Telecom
|563.
|Horst Julius Pudwill
|$5.4 B
|79
|Germany
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|563.
|Thomas Secunda
|$5.4 B
|69
|United States
|Bloomberg LP
|Finance & Investments
|563.
|Jon Stryker
|$5.4 B
|65
|United States
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|563.
|Torbjorn Tornqvist
|$5.4 B
|70
|Sweden
|Oil trading
|Energy
|572.
|Robert Bass
|$5.3 B
|76
|United States
|Oil, investments
|Energy
|572.
|Rick Caruso
|$5.3 B
|65
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|572.
|Charles B. Johnson
|$5.3 B
|91
|United States
|Franklin Templeton
|Finance & Investments
|572.
|Dan Kurzius
|$5.3 B
|52
|United States
|Email marketing
|Technology
|572.
|Thai Lee
|$5.3 B
|65
|United States
|IT provider
|Technology
|572.
|Joao Moreira Salles
|$5.3 B
|62
|Brazil
|Banking, minerals
|Diversified
|572.
|Walther Moreira Salles Junior
|$5.3 B
|67
|Brazil
|Banking, minerals
|Finance & Investments
|572.
|Daniel Tsai
|$5.3 B
|67
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|572.
|Ronald Wanek
|$5.3 B
|82
|United States
|Furniture
|Manufacturing
|581.
|Michael Ashley
|$5.2 B
|59
|United Kingdom
|Sports retailing
|Fashion & Retail
|581.
|Rajiv Bajaj
|$5.2 B
|57
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|581.
|Sanjiv Bajaj
|$5.2 B
|54
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|581.
|Charles Dolan & family
|$5.2 B
|97
|United States
|Cable television
|Media & Entertainment
|581.
|Min Kao & family
|$5.2 B
|75
|United States
|Navigation equipment
|Technology
|581.
|Andre Koo, Sr.
|$5.2 B
|56
|Taiwan
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|581.
|Mikhail Lomtadze
|$5.2 B
|48
|Georgia
|Fintech
|Finance & Investments
|581.
|Abdulsamad Rabiu
|$5.2 B
|63
|Nigeria
|Cement, sugar
|Diversified
|581.
|Richard Tsai
|$5.2 B
|66
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|581.
|Gerda Tschira
|$5.2 B
|N/A
|Germany
|software
|Technology
|581.
|Harald Tschira
|$5.2 B
|49
|Germany
|Software
|Technology
|581.
|Udo Tschira
|$5.2 B
|54
|Germany
|Software
|Technology
|581.
|Elizabeth Uihlein
|$5.2 B
|78
|United States
|Packaging materials
|Manufacturing
|581.
|Richard Uihlein
|$5.2 B
|78
|United States
|Packaging materials
|Manufacturing
|581.
|Russ Weiner
|$5.2 B
|53
|United States
|Energy drinks
|Food & Beverage
|581.
|Wu Jianshu
|$5.2 B
|60
|Hong Kong
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|597.
|Ron Baron
|$5.1 B
|80
|United States
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|597.
|Garrett Camp
|$5.1 B
|45
|Canada
|Uber
|Technology
|597.
|Dagmar Dolby & family
|$5.1 B
|82
|United States
|Dolby Laboratories
|Technology
|597.
|Bill Haslam
|$5.1 B
|65
|United States
|Gas stations
|Fashion & Retail
|597.
|Dietmar Hopp & family
|$5.1 B
|83
|Germany
|Software
|Technology
|597.
|Justin Ishbia
|$5.1 B
|46
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|597.
|Joseph Liemandt
|$5.1 B
|55
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|597.
|Liu Yonghao & family
|$5.1 B
|72
|China
|Agribusiness
|Service
|597.
|Sami Mnaymneh
|$5.1 B
|62
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|597.
|Jean (Gigi) Pritzker
|$5.1 B
|61
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Service
|597.
|Hussain Sajwani
|$5.1 B
|71
|United Arab Emirates
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|597.
|Tony Tamer
|$5.1 B
|66
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|597.
|Murat Ulker
|$5.1 B
|65
|Turkey
|Food
|Food & Beverage
|597.
|Romesh T. Wadhwani
|$5.1 B
|76
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|612.
|Ben Chestnut
|$5 B
|49
|United States
|Email marketing
|Technology
|612.
|Vinod Rai Gupta
|$5 B
|78
|India
|Electrical equipment
|Manufacturing
|612.
|Helen Johnson-Leipold
|$5 B
|67
|United States
|Cleaning products
|Manufacturing
|612.
|Daryl Katz
|$5 B
|62
|Canada
|Pharmacies
|Diversified
|612.
|Timur Kulibaev
|$5 B
|57
|Kazakhstan
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|612.
|Dinara Kulibaeva
|$5 B
|56
|Kazakhstan
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|612.
|Michel Leclercq & family
|$5 B
|84
|France
|Sporting goods
|Fashion & Retail
|612.
|Luo Liguo & family
|$5 B
|68
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|612.
|John Sall
|$5 B
|75
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|612.
|Alexandra Schoerghuber & family
|$5 B
|65
|Germany
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|612.
|Mark Shoen
|$5 B
|73
|United States
|U-Haul
|Automotive
|612.
|Ken Xie
|$5 B
|61
|United States
|Cybersecurity
|Technology
|624.
|Margot Birmingham Perot
|$4.9 B
|90
|United States
|Computer services, real estate
|Technology
|624.
|Alejandro Bulgheroni
|$4.9 B
|79
|Argentina
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|624.
|Albert Chao & family
|$4.9 B
|74
|United States
|Chemicals, building products
|Manufacturing
|624.
|James Chao & family
|$4.9 B
|76
|United States
|Chemicals, building products
|Manufacturing
|624.
|Dorothy Chao Jenkins & family
|$4.9 B
|78
|United States
|Chemicals, building products
|Manufacturing
|624.
|Mong-Koo Chung
|$4.9 B
|86
|South Korea
|Hyundai
|Automotive
|624.
|Jack Dorsey
|$4.9 B
|47
|United States
|Twitter, Square
|Technology
|624.
|Johnelle Hunt
|$4.9 B
|92
|United States
|Trucking
|Logistics
|624.
|Bidzina Ivanishvili
|$4.9 B
|68
|Georgia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|624.
|H. Fisk Johnson
|$4.9 B
|65
|United States
|Cleaning products
|Manufacturing
|624.
|S. Curtis Johnson
|$4.9 B
|68
|United States
|Cleaning products
|Manufacturing
|624.
|Ananda Krishnan
|$4.9 B
|86
|Malaysia
|Telecoms, media, oil-services
|Telecom
|624.
|Margarita Louis-Dreyfus & family
|$4.9 B
|61
|Switzerland
|Commodities
|Food & Beverage
|624.
|Winifred J. Marquart
|$4.9 B
|64
|United States
|Cleaning products
|Manufacturing
|624.
|Firoz Mistry
|$4.9 B
|27
|Ireland
|Diversified
|Diversified
|624.
|Zahan Mistry
|$4.9 B
|25
|Ireland
|Diversified
|Diversified
|624.
|Arturo Moreno
|$4.9 B
|77
|United States
|Billboards, Los Angeles Angels
|Sports
|624.
|Chandru Raheja
|$4.9 B
|83
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|624.
|Mitchell Rales
|$4.9 B
|67
|United States
|Manufacturing, investments
|Manufacturing
|624.
|Trevor Rees-Jones
|$4.9 B
|72
|United States
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|624.
|Odd Reitan & family
|$4.9 B
|72
|Norway
|Retail, real estate
|Fashion & Retail
|624.
|Vivek Chaand Sehgal
|$4.9 B
|67
|Australia
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|624.
|Herbert Wertheim
|$4.9 B
|84
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|624.
|Zhang Yong
|$4.9 B
|53
|Singapore
|Restaurants
|Food & Beverage
|648.
|Giuseppe De'Longhi & family
|$4.8 B
|84
|Italy
|Coffee makers
|Fashion & Retail
|648.
|Stephen Feinberg
|$4.8 B
|64
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|648.
|Carlo Fidani
|$4.8 B
|69
|Canada
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|648.
|Rakesh Gangwal
|$4.8 B
|70
|United States
|Airline
|Service
|648.
|Gao Dekang & family
|$4.8 B
|72
|China
|Apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|648.
|Renuka Jagtiani
|$4.8 B
|70
|India
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|648.
|Nithin Kamath
|$4.8 B
|44
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|648.
|Richard Liu
|$4.8 B
|50
|China
|E-commerce
|Technology
|648.
|Michael Pieper
|$4.8 B
|78
|Switzerland
|Kitchen appliances
|Manufacturing
|648.
|Herb Simon
|$4.8 B
|89
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|648.
|Steven Spielberg
|$4.8 B
|77
|United States
|Movies
|Media & Entertainment
|648.
|Tahir & family
|$4.8 B
|72
|Indonesia
|Diversified
|Diversified
|648.
|Hansjoerg Wyss
|$4.8 B
|89
|Switzerland
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|661.
|Rocco Basilico
|$4.7 B
|34
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|William Berkley
|$4.7 B
|77
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|661.
|Leonid Boguslavsky
|$4.7 B
|72
|Canada
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|661.
|Chan Laiwa & family
|$4.7 B
|83
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|661.
|Giuseppe Crippa & family
|$4.7 B
|88
|Italy
|Microchip testing
|Manufacturing
|661.
|Kenneth Dart
|$4.7 B
|68
|Belize
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|661.
|Claudio Del Vecchio
|$4.7 B
|67
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Clemente Del Vecchio
|$4.7 B
|19
|Italy
|Eyeglases
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio
|$4.7 B
|28
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Luca Del Vecchio
|$4.7 B
|22
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Marisa Del Vecchio
|$4.7 B
|65
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Paola Del Vecchio
|$4.7 B
|62
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|W. Herbert Hunt
|$4.7 B
|95
|United States
|Oil
|Energy
|661.
|Jim Kavanaugh
|$4.7 B
|61
|United States
|IT provider
|Technology
|661.
|Friedrich Knapp
|$4.7 B
|72
|Germany
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Lin Bin
|$4.7 B
|56
|United States
|Smartphones
|Technology
|661.
|Lin Jianhua
|$4.7 B
|61
|China
|Solar panel components
|Manufacturing
|661.
|Ian Livingstone
|$4.7 B
|61
|United Kingdom
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|661.
|Richard Livingstone
|$4.7 B
|59
|United Kingdom
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|661.
|Willy Michel
|$4.7 B
|77
|Switzerland
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|661.
|N.R. Narayana Murthy
|$4.7 B
|77
|India
|Software services
|Technology
|661.
|Georg Nemetschek & family
|$4.7 B
|90
|Germany
|Software
|Technology
|661.
|Dirk Rossmann & family
|$4.7 B
|77
|Germany
|Drugstores
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Nicoletta Zampillo
|$4.7 B
|66
|Italy
|Eyeglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|661.
|Zhu Yi
|$4.7 B
|60
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|686.
|Juan Domingo Beckmann Legorreta & family
|$4.6 B
|56
|Mexico
|Tequila
|Food & Beverage
|686.
|Sanjit Biswas
|$4.6 B
|42
|United States
|Sensor systems
|Technology
|686.
|Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone
|$4.6 B
|81
|Italy
|Cement, diversified
|Construction & Engineering
|686.
|Kim Beom-su
|$4.6 B
|58
|South Korea
|Online services
|Technology
|686.
|Ronald Lauder
|$4.6 B
|80
|United States
|Estee Lauder
|Fashion & Retail
|686.
|Jeffrey Lurie & family
|$4.6 B
|72
|United States
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Sports
|686.
|Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer
|$4.6 B
|62
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|686.
|Akio Nitori
|$4.6 B
|80
|Japan
|Home furnishings
|Fashion & Retail
|686.
|Kjell Inge Rokke
|$4.6 B
|65
|Norway
|Shipping, seafood
|Logistics
|686.
|Yasumitsu Shigeta
|$4.6 B
|59
|Japan
|Mobile phone retailer
|Telecom
|686.
|Zhu Baoguo & family
|$4.6 B
|61
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|697.
|John Bicket
|$4.5 B
|44
|United States
|Sensor systems
|Technology
|697.
|Jim Coulter
|$4.5 B
|64
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|697.
|Brunello Cucinelli & family
|$4.5 B
|70
|Italy
|Fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|697.
|Jeff T. Green
|$4.5 B
|47
|United States
|Digital advertising
|Media & Entertainment
|697.
|Jeremy Jacobs, Sr. & family
|$4.5 B
|84
|United States
|Food service
|Service
|697.
|Dewi Kam
|$4.5 B
|73
|Indonesia
|Coal
|Energy
|697.
|Lai Meisong
|$4.5 B
|53
|China
|Package delivery
|Logistics
|697.
|Li Ping
|$4.5 B
|56
|Hong Kong
|Batteries
|Automotive
|697.
|Richard Li
|$4.5 B
|57
|Hong Kong
|Telecom
|Telecom
|697.
|Jorge Moll Filho & family
|$4.5 B
|79
|Brazil
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|697.
|Vikas Oberoi
|$4.5 B
|53
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|697.
|Lynn Schusterman & family
|$4.5 B
|85
|United States
|Oil & gas, investments
|Energy
|697.
|Jeff Skoll
|$4.5 B
|59
|United States
|EBay
|Technology
|697.
|Jerzy Starak
|$4.5 B
|76
|Poland
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|697.
|Yitzhak Tshuva
|$4.5 B
|75
|Israel
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|712.
|Joy Alukkas
|$4.4 B
|67
|India
|Jewelry
|Fashion & Retail
|712.
|Jim Davis
|$4.4 B
|64
|United States
|Staffing & recruiting
|Service
|712.
|Juan Carlos Escotet
|$4.4 B
|64
|Venezuela
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|712.
|Peter Grogg
|$4.4 B
|82
|Switzerland
|Biochemicals
|Healthcare
|712.
|Carlos Hank Rhon & family
|$4.4 B
|76
|Mexico
|Banking
|Diversified
|712.
|Reed Hastings
|$4.4 B
|63
|United States
|Netflix
|Technology
|712.
|Martha Ingram & family
|$4.4 B
|88
|United States
|Book distribution, transportation
|Media & Entertainment
|712.
|James Irsay
|$4.4 B
|64
|United States
|Indianapolis Colts
|Sports
|712.
|Rupert Johnson, Jr.
|$4.4 B
|83
|United States
|Franklin Templeton
|Finance & Investments
|712.
|Andrei Kozitsyn
|$4.4 B
|63
|Russia
|Metals
|Metals & Mining
|712.
|Cliff Obrecht
|$4.4 B
|38
|Australia
|Software
|Technology
|712.
|Melanie Perkins
|$4.4 B
|36
|Australia
|Software
|Technology
|712.
|Isaac Perlmutter
|$4.4 B
|81
|United States
|Marvel comics
|Media & Entertainment
|712.
|Pham Nhat Vuong
|$4.4 B
|55
|Vietnam
|Diversified
|Diversified
|712.
|Michael Saylor
|$4.4 B
|59
|United States
|cryptocurrency
|Technology
|712.
|Gil Shwed
|$4.4 B
|55
|Israel
|Software
|Technology
|712.
|Stephen Smith
|$4.4 B
|72
|Canada
|Finance and investments
|Finance & Investments
|712.
|Dan Snyder
|$4.4 B
|59
|United States
|Washington Commanders
|Sports
|712.
|Michal Strnad
|$4.4 B
|31
|Czech Republic
|Defense Contracting
|Manufacturing
|712.
|Stefan von Holtzbrinck
|$4.4 B
|60
|Germany
|Publishing
|Media & Entertainment
|712.
|Nusli Wadia
|$4.4 B
|80
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|712.
|Xiang Guangda
|$4.4 B
|66
|China
|metals
|Metals & Mining
|734.
|William Ackman
|$4.3 B
|57
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|734.
|Pyotr Aven
|$4.3 B
|69
|Russia
|Oil, banking, telecom
|Finance & Investments
|734.
|Nick Caporella
|$4.3 B
|88
|United States
|Beverages
|Food & Beverage
|734.
|John Catsimatidis
|$4.3 B
|75
|United States
|Oil, real estate
|Energy
|734.
|John Coates
|$4.3 B
|54
|United Kingdom
|Online gambling
|Gambling & Casinos
|734.
|Tench Coxe
|$4.3 B
|66
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|734.
|Daniel D'Aniello
|$4.3 B
|77
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|734.
|Wesley Edens
|$4.3 B
|62
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|734.
|Abhay Firodia
|$4.3 B
|79
|India
|Automobiles
|Automotive
|734.
|Luca Garavoglia
|$4.3 B
|55
|Italy
|Spirits
|Food & Beverage
|734.
|Hong Ra-hee
|$4.3 B
|78
|South Korea
|Samsung
|Technology
|734.
|Jin Baofang
|$4.3 B
|71
|China
|Solar panels
|Energy
|734.
|Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere
|$4.3 B
|83
|France
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|734.
|Mark Leonard & family
|$4.3 B
|67
|Canada
|Software
|Technology
|734.
|Li Zhenguo & family
|$4.3 B
|56
|China
|Solar wafers and modules
|Manufacturing
|734.
|Gabe Newell
|$4.3 B
|61
|United States
|Videogames
|Gambling & Casinos
|734.
|Clive Palmer
|$4.3 B
|70
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|734.
|Emanuele (Lino) Saputo & family
|$4.3 B
|87
|Canada
|Cheese
|Food & Beverage
|734.
|Shaul Shani
|$4.3 B
|69
|Israel
|Telecom
|Telecom
|734.
|E. Joe Shoen
|$4.3 B
|74
|United States
|U-Haul
|Automotive
|734.
|Frank Wang
|$4.3 B
|43
|China
|Drones
|Technology
|734.
|Michael Xie
|$4.3 B
|55
|United States
|Cybersecurity
|Technology
|756.
|Austen Cargill, II.
|$4.2 B
|73
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|756.
|James Cargill, II.
|$4.2 B
|74
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|756.
|Barry Diller
|$4.2 B
|82
|United States
|Online media
|Media & Entertainment
|756.
|Charles Edelstenne
|$4.2 B
|86
|France
|Aviation
|Manufacturing
|756.
|Daniel Ek
|$4.2 B
|41
|Sweden
|Spotify
|Technology
|756.
|Maggie Gu
|$4.2 B
|N/A
|China
|Shein
|Fashion & Retail
|756.
|Rajiv Jain
|$4.2 B
|56
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|756.
|Peter Kellogg
|$4.2 B
|81
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|756.
|Egor Kulkov
|$4.2 B
|52
|Russia
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|756.
|Marianne Liebmann
|$4.2 B
|70
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|756.
|Molly Miao
|$4.2 B
|N/A
|China
|Shein
|Fashion & Retail
|756.
|Rajan Raheja & family
|$4.2 B
|69
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|756.
|Ren Xiaoqing
|$4.2 B
|N/A
|China
|Shein
|Fashion & Retail
|756.
|Steven Udvar-Hazy
|$4.2 B
|78
|United States
|Aircraft leasing
|Service
|756.
|Gustav Magnar Witzoe
|$4.2 B
|30
|Norway
|Fish farming
|Food & Beverage
|756.
|Samuel Yin
|$4.2 B
|73
|Taiwan
|Retail
|Diversified
|756.
|Yu Renrong
|$4.2 B
|58
|China
|Semiconductors
|Manufacturing
|756.
|Eric Yuan & family
|$4.2 B
|54
|United States
|Zoom Video Communications
|Technology
|756.
|Zhang Daocai
|$4.2 B
|74
|China
|Valves
|Diversified
|775.
|Maggie Hardy
|$4.1 B
|58
|United States
|Building materials
|Service
|775.
|Brad Jacobs
|$4.1 B
|67
|United States
|Logistics
|Logistics
|775.
|Hamilton James & family
|$4.1 B
|72
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|775.
|Jian Yao
|$4.1 B
|N/A
|China
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|775.
|Jiang Bin
|$4.1 B
|57
|China
|Acoustic components
|Technology
|775.
|Baba Kalyani
|$4.1 B
|75
|India
|Engineering
|Automotive
|775.
|Richard Schulze
|$4.1 B
|83
|United States
|Best Buy
|Fashion & Retail
|775.
|Erik Selin
|$4.1 B
|56
|Sweden
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|775.
|Djoko Susanto
|$4.1 B
|74
|Indonesia
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|775.
|Takao Yasuda
|$4.1 B
|74
|Japan
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|785.
|Rinat Akhmetov
|$4 B
|57
|Ukraine
|Steel, coal
|Metals & Mining
|785.
|Isak Andic & family
|$4 B
|70
|Spain
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|785.
|Cai Kui
|$4 B
|61
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|785.
|James Chambers
|$4 B
|66
|United States
|Media, automotive
|Media & Entertainment
|785.
|Nicolas D'Ieteren
|$4 B
|48
|Belgium
|Auto parts, distribution
|Automotive
|785.
|Sergei Gordeev
|$4 B
|51
|Russia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|785.
|Antti Herlin
|$4 B
|67
|Finland
|Elevators, escalators
|Manufacturing
|785.
|Marian Ilitch
|$4 B
|91
|United States
|Little Caesars Pizza
|Food & Beverage
|785.
|Vivek Jain
|$4 B
|68
|India
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|785.
|Jian Jun
|$4 B
|60
|China
|Biomedical products
|Healthcare
|785.
|Lee Boo-jin
|$4 B
|53
|South Korea
|Samsung
|Technology
|785.
|Lim Hariyanto Wijaya Sarwono
|$4 B
|95
|Indonesia
|Palm oil, nickel mining
|Metals & Mining
|785.
|Tom Morris
|$4 B
|69
|United Kingdom
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|785.
|Roger Penske
|$4 B
|87
|United States
|Cars
|Automotive
|785.
|Katharine Rayner
|$4 B
|79
|United States
|Media, automotive
|Media & Entertainment
|785.
|Arkady Rotenberg
|$4 B
|72
|Russia
|Construction, pipes, banking
|Construction & Engineering
|785.
|Klaus-Peter Schulenberg
|$4 B
|72
|Germany
|Ticketing service
|Service
|785.
|Donald Sterling
|$4 B
|89
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|785.
|Margaretta Taylor
|$4 B
|81
|United States
|Media, automotive
|Media & Entertainment
|785.
|Tsai Hong-tu
|$4 B
|71
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|785.
|Wang Junlin & family
|$4 B
|61
|China
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|785.
|Yao Liangsong
|$4 B
|59
|China
|Furniture
|Manufacturing
|785.
|Zhou Jianping
|$4 B
|63
|China
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|809.
|Abdulla bin Ahmad Al Ghurair & family
|$3.9 B
|N/A
|United Arab Emirates
|Diversified
|Diversified
|809.
|Paolo Ardoino
|$3.9 B
|N/A
|Italy
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|809.
|Danielle Bellon & family
|$3.9 B
|84
|France
|Food services
|Service
|809.
|Andrei Bokarev
|$3.9 B
|57
|Russia
|Metals, mining
|Manufacturing
|809.
|Jacques D'Amours
|$3.9 B
|67
|Canada
|Convenience stores
|Fashion & Retail
|809.
|Robert Duggan
|$3.9 B
|79
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|809.
|Yakir Gabay
|$3.9 B
|57
|Cyprus
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|809.
|Joseph Grendys
|$3.9 B
|62
|United States
|Poultry processing
|Food & Beverage
|809.
|Alan Howard
|$3.9 B
|60
|United Kingdom
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|809.
|Jiang Weiping & family
|$3.9 B
|69
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|809.
|Steve Lavin & family
|$3.9 B
|68
|United States
|Meat processing
|Food & Beverage
|809.
|Eric Lefkofsky
|$3.9 B
|54
|United States
|Groupon, investments
|Technology
|809.
|Li Chunan
|$3.9 B
|55
|China
|Solar wafers and modules
|Manufacturing
|809.
|Gail Miller
|$3.9 B
|80
|United States
|Car dealerships
|Automotive
|809.
|Gregorio Perez Companc & family
|$3.9 B
|88
|Argentina
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|809.
|David Rubenstein
|$3.9 B
|74
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|809.
|Thomas Siebel
|$3.9 B
|71
|United States
|Business software
|Technology
|809.
|Peter Spuhler
|$3.9 B
|64
|Switzerland
|Train cars
|Manufacturing
|809.
|Venu Srinivasan
|$3.9 B
|71
|India
|Two-wheelers
|Automotive
|809.
|Lawrence Stroll
|$3.9 B
|64
|Canada
|Fashion investments
|Fashion & Retail
|809.
|Pat Stryker
|$3.9 B
|67
|United States
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|809.
|Tsai Cheng-ta
|$3.9 B
|74
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|809.
|Jean-Louis van der Velde
|$3.9 B
|N/A
|Netherlands
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|809.
|Yi Zheng
|$3.9 B
|53
|China
|Software
|Technology
|809.
|Charles Zegar
|$3.9 B
|76
|United States
|Bloomberg LP
|Finance & Investments
|809.
|Zhang Xuexin & family
|$3.9 B
|76
|China
|Aluminum
|Metals & Mining
|835.
|Igor Altushkin
|$3.8 B
|53
|Russia
|Metals
|Metals & Mining
|835.
|Madhur Bajaj
|$3.8 B
|71
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|835.
|Niraj Bajaj
|$3.8 B
|69
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|835.
|Shekhar Bajaj
|$3.8 B
|75
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|835.
|Acharya Balkrishna
|$3.8 B
|51
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|835.
|Stéphane Bancel
|$3.8 B
|51
|France
|Biotech, vaccines
|Healthcare
|835.
|Sid Bass
|$3.8 B
|81
|United States
|Oil, investments
|Energy
|835.
|Hubert Burda
|$3.8 B
|84
|Germany
|Publishing
|Media & Entertainment
|835.
|Vanich Chaiyawan
|$3.8 B
|92
|Thailand
|Insurance, beverages
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|Chen Dongsheng
|$3.8 B
|66
|China
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|James Clark
|$3.8 B
|80
|United States
|Netscape, investments
|Technology
|835.
|William Conway, Jr.
|$3.8 B
|74
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|Smita Crishna-Godrej
|$3.8 B
|73
|India
|Consumer goods
|Diversified
|835.
|Beatriz Davila de Santo Domingo
|$3.8 B
|85
|Colombia
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|835.
|Behdad Eghbali
|$3.8 B
|47
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|Fan Hongwei
|$3.8 B
|57
|China
|Petrochemicals
|Energy
|835.
|Jose E. Feliciano
|$3.8 B
|50
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|Bob Gaglardi
|$3.8 B
|83
|Canada
|Hotels
|Real Estate
|835.
|Peter Gassner
|$3.8 B
|59
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|835.
|Adi Godrej
|$3.8 B
|81
|India
|Consumer goods
|Diversified
|835.
|Jamshyd Godrej
|$3.8 B
|75
|India
|Consumer goods, real estate
|Real Estate
|835.
|Nadir Godrej
|$3.8 B
|73
|India
|Consumer goods, real estate
|Diversified
|835.
|Pansy Ho
|$3.8 B
|61
|Hong Kong
|Casinos
|Gambling & Casinos
|835.
|Miao Hangen
|$3.8 B
|59
|China
|Textiles, petrochemicals
|Diversified
|835.
|Masahiro Miki
|$3.8 B
|68
|Japan
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|835.
|Hiroshi Mikitani
|$3.8 B
|59
|Japan
|Online retail
|Fashion & Retail
|835.
|Rishad Naoroji
|$3.8 B
|72
|India
|Consumer goods, real estate
|Diversified
|835.
|Masahiro Noda
|$3.8 B
|85
|Japan
|Software
|Technology
|835.
|J. Joe Ricketts & family
|$3.8 B
|82
|United States
|TD Ameritrade
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|Naguib Sawiris
|$3.8 B
|69
|Egypt
|Telecom
|Telecom
|835.
|Stephan Schnabel
|$3.8 B
|49
|Germany
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|835.
|Wenrong Shen
|$3.8 B
|78
|China
|Steel production
|Metals & Mining
|835.
|Barry Sternlicht
|$3.8 B
|63
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|835.
|Tse Ping & family
|$3.8 B
|72
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|835.
|Xiao Yongming & family
|$3.8 B
|59
|China
|Fertilizer
|Diversified
|835.
|Xue Min
|$3.8 B
|67
|China
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|871.
|Hayes Barnard
|$3.7 B
|52
|United States
|Fintech
|Finance & Investments
|871.
|Euisun Chung
|$3.7 B
|53
|South Korea
|Hyundai
|Automotive
|871.
|Alceu Elias Feldmann & family
|$3.7 B
|74
|Brazil
|Fertilizer
|Energy
|871.
|Bruce Flatt
|$3.7 B
|58
|Canada
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|871.
|Fu Liquan & family
|$3.7 B
|56
|China
|Surveillance equipment
|Technology
|871.
|Alessandra Garavoglia
|$3.7 B
|64
|Italy
|Spirits
|Food & Beverage
|871.
|Mikhail Gutseriev
|$3.7 B
|66
|Russia
|Oil, coal, real estate
|Energy
|871.
|Christian Haub
|$3.7 B
|59
|Germany
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|871.
|Jason Jiang
|$3.7 B
|51
|Singapore
|Advertising
|Media & Entertainment
|871.
|Koon Poh Keong
|$3.7 B
|62
|Malaysia
|Aluminum
|Manufacturing
|871.
|Mary Alice Dorrance Malone
|$3.7 B
|74
|United States
|Campbell Soup
|Food & Beverage
|871.
|John Middleton
|$3.7 B
|69
|United States
|Tobacco
|Food & Beverage
|871.
|Akira Mori & family
|$3.7 B
|87
|Japan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|871.
|Eren Ozmen
|$3.7 B
|65
|United States
|Aerospace
|Manufacturing
|871.
|Jay Paul
|$3.7 B
|76
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|871.
|H. Ross Perot, Jr.
|$3.7 B
|65
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|871.
|Prasert Prasarttong-Osoth
|$3.7 B
|91
|Thailand
|Hospitals, airline
|Healthcare
|871.
|Anthony Pritzker
|$3.7 B
|63
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Service
|871.
|Penny Pritzker
|$3.7 B
|64
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|871.
|Renzo Rosso & family
|$3.7 B
|68
|Italy
|Fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|871.
|Ugur Sahin
|$3.7 B
|58
|Germany
|Biotechnology
|Healthcare
|871.
|Christiane Schoeller
|$3.7 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Publishing
|Media & Entertainment
|871.
|Tsai Ming-kai
|$3.7 B
|73
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|871.
|Vincent Viola
|$3.7 B
|68
|United States
|Electronic trading
|Finance & Investments
|871.
|Zhu Yan & family
|$3.7 B
|53
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|896.
|Maurizio Billi
|$3.6 B
|66
|Brazil
|Generic drugs
|Healthcare
|896.
|Cho Tak Wong
|$3.6 B
|77
|Hong Kong
|Auto parts
|Manufacturing
|896.
|Sandeep Engineer
|$3.6 B
|62
|India
|Plastic pipes
|Manufacturing
|896.
|John Gandel
|$3.6 B
|89
|Australia
|Shopping malls
|Real Estate
|896.
|Travis Kalanick
|$3.6 B
|47
|United States
|Uber
|Technology
|896.
|Vladimir Kim
|$3.6 B
|63
|Kazakhstan
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|896.
|Steven Klinsky
|$3.6 B
|67
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|896.
|Josh Kushner
|$3.6 B
|38
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|896.
|Samuel Tak Lee
|$3.6 B
|84
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|896.
|Lee Seo-hyun
|$3.6 B
|50
|South Korea
|Samsung
|Technology
|896.
|Edwin Leong
|$3.6 B
|72
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|896.
|Forrest Li
|$3.6 B
|46
|Singapore
|Gaming
|Media & Entertainment
|896.
|Satyanarayan Nuwal
|$3.6 B
|71
|India
|Industrial explosives
|Manufacturing
|896.
|Daniel Och
|$3.6 B
|63
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|896.
|Fatih Ozmen
|$3.6 B
|66
|United States
|Aerospace
|Manufacturing
|896.
|Bob Parsons
|$3.6 B
|73
|United States
|Web hosting
|Technology
|896.
|Matthias Reinhart
|$3.6 B
|64
|Switzerland
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|896.
|Ira Rennert
|$3.6 B
|89
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|896.
|Rodger Riney & family
|$3.6 B
|78
|United States
|Discount brokerage
|Finance & Investments
|896.
|Jayshree Ullal
|$3.6 B
|63
|United States
|Computer networking
|Technology
|896.
|Wim van der Leegte & family
|$3.6 B
|76
|Netherlands
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|896.
|Anna Katharina Viessmann
|$3.6 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Heating and cooling equipment
|Manufacturing
|896.
|Jon Yarbrough
|$3.6 B
|66
|United States
|Video games
|Gambling & Casinos
|896.
|Zhang Hejun
|$3.6 B
|72
|China
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|920.
|Jose Joao Abdalla Filho
|$3.5 B
|78
|Brazil
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|920.
|Ramon Ang
|$3.5 B
|70
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Food & Beverage
|920.
|Andrej Babis
|$3.5 B
|69
|Czech Republic
|Agriculture
|Food & Beverage
|920.
|Markus Blocher
|$3.5 B
|53
|Switzerland
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|920.
|Norman Braman
|$3.5 B
|91
|United States
|Art, car dealerships
|Automotive
|920.
|Cao Longxiang & family
|$3.5 B
|66
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|920.
|Jack Cowin
|$3.5 B
|81
|Australia
|Fast food
|Food & Beverage
|920.
|Antonio Del Valle Ruiz & family
|$3.5 B
|85
|Mexico
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|920.
|Gurbachan Singh Dhingra
|$3.5 B
|73
|India
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|920.
|Kuldip Singh Dhingra
|$3.5 B
|76
|India
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|920.
|David Filo
|$3.5 B
|57
|United States
|Yahoo
|Technology
|920.
|Senapathy Gopalakrishnan
|$3.5 B
|68
|India
|Software services
|Technology
|920.
|Susan Carol Holland
|$3.5 B
|67
|Italy
|Hearing aids
|Manufacturing
|920.
|Amos Hostetter, Jr.
|$3.5 B
|87
|United States
|Cable television
|Media & Entertainment
|920.
|Saban Cemil Kazanci
|$3.5 B
|63
|Turkey
|Energy
|Energy
|920.
|Kwon Hyuk-bin
|$3.5 B
|50
|South Korea
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|920.
|Richard LeFrak & family
|$3.5 B
|78
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|920.
|Lin Chen-hai
|$3.5 B
|77
|Taiwan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|920.
|Madhukar Parekh
|$3.5 B
|77
|India
|Adhesives
|Manufacturing
|920.
|John Paulson
|$3.5 B
|68
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|920.
|J.B. Pritzker
|$3.5 B
|59
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|920.
|Leonard Schleifer
|$3.5 B
|71
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|920.
|Mikhail Shelkov
|$3.5 B
|55
|Russia
|Titanium
|Metals & Mining
|920.
|Neil Shen
|$3.5 B
|56
|Hong Kong
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|920.
|Carl Thoma
|$3.5 B
|75
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|920.
|Shamsheer Vayalil
|$3.5 B
|47
|India
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|920.
|Paul-Heinz Wesjohann & family
|$3.5 B
|80
|Germany
|Chicken processing
|Food & Beverage
|920.
|Hans Peter Wild
|$3.5 B
|82
|Switzerland
|Flavorings
|Food & Beverage
|920.
|Zeng Fangqin
|$3.5 B
|58
|Hong Kong
|Smartphone components
|Technology
|949.
|Mohed Altrad
|$3.4 B
|76
|France
|Scaffolding, cement mixers
|Construction & Engineering
|949.
|Giuliana Benetton
|$3.4 B
|86
|Italy
|Fashion retail, investments
|Fashion & Retail
|949.
|Luciano Benetton
|$3.4 B
|88
|Italy
|Fashion retail, investments
|Fashion & Retail
|949.
|Arun Bharat Ram
|$3.4 B
|83
|India
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|949.
|Neal Blue & family
|$3.4 B
|88
|United States
|Defense
|Manufacturing
|949.
|John Caudwell
|$3.4 B
|71
|United Kingdom
|Mobile phones
|Telecom
|949.
|Morris Chang
|$3.4 B
|92
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|949.
|Ryan Cohen
|$3.4 B
|38
|Canada
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|949.
|Marcel Erni
|$3.4 B
|59
|Switzerland
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|949.
|Fang Wei
|$3.4 B
|50
|China
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|949.
|Michael Federmann & family
|$3.4 B
|80
|Israel
|Defense, hotels
|Technology
|949.
|Walter Frey
|$3.4 B
|80
|Switzerland
|Car dealerships
|Automotive
|949.
|Alfred Gantner
|$3.4 B
|56
|Switzerland
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|949.
|Sanjiv Goenka
|$3.4 B
|63
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|949.
|Laurence Graff & family
|$3.4 B
|85
|United Kingdom
|Diamond jewelry
|Fashion & Retail
|949.
|Fernand Huts
|$3.4 B
|73
|Belgium
|Logistics, transportation
|Logistics
|949.
|Kwek Leng Beng
|$3.4 B
|83
|Singapore
|Diversified
|Diversified
|949.
|Michael Latifi
|$3.4 B
|61
|Canada
|Food
|Food & Beverage
|949.
|Frank Laukien
|$3.4 B
|64
|United States
|Scientific equipment
|Manufacturing
|949.
|Arnon Milchan
|$3.4 B
|79
|Israel
|Movie making
|Media & Entertainment
|949.
|David Murdock
|$3.4 B
|100
|United States
|Dole, real estate
|Food & Beverage
|949.
|Jonathan Nelson
|$3.4 B
|67
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|949.
|Yuji Otsuka
|$3.4 B
|70
|Japan
|Copy machines, software
|Technology
|949.
|Karsanbhai Patel
|$3.4 B
|80
|India
|Consumer goods
|Diversified
|949.
|Horst Paulmann & family
|$3.4 B
|89
|Chile
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|949.
|Giorgio Perfetti
|$3.4 B
|57
|Italy
|Candy
|Food & Beverage
|949.
|Matthew Prince
|$3.4 B
|49
|United States
|Cybersecurity
|Technology
|949.
|Stewart Rahr
|$3.4 B
|78
|United States
|Drug distribution
|Healthcare
|949.
|Rodney Sacks & family
|$3.4 B
|74
|United States
|Energy drinks
|Food & Beverage
|949.
|Karin Sartorius-Herbst
|$3.4 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Biopharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|949.
|Karl Scheufele, III. & family
|$3.4 B
|85
|Switzerland
|Jewelry
|Fashion & Retail
|949.
|Hilton Schlosberg & family
|$3.4 B
|71
|United Kingdom
|Energy drinks
|Food & Beverage
|949.
|Martua Sitorus
|$3.4 B
|64
|Indonesia
|Palm oil
|Manufacturing
|949.
|Tung Chee Chen
|$3.4 B
|81
|Hong Kong
|Shipping
|Logistics
|949.
|Alexandre Van Damme
|$3.4 B
|61
|Belgium
|ABInBev
|Food & Beverage
|949.
|Radha Vembu
|$3.4 B
|51
|India
|Business software
|Technology
|949.
|Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|$3.4 B
|75
|Mexico
|Steel
|Metals & Mining
|949.
|Urs Wietlisbach
|$3.4 B
|62
|Switzerland
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|949.
|Steve Wynn
|$3.4 B
|82
|United States
|Casinos, hotels
|Gambling & Casinos
|949.
|Yang Shaopeng
|$3.4 B
|66
|China
|Shipping
|Logistics
|949.
|Barry Zekelman
|$3.4 B
|57
|Canada
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|949.
|Zhou Bajin
|$3.4 B
|88
|China
|Auto parts
|Manufacturing
|991.
|Anu Aga
|$3.3 B
|81
|India
|Engineering
|Construction & Engineering
|991.
|Abdulla Al Futtaim & family
|$3.3 B
|84
|United Arab Emirates
|Auto dealers, investments
|Automotive
|991.
|John Arnold
|$3.3 B
|50
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Joesley Batista
|$3.3 B
|52
|Brazil
|Beef processing
|Food & Beverage
|991.
|Wesley Batista
|$3.3 B
|51
|Brazil
|Beef packing
|Food & Beverage
|991.
|Seth Boro
|$3.3 B
|48
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Otto Philipp Braun
|$3.3 B
|46
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|991.
|J. Hyatt Brown
|$3.3 B
|86
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Nikolai Buinov
|$3.3 B
|56
|Russia
|Oil, gas
|Energy
|991.
|Fernando Chico Pardo
|$3.3 B
|72
|Mexico
|Airport management
|Service
|991.
|Scott Crabill
|$3.3 B
|54
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Catheline Perier D'Ieteren
|$3.3 B
|79
|Belgium
|Auto parts, distribution
|Automotive
|991.
|Edward DeBartolo, Jr.
|$3.3 B
|77
|United States
|Shopping centers
|Real Estate
|991.
|Maria Del Pino
|$3.3 B
|68
|Spain
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|991.
|Walter P.J. Droege
|$3.3 B
|71
|Germany
|Investing
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|N. Murray Edwards
|$3.3 B
|64
|Canada
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|991.
|Gerald Frere
|$3.3 B
|72
|Belgium
|Steel, investments
|Manufacturing
|991.
|Sergei Galitsky
|$3.3 B
|56
|Russia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|991.
|Serge Godin
|$3.3 B
|74
|Canada
|Information technology
|Technology
|991.
|Harsh Goenka
|$3.3 B
|66
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|991.
|Lutz Mario Helmig & family
|$3.3 B
|77
|Germany
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|991.
|Stewart Horejsi & family
|$3.3 B
|86
|United States
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Robert Johnson
|$3.3 B
|76
|United States
|Johnson & Johnson, New York Jets
|Sports
|991.
|Jane Lauder
|$3.3 B
|51
|United States
|Estée Lauder
|Fashion & Retail
|991.
|Kevin David Lehmann
|$3.3 B
|21
|Germany
|Drugstores
|Fashion & Retail
|991.
|Daniel Loeb
|$3.3 B
|62
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Mohamed Mansour
|$3.3 B
|76
|Egypt
|Diversified
|Diversified
|991.
|Aristotelis Mistakidis
|$3.3 B
|62
|Greece
|Mining, commodities
|Metals & Mining
|991.
|Ravi Pillai
|$3.3 B
|70
|India
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|991.
|Michael Polsky
|$3.3 B
|75
|United States
|Electric power
|Energy
|991.
|Dmitry Pumpyansky
|$3.3 B
|60
|Russia
|Steel pipes
|Metals & Mining
|991.
|Isabella Seràgnoli
|$3.3 B
|78
|Italy
|Packaging
|Manufacturing
|991.
|Holden Spaht
|$3.3 B
|49
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Rita Tong Liu
|$3.3 B
|75
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|991.
|August Troendle
|$3.3 B
|68
|United States
|Pharmaceutical services
|Healthcare
|991.
|Timur Turlov
|$3.3 B
|36
|Kazakhstan
|Stock brokerage
|Finance & Investments
|991.
|Frank VanderSloot
|$3.3 B
|75
|United States
|Nutrition, wellness products
|Fashion & Retail
|991.
|Sunny Varkey
|$3.3 B
|66
|India
|Education
|Service
|991.
|Walter Wang
|$3.3 B
|59
|United States
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|991.
|Wu Xiangdong
|$3.3 B
|55
|China
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|991.
|Zhao Yan
|$3.3 B
|57
|China
|Biotech
|Diversified
|1033.
|Bill Austin
|$3.2 B
|82
|United States
|Hearing aids
|Manufacturing
|1033.
|Karen Virginia Beckmann Legoretta
|$3.2 B
|54
|Mexico
|Tequila
|Food & Beverage
|1033.
|Nicolas Berggruen
|$3.2 B
|62
|United States
|Real estate, investments
|Real Estate
|1033.
|George Bishop
|$3.2 B
|86
|United States
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|1033.
|Haoyu Cai
|$3.2 B
|N/A
|China
|Mobile games
|Technology
|1033.
|Todd Christopher
|$3.2 B
|61
|United States
|Hair care products
|Fashion & Retail
|1033.
|Stephen Deckoff
|$3.2 B
|58
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|Otto Happel
|$3.2 B
|76
|Germany
|Engineering
|Construction & Engineering
|1033.
|Hortensia Herrero
|$3.2 B
|73
|Spain
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1033.
|J. Tomilson Hill
|$3.2 B
|75
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|Michael Jordan
|$3.2 B
|61
|United States
|Charlotte Hornets, endorsements
|Sports
|1033.
|T.S. Kalyanaraman
|$3.2 B
|76
|India
|Jewelry
|Fashion & Retail
|1033.
|Bom Kim
|$3.2 B
|45
|United States
|Online retailing
|Technology
|1033.
|Alicia Koplowitz
|$3.2 B
|70
|Spain
|Construction, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|Yuri Kovalchuk & family
|$3.2 B
|72
|Russia
|Banking, insurance, media
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|George Kurtz
|$3.2 B
|53
|United States
|Security software
|Technology
|1033.
|Chris Larsen
|$3.2 B
|63
|United States
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|Pablo Legorreta
|$3.2 B
|60
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|Daniel Mate
|$3.2 B
|60
|Spain
|Mining, commodities
|Metals & Mining
|1033.
|Drayton McLane, Jr.
|$3.2 B
|87
|United States
|Walmart, logistics
|Fashion & Retail
|1033.
|Arvind Poddar
|$3.2 B
|66
|India
|Tires
|Automotive
|1033.
|Theodore Rachmat
|$3.2 B
|80
|Indonesia
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1033.
|Robert Sands
|$3.2 B
|65
|United States
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|1033.
|Warren Stephens
|$3.2 B
|67
|United States
|Investment banking
|Finance & Investments
|1033.
|Sergei Studennikov & family
|$3.2 B
|57
|Russia
|Liquor stores, supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1033.
|Leena Tewari
|$3.2 B
|66
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1033.
|Todd Wanek
|$3.2 B
|60
|United States
|Furniture
|Manufacturing
|1033.
|William Wrigley, Jr.
|$3.2 B
|60
|United States
|Chewing gum
|Food & Beverage
|1033.
|Yang Huiyan & family
|$3.2 B
|42
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Brian Acton
|$3.1 B
|52
|United States
|WhatsApp
|Technology
|1062.
|Bill Alfond
|$3.1 B
|75
|United States
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|1062.
|Susan Alfond
|$3.1 B
|78
|United States
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|1062.
|Ted Alfond
|$3.1 B
|79
|United States
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|1062.
|George Argyros & family
|$3.1 B
|87
|United States
|Real estate, investments
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Aneel Bhusri
|$3.1 B
|58
|United States
|Business software
|Technology
|1062.
|David Blitzer
|$3.1 B
|54
|United States
|Sports
|Sports
|1062.
|Solina Chau
|$3.1 B
|62
|Hong Kong
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1062.
|Andrew Cherng
|$3.1 B
|76
|United States
|Fast food
|Food & Beverage
|1062.
|Peggy Cherng
|$3.1 B
|76
|United States
|Fast food
|Food & Beverage
|1062.
|Bennett Dorrance
|$3.1 B
|78
|United States
|Campbell Soup
|Food & Beverage
|1062.
|Martin Ebner
|$3.1 B
|78
|Switzerland
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1062.
|Fred Ehrsam
|$3.1 B
|35
|United States
|cryptocurrency exchange
|Finance & Investments
|1062.
|Frank Fertitta, III.
|$3.1 B
|62
|United States
|Casinos, mixed martial arts
|Sports
|1062.
|Segolene Gallienne
|$3.1 B
|46
|Belgium
|Steel, Investments
|Manufacturing
|1062.
|Hu Baifan
|$3.1 B
|61
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1062.
|Somurai Jaruphnit
|$3.1 B
|70
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1062.
|Willis Johnson
|$3.1 B
|76
|United States
|Damaged cars
|Automotive
|1062.
|Nikhil Kamath
|$3.1 B
|37
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1062.
|Ipek Kirac
|$3.1 B
|39
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1062.
|Lee Yeow Chor
|$3.1 B
|57
|Malaysia
|Palm oil, property
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Theodore Leonsis
|$3.1 B
|68
|United States
|Sports teams
|Sports
|1062.
|Catherine Lozick
|$3.1 B
|78
|United States
|Valve manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1062.
|Kalanithi Maran
|$3.1 B
|58
|India
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1062.
|Ronald McAulay
|$3.1 B
|88
|Hong Kong
|Energy
|Energy
|1062.
|Nandan Nilekani
|$3.1 B
|68
|India
|Software services
|Technology
|1062.
|Tomas Olivo Lopez
|$3.1 B
|50
|Spain
|Shopping centers
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Katharina Otto-Bernstein
|$3.1 B
|60
|Germany
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Geoffrey Palmer
|$3.1 B
|73
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Richard Peery
|$3.1 B
|85
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Matthew Roszak
|$3.1 B
|51
|United States
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1062.
|Wayne Rothbaum
|$3.1 B
|56
|United States
|Biotech investing
|Healthcare
|1062.
|Ruan Hongliang
|$3.1 B
|63
|China
|Glass
|Manufacturing
|1062.
|Howard Schultz
|$3.1 B
|70
|United States
|Starbucks
|Food & Beverage
|1062.
|Salil Singhal
|$3.1 B
|76
|India
|Agrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|1062.
|Jerry Speyer & family
|$3.1 B
|83
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1062.
|Evan Spiegel
|$3.1 B
|33
|United States
|Snapchat
|Technology
|1062.
|Sukanto Tanoto
|$3.1 B
|74
|Indonesia
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1062.
|Byron Trott
|$3.1 B
|65
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1062.
|Meg Whitman
|$3.1 B
|67
|United States
|EBay
|Technology
|1062.
|Wu Guanjiang & family
|$3.1 B
|55
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1062.
|Zhang Tao
|$3.1 B
|51
|China
|E-commerce
|Fashion & Retail
|1104.
|Semahat Sevim Arsel
|$3 B
|95
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1104.
|Eva Maria Bucher-Haefner
|$3 B
|67
|Switzerland
|Software, investments
|Technology
|1104.
|Ron Burkle
|$3 B
|71
|United States
|Supermarkets, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1104.
|Jean-Pierre Cayard
|$3 B
|81
|France
|Spirits
|Food & Beverage
|1104.
|Charles Cohen
|$3 B
|72
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1104.
|Ray Davis
|$3 B
|82
|United States
|Pipelines
|Energy
|1104.
|John Paul DeJoria
|$3 B
|79
|United States
|Hair products, tequila
|Fashion & Retail
|1104.
|Gustavo Denegri & family
|$3 B
|87
|Italy
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|1104.
|James Duff
|$3 B
|63
|United States
|Tires, diversified
|Diversified
|1104.
|Thomas Duff
|$3 B
|67
|United States
|Tires, diversified
|Diversified
|1104.
|Eduardo Eurnekian
|$3 B
|91
|Argentina
|Airports, investments
|Diversified
|1104.
|Lorenzo Fertitta
|$3 B
|55
|United States
|Casinos, mixed martial arts
|Sports
|1104.
|John Fisher
|$3 B
|62
|United States
|Gap
|Fashion & Retail
|1104.
|Lindsay Fox
|$3 B
|86
|Australia
|Logistics, real estate
|Logistics
|1104.
|Reinold Geiger
|$3 B
|76
|Austria
|Beauty products
|Fashion & Retail
|1104.
|Rajeev Juneja
|$3 B
|58
|India
|Phamaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1104.
|Ramesh Juneja
|$3 B
|68
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1104.
|Scott Kapnick
|$3 B
|65
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1104.
|Li Gaiteng
|$3 B
|51
|China
|Hair dryers
|Manufacturing
|1104.
|Vladimir Litvinenko & family
|$3 B
|68
|Russia
|Chemical industry
|Manufacturing
|1104.
|Harsh Mariwala
|$3 B
|72
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|1104.
|Erwin Franz Mueller
|$3 B
|91
|Germany
|Drugstores
|Fashion & Retail
|1104.
|Maja Oeri
|$3 B
|69
|Switzerland
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1104.
|Olivier Pomel
|$3 B
|47
|France
|Cloud computing
|Technology
|1104.
|Sergei Popov
|$3 B
|52
|Russia
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1104.
|Leonid Radvinsky
|$3 B
|41
|United States
|E-commerce
|Technology
|1104.
|Phillip T. (Terry) Ragon
|$3 B
|74
|United States
|Health IT
|Technology
|1104.
|Prathap Reddy
|$3 B
|92
|India
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|1104.
|Theo Roussis & Family
|$3 B
|70
|Belgium
|Plastic
|Manufacturing
|1104.
|Haim Saban
|$3 B
|79
|United States
|TV network, investments
|Media & Entertainment
|1104.
|Roger Samuelsson
|$3 B
|60
|Sweden
|Drug delivery devices
|Healthcare
|1104.
|Frank Slootman
|$3 B
|65
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1104.
|Friede Springer
|$3 B
|81
|Germany
|Publishing
|Media & Entertainment
|1104.
|Jeffrey Talpins
|$3 B
|49
|United States
|Hedge fund
|Finance & Investments
|1104.
|Julia Thiele-Schuerhoff
|$3 B
|52
|Germany
|Brakes, investments
|Manufacturing
|1104.
|Thomas Tull
|$3 B
|53
|United States
|Movies, investments
|Media & Entertainment
|1104.
|Wang Weixiu & family
|$3 B
|73
|China
|machinery
|Manufacturing
|1104.
|Wu Guangming
|$3 B
|62
|China
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|1104.
|Zhang Lei
|$3 B
|51
|China
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Albert Avdolyan
|$2.9 B
|53
|Russia
|Oil, mining
|Energy
|1143.
|Richard Chandler
|$2.9 B
|65
|New Zealand
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Chen Hua & family
|$2.9 B
|58
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1143.
|Chen Tianshi
|$2.9 B
|39
|China
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|1143.
|Choo Chong Ngen
|$2.9 B
|70
|Singapore
|Hotels
|Real Estate
|1143.
|Robert Clark
|$2.9 B
|65
|United States
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1143.
|Sergey Dmitriev
|$2.9 B
|58
|Cyprus
|Software
|Technology
|1143.
|Du Jiangtao & family
|$2.9 B
|54
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|Glenn Dubin
|$2.9 B
|66
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Marc Fielmann
|$2.9 B
|34
|Germany
|Optometry
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|Robert Friedland
|$2.9 B
|73
|United States
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1143.
|Gao Jifan & family
|$2.9 B
|59
|China
|Solar equipment
|Energy
|1143.
|Guo Guangchang
|$2.9 B
|57
|China
|Conglomerate
|Diversified
|1143.
|Yusuf Hamied
|$2.9 B
|87
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1143.
|Zarakh Iliev
|$2.9 B
|57
|Russia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1143.
|Samvel Karapetyan
|$2.9 B
|58
|Russia
|Real estate
|Construction & Engineering
|1143.
|Alexander Karp
|$2.9 B
|56
|United States
|Software firm
|Technology
|1143.
|Kuok Khoon Hong
|$2.9 B
|74
|Singapore
|Palm oil
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|Kwak Dong Shin
|$2.9 B
|49
|South Korea
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|1143.
|Alexis Lê-Quôc
|$2.9 B
|49
|United States
|Cloud computing
|Technology
|1143.
|Patrick Lee
|$2.9 B
|82
|Hong Kong
|Paper
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|Li Hua
|$2.9 B
|46
|China
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Anand Mahindra
|$2.9 B
|68
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1143.
|Jed McCaleb
|$2.9 B
|49
|United States
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|C. Dean Metropoulos
|$2.9 B
|77
|United States
|Investments
|Food & Beverage
|1143.
|Lachhman Das Mittal
|$2.9 B
|93
|India
|Tractors
|Automotive
|1143.
|Shigenobu Nagamori
|$2.9 B
|79
|Japan
|Motors
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|Falguni Nayar
|$2.9 B
|61
|India
|Retailing
|Fashion & Retail
|1143.
|God Nisanov
|$2.9 B
|51
|Russia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1143.
|James Packer
|$2.9 B
|56
|Australia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Augusto Perfetti
|$2.9 B
|77
|Italy
|Candy
|Food & Beverage
|1143.
|Qiu Jianping & family
|$2.9 B
|62
|China
|Hand tools
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|G. M. Rao
|$2.9 B
|73
|India
|Infrastructure
|Logistics
|1143.
|P.V. Ramprasad Reddy
|$2.9 B
|66
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1143.
|Karthik Sarma
|$2.9 B
|49
|India
|Hedge fund
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Shi Yuzhu
|$2.9 B
|61
|China
|Online games, investments
|Diversified
|1143.
|Daniel Sundheim
|$2.9 B
|47
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1143.
|Glen Taylor
|$2.9 B
|82
|United States
|Printing
|Service
|1143.
|Jurgen Wirtgen
|$2.9 B
|58
|Germany
|Construction Vehicles
|Construction & Engineering
|1143.
|Stefan Wirtgen
|$2.9 B
|53
|Germany
|Construction Vehicles
|Construction & Engineering
|1143.
|Wu Yiling
|$2.9 B
|74
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1143.
|Xia Zuoquan
|$2.9 B
|62
|China
|Automobiles, batteries
|Automotive
|1143.
|William Young
|$2.9 B
|83
|United States
|Plastics
|Manufacturing
|1143.
|Zhang Jian
|$2.9 B
|55
|China
|Electric bikes, scooters
|Manufacturing
|1187.
|Felix Baker
|$2.8 B
|55
|United States
|Biotech investing
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Julian Baker
|$2.8 B
|57
|United States
|Biotech investing
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Harindarpal Banga
|$2.8 B
|73
|India
|Commodities
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Chen Fashu
|$2.8 B
|63
|China
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Cheng Xue
|$2.8 B
|54
|China
|Soy sauce
|Food & Beverage
|1187.
|Leon G. Cooperman
|$2.8 B
|80
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Eleanor Butt Crook & family
|$2.8 B
|91
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|Oleg Deripaska
|$2.8 B
|56
|Russia
|Aluminum, utilities
|Metals & Mining
|1187.
|Ibrahim Erdemoglu
|$2.8 B
|61
|Turkey
|Carpet
|Manufacturing
|1187.
|Fan Daidi
|$2.8 B
|58
|China
|Skincare
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|Alexander Frolov
|$2.8 B
|59
|Russia
|Mining, steel
|Metals & Mining
|1187.
|Gu Yuhua & family
|$2.8 B
|74
|China
|Furniture
|Manufacturing
|1187.
|Huang Li
|$2.8 B
|60
|China
|Imaging systems
|Technology
|1187.
|Ji Qi
|$2.8 B
|57
|China
|Hotels, motels
|Real Estate
|1187.
|Maritsa Lazari & family
|$2.8 B
|79
|United Kingdom
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1187.
|Liu Jincheng & family
|$2.8 B
|59
|China
|Lithium batteries
|Manufacturing
|1187.
|Lu Weiding
|$2.8 B
|53
|China
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1187.
|Rafique Malik
|$2.8 B
|73
|India
|Footwear
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|Gilles Martin
|$2.8 B
|60
|France
|Laboratory services
|Healthcare
|1187.
|P.N.C. Menon
|$2.8 B
|75
|Oman
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1187.
|Najib Mikati
|$2.8 B
|68
|Lebanon
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1187.
|Taha Mikati
|$2.8 B
|79
|Lebanon
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1187.
|Bobby Murphy
|$2.8 B
|35
|United States
|Snapchat
|Technology
|1187.
|Eugene Murtagh
|$2.8 B
|81
|Ireland
|Building materials
|Manufacturing
|1187.
|Hans Georg Naeder
|$2.8 B
|62
|Germany
|Prosthetics
|Manufacturing
|1187.
|Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao
|$2.8 B
|53
|Vietnam
|Airlines
|Diversified
|1187.
|Philip Niarchos
|$2.8 B
|70
|Greece
|Art collection
|Diversified
|1187.
|Denis O'Brien
|$2.8 B
|65
|Ireland
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1187.
|Dan Olsson
|$2.8 B
|77
|Sweden
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1187.
|Doug Ostrover
|$2.8 B
|61
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Ranjan Pai
|$2.8 B
|51
|India
|Education, healthcare
|Healthcare
|1187.
|Lirio Parisotto
|$2.8 B
|70
|Brazil
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1187.
|Sean Parker
|$2.8 B
|44
|United States
|Facebook
|Technology
|1187.
|Florentino Perez
|$2.8 B
|77
|Spain
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1187.
|Ajay Piramal
|$2.8 B
|68
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1187.
|Qiu Guanghe & family
|$2.8 B
|72
|China
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|Alexander Ramlie
|$2.8 B
|51
|Indonesia
|mining
|Metals & Mining
|1187.
|Alexey Repik
|$2.8 B
|44
|Russia
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1187.
|Alejandro Santo Domingo
|$2.8 B
|47
|United States
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|1187.
|Arnout Schuijff
|$2.8 B
|56
|Netherlands
|Payments software
|Technology
|1187.
|Alberto Siccardi & family
|$2.8 B
|79
|Switzerland
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|1187.
|Su Hua
|$2.8 B
|42
|China
|Video streaming
|Media & Entertainment
|1187.
|Sun Guangxin
|$2.8 B
|61
|China
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1187.
|Kevin Systrom
|$2.8 B
|40
|United States
|Instagram
|Technology
|1187.
|Roman Trotsenko
|$2.8 B
|53
|Russia
|Transport, engineering, real estate
|Logistics
|1187.
|Alan Wilson
|$2.8 B
|83
|Australia
|Retailing
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|Bruce Wilson
|$2.8 B
|77
|Australia
|Retailing
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|John Wilson
|$2.8 B
|86
|Australia
|Retailing
|Fashion & Retail
|1187.
|Oprah Winfrey
|$2.8 B
|70
|United States
|TV shows
|Media & Entertainment
|1187.
|Zhou Chaonan
|$2.8 B
|63
|China
|manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Anne Beaufour
|$2.7 B
|60
|France
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1238.
|Henri Beaufour
|$2.7 B
|58
|France
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1238.
|Vivek Chand Burman
|$2.7 B
|86
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|1238.
|Cen Junda
|$2.7 B
|59
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1238.
|Yadu Hari Dalmia & family
|$2.7 B
|76
|India
|Cement
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Daniel Dines
|$2.7 B
|52
|Romania
|Software
|Technology
|1238.
|Kenneth Feld & family
|$2.7 B
|75
|United States
|Live entertainment
|Media & Entertainment
|1238.
|Sophie Luise Fielmann
|$2.7 B
|29
|Germany
|Optometry
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Gerald Ford
|$2.7 B
|79
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Sebastian Glaser
|$2.7 B
|45
|Germany
|Sensor technology
|Technology
|1238.
|Mitchell Goldhar
|$2.7 B
|62
|Canada
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1238.
|Peter Hargreaves
|$2.7 B
|77
|United Kingdom
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Gudrun Heine
|$2.7 B
|69
|Germany
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|1238.
|Michael Hintze
|$2.7 B
|70
|Australia
|Investment
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Erman Ilicak
|$2.7 B
|56
|Turkey
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1238.
|Thomas James
|$2.7 B
|81
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Brad Kelley
|$2.7 B
|67
|United States
|Tobacco
|Real Estate
|1238.
|Mustafa Rahmi Koc
|$2.7 B
|93
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1238.
|Hans Langer
|$2.7 B
|72
|Germany
|3D printing
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Wolfgang Leitner
|$2.7 B
|71
|Austria
|Engineering
|Construction & Engineering
|1238.
|Leng Youbin
|$2.7 B
|55
|China
|Infant formula
|Food & Beverage
|1238.
|Li Hongxin & family
|$2.7 B
|71
|China
|Paper & related products
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|$2.7 B
|71
|India
|Biopharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1238.
|Hans Melchers
|$2.7 B
|85
|Netherlands
|Chemicals, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Nirmal Minda
|$2.7 B
|66
|India
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|1238.
|Farhad Moshiri
|$2.7 B
|68
|United Kingdom
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1238.
|Vadim Moshkovich
|$2.7 B
|56
|Russia
|Agriculture, land
|Food & Beverage
|1238.
|Patrice Motsepe
|$2.7 B
|62
|South Africa
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1238.
|Timm Oberwelland
|$2.7 B
|54
|Germany
|Candy
|Food & Beverage
|1238.
|Kentaro Ogawa
|$2.7 B
|75
|Japan
|Restaurants
|Food & Beverage
|1238.
|Maren Otto
|$2.7 B
|82
|Germany
|Retail, real estate
|Diversified
|1238.
|Alberto Prada
|$2.7 B
|70
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1238.
|Marina Prada
|$2.7 B
|78
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1238.
|John Pritzker
|$2.7 B
|70
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Phil Ruffin
|$2.7 B
|89
|United States
|Casinos, real estate
|Diversified
|1238.
|Maria-Elisabeth Schaeffler-Thumann
|$2.7 B
|82
|Germany
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|1238.
|Edward Stack
|$2.7 B
|69
|United States
|Dick's Sporting Goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1238.
|Nik Storonsky
|$2.7 B
|39
|United Kingdom
|Fintech
|
|1238.
|Sybill Storz
|$2.7 B
|86
|Germany
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|1238.
|Jeff Sutton
|$2.7 B
|64
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1238.
|Peter Unger
|$2.7 B
|79
|Germany
|Auto repair
|Automotive
|1238.
|Bulat Utemuratov
|$2.7 B
|66
|Kazakhstan
|Mining, banking, hotels
|Metals & Mining
|1238.
|Cameron Winklevoss
|$2.7 B
|42
|United States
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Tyler Winklevoss
|$2.7 B
|42
|United States
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1238.
|Zhang Xinghai & family
|$2.7 B
|61
|China
|Machinery
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Zhao Lixin
|$2.7 B
|58
|China
|Electronics
|Technology
|1238.
|Zheng Jianjiang & family
|$2.7 B
|63
|China
|Electrical equipment
|Manufacturing
|1238.
|Zhou Jian
|$2.7 B
|47
|China
|robotics
|Technology
|1286.
|Ulrike Baro
|$2.6 B
|74
|Germany
|Biopharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1286.
|David Baszucki
|$2.6 B
|61
|United States
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|1286.
|Wilhelm Beier & family
|$2.6 B
|67
|Germany
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1286.
|Koos Bekker
|$2.6 B
|71
|South Africa
|Media, investments
|Media & Entertainment
|1286.
|Sanjeev Bikhchandani
|$2.6 B
|60
|India
|Internet
|Technology
|1286.
|Martin Bouygues
|$2.6 B
|N/A
|France
|Construction, media
|Construction & Engineering
|1286.
|Olivier Bouygues
|$2.6 B
|73
|France
|Construction, media
|Construction & Engineering
|1286.
|Roy Carroll, II.
|$2.6 B
|61
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1286.
|Herb Chambers
|$2.6 B
|82
|United States
|Car dealerships
|Automotive
|1286.
|Chan Tan Ching-fen
|$2.6 B
|N/A
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1286.
|Chen Kaixuan
|$2.6 B
|65
|China
|Household chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1286.
|Sol Daurella
|$2.6 B
|58
|Spain
|Coca-Cola bottler
|Food & Beverage
|1286.
|Deng Wen
|$2.6 B
|56
|China
|Flavorings
|Food & Beverage
|1286.
|Beda Diethelm
|$2.6 B
|83
|Switzerland
|Hearing aids
|Healthcare
|1286.
|Ralph Dommermuth
|$2.6 B
|60
|Germany
|Internet service provider
|Technology
|1286.
|John Dorrance, III.
|$2.6 B
|80
|Ireland
|Campbell Soup
|Food & Beverage
|1286.
|John Elkann
|$2.6 B
|48
|Italy
|FIAT, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1286.
|Feng Hailiang
|$2.6 B
|63
|China
|Copper, education
|Metals & Mining
|1286.
|Balkrishan Goenka
|$2.6 B
|57
|India
|Textiles
|Manufacturing
|1286.
|Alexandre Grendene Bartelle
|$2.6 B
|74
|Brazil
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|1286.
|Bertil Hult
|$2.6 B
|83
|Sweden
|Education
|Service
|1286.
|Stephen Lansdown
|$2.6 B
|71
|Guernsey
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1286.
|Henry Laufer
|$2.6 B
|78
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1286.
|Lin Ming-hsiung
|$2.6 B
|74
|Taiwan
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1286.
|Vincent McMahon
|$2.6 B
|78
|United States
|Entertainment
|Sports
|1286.
|Ravi Modi
|$2.6 B
|47
|India
|Readymade garments
|Fashion & Retail
|1286.
|Benjamin Otto
|$2.6 B
|48
|Germany
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1286.
|Julio Ponce Lerou
|$2.6 B
|78
|Chile
|Fertilizer
|Metals & Mining
|1286.
|Daniel Pritzker
|$2.6 B
|64
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1286.
|George Prokopiou & family
|$2.6 B
|77
|Greece
|Shipping
|Logistics
|1286.
|G. Rajendran
|$2.6 B
|81
|India
|Jewellery
|Fashion & Retail
|1286.
|Bernard Saul, II. & family
|$2.6 B
|91
|United States
|Banking, real estate
|Finance & Investments
|1286.
|Dwight Schar
|$2.6 B
|82
|United States
|Homebuilding, NFL team
|Construction & Engineering
|1286.
|Anatoly Sedykh
|$2.6 B
|59
|Russia
|Steel pipes
|Metals & Mining
|1286.
|Bhadresh Shah
|$2.6 B
|72
|India
|Engineering
|Manufacturing
|1286.
|Kavitark Ram Shriram
|$2.6 B
|67
|United States
|Google, venture capital
|Technology
|1286.
|Hans Sy
|$2.6 B
|68
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1286.
|Tran Dinh Long
|$2.6 B
|63
|Vietnam
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|1286.
|Alan Trefler
|$2.6 B
|68
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1286.
|Tung Chee Hwa
|$2.6 B
|86
|Hong Kong
|Shipping
|Logistics
|1286.
|Xie Weitong
|$2.6 B
|67
|Taiwan
|Cobalt
|Metals & Mining
|1286.
|Jerry Yang
|$2.6 B
|55
|United States
|Yahoo
|Technology
|1286.
|Zhu Xingming
|$2.6 B
|57
|China
|Electrical equipment
|Manufacturing
|1286.
|Mortimer Zuckerman
|$2.6 B
|86
|United States
|Real estate, media
|Real Estate
|1330.
|Juan Abello
|$2.5 B
|82
|Spain
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|An Kang
|$2.5 B
|75
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1330.
|Edward Bass
|$2.5 B
|78
|United States
|Oil, investments
|Energy
|1330.
|Miriam Baumann-Blocher
|$2.5 B
|49
|Switzerland
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1330.
|Riley Bechtel & family
|$2.5 B
|72
|United States
|Engineering, construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1330.
|Andrew Bialecki
|$2.5 B
|N/A
|United States
|Marketing software
|Technology
|1330.
|Christian Birkenstock
|$2.5 B
|51
|Germany
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|1330.
|Alberto Bombassei
|$2.5 B
|83
|Italy
|Automotive brakes
|Automotive
|1330.
|Charles Bronfman
|$2.5 B
|92
|Canada
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|1330.
|Helena Dassault
|$2.5 B
|34
|France
|Inherited
|Diversified
|1330.
|Remi Dassault
|$2.5 B
|22
|France
|Inherited
|Diversified
|1330.
|K. Dinesh
|$2.5 B
|69
|India
|Software services
|Technology
|1330.
|Joseph Edelman
|$2.5 B
|68
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Ali Erdemoglu
|$2.5 B
|64
|Turkey
|Carpet
|Manufacturing
|1330.
|Bernard Fraisse & family
|$2.5 B
|67
|France
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1330.
|Christine Franken & family
|$2.5 B
|79
|Germany
|Biopharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1330.
|Paul Gauselmann & family
|$2.5 B
|89
|Germany
|Gambling
|Gambling & Casinos
|1330.
|Hans-Werner Hector
|$2.5 B
|84
|Germany
|SAP
|Technology
|1330.
|Stuart Hoegner
|$2.5 B
|N/A
|Canada
|Cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Reid Hoffman
|$2.5 B
|56
|United States
|LinkedIn
|Technology
|1330.
|Hu Kaijun
|$2.5 B
|62
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1330.
|Jay-Z
|$2.5 B
|54
|United States
|Music
|Media & Entertainment
|1330.
|Kei Hoi Pang
|$2.5 B
|58
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1330.
|Kwek Leng Kee
|$2.5 B
|69
|Singapore
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1330.
|Anthony Langley
|$2.5 B
|69
|United Kingdom
|Manufacturing
|Diversified
|1330.
|Alexander Lutsenko & family
|$2.5 B
|61
|Russia
|agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|1330.
|Stephen Mandel, Jr.
|$2.5 B
|68
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Natacha Nikolajevic
|$2.5 B
|57
|France
|Inherited
|Diversified
|1330.
|Michael Novogratz
|$2.5 B
|59
|United States
|Investments, cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Or Wai Sheun
|$2.5 B
|72
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1330.
|Issad Rebrab & family
|$2.5 B
|80
|Algeria
|Food
|Food & Beverage
|1330.
|Richard Sands
|$2.5 B
|73
|United States
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|1330.
|Alice Schwartz
|$2.5 B
|97
|United States
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|1330.
|Scott Shleifer
|$2.5 B
|46
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Song Zuowen
|$2.5 B
|77
|China
|Aluminum, diversified
|Diversified
|1330.
|Alexander Svetakov
|$2.5 B
|56
|Russia
|Real estate
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Henry Sy, Jr.
|$2.5 B
|70
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1330.
|Herbert Sy
|$2.5 B
|67
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1330.
|Lucio Tan
|$2.5 B
|89
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1330.
|Larry Tanenbaum
|$2.5 B
|78
|Canada
|Sports
|Sports
|1330.
|Lottie Tham & family
|$2.5 B
|74
|Sweden
|H&M
|Fashion & Retail
|1330.
|T.Y. Tsai
|$2.5 B
|71
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1330.
|Ted Turner
|$2.5 B
|85
|United States
|Cable television
|Media & Entertainment
|1330.
|John Tyson & family
|$2.5 B
|70
|United States
|Food processing
|Food & Beverage
|1330.
|Sekar Vembu
|$2.5 B
|52
|India
|Business software
|Technology
|1330.
|Martin Viessmann
|$2.5 B
|70
|Germany
|Heating and cooling equipment
|Manufacturing
|1330.
|Roger Wang
|$2.5 B
|75
|United States
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1330.
|Xie Liangzhi & family
|$2.5 B
|58
|China
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|1330.
|Gang Ye
|$2.5 B
|43
|Singapore
|Gaming
|Media & Entertainment
|1330.
|Michael Minhong Yu
|$2.5 B
|62
|China
|Education
|Service
|1380.
|S. Daniel Abraham
|$2.4 B
|99
|United States
|Slim-Fast
|Food & Beverage
|1380.
|Cai Dongchen
|$2.4 B
|71
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1380.
|Steve Case
|$2.4 B
|65
|United States
|AOL
|Technology
|1380.
|Chen Tei-fu
|$2.4 B
|75
|Taiwan
|Herbal products
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Enrique Coppel Luken
|$2.4 B
|76
|Mexico
|Diversified
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Jim Crane
|$2.4 B
|70
|United States
|Logistics, baseball
|Sports
|1380.
|Henry Davis
|$2.4 B
|73
|United States
|Beef processing
|Food & Beverage
|1380.
|Dong Jinggui
|$2.4 B
|54
|China
|Electric scooters
|Automotive
|1380.
|Bernard Ecclestone & family
|$2.4 B
|93
|United Kingdom
|Formula One
|Sports
|1380.
|Francois Feuillet & family
|$2.4 B
|75
|France
|Motorhomes, RVs
|Automotive
|1380.
|David Fong
|$2.4 B
|66
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1380.
|Ernest Garcia, III
|$2.4 B
|41
|United States
|used cars
|Automotive
|1380.
|Fiona Geminder
|$2.4 B
|59
|Australia
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Dennis Gillings
|$2.4 B
|79
|United Kingdom
|Clinical trials
|Healthcare
|1380.
|Sam Goi
|$2.4 B
|77
|Singapore
|Frozen foods
|Food & Beverage
|1380.
|Surjit Kumar Gupta
|$2.4 B
|82
|India
|Electrical equipment
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Ugo Gussalli Beretta & family
|$2.4 B
|86
|Italy
|Firearms
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Shmuel Harlap
|$2.4 B
|79
|Israel
|Automotive
|Automotive
|1380.
|Bent Jensen & Family
|$2.4 B
|72
|Denmark
|electric systems
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Bruce Karsh
|$2.4 B
|68
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1380.
|Shlomo Kramer
|$2.4 B
|58
|Israel
|Software, investments
|Technology
|1380.
|Jonathan Kwok
|$2.4 B
|32
|Hong Kong
|Real Estate
|Real Estate
|1380.
|Lam Kong
|$2.4 B
|59
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1380.
|Angela Leong
|$2.4 B
|63
|Hong Kong
|Casinos
|Real Estate
|1380.
|Solomon Lew
|$2.4 B
|79
|Australia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Liang Xinjun
|$2.4 B
|55
|Singapore
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1380.
|Jimmy John Liautaud
|$2.4 B
|60
|United States
|Sandwich chain
|Food & Beverage
|1380.
|Kishore Mariwala
|$2.4 B
|89
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|1380.
|Katarina Martinson
|$2.4 B
|42
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|1380.
|Dmitry Mazepin
|$2.4 B
|55
|Russia
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Kailashchandra Nuwal
|$2.4 B
|66
|India
|Industrial explosives
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Ajay Parekh
|$2.4 B
|66
|India
|Adhesives
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Narendrakumar Parekh
|$2.4 B
|85
|India
|Adhesives
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Andreas Pohl
|$2.4 B
|59
|Germany
|Mutual funds
|Finance & Investments
|1380.
|Bris Rocher
|$2.4 B
|45
|France
|cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Daniel Rocher
|$2.4 B
|70
|France
|cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Stephen Rubin
|$2.4 B
|87
|United Kingdom
|Sports apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Atul Ruia
|$2.4 B
|53
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1380.
|Ferit Faik Sahenk
|$2.4 B
|60
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1380.
|Steven Sarowitz
|$2.4 B
|58
|United States
|Payroll software
|Technology
|1380.
|Airat Shaimiev
|$2.4 B
|62
|Russia
|Refinery, chemicals
|Energy
|1380.
|Basudeo Singh
|$2.4 B
|83
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1380.
|William Stone
|$2.4 B
|68
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1380.
|Sylvia Stroeher
|$2.4 B
|68
|Germany
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|1380.
|Sun Shoukuan
|$2.4 B
|74
|China
|Metals, coal
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Harley Sy
|$2.4 B
|64
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1380.
|Ivan Tavrin
|$2.4 B
|47
|Russia
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1380.
|Wang Wenjing
|$2.4 B
|59
|China
|Business software
|Technology
|1380.
|Wang Xicheng & family
|$2.4 B
|75
|China
|Tires
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Wang Yanqing & family
|$2.4 B
|57
|China
|Electrical equipment
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|David Wertheim
|$2.4 B
|66
|Israel
|Coca-Cola Israel
|Food & Beverage
|1380.
|Yang Weidong & family
|$2.4 B
|55
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Ye Chenghai & family
|$2.4 B
|80
|Hong Kong
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1380.
|Yu Zhuyun
|$2.4 B
|50
|China
|Diversified
|Construction & Engineering
|1380.
|Zhang Bangxin
|$2.4 B
|44
|China
|Education
|Service
|1380.
|Zhu Gongshan & family
|$2.4 B
|66
|China
|Solar panel materials
|Manufacturing
|1380.
|Zou Zhinong & family
|$2.4 B
|56
|China
|communication equipment
|Manufacturing
|1438.
|Leonard Abess
|$2.3 B
|75
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Prem Kumar Arora
|$2.3 B
|85
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1438.
|Pavel Baudis
|$2.3 B
|63
|Czech Republic
|Software
|Technology
|1438.
|Yvonne Bauer
|$2.3 B
|47
|Germany
|Magazines, media
|Media & Entertainment
|1438.
|R.G. Chandramogan
|$2.3 B
|75
|India
|Dairy
|Food & Beverage
|1438.
|Chao Teng-hsiung
|$2.3 B
|79
|Taiwan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Bruce Cheng
|$2.3 B
|87
|Taiwan
|Electronics
|Technology
|1438.
|Cheng Yixiao
|$2.3 B
|40
|China
|Video streaming app
|Media & Entertainment
|1438.
|Mark Davis
|$2.3 B
|68
|United States
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Sports
|1438.
|Anand Deshpande
|$2.3 B
|61
|India
|Technology
|Technology
|1438.
|Egon Durban
|$2.3 B
|50
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Bob Ell
|$2.3 B
|79
|Australia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1438.
|John Fish
|$2.3 B
|64
|United States
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1438.
|Rolf Gerling
|$2.3 B
|69
|Germany
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Kamal Ghaffarian
|$2.3 B
|65
|United States
|Space, energy
|Energy
|1438.
|Noam Gottesman
|$2.3 B
|62
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Stein Erik Hagen
|$2.3 B
|67
|Norway
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Caroline Hagen Kjos
|$2.3 B
|40
|Norway
|Conglomerate
|Diversified
|1438.
|Luciano Hang
|$2.3 B
|61
|Brazil
|Department stores
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Patrick Hanrahan
|$2.3 B
|68
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1438.
|Kenneth Hao
|$2.3 B
|55
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Douglas Hsu
|$2.3 B
|81
|Taiwan
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1438.
|Hu Rongda & family
|$2.3 B
|65
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1438.
|William Lauder
|$2.3 B
|63
|United States
|Estee Lauder
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Lee Yeow Seng
|$2.3 B
|46
|Malaysia
|Palm oil, property
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Lim Kok Thay
|$2.3 B
|72
|Malaysia
|Casinos
|Gambling & Casinos
|1438.
|Louise Lindh
|$2.3 B
|44
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|1438.
|Daniel Lubetzky
|$2.3 B
|55
|United States
|Snack bars
|Food & Beverage
|1438.
|Palmer Luckey
|$2.3 B
|31
|United States
|Virtual reality, defense technology
|Technology
|1438.
|Constantinos Martinos & family
|$2.3 B
|71
|Greece
|Shipping
|Logistics
|1438.
|Ilson Mateus & family
|$2.3 B
|61
|Brazil
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Mi Enhua
|$2.3 B
|66
|China
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Greg Mondre
|$2.3 B
|49
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|David Nahmad
|$2.3 B
|76
|Monaco
|Art collection
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Adam Neumann
|$2.3 B
|45
|Israel
|WeWork
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Alfred Oetker
|$2.3 B
|57
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Carl Ferdinand Oetker
|$2.3 B
|51
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Julia Oetker
|$2.3 B
|45
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1438.
|Tor Peterson
|$2.3 B
|59
|United States
|Commodities
|Metals & Mining
|1438.
|Candido Pinheiro Koren de Lima & family
|$2.3 B
|77
|Brazil
|hospitals, health insurance
|Healthcare
|1438.
|Reinfried Pohl, Jr.
|$2.3 B
|64
|Germany
|Mutual funds
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Jupally Rameshwar Rao
|$2.3 B
|68
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1438.
|P.P. Reddy
|$2.3 B
|66
|India
|Infrastructure
|Construction & Engineering
|1438.
|Christopher Rokos
|$2.3 B
|53
|United Kingdom
|Hedge fund
|Finance & Investments
|1438.
|Karin Schick
|$2.3 B
|53
|Germany
|Information technology
|Technology
|1438.
|Stefan Soloviev
|$2.3 B
|48
|United States
|Real estate, grains
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Teresita Sy-Coson
|$2.3 B
|73
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1438.
|Jim Thompson
|$2.3 B
|84
|United Kingdom
|Logistics
|Logistics
|1438.
|Arvind Tiku
|$2.3 B
|54
|India
|Oil & gas, investments
|Energy
|1438.
|Donald Trump
|$2.3 B
|77
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Hamdi Ulukaya
|$2.3 B
|51
|Turkey
|Greek yogurt
|Food & Beverage
|1438.
|David Walentas
|$2.3 B
|85
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Wang Junshi & family
|$2.3 B
|75
|China
|Solar inverters
|Manufacturing
|1438.
|Xue Hua
|$2.3 B
|54
|China
|Agribusiness
|Manufacturing
|1438.
|Yeung Kin-man
|$2.3 B
|60
|Hong Kong
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|1438.
|Yoo Jung-hyun
|$2.3 B
|54
|South Korea
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|1438.
|Patrick Zalupski
|$2.3 B
|43
|United States
|homebuilding
|Real Estate
|1438.
|Anita Zucker
|$2.3 B
|72
|United States
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1496.
|Cameron Adams
|$2.2 B
|44
|Australia
|Software
|Technology
|1496.
|Mika Anttonen
|$2.2 B
|57
|Finland
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|1496.
|Lee Bass
|$2.2 B
|67
|United States
|Oil, investments
|Energy
|1496.
|Guilherme Benchimol
|$2.2 B
|47
|Brazil
|financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Brett Blundy
|$2.2 B
|64
|Australia
|Retail, agribusiness
|Fashion & Retail
|1496.
|William Boyd & family
|$2.2 B
|92
|United States
|Casinos, banking
|Gambling & Casinos
|1496.
|Timothy Boyle
|$2.2 B
|74
|United States
|Columbia Sportswear
|Fashion & Retail
|1496.
|Julio Bozano
|$2.2 B
|88
|Brazil
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Anand Burman
|$2.2 B
|71
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|1496.
|D. Leopoldo Del Pino
|$2.2 B
|61
|Spain
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1496.
|Dermot Desmond
|$2.2 B
|73
|Ireland
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Timothy Dunn & family
|$2.2 B
|68
|United States
|Energy
|Energy
|1496.
|Maria Franca Fissolo
|$2.2 B
|89
|Italy
|Nutella, chocolates
|Food & Beverage
|1496.
|Tom Ford
|$2.2 B
|62
|United States
|Fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|1496.
|Adam Foroughi
|$2.2 B
|43
|United States
|mobile games
|Media & Entertainment
|1496.
|Luiz Frias
|$2.2 B
|60
|Brazil
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1496.
|Lawrence Golub
|$2.2 B
|64
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Alec Gores
|$2.2 B
|71
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Dmitry Kamenshchik
|$2.2 B
|55
|Russia
|Airport
|Service
|1496.
|Adam Kwok
|$2.2 B
|41
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1496.
|Kristo Käärmann
|$2.2 B
|43
|Estonia
|Payments, banking
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Lam Wai-ying
|$2.2 B
|N/A
|Hong Kong
|Smartphone screens
|Manufacturing
|1496.
|Spiro Latsis & family
|$2.2 B
|77
|Greece
|Banking, shipping
|Diversified
|1496.
|Li Jianquan & family
|$2.2 B
|67
|Hong Kong
|Consumer products
|Healthcare
|1496.
|Liang Rubo
|$2.2 B
|41
|China
|TikTok
|Technology
|1496.
|Prayudh Mahagitsiri
|$2.2 B
|78
|Thailand
|Coffee, shipping
|Food & Beverage
|1496.
|Bill Malhotra
|$2.2 B
|74
|Canada
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1496.
|Howard Marks
|$2.2 B
|77
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Scott Nuttall
|$2.2 B
|51
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Jennifer Pritzker
|$2.2 B
|73
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|P.V. Krishna Reddy
|$2.2 B
|54
|India
|Infrastructure
|Construction & Engineering
|1496.
|Larry Robbins
|$2.2 B
|54
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Filiz Sahenk
|$2.2 B
|57
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1496.
|Sheryl Sandberg
|$2.2 B
|54
|United States
|Facebook
|Technology
|1496.
|Paul Saville
|$2.2 B
|68
|United States
|Homebuilder
|Real Estate
|1496.
|Radik Shaimiev
|$2.2 B
|59
|Russia
|Refinery, chemicals
|Energy
|1496.
|Shi Yonghong & family
|$2.2 B
|55
|China
|Restaurants
|Food & Beverage
|1496.
|Albert Shigaboutdinov
|$2.2 B
|71
|Russia
|Refinery, chemicals
|Diversified
|1496.
|Ryan Smith
|$2.2 B
|45
|United States
|Cloud computing
|Technology
|1496.
|Rustem Sulteev
|$2.2 B
|70
|Russia
|Refinery, chemicals
|Energy
|1496.
|Tang Yiu
|$2.2 B
|90
|Hong Kong
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1496.
|Pierre van der Mersch
|$2.2 B
|89
|Belgium
|Investing
|Finance & Investments
|1496.
|Weng Xianding
|$2.2 B
|62
|China
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|1496.
|Kie Chie Wong
|$2.2 B
|75
|Malaysia
|Investments
|Metals & Mining
|1496.
|Xu Shugen
|$2.2 B
|58
|China
|Construction, mining machinery
|Manufacturing
|1496.
|Ye Guofu
|$2.2 B
|46
|China
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1496.
|Michael Ying
|$2.2 B
|74
|Hong Kong
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1496.
|Zhang Fan
|$2.2 B
|58
|China
|Touch screens
|Technology
|1496.
|Zhang Jingzhang & family
|$2.2 B
|88
|China
|Precision machinery
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Andrey Andreev
|$2.1 B
|50
|United Kingdom
|Online dating
|Technology
|1545.
|Suhail Bahwan
|$2.1 B
|85
|Oman
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1545.
|Marina Berlusconi
|$2.1 B
|57
|Italy
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1545.
|Pier Silvio Berlusconi
|$2.1 B
|54
|Italy
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1545.
|Thor Bjorgolfsson
|$2.1 B
|57
|Iceland
|Investments
|Diversified
|1545.
|David Booth
|$2.1 B
|78
|United States
|Mutual funds
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Richard Branson
|$2.1 B
|73
|United Kingdom
|Virgin
|Diversified
|1545.
|Nicola Bulgari
|$2.1 B
|83
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Chang Kuo-Hua
|$2.1 B
|69
|Taiwan
|Shipping, airlines
|Logistics
|1545.
|Chen Jinxia
|$2.1 B
|56
|China
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Chen Shibin
|$2.1 B
|57
|China
|Quartz products
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Jack Cockwell
|$2.1 B
|83
|Canada
|Real estate, private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Kommer Damen
|$2.1 B
|80
|Netherlands
|Shipbuilding
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Jamie Dimon
|$2.1 B
|68
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|James Dinan
|$2.1 B
|64
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Domenico Dolce
|$2.1 B
|65
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Georgi Domuschiev
|$2.1 B
|51
|Bulgaria
|Animal health, investments
|Diversified
|1545.
|Kiril Domuschiev
|$2.1 B
|54
|Bulgaria
|Animal health, investments
|Diversified
|1545.
|Alfredo Egydio Arruda Villela Filho
|$2.1 B
|54
|Brazil
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Miguel Fluxa Rossello
|$2.1 B
|85
|Spain
|Hotels
|Service
|1545.
|Richard Fortin
|$2.1 B
|75
|Canada
|Convinience stores
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Stefano Gabbana
|$2.1 B
|61
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Gordon Getty
|$2.1 B
|90
|United States
|Getty Oil
|Energy
|1545.
|David Golub
|$2.1 B
|61
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|John Hancock
|$2.1 B
|48
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1545.
|Bahaa Hariri
|$2.1 B
|57
|Lebanon
|Real estate, investments
|Real Estate
|1545.
|Gerry Harvey
|$2.1 B
|84
|Australia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|B. Wayne Hughes, Jr.
|$2.1 B
|64
|United States
|Storage facilities
|Real Estate
|1545.
|Hui Wing Mau
|$2.1 B
|73
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1545.
|Valentin Kipyatkov
|$2.1 B
|47
|Cyprus
|Software
|Technology
|1545.
|Heikki Kyostila
|$2.1 B
|78
|Finland
|Dental products
|Healthcare
|1545.
|Joe Lacob
|$2.1 B
|68
|United States
|Golden State Warriors
|Sports
|1545.
|Aerin Lauder
|$2.1 B
|53
|United States
|Estee Lauder
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Lee Dong-chae
|$2.1 B
|64
|South Korea
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Yin Yee Lee
|$2.1 B
|72
|China
|Glass
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|James Leprino
|$2.1 B
|86
|United States
|Cheese
|Food & Beverage
|1545.
|Liang Yunchao
|$2.1 B
|55
|China
|Nutritional supplements
|Food & Beverage
|1545.
|Harald Link
|$2.1 B
|69
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1545.
|Igor Makarov
|$2.1 B
|61
|Cyprus
|Investments
|Energy
|1545.
|Pawel Marchewka
|$2.1 B
|N/A
|Poland
|Videogames
|Technology
|1545.
|Joao Roberto Marinho
|$2.1 B
|70
|Brazil
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1545.
|Jose Roberto Marinho
|$2.1 B
|68
|Brazil
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1545.
|Fernando Masaveu Herrero
|$2.1 B
|57
|Spain
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1545.
|Ni Yongpei & family
|$2.1 B
|72
|China
|Beverages
|Food & Beverage
|1545.
|Alberto Palatchi
|$2.1 B
|74
|Spain
|Wedding dresses
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Fabien Pinckaers
|$2.1 B
|45
|Belgium
|Software
|Technology
|1545.
|Mrudula Parekh
|$2.1 B
|76
|India
|Adhesives
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Qian Dongqi
|$2.1 B
|66
|China
|Home-cleaning robots
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Jerry Reinsdorf
|$2.1 B
|88
|United States
|Sports teams
|Sports
|1545.
|Bianca Rinehart
|$2.1 B
|47
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1545.
|Ginia Rinehart
|$2.1 B
|37
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1545.
|Fernando Roig
|$2.1 B
|76
|Spain
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1545.
|Bennett Rosenthal
|$2.1 B
|60
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|T. Denny Sanford
|$2.1 B
|88
|United States
|Banking, credit cards
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Stephan Schmidheiny
|$2.1 B
|76
|Switzerland
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Thaksin Shinawatra
|$2.1 B
|74
|Thailand
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Zakhar Smushkin
|$2.1 B
|62
|Russia
|Pulp and paper, diversified
|Diversified
|1545.
|Zygmunt Solorz
|$2.1 B
|67
|Poland
|TV broadcasting
|Media & Entertainment
|1545.
|Peter Sondakh
|$2.1 B
|74
|Indonesia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Elizabeth Sy
|$2.1 B
|71
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1545.
|Katsumi Tada
|$2.1 B
|78
|Japan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1545.
|Hermanto Tanoko
|$2.1 B
|61
|Indonesia
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Wichai Thongtang
|$2.1 B
|77
|Thailand
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Ion Tiriac
|$2.1 B
|84
|Romania
|Banking, insurance
|Finance & Investments
|1545.
|Jonathan Tisch
|$2.1 B
|70
|United States
|Loews, New York Giants
|Diversified
|1545.
|Barbara Tyson
|$2.1 B
|75
|United States
|Food processing
|Food & Beverage
|1545.
|Vardis Vardinoyannis & family
|$2.1 B
|91
|Greece
|Oil and gas
|Energy
|1545.
|Jitendra Virwani
|$2.1 B
|58
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1545.
|Hope Welker
|$2.1 B
|38
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1545.
|Elaine Wynn
|$2.1 B
|81
|United States
|Casinos, hotels
|Gambling & Casinos
|1545.
|Tony Xu
|$2.1 B
|39
|United States
|food delivery service
|Technology
|1545.
|George Yancopoulos
|$2.1 B
|64
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1545.
|Steven Meng Yang & family
|$2.1 B
|41
|China
|Electronics
|Technology
|1545.
|Clayton Zekelman
|$2.1 B
|55
|Canada
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Zhou Hongyi
|$2.1 B
|53
|China
|Security software
|Technology
|1545.
|Zhu Zhaojiang
|$2.1 B
|50
|China
|Smartphones
|Manufacturing
|1545.
|Boris Zingarevich
|$2.1 B
|64
|Russia
|Pulp and paper, diversified
|Diversified
|1623.
|A. Jayson Adair
|$2 B
|54
|United States
|Damaged cars
|Automotive
|1623.
|Amy Adams Strunk
|$2 B
|68
|United States
|Tennessee Titans
|Sports
|1623.
|Will Adderley
|$2 B
|52
|United Kingdom
|Home furnishings
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|David Adelman
|$2 B
|52
|United States
|Real estate, asset management
|Real Estate
|1623.
|Michael Ashcroft
|$2 B
|78
|United Kingdom
|Security
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Joseph Bae
|$2 B
|52
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Travis Boersma
|$2 B
|53
|United States
|Coffee
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Howard Butt, III. & family
|$2 B
|71
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Stephen Butt & family
|$2 B
|68
|United States
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Cai Huabo
|$2 B
|48
|China
|Electronics
|Technology
|1623.
|Jeffrey Cheah
|$2 B
|79
|Malaysia
|Property, healthcare
|Real Estate
|1623.
|Gary Chouest & family
|$2 B
|79
|United States
|Shipping
|Logistics
|1623.
|Marcelo Claure
|$2 B
|53
|United States
|Cell phone distribution
|Telecom
|1623.
|Larry Connor & family
|$2 B
|74
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1623.
|Parker Conrad
|$2 B
|43
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1623.
|Tim Cook
|$2 B
|63
|United States
|Apple
|Technology
|1623.
|Alexandra Daitch
|$2 B
|61
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Tim Draper
|$2 B
|65
|United States
|cryptocurrency
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Christopher Goldsbury
|$2 B
|81
|United States
|Salsa
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Esther Grether
|$2 B
|88
|Switzerland
|Art collection
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Cynthia Helena Grossman Fleishman
|$2 B
|69
|Mexico
|Arca Continental
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Huang Yi
|$2 B
|62
|Hong Kong
|Car dealerships
|Automotive
|1623.
|Conni Jonsson
|$2 B
|63
|Sweden
|Asset management
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|David Kaplan
|$2 B
|56
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Eugene Kaspersky
|$2 B
|58
|Russia
|Software
|Technology
|1623.
|Kim Jun-ki
|$2 B
|79
|South Korea
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1623.
|William Koch
|$2 B
|83
|United States
|Oil, investments
|Energy
|1623.
|Koo Kwang-mo
|$2 B
|46
|South Korea
|LG
|Diversified
|1623.
|Mustafa Kucuk
|$2 B
|60
|Turkey
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Dominika Kulczyk
|$2 B
|46
|Poland
|Diversified
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Edward Lampert
|$2 B
|61
|United States
|Sears
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Li Liufa & family
|$2 B
|66
|China
|steel, diversified
|Diversified
|1623.
|David Lichtenstein
|$2 B
|62
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1623.
|Lin Xiucheng & family
|$2 B
|68
|China
|Electronics
|Technology
|1623.
|Marc Lipschultz
|$2 B
|55
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Edir Macedo & family
|$2 B
|79
|Brazil
|broadcasting
|Media & Entertainment
|1623.
|Sarah MacMillan
|$2 B
|70
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Roberto Irineu Marinho
|$2 B
|76
|Brazil
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1623.
|Craig McCaw
|$2 B
|74
|United States
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1623.
|David Mindus
|$2 B
|52
|Sweden
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1623.
|Kabir Mulchandani
|$2 B
|51
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1623.
|Simon Nixon
|$2 B
|56
|United Kingdom
|Price comparison website
|Technology
|1623.
|Stephen Orenstein & family
|$2 B
|60
|United States
|Supply chain services
|Diversified
|1623.
|Dragos Paval
|$2 B
|57
|Romania
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Victor Pinchuk
|$2 B
|63
|Ukraine
|Steel pipes, diversified
|Metals & Mining
|1623.
|Alexander Ponomarenko
|$2 B
|59
|Russia
|Real estate, airport
|Logistics
|1623.
|Linda Pritzker
|$2 B
|70
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Service
|1623.
|M.Satyanarayana Reddy
|$2 B
|66
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1623.
|Brian Roberts
|$2 B
|64
|United States
|Comcast
|Media & Entertainment
|1623.
|Raj Sardana
|$2 B
|64
|United States
|Technology services
|Technology
|1623.
|S.D. Shibulal
|$2 B
|69
|India
|Software services
|Technology
|1623.
|Ben Silbermann
|$2 B
|41
|United States
|Social media
|Media & Entertainment
|1623.
|Abhay Soi
|$2 B
|50
|India
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|1623.
|Thomas Steyer
|$2 B
|66
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Lucy Stitzer
|$2 B
|64
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Henry Swieca
|$2 B
|66
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Andrew Tan
|$2 B
|72
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1623.
|Masateru Uno & family
|$2 B
|77
|Japan
|Drugstores
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Pieter van der Does
|$2 B
|54
|Netherlands
|Payments software
|Technology
|1623.
|Sandro Veronesi & family
|$2 B
|64
|Italy
|Fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Wang Changtian
|$2 B
|58
|China
|TV, movie production
|Media & Entertainment
|1623.
|Charlotte Colket Weber
|$2 B
|81
|United States
|Campbell Soup
|Food & Beverage
|1623.
|Tom Werner
|$2 B
|73
|United States
|Sports teams
|Sports
|1623.
|Dan Wilks
|$2 B
|67
|United States
|Natural gas
|Energy
|1623.
|Wong Luen Hei
|$2 B
|62
|China
|Building materials
|Manufacturing
|1623.
|Wong Man Li
|$2 B
|59
|Hong Kong
|Furniture
|Manufacturing
|1623.
|Thomas Wu
|$2 B
|73
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Amy Wyss
|$2 B
|53
|United States
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|1623.
|Ales Zavoral
|$2 B
|47
|Czech Republic
|E-commerce
|Fashion & Retail
|1623.
|Oren Zeev
|$2 B
|59
|Israel
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1623.
|Zhao Tao
|$2 B
|58
|Singapore
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1694.
|John Abele
|$1.9 B
|87
|United States
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Rajendra Agarwal
|$1.9 B
|65
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Leslie Alexander
|$1.9 B
|80
|United States
|Sports team
|Sports
|1694.
|Marc Andreessen
|$1.9 B
|52
|United States
|Venture capital investing
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Michael Arougheti
|$1.9 B
|51
|United States
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Sezai Bacaksiz
|$1.9 B
|74
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1694.
|Banwari Lal Bawri
|$1.9 B
|71
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Girdhari Lal Bawri
|$1.9 B
|76
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Alex Beard
|$1.9 B
|56
|United Kingdom
|Mining, commodities
|Metals & Mining
|1694.
|Zadik Bino & family
|$1.9 B
|80
|Israel
|Banking, oil
|Diversified
|1694.
|Alex Birkenstock
|$1.9 B
|55
|Germany
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|1694.
|Samuel Chen
|$1.9 B
|74
|Taiwan
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Chi Yufeng
|$1.9 B
|53
|China
|Software
|Technology
|1694.
|Chow Shing Yuk
|$1.9 B
|46
|Hong Kong
|Logistics
|Logistics
|1694.
|Chu Lam Yiu
|$1.9 B
|54
|Hong Kong
|Flavorings
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Mark Coombs
|$1.9 B
|63
|United Kingdom
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Rubén Coppel Luken
|$1.9 B
|73
|Mexico
|Diversified
|Fashion & Retail
|1694.
|Ana Lucia de Mattos Barretto Villela
|$1.9 B
|50
|Brazil
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Sefik Yilmaz Dizdar
|$1.9 B
|86
|Turkey
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1694.
|Dong Wei
|$1.9 B
|53
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Keith Dunleavy & family
|$1.9 B
|54
|United States
|Health IT
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Vladislav Filev & family
|$1.9 B
|60
|Russia
|Airlines
|Service
|1694.
|Jayme Garfinkel & family
|$1.9 B
|78
|Brazil
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Mario Germano Giuliani
|$1.9 B
|52
|Switzerland
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1694.
|John Goff
|$1.9 B
|68
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1694.
|Anthony Hall
|$1.9 B
|68
|Australia
|Technology
|Technology
|1694.
|Jay Hennick
|$1.9 B
|67
|Canada
|Real estate finance
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Ilkka Herlin
|$1.9 B
|65
|Finland
|Elevators, escalators
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Roberto Hernandez Ramirez
|$1.9 B
|82
|Mexico
|Banking, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Hou Juncheng
|$1.9 B
|59
|China
|Cosmetics
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Huang Zhenda & family
|$1.9 B
|76
|China
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1694.
|Jared Isaacman
|$1.9 B
|41
|United States
|Payment processing
|Technology
|1694.
|Hal Jackman
|$1.9 B
|91
|Canada
|Insurance, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Sergei Katsiev
|$1.9 B
|66
|Russia
|Retail, wholesale
|Fashion & Retail
|1694.
|Marc Lasry
|$1.9 B
|63
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Peter Leibinger
|$1.9 B
|57
|Germany
|Machine tools
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Regine Leibinger
|$1.9 B
|61
|Germany
|Machine tools
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller
|$1.9 B
|64
|Germany
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|James Leininger
|$1.9 B
|79
|United States
|Medical products
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Li Li
|$1.9 B
|58
|China
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Peter Lim
|$1.9 B
|70
|Singapore
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Max Lytvyn
|$1.9 B
|44
|Canada
|Software
|Technology
|1694.
|Rubens Menin Teixeira de Souza
|$1.9 B
|68
|Brazil
|home building, banking
|Diversified
|1694.
|Robert G. Miller
|$1.9 B
|78
|Canada
|Electronics components
|Technology
|1694.
|Massimo Moratti
|$1.9 B
|78
|Italy
|Oil refinery
|Energy
|1694.
|Oei Hong Leong
|$1.9 B
|76
|Singapore
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Liora Ofer
|$1.9 B
|70
|Israel
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Stefan Olsson
|$1.9 B
|75
|Sweden
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1694.
|Rubens Ometto Silveira Mello
|$1.9 B
|74
|Brazil
|Sugar, ethanol
|Energy
|1694.
|Nihat Ozdemir
|$1.9 B
|73
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1694.
|Pierre Karl Péladeau
|$1.9 B
|62
|Canada
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|1694.
|Heloise Pratt
|$1.9 B
|61
|Australia
|Manufacturing, investment
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Manoj Punjabi
|$1.9 B
|51
|Indonesia
|Movies
|Media & Entertainment
|1694.
|Qiu Wensheng
|$1.9 B
|51
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Duke Reyes
|$1.9 B
|67
|United States
|Beer distribution
|Food & Beverage
|1694.
|Shunsaku Sagami
|$1.9 B
|33
|Japan
|M&A brokerage
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Devi Shetty
|$1.9 B
|71
|India
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|1694.
|Alex Shevchenko
|$1.9 B
|44
|Canada
|Software
|Technology
|1694.
|Bambang Sutantio
|$1.9 B
|65
|Indonesia
|Dairy & consumer products
|Food & Beverage
|1694.
|Mehmet Sinan & Family Tara
|$1.9 B
|65
|Turkey
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1694.
|Terry Taylor
|$1.9 B
|73
|United States
|Car dealerships
|Automotive
|1694.
|Riaz Valani
|$1.9 B
|47
|United States
|E-cigarettes
|Finance & Investments
|1694.
|Todd Wagner
|$1.9 B
|63
|United States
|Online media
|Media & Entertainment
|1694.
|Wei Ing-Chou
|$1.9 B
|70
|Taiwan
|Food, beverages
|Food & Beverage
|1694.
|Farris Wilks
|$1.9 B
|72
|United States
|Natural gas
|Energy
|1694.
|Evan Williams
|$1.9 B
|52
|United States
|Twitter
|Technology
|1694.
|Wu Li-gann
|$1.9 B
|83
|Taiwan
|Electronic components
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Wu Shaoxun
|$1.9 B
|68
|China
|Wine
|Food & Beverage
|1694.
|Xu Jinfu & family
|$1.9 B
|60
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1694.
|Gavril Yushvaev & family
|$1.9 B
|66
|Russia
|Precious metals, real estate
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani
|$1.8 B
|64
|Qatar
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Herbert Allen, Jr. & family
|$1.8 B
|84
|United States
|Investment banking
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Chirayu Amin
|$1.8 B
|77
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1764.
|Roberto Angelini Rossi
|$1.8 B
|75
|Chile
|Forestry, mining
|Diversified
|1764.
|Giovanni Arvedi
|$1.8 B
|86
|Italy
|Steel
|Metals & Mining
|1764.
|Clifford Asness
|$1.8 B
|57
|United States
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Lesley Bamberger
|$1.8 B
|58
|Netherlands
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1764.
|Bang Si-hyuk
|$1.8 B
|51
|South Korea
|Entertainment
|Media & Entertainment
|1764.
|Sabrina Benetton
|$1.8 B
|50
|Italy
|Fashion retail, investments
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|O. Francis Biondi
|$1.8 B
|59
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Jim Breyer
|$1.8 B
|62
|United States
|Venture capital
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Binod Chaudhary
|$1.8 B
|68
|Nepal
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1764.
|Manas Chiaravanond
|$1.8 B
|68
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1764.
|Phongthep Chiaravanont
|$1.8 B
|72
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1764.
|Prathip Chiravanond
|$1.8 B
|75
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1764.
|Alberto Coppel Luken
|$1.8 B
|72
|Mexico
|Diversified
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|José Coppel Luken
|$1.8 B
|65
|Mexico
|Diversified
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|John de Mol
|$1.8 B
|69
|Netherlands
|TV programs
|Media & Entertainment
|1764.
|Mohammed Dewji
|$1.8 B
|48
|Tanzania
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1764.
|Marek Dospiva
|$1.8 B
|54
|Czech Republic
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Fritz Draexlmaier
|$1.8 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|1764.
|Vladimir Fartushnyak
|$1.8 B
|62
|Russia
|retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|William Foley, II.
|$1.8 B
|79
|United States
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|James France
|$1.8 B
|79
|United States
|Nascar, racing
|Sports
|1764.
|Phillip Frost
|$1.8 B
|87
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1764.
|Mario Gabelli
|$1.8 B
|82
|United States
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Irving Grousbeck & family
|$1.8 B
|89
|United States
|Telecommunication, sports
|Sports
|1764.
|Rajinder Gupta
|$1.8 B
|65
|India
|Textiles, paper
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Jaroslav Hascak & family
|$1.8 B
|54
|Slovakia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Christoph Henkel
|$1.8 B
|66
|Germany
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|Ilona Herlin
|$1.8 B
|59
|Finland
|Elevators, escalators
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Brian Higgins
|$1.8 B
|59
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Drew Houston
|$1.8 B
|41
|United States
|Cloud storage service
|Technology
|1764.
|Hu Yangzhong
|$1.8 B
|59
|China
|Technology
|Technology
|1764.
|Sam Hupert
|$1.8 B
|69
|Australia
|Technology
|Technology
|1764.
|Mitchell Jacobson
|$1.8 B
|73
|United States
|Industrial equipment
|Service
|1764.
|Anurang Jain
|$1.8 B
|62
|India
|Auto parts
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Kagemasa Kozuki
|$1.8 B
|83
|Japan
|Video games
|Media & Entertainment
|1764.
|Thomas Kwok
|$1.8 B
|72
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1764.
|Somsri Lamsam
|$1.8 B
|68
|Thailand
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1764.
|Marianna Latsis & family
|$1.8 B
|71
|Greece
|Banking, shipping
|Diversified
|1764.
|Martin Lau
|$1.8 B
|51
|Hong Kong
|E-commerce
|Technology
|1764.
|Louis Le Duff
|$1.8 B
|77
|France
|Bakeries
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Li Liangbin
|$1.8 B
|56
|China
|Lithium
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Liang Feng
|$1.8 B
|55
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|K.C. Liu
|$1.8 B
|70
|Taiwan
|Manufacturing
|Technology
|1764.
|Liu Wei
|$1.8 B
|N/A
|China
|Mobile gaming
|Technology
|1764.
|Lyu Yixiong
|$1.8 B
|61
|China
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|Duncan MacMillan
|$1.8 B
|86
|United States
|Bloomberg LP
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Andreas Martinos & family
|$1.8 B
|68
|Greece
|Shipping
|Logistics
|1764.
|Strive Masiyiwa
|$1.8 B
|63
|Zimbabwe
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1764.
|Jim McKelvey
|$1.8 B
|58
|United States
|Mobile payments
|Technology
|1764.
|Deepak Mehta
|$1.8 B
|67
|India
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Meng Qingshan & family
|$1.8 B
|75
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Gary Michelson
|$1.8 B
|75
|United States
|Medical patents
|Healthcare
|1764.
|Robert Miller
|$1.8 B
|90
|United Kingdom
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|Adriaan Mol
|$1.8 B
|40
|Netherlands
|Fintech
|Technology
|1764.
|Yoshiko Mori
|$1.8 B
|83
|Japan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1764.
|Jerry Moyes & family
|$1.8 B
|80
|United States
|Transportation
|Logistics
|1764.
|Ezra Nahmad
|$1.8 B
|78
|Monaco
|Art
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Dmitry Nikolaev
|$1.8 B
|57
|Russia
|Coal
|Energy
|1764.
|Maike Oberwelland-Height
|$1.8 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Candy
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Susan Ocampo & family
|$1.8 B
|N/A
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|1764.
|David Peñaloza Alanís
|$1.8 B
|50
|Mexico
|Toll roads
|Construction & Engineering
|1764.
|Ronald Perelman
|$1.8 B
|81
|United States
|Leveraged buyouts
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Qi Jinxing
|$1.8 B
|62
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1764.
|Satish Reddy
|$1.8 B
|56
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1764.
|Sathien Sathientham
|$1.8 B
|69
|Thailand
|Energy drinks
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Amnon Shashua
|$1.8 B
|63
|Israel
|Automotive technology
|Automotive
|1764.
|Shen Xiqiang & family
|$1.8 B
|76
|China
|Chemical
|Energy
|1764.
|Shu Ping
|$1.8 B
|54
|Singapore
|Restaurants
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Terry Snow
|$1.8 B
|80
|Australia
|Airports, real estate
|Real Estate
|1764.
|Su Qingcan
|$1.8 B
|55
|China
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|1764.
|Sergei Sudarikov
|$1.8 B
|52
|Russia
|Finance, development
|Finance & Investments
|1764.
|Otto Toto Sugiri
|$1.8 B
|70
|Indonesia
|Data centers
|Technology
|1764.
|Sun Mengquan & family
|$1.8 B
|74
|China
|Edible oil
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Wilma Tisch
|$1.8 B
|96
|United States
|Loews
|Diversified
|1764.
|Wang Chou-hsiong
|$1.8 B
|83
|Taiwan
|Footwear
|Manufacturing
|1764.
|Wang Ning & family
|$1.8 B
|37
|China
|Toys
|Media & Entertainment
|1764.
|Wang Zhenghua
|$1.8 B
|79
|China
|Budget airline
|Service
|1764.
|Wei Yin-Chun
|$1.8 B
|67
|Taiwan
|Food, beverages
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Wei Yin-Heng
|$1.8 B
|65
|Taiwan
|Food, beverages
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|Wei Ying-Chiao
|$1.8 B
|69
|Taiwan
|Food, beverages
|Food & Beverage
|1764.
|David Zalik
|$1.8 B
|50
|United States
|Financial technology
|Technology
|1764.
|Zhou Zongwen & family
|$1.8 B
|67
|China
|Jewelry
|Fashion & Retail
|1764.
|Fredrik Österberg
|$1.8 B
|53
|Sweden
|Gambling products
|Gambling & Casinos
|1851.
|Shiv Kishan Agrawal
|$1.7 B
|83
|India
|Snacks
|Food & Beverage
|1851.
|Aziz Akhannouch & family
|$1.7 B
|63
|Morocco
|Petroleum, diversified
|Diversified
|1851.
|Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani
|$1.7 B
|76
|Qatar
|Hotels, diversified
|Diversified
|1851.
|Katharina Andresen
|$1.7 B
|28
|Norway
|Investments
|Diversified
|1851.
|Vasily Anisimov
|$1.7 B
|72
|Croatia
|Real estate
|Metals & Mining
|1851.
|Bernhard Braun-Luedicke
|$1.7 B
|47
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|1851.
|Eva Maria Braun-Luedicke
|$1.7 B
|37
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|1851.
|Friederike Braun-Luedicke
|$1.7 B
|40
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|1851.
|Stewart Butterfield
|$1.7 B
|51
|Canada
|Messaging software
|Technology
|1851.
|Safra Catz
|$1.7 B
|62
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1851.
|Chang Jianming & family
|$1.7 B
|59
|China
|Industrial equipment
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Chen Zhiping
|$1.7 B
|48
|China
|E-cigarettes
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Cho Jyh-jer
|$1.7 B
|75
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|1851.
|Sam Chong
|$1.7 B
|81
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|1851.
|Chu Mang Yee & family
|$1.7 B
|64
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1851.
|Ron Corio
|$1.7 B
|62
|United States
|Solar
|Energy
|1851.
|Sasson Dayan & family
|$1.7 B
|84
|Brazil
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Deng Weiming & family
|$1.7 B
|55
|China
|Battery components
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Norbert Dentressangle & family
|$1.7 B
|69
|France
|Transport, logistics
|Logistics
|1851.
|Gary Fegel
|$1.7 B
|50
|Switzerland
|Commodities, investments
|Metals & Mining
|1851.
|Gao Xingjiang
|$1.7 B
|60
|China
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Philippe Ginestet & family
|$1.7 B
|70
|France
|Retail stores
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Avram Glazer
|$1.7 B
|63
|United States
|Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sports
|1851.
|Bryan Glazer
|$1.7 B
|59
|United States
|Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sports
|1851.
|Edward Glazer
|$1.7 B
|54
|United States
|Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sports
|1851.
|Joel Glazer
|$1.7 B
|57
|United States
|Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sports
|1851.
|Kevin Glazer
|$1.7 B
|62
|United States
|Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sports
|1851.
|Darcie Glazer Kassewitz
|$1.7 B
|55
|United States
|Manchester United, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Sports
|1851.
|Bill Gross
|$1.7 B
|79
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Georg Haub
|$1.7 B
|62
|Germany
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Richard Hayne
|$1.7 B
|76
|United States
|Urban Outfitters
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|He Xiaopeng
|$1.7 B
|46
|China
|Electric vehicles
|Automotive
|1851.
|Michael Heine
|$1.7 B
|74
|Australia
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|William Heinecke
|$1.7 B
|74
|Thailand
|Hotels
|Real Estate
|1851.
|Asok Kumar Hiranandani
|$1.7 B
|69
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1851.
|Daniel Hirschfeld
|$1.7 B
|82
|United States
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Ho Hung Anh
|$1.7 B
|53
|Vietnam
|Consumer products, banking
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Hong Jie
|$1.7 B
|56
|China
|Paint
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Huang Dawen
|$1.7 B
|63
|Hong Kong
|Silicon
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Gregg Hymowitz
|$1.7 B
|58
|United States
|Asset management
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Pavan Jain
|$1.7 B
|72
|India
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Rameshchandra Jain
|$1.7 B
|75
|India
|Textiles
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Jiang Yintai & family
|$1.7 B
|73
|China
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|1851.
|George Joseph
|$1.7 B
|102
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Kim Kardashian
|$1.7 B
|43
|United States
|Shapewear, skincare
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Igor Khudokormov
|$1.7 B
|55
|Russia
|Agriculture
|Food & Beverage
|1851.
|Jeffrey Koo, Jr.
|$1.7 B
|59
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Lai Shixian
|$1.7 B
|49
|China
|Sports apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio & family
|$1.7 B
|70
|Italy
|Cruises
|Service
|1851.
|Don Levin
|$1.7 B
|73
|United States
|rolling papers
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Li Rucheng
|$1.7 B
|72
|China
|Apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Scott Lin
|$1.7 B
|91
|Taiwan
|Optical components
|Technology
|1851.
|Jenny Lindén Urnes
|$1.7 B
|53
|Sweden
|Powdered metal
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Sergey Lomakin
|$1.7 B
|50
|Russia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Lu Di
|$1.7 B
|N/A
|China
|Drones
|Technology
|1851.
|Luo Yuhao
|$1.7 B
|N/A
|China
|Mobile gaming
|Technology
|1851.
|Melissa Ma
|$1.7 B
|N/A
|China
|Internet search
|Technology
|1851.
|Jorge Mas
|$1.7 B
|61
|United States
|Construction
|Construction & Engineering
|1851.
|Vladimir Melnikov
|$1.7 B
|76
|Russia
|Fast fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Lorinc Meszaros
|$1.7 B
|58
|Hungary
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1851.
|Alan Miller & family
|$1.7 B
|86
|United States
|Healthcare services
|Healthcare
|1851.
|Pawan Munjal
|$1.7 B
|69
|India
|Motorcycles
|Automotive
|1851.
|Gretel Packer
|$1.7 B
|58
|Australia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Nelson Peltz
|$1.7 B
|81
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Jorge Perez
|$1.7 B
|74
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1851.
|Matthew Pritzker
|$1.7 B
|41
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Diversified
|1851.
|Michael Rees
|$1.7 B
|49
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Ren Jianhua
|$1.7 B
|67
|China
|Kitchen appliances
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Joe Rogers, Jr.
|$1.7 B
|77
|United States
|Waffle House
|Food & Beverage
|1851.
|Carlos Sanchez
|$1.7 B
|62
|Brazil
|Generic drugs
|Healthcare
|1851.
|Andres Santo Domingo
|$1.7 B
|45
|United States
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|1851.
|James Scapa
|$1.7 B
|67
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1851.
|Rajesh Sharma
|$1.7 B
|54
|India
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Alexander Sixt
|$1.7 B
|44
|Germany
|Car rentals
|Automotive
|1851.
|Konstantin Sixt
|$1.7 B
|41
|Germany
|Car rentals
|Automotive
|1851.
|Peter Sperling
|$1.7 B
|64
|United States
|Education
|Service
|1851.
|Tian Ming
|$1.7 B
|70
|China
|Measuring instruments
|Technology
|1851.
|Torsten Toeller
|$1.7 B
|57
|Germany
|Pet food
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Kenny Troutt
|$1.7 B
|76
|United States
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1851.
|Tseng Cheng
|$1.7 B
|62
|Taiwan
|Petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Sunil Vachani
|$1.7 B
|55
|India
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Jens von Bahr
|$1.7 B
|53
|Sweden
|Gambling products
|Gambling & Casinos
|1851.
|Wang Chaobin
|$1.7 B
|68
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1851.
|Wang Wenmo
|$1.7 B
|67
|China
|Sports apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|V. Prem Watsa
|$1.7 B
|73
|Canada
|Insurance, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1851.
|Anthony Wood
|$1.7 B
|58
|United States
|Roku
|Technology
|1851.
|Ian Wood & family
|$1.7 B
|81
|United Kingdom
|Energy services
|Energy
|1851.
|Xie Bingkun & family
|$1.7 B
|57
|China
|Pearlescent pigments
|Fashion & Retail
|1851.
|Yeh Kuo-I
|$1.7 B
|82
|Taiwan
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Vladimir Yevtushenkov
|$1.7 B
|75
|Russia
|Telecom, investments
|Telecom
|1851.
|Huijiao Yu
|$1.7 B
|58
|China
|Package delivery
|Logistics
|1851.
|Alan Zekelman
|$1.7 B
|61
|Canada
|Steel
|Manufacturing
|1851.
|Zhang Li
|$1.7 B
|71
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1851.
|Zhang Wanzhen
|$1.7 B
|74
|China
|Electronics components
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Soegiarto Adikoesoemo
|$1.6 B
|86
|Indonesia
|Chemicals
|Logistics
|1945.
|Somphote Ahunai
|$1.6 B
|56
|Thailand
|Renewable energy
|Energy
|1945.
|Farkhad Akhmedov
|$1.6 B
|68
|Russia
|Investments
|Energy
|1945.
|Nerio Alessandri
|$1.6 B
|62
|Italy
|Gym equipment
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Alexandra Andresen
|$1.6 B
|27
|Norway
|Investments
|Diversified
|1945.
|Ben Ashkenazy
|$1.6 B
|54
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Danna Azrieli
|$1.6 B
|56
|Israel
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Naomi Azrieli
|$1.6 B
|58
|Canada
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Sharon Azrieli
|$1.6 B
|63
|Canada
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Thomas Bruch
|$1.6 B
|73
|Germany
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Paolo Bulgari
|$1.6 B
|86
|Italy
|Luxury goods
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Anthony Casalena
|$1.6 B
|41
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|1945.
|Richard Chang
|$1.6 B
|77
|Taiwan
|Real estate, electronics
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Chen Yung-tai
|$1.6 B
|88
|Taiwan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Kochouseph Chittilappilly
|$1.6 B
|73
|India
|Electrical appliances
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Daniel Chiu
|$1.6 B
|63
|Hong Kong
|Oil & gas
|Energy
|1945.
|Ivan Chrenko
|$1.6 B
|56
|Slovakia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Agustín Coppel Luken
|$1.6 B
|62
|Mexico
|Diversified
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Sandor Csanyi
|$1.6 B
|71
|Hungary
|Finance, real estate
|Diversified
|1945.
|Dai Wenyuan & family
|$1.6 B
|41
|China
|AI
|Technology
|1945.
|Federico De Nora
|$1.6 B
|56
|Italy
|Electrodes
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Bharat Desai
|$1.6 B
|71
|United States
|IT consulting
|Technology
|1945.
|Elisabeth Douglas
|$1.6 B
|82
|Sweden
|Investments
|Diversified
|1945.
|Fernando Espinosa Abdalá
|$1.6 B
|N/A
|Mexico
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1945.
|Leopoldo Espinosa Abdalá
|$1.6 B
|N/A
|Mexico
|Pharmaceutical
|Healthcare
|1945.
|David Feffer
|$1.6 B
|67
|Brazil
|Pulp and paper
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Robert Fisher
|$1.6 B
|70
|United States
|Gap
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Paul Foster
|$1.6 B
|66
|United States
|Oil refining
|Energy
|1945.
|Sue Gross
|$1.6 B
|74
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Jeffrey Gundlach
|$1.6 B
|65
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Saroj Rani Gupta
|$1.6 B
|73
|India
|Steel tubes
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Hao Hong
|$1.6 B
|68
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1945.
|David Hoffmann
|$1.6 B
|71
|United States
|Executive search, investments
|Diversified
|1945.
|Wei Huang
|$1.6 B
|64
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Stanley Hubbard
|$1.6 B
|90
|United States
|DirecTV
|Media & Entertainment
|1945.
|Archie Hwang
|$1.6 B
|71
|Taiwan
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|1945.
|Ajay Jaisinghani
|$1.6 B
|72
|India
|Wires and cables
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Inder Jaisinghani
|$1.6 B
|71
|India
|Cables & wires
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Ramesh Jaisinghani
|$1.6 B
|67
|India
|Cables and wires
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Jin Lei & family
|$1.6 B
|69
|China
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|1945.
|Sunjay Kapur
|$1.6 B
|52
|United States
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|1945.
|Ali Metin Kazanci
|$1.6 B
|89
|Turkey
|Energy
|Energy
|1945.
|Artem Khachatryan
|$1.6 B
|49
|Russia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Sidney Kimmel
|$1.6 B
|96
|United States
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Hemendra Kothari
|$1.6 B
|77
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Sebastian Kulczyk
|$1.6 B
|43
|Poland
|Diversified
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Raj Kumar
|$1.6 B
|69
|Singapore
|Real estate, hotels
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Kwee Liong Keng
|$1.6 B
|78
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Kwee Liong Phing
|$1.6 B
|66
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Kwee Liong Seen
|$1.6 B
|71
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Kwee Liong Tek
|$1.6 B
|77
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Lee Ho-jin
|$1.6 B
|61
|South Korea
|Diversified
|Diversified
|1945.
|Li Haiyan
|$1.6 B
|N/A
|China
|Restaurants
|Food & Beverage
|1945.
|Li Zhongchu
|$1.6 B
|60
|China
|Software
|Technology
|1945.
|Lin Fanlian
|$1.6 B
|62
|China
|Energy, real estate
|Energy
|1945.
|Liu Xiaodong
|$1.6 B
|56
|China
|Flavorings
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Terence (Terry) Matthews
|$1.6 B
|81
|Canada
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1945.
|David McMurtry
|$1.6 B
|83
|United Kingdom
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Gabriella Meister
|$1.6 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Appliances
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Ulrike Meister
|$1.6 B
|57
|Germany
|Appliances
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Romano Minozzi
|$1.6 B
|89
|Italy
|Utilities, diversified
|Diversified
|1945.
|Renu Munjal
|$1.6 B
|69
|India
|Motorcycles
|Automotive
|1945.
|Suman Munjal
|$1.6 B
|71
|India
|Motorcycles
|Automotive
|1945.
|Mofatraj Munot
|$1.6 B
|79
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Ni Zugen
|$1.6 B
|67
|China
|Appliances
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Antonio Percassi
|$1.6 B
|70
|Italy
|Real estate, diversified
|Diversified
|1945.
|Karl-Johan Persson
|$1.6 B
|49
|Sweden
|H&M
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Nicholas Pritzker
|$1.6 B
|80
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Rao Wei & family
|$1.6 B
|59
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|1945.
|Mike Repole
|$1.6 B
|56
|United States
|Sports drink
|Food & Beverage
|1945.
|Chad Richison
|$1.6 B
|53
|United States
|Payroll processing
|Technology
|1945.
|Kishin RK
|$1.6 B
|40
|Singapore
|Real estate, hotels
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Vinod Saraf
|$1.6 B
|71
|India
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Dhruv Sawhney
|$1.6 B
|79
|India
|Engineering, sugar
|Construction & Engineering
|1945.
|Shao Qinxiang
|$1.6 B
|69
|China
|Diversified
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Yuri Shefler
|$1.6 B
|56
|Russia
|Alcohol
|Food & Beverage
|1945.
|Nobutoshi Shimamura
|$1.6 B
|98
|Japan
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Evgeny (Eugene) Shvidler
|$1.6 B
|60
|United States
|Metals, investments
|Metals & Mining
|1945.
|Ron Sim
|$1.6 B
|65
|Singapore
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|1945.
|Leonid Simanovsky
|$1.6 B
|74
|Russia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Dean Solon
|$1.6 B
|59
|United States
|Solar systems
|Energy
|1945.
|Konstantin Strukov & family
|$1.6 B
|65
|Russia
|Gold, coal mining
|Metals & Mining
|1945.
|David Teoh
|$1.6 B
|68
|Australia
|Telecom
|Telecom
|1945.
|Laurie Tisch
|$1.6 B
|73
|United States
|Loews, New York Giants
|Diversified
|1945.
|Steven Tisch
|$1.6 B
|75
|United States
|Loews, New York Giants
|Diversified
|1945.
|Thomas von Koch
|$1.6 B
|58
|Sweden
|Asset management
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Wee Ee Cheong
|$1.6 B
|71
|Singapore
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Alfred West, Jr.
|$1.6 B
|81
|United States
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|1945.
|Toto Wolff
|$1.6 B
|52
|Austria
|Sports
|Sports
|1945.
|Wu Kai
|$1.6 B
|56
|China
|Batteries
|Energy
|1945.
|Wu Zhigang & family
|$1.6 B
|89
|China
|Bakery chain
|Food & Beverage
|1945.
|Franziska Wuerbser
|$1.6 B
|36
|Germany
|Kitchen appliances
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Xu Yingzhuo
|$1.6 B
|56
|China
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|1945.
|Yan Zhi
|$1.6 B
|51
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|1945.
|Yao Kuizhang
|$1.6 B
|59
|China
|Beverages
|Food & Beverage
|1945.
|Yu Lili
|$1.6 B
|56
|China
|Electronic components
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Yu Qibing & family
|$1.6 B
|58
|China
|Glass
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Zhang Ning
|$1.6 B
|50
|Canada
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|1945.
|Zhao Fenggang
|$1.6 B
|58
|China
|Batteries
|Energy
|1945.
|Zhou Yahui
|$1.6 B
|47
|China
|online games
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Antti Aarnio-Wihuri
|$1.5 B
|84
|Finland
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2046.
|Manohar Lal Agarwal
|$1.5 B
|69
|India
|Snacks
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Masaaki Arai
|$1.5 B
|58
|Japan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Mori Arkin
|$1.5 B
|71
|Israel
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|John Armitage
|$1.5 B
|64
|Ireland
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|Barbara Benetton
|$1.5 B
|54
|Italy
|Fashion retail, investments
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Hari Bhartia
|$1.5 B
|67
|India
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2046.
|Shyam Bhartia
|$1.5 B
|71
|India
|Pharmaceuticals, food
|Healthcare
|2046.
|John Bloor
|$1.5 B
|80
|United Kingdom
|Real estate, manufacturing
|Diversified
|2046.
|Vladimir Bogdanov
|$1.5 B
|72
|Russia
|Oil
|Energy
|2046.
|Amit Burman
|$1.5 B
|54
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Saket Burman
|$1.5 B
|47
|United Kingdom
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Ahmet Calik
|$1.5 B
|66
|Turkey
|Energy, banking, construction
|Diversified
|2046.
|Chey Tae-won
|$1.5 B
|63
|South Korea
|Oil, semiconductor
|Technology
|2046.
|Carmen Daurella Aguilera
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|Spain
|Coca-Cola bottler
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Dong Fan
|$1.5 B
|54
|China
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Annalisa Doris
|$1.5 B
|53
|Italy
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|Massimo Doris
|$1.5 B
|56
|Italy
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|Bulent Eczacibasi
|$1.5 B
|74
|Turkey
|Pharmaceuticals, diversified
|Diversified
|2046.
|Jose Roberto Ermirio de Moraes
|$1.5 B
|66
|Brazil
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2046.
|Jose Ermirio de Moraes Neto
|$1.5 B
|71
|Brazil
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2046.
|Itzhak Ezratti & family
|$1.5 B
|71
|United States
|Homebuilding
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Zheng Fan
|$1.5 B
|45
|China
|electric vehicles
|Automotive
|2046.
|Nikolay Fartushnyak
|$1.5 B
|58
|Russia
|retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Daniel Feffer
|$1.5 B
|64
|Brazil
|Pulp and paper
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Jorge Feffer & family
|$1.5 B
|59
|Brazil
|pulp and paper
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Ruben Feffer
|$1.5 B
|54
|Brazil
|Pulp and paper
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Doris Fisher
|$1.5 B
|92
|United States
|Gap
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|William Fisher
|$1.5 B
|67
|United States
|Gap
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Bernd Freier
|$1.5 B
|67
|Germany
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Yasuhiro Fukushima
|$1.5 B
|76
|Japan
|Video games
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Gao Yi & family
|$1.5 B
|55
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Alan Gerry
|$1.5 B
|95
|United States
|Cable television
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Dan Gertler
|$1.5 B
|50
|Israel
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2046.
|Giammaria Giuliani
|$1.5 B
|46
|Switzerland
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Torstein Hagen
|$1.5 B
|81
|Norway
|Cruises
|Service
|2046.
|Junro Ito
|$1.5 B
|65
|Japan
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Yasuhisa Ito
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|Japan
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Peter Jackson
|$1.5 B
|62
|New Zealand
|Movies, digital effects
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Stephen Jarislowsky
|$1.5 B
|98
|Canada
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|Onkar Kanwar
|$1.5 B
|81
|India
|Tires
|Automotive
|2046.
|Andrew Karam
|$1.5 B
|42
|United States
|mobile games
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Ke Xiping & family
|$1.5 B
|63
|China
|Investments
|Diversified
|2046.
|Randal J. Kirk
|$1.5 B
|70
|United States
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Koh Wee Meng
|$1.5 B
|60
|Singapore
|Real estate, hotels
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Andrei Krivenko
|$1.5 B
|48
|Russia
|Retail
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Lai Jianping
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|China
|Soy sauce
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Lau Cho Kun
|$1.5 B
|88
|Malaysia
|Palm oil, property
|Diversified
|2046.
|Joe Lau
|$1.5 B
|34
|United States
|Blockchain technology
|Technology
|2046.
|Paul Lee
|$1.5 B
|66
|United States
|Battery separators
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Lee Su-jin
|$1.5 B
|46
|South Korea
|Hospitality
|Technology
|2046.
|Lei Jufang
|$1.5 B
|71
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Bernard Lewis & family
|$1.5 B
|98
|United Kingdom
|Fashion retailer
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Jet Jie Li
|$1.5 B
|49
|China
|package delivery
|Logistics
|2046.
|Li Weiguo
|$1.5 B
|59
|China
|Construction materials
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Sara Liu
|$1.5 B
|62
|United States
|Computer hardware
|Technology
|2046.
|Aloke Lohia
|$1.5 B
|65
|India
|Petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Brandt Louie
|$1.5 B
|80
|Canada
|Drugstores
|Food & Beverage
|2046.
|Yusaku Maezawa
|$1.5 B
|48
|Japan
|Online retail
|Technology
|2046.
|George Marcus
|$1.5 B
|82
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Athanasios Martinos & family
|$1.5 B
|74
|Greece
|Shipping, real estate
|Logistics
|2046.
|Jeffrey Michael & family
|$1.5 B
|67
|United States
|Data management
|Technology
|2046.
|Neide Helena de Moraes
|$1.5 B
|69
|Brazil
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2046.
|Robert Mouawad
|$1.5 B
|79
|Lebanon
|Fine jewelry
|Service
|2046.
|Ben Navarro
|$1.5 B
|61
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|Park Soon-jae
|$1.5 B
|69
|South Korea
|Biopharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Tom Persson
|$1.5 B
|39
|Sweden
|H&M
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Catherine Phillips
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|Canada
|investments
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|John Phillips
|$1.5 B
|73
|Canada
|investments
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|G.V. Prasad
|$1.5 B
|63
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Liesel Pritzker Simmons
|$1.5 B
|40
|United States
|Hotels, investments
|Diversified
|2046.
|Jimmy Rane
|$1.5 B
|77
|United States
|Lumber
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Krit Ratanarak
|$1.5 B
|77
|Thailand
|Media, real estate
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Igor Rotenberg
|$1.5 B
|50
|Russia
|Investments, real estate
|Diversified
|2046.
|Ruan Shuilong & family
|$1.5 B
|88
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Gerald Schwartz
|$1.5 B
|82
|Canada
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|2046.
|Paul Sciarra
|$1.5 B
|43
|United States
|Pinterest
|Technology
|2046.
|Sytse 'Sid' Sijbrandij
|$1.5 B
|44
|Netherlands
|Software
|Technology
|2046.
|Charlotte Soderstrom
|$1.5 B
|47
|Sweden
|H&M
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Timothy Springer
|$1.5 B
|76
|United States
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Hal Steinbrenner
|$1.5 B
|55
|United States
|Sports
|Sports
|2046.
|Jessica Steinbrenner
|$1.5 B
|60
|United States
|Sports
|Sports
|2046.
|Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal
|$1.5 B
|64
|United States
|Sports
|Sports
|2046.
|Christopher Stolte
|$1.5 B
|51
|United States
|software
|Technology
|2046.
|Ling Tang
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|Canada
|Mobile games
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Jeff Tangney
|$1.5 B
|51
|United States
|Healthcare IT
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Alain Taravella
|$1.5 B
|76
|France
|Real estate development
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Carmen Thyssen
|$1.5 B
|80
|Spain
|Investments, art
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|John Van Lieshout
|$1.5 B
|78
|Australia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Nikil Viswanathan
|$1.5 B
|36
|United States
|Blockchain technology
|Technology
|2046.
|Arkady Volozh
|$1.5 B
|60
|Russia
|Search engine
|Technology
|2046.
|Chris Wallin
|$1.5 B
|71
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2046.
|Wang Junmin
|$1.5 B
|55
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Stephen Winn
|$1.5 B
|77
|United States
|Real estate services
|Real Estate
|2046.
|Wu Lanlan & family
|$1.5 B
|50
|China
|Packaging
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Wu Yulan
|$1.5 B
|54
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Xiang Guangming & family
|$1.5 B
|60
|China
|Waste disposal
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Xu Chuanhua & family
|$1.5 B
|89
|China
|Chemicals, logistics
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Xu Zhenhua
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|China
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Xue Xiangdong & family
|$1.5 B
|65
|China
|Software
|Technology
|2046.
|Hisako Yamamoto
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|Japan
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2046.
|Yi Dasheng
|$1.5 B
|63
|China
|Conglomerate
|Diversified
|2046.
|Justin Yuan
|$1.5 B
|N/A
|China
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|2046.
|Yuan Zhongxue
|$1.5 B
|68
|China
|Tires
|Manufacturing
|2046.
|Christoph Zeller
|$1.5 B
|66
|Liechtenstein
|Dental materials
|Healthcare
|2046.
|Ivan Zhao
|$1.5 B
|37
|Canada
|Software
|Technology
|2152.
|Brett Adcock
|$1.4 B
|37
|United States
|Robots
|Technology
|2152.
|Noubar Afeyan
|$1.4 B
|61
|United States
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Radhe Shyam Agarwal
|$1.4 B
|79
|India
|consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Hamdi Akin & family
|$1.4 B
|69
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2152.
|Patricia Angelini Rossi
|$1.4 B
|69
|Chile
|Forestry, mining
|Diversified
|2152.
|Jose Maria Aristrain
|$1.4 B
|61
|Spain
|Steel
|Metals & Mining
|2152.
|Ziv Aviram
|$1.4 B
|65
|Israel
|Automotive technology
|Automotive
|2152.
|Tope Awotona
|$1.4 B
|42
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2152.
|Binny Bansal
|$1.4 B
|41
|India
|Flipkart
|Technology
|2152.
|Kiki Barki
|$1.4 B
|84
|Indonesia
|Coal
|Energy
|2152.
|Othman Benjelloun & family
|$1.4 B
|91
|Morocco
|Banking, insurance
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Anna Maria Braun
|$1.4 B
|45
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Johanna Braun
|$1.4 B
|44
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Karl Friedrich Braun
|$1.4 B
|41
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Ludwig Theodor Braun
|$1.4 B
|34
|Germany
|Medical technology
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Chang Jing
|$1.4 B
|41
|China
|Technology
|Technology
|2152.
|Chen Kaichen
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|China
|Household chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Ronald Clarke
|$1.4 B
|68
|United States
|payments technology
|Technology
|2152.
|Alberto Cortina
|$1.4 B
|78
|Spain
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Eduardo Costantini
|$1.4 B
|77
|Argentina
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Weili Dai
|$1.4 B
|62
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|2152.
|Diego Della Valle
|$1.4 B
|70
|Italy
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Diona Teh Li Shian
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|Malaysia
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Henry Engelhardt
|$1.4 B
|66
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Charles Ergen
|$1.4 B
|71
|United States
|Satellite TV
|Media & Entertainment
|2152.
|Fang Hongbo
|$1.4 B
|57
|China
|Home appliances
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Gary Friedman
|$1.4 B
|66
|United States
|Furniture retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Fu Guangming & family
|$1.4 B
|70
|China
|Poultry
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|Ali Ghodsi
|$1.4 B
|45
|Sweden
|Data analytics
|Technology
|2152.
|Premchand Godha
|$1.4 B
|77
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Artur Grynbaum
|$1.4 B
|55
|Brazil
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Gu Wei
|$1.4 B
|59
|China
|Consumer electronics
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Anil Gupta
|$1.4 B
|64
|India
|Cables
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Mustafa Hamied
|$1.4 B
|83
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Ayman Hariri
|$1.4 B
|45
|Lebanon
|Construction, investments
|Construction & Engineering
|2152.
|He Zhenggang
|$1.4 B
|70
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Heikki Herlin
|$1.4 B
|37
|Finland
|Elevators, escalators
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Niranjan Hiranandani
|$1.4 B
|74
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Hua Xuande & family
|$1.4 B
|80
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Huang Shan
|$1.4 B
|53
|China
|Software
|Technology
|2152.
|Clark Hunt & family
|$1.4 B
|59
|United States
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sports
|2152.
|Daniel Hunt & family
|$1.4 B
|47
|United States
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sports
|2152.
|Lamar Hunt, Jr. & family
|$1.4 B
|67
|United States
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sports
|2152.
|Sharron Hunt & family
|$1.4 B
|66
|United States
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Sports
|2152.
|Jin Lei
|$1.4 B
|58
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Cristina Junqueira
|$1.4 B
|41
|Brazil
|fintech
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Bachtiar Karim
|$1.4 B
|66
|Indonesia
|Palm oil
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Ke Zunhong & family
|$1.4 B
|69
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Brad Keywell
|$1.4 B
|54
|United States
|Software, investments
|Technology
|2152.
|Kim Jung-youn
|$1.4 B
|20
|South Korea
|Online gaming
|Media & Entertainment
|2152.
|Jim Koch
|$1.4 B
|74
|United States
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|Sergei Kolesnikov
|$1.4 B
|52
|Russia
|Building materials
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Angelo Koo
|$1.4 B
|58
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Eduard Kucera
|$1.4 B
|71
|Czech Republic
|Software
|Technology
|2152.
|Ramesh Kunhikannan
|$1.4 B
|60
|India
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Eiichi Kuriwada
|$1.4 B
|77
|Japan
|Package delivery
|Logistics
|2152.
|Kwek Leng Keow
|$1.4 B
|72
|Singapore
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2152.
|Kwek Leng Peck
|$1.4 B
|68
|Singapore
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2152.
|Christopher Kwok
|$1.4 B
|38
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Edward Kwok
|$1.4 B
|43
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Lai Jianfa
|$1.4 B
|54
|China
|Express delivery
|Logistics
|2152.
|Lee Hae-jin
|$1.4 B
|56
|South Korea
|Internet
|Technology
|2152.
|Michael Lee-Chin
|$1.4 B
|73
|Canada
|Mutual funds
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Li Jiaquan
|$1.4 B
|60
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Li Min
|$1.4 B
|58
|China
|Semiconductor
|Technology
|2152.
|Li Qiong
|$1.4 B
|46
|China
|online games
|Media & Entertainment
|2152.
|Li Sze Lim
|$1.4 B
|67
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Li Weiwei
|$1.4 B
|47
|China
|Online games
|Technology
|2152.
|Li Xuhui
|$1.4 B
|55
|China
|Soy sauce
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|Lillian Teh Li Ming
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|Malaysia
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Lillyn Teh Li Hua
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|Malaysia
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Lim Chai Hock
|$1.4 B
|64
|Malaysia
|Coal
|Energy
|2152.
|Liu Gexin & family
|$1.4 B
|72
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Vincent Lo
|$1.4 B
|76
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Jeffrey Lorberbaum
|$1.4 B
|69
|United States
|Flooring
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Frederic Luddy
|$1.4 B
|69
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2152.
|Luo Yangyong & family
|$1.4 B
|48
|China
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2152.
|Frank McCourt
|$1.4 B
|70
|United States
|baseball
|Sports
|2152.
|Miao Yongjun
|$1.4 B
|56
|China
|Clinical diagnostics
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Mario Moretti Polegato & family
|$1.4 B
|71
|Italy
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Toshio Motoya
|$1.4 B
|80
|Japan
|Hotels
|Service
|2152.
|Mu Rongjun
|$1.4 B
|44
|China
|E-commerce
|Technology
|2152.
|Marius Nacht
|$1.4 B
|58
|Israel
|Software
|Technology
|2152.
|Nan Cunhui
|$1.4 B
|60
|China
|Power equipment
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Randal Nardone
|$1.4 B
|68
|United States
|Investments, energy
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Paul Novelly & family
|$1.4 B
|80
|United States
|Oil
|Energy
|2152.
|Femi Otedola
|$1.4 B
|61
|Nigeria
|Energy and Utilities
|Energy
|2152.
|Pan Laican
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|China
|Soy sauce
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|David Paul
|$1.4 B
|57
|United States
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Adrian Paval
|$1.4 B
|55
|Romania
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Tyler Perry
|$1.4 B
|54
|United States
|Movies, television
|Media & Entertainment
|2152.
|Marie-Hélène Peugeot-Roncoroni & family
|$1.4 B
|63
|France
|Peugeot, investments
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Mark Pincus
|$1.4 B
|58
|United States
|Online games
|Technology
|2152.
|Réal Plourde
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|Canada
|Convenience stores
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Qin Long
|$1.4 B
|58
|China
|Tire
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Mochtar Riady & family
|$1.4 B
|94
|Indonesia
|diversified
|Diversified
|2152.
|Francisco Jose Riberas Mera
|$1.4 B
|59
|Spain
|Steel, autoparts
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Juan Maria Riberas Mera
|$1.4 B
|55
|Spain
|Steel, investments
|Metals & Mining
|2152.
|Rihanna
|$1.4 B
|36
|Barbados
|Music, cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Alessandro Rosano
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|Italy
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Boris Rotenberg
|$1.4 B
|67
|Russia
|Construction, pipes, chemicals
|Construction & Engineering
|2152.
|Igor Rybakov
|$1.4 B
|51
|Russia
|Building materials
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Ryu Kwang-ji
|$1.4 B
|57
|South Korea
|chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Ivan Savvidis & family
|$1.4 B
|65
|Russia
|Agribusiness
|Diversified
|2152.
|Steven Schuurman
|$1.4 B
|48
|Netherlands
|software
|Technology
|2152.
|Antonio Luiz Seabra
|$1.4 B
|81
|Brazil
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Shao Genhuo
|$1.4 B
|58
|China
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|Eric Ya Shen
|$1.4 B
|53
|China
|Online apparel retail
|Technology
|2152.
|Keiichi Shibahara
|$1.4 B
|59
|Japan
|Healthcare
|Healthcare
|2152.
|Sergey Shnayder & family
|$1.4 B
|57
|Russia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Maxim Shubarev
|$1.4 B
|55
|Russia
|Real Estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Jared Smith
|$1.4 B
|49
|United States
|Cloud computing
|Technology
|2152.
|Su Suyu & family
|$1.4 B
|75
|China
|Utilities, real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Sze Man Bok
|$1.4 B
|74
|China
|Hygiene products
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Tony Tan Caktiong
|$1.4 B
|71
|Philippines
|Food
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|Tang Jinkui & family
|$1.4 B
|68
|China
|Textiles, petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Lina Tombolato
|$1.4 B
|76
|Italy
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Mario Verrocchi
|$1.4 B
|66
|Australia
|Pharmacies
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Wan Long
|$1.4 B
|83
|China
|Food
|Food & Beverage
|2152.
|Wang Linpeng
|$1.4 B
|55
|China
|Furniture retailing
|Construction & Engineering
|2152.
|Wang Zhenhua
|$1.4 B
|62
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|William Teh Lee Pang
|$1.4 B
|N/A
|Malaysia
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2152.
|Gordon Wu
|$1.4 B
|88
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2152.
|Swift Xie
|$1.4 B
|44
|China
|Drones
|Technology
|2152.
|Xu Zhihan
|$1.4 B
|51
|China
|Electronics
|Technology
|2152.
|Igor Yakovlev
|$1.4 B
|58
|Russia
|home appliance stores
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Yang Xuegang
|$1.4 B
|59
|China
|Coking
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Yoshiaki Yoshida
|$1.4 B
|83
|Japan
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2152.
|Yuan Fugen & family
|$1.4 B
|73
|China
|Metal processing
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Zeng Kaitian
|$1.4 B
|49
|China
|Online games
|Technology
|2152.
|Zhang Hongwei
|$1.4 B
|69
|China
|Oil, banking
|Diversified
|2152.
|Zhang Liguo
|$1.4 B
|60
|China
|skincare
|Manufacturing
|2152.
|Zhang Xiaojuan
|$1.4 B
|54
|China
|Logistics
|Logistics
|2152.
|Nir Zuk
|$1.4 B
|53
|United States
|software
|Technology
|2287.
|Vijay Agarwal
|$1.3 B
|75
|India
|Construction equipment
|Automotive
|2287.
|Syed Mokhtar AlBukhary
|$1.3 B
|72
|Malaysia
|Engineering, automotive
|Construction & Engineering
|2287.
|Alberto Alcocer
|$1.3 B
|81
|Spain
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Dmitry Alexeyev
|$1.3 B
|49
|Russia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Thomas Bailey
|$1.3 B
|87
|United States
|Money management
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Elena Baturina
|$1.3 B
|61
|Russia
|Investments, real estate
|Construction & Engineering
|2287.
|Angela Bennett
|$1.3 B
|80
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2287.
|Sara Blakely
|$1.3 B
|53
|United States
|Spanx
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Lloyd Blankfein
|$1.3 B
|69
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Josef Boquoi & family
|$1.3 B
|90
|Germany
|Frozen foods
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Christian Chabot
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2287.
|Chen Huwen
|$1.3 B
|53
|China
|Stationery
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Chen Qiongxiang
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|China
|Batteries
|Energy
|2287.
|Cheng Zhenghui
|$1.3 B
|59
|China
|medical equipment
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Darwin Deason
|$1.3 B
|83
|United States
|Software
|Service
|2287.
|Richard Desmond
|$1.3 B
|72
|United Kingdom
|Publishing
|Media & Entertainment
|2287.
|Faruk Eczacibasi
|$1.3 B
|69
|Turkey
|Pharmaceuticals, diversified
|Diversified
|2287.
|David Fattal & family
|$1.3 B
|66
|Israel
|hotels
|Service
|2287.
|Zsolt Felcsuti
|$1.3 B
|52
|Hungary
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Benedicte Find
|$1.3 B
|69
|Denmark
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Paul Fireman
|$1.3 B
|80
|United States
|Reebok
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Ben Francis
|$1.3 B
|31
|United Kingdom
|Fitness clothing
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|William Franke
|$1.3 B
|86
|United States
|Low-cost airlines
|Diversified
|2287.
|Joel Greenberg
|$1.3 B
|66
|United States
|Trading, investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Polys Haji-Ioannou
|$1.3 B
|64
|Cyprus
|EasyJet
|Service
|2287.
|Huang Chulong
|$1.3 B
|65
|Canada
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Huang Qiaoling
|$1.3 B
|65
|China
|Amusement parks
|Media & Entertainment
|2287.
|Hui Lin Chit
|$1.3 B
|70
|China
|Hygiene products
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Mohammed Ibrahim
|$1.3 B
|77
|United Kingdom
|Communications
|Telecom
|2287.
|Girdhari Jaisinghani
|$1.3 B
|79
|India
|Cables & wires
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|James Jannard
|$1.3 B
|74
|United States
|Sunglasses
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Johan Johannson
|$1.3 B
|57
|Norway
|Grocery stores
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Fumio Kaneko
|$1.3 B
|67
|Japan
|Waste management
|Service
|2287.
|Shirley Kao
|$1.3 B
|67
|Taiwan
|Food & beverage retailing
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Yuri Karptsov
|$1.3 B
|60
|Russia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Richard Kayne
|$1.3 B
|78
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Peter Kelly
|$1.3 B
|66
|United Kingdom
|I.T.
|Technology
|2287.
|Seth Klarman
|$1.3 B
|66
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Christine Knauf
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Building materials
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Karl Knauf
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Building materials
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Michael Krasny
|$1.3 B
|70
|United States
|Retail
|Technology
|2287.
|Suresh Krishna
|$1.3 B
|87
|India
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|2287.
|Arvind Lal
|$1.3 B
|74
|India
|Medical diagnostics
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Manuel Lao Hernández & family
|$1.3 B
|79
|Spain
|Casinos
|Gambling & Casinos
|2287.
|Lin Chang Su-O
|$1.3 B
|83
|Taiwan
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Lin Lairong & family
|$1.3 B
|55
|China
|Iron ore mining
|Metals & Mining
|2287.
|Michel Litvak
|$1.3 B
|72
|Russia
|Seaport
|Logistics
|2287.
|Simone Maag de Moura Cunha
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|Switzerland
|Medical Devices
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Cargill MacMillan, III.
|$1.3 B
|64
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|John MacMillan
|$1.3 B
|74
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Martha MacMillan
|$1.3 B
|72
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|William MacMillan
|$1.3 B
|69
|United States
|Cargill
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Gary Magness
|$1.3 B
|70
|United States
|Cable TV, investments
|Media & Entertainment
|2287.
|Roy Mann
|$1.3 B
|45
|Israel
|software
|Technology
|2287.
|Youssef Mansour
|$1.3 B
|78
|Egypt
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2287.
|Charlwin Mao
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|China
|E-commerce
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Bruce Mathieson
|$1.3 B
|80
|Australia
|Hotels
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Alexander Mikhalskiy
|$1.3 B
|64
|Russia
|retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Andrei Molchanov
|$1.3 B
|52
|Russia
|Construction materials
|Construction & Engineering
|2287.
|Martin Moller Nielsen
|$1.3 B
|59
|Denmark
|Aircraft leasing
|Logistics
|2287.
|Ulrich Mommert & family
|$1.3 B
|83
|Austria
|Lighting
|Automotive
|2287.
|George Alexander Muthoot
|$1.3 B
|68
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|George Jacob Muthoot
|$1.3 B
|71
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|George Thomas Muthoot
|$1.3 B
|73
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Sara George Muthoot
|$1.3 B
|63
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Ivan Müller Botelho
|$1.3 B
|90
|Brazil
|Power Generation
|Energy
|2287.
|Albert Nahmad
|$1.3 B
|83
|United States
|Air conditioning parts
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Jahm Najafi
|$1.3 B
|61
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Nie Tengyun & family
|$1.3 B
|48
|China
|Logistics
|Service
|2287.
|Sjamsul Nursalim
|$1.3 B
|82
|Indonesia
|Tires, retail
|Automotive
|2287.
|Vitaly Orlov
|$1.3 B
|59
|Russia
|Fisheries
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Pan Dong
|$1.3 B
|59
|Canada
|Consumer goods
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Jose Isaac Peres & family
|$1.3 B
|83
|Brazil
|Shopping malls
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Markus Persson
|$1.3 B
|44
|Sweden
|Computer games
|Media & Entertainment
|2287.
|Robert Peugeot & family
|$1.3 B
|73
|France
|Peugeot, investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Qiu Minxiu
|$1.3 B
|78
|China
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|2287.
|Qu Miranda
|$1.3 B
|39
|China
|E-commerce
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Irfan Razack
|$1.3 B
|70
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Noaman Razack
|$1.3 B
|66
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Rezwan Razack
|$1.3 B
|69
|India
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Richard Saghian
|$1.3 B
|42
|United States
|Fast fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Nobutada Saji
|$1.3 B
|78
|Japan
|Beverages
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Denis Shtengelov
|$1.3 B
|51
|Russia
|Food, retail
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Michael Spencer
|$1.3 B
|68
|United Kingdom
|Stock exchange
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Joseph Steinberg
|$1.3 B
|80
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Michael Steinhardt
|$1.3 B
|83
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Petter Stordalen & family
|$1.3 B
|61
|Norway
|Hotels
|Service
|2287.
|Lisa Su
|$1.3 B
|54
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|2287.
|Eddy Sugianto
|$1.3 B
|78
|Indonesia
|Coal
|Metals & Mining
|2287.
|Suh Kyung-bae
|$1.3 B
|61
|South Korea
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Sun Huaiqing & family
|$1.3 B
|54
|China
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Sehat Sutardja
|$1.3 B
|62
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|2287.
|Min-Liang Tan
|$1.3 B
|46
|Singapore
|gaming
|Media & Entertainment
|2287.
|Sam Tarascio
|$1.3 B
|79
|Australia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|James Tisch
|$1.3 B
|71
|United States
|Loews
|Diversified
|2287.
|Haryanto Tjiptodihardjo
|$1.3 B
|60
|Indonesia
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Michael Tojner
|$1.3 B
|58
|Austria
|Batteries, investments
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Naresh Trehan
|$1.3 B
|77
|India
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Joop van den Ende
|$1.3 B
|82
|Netherlands
|TV shows
|Media & Entertainment
|2287.
|Pongsak Viddayakorn
|$1.3 B
|90
|Thailand
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Eduardo Voigt Schwartz
|$1.3 B
|34
|Brazil
|Industrial Machinery
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Mariana Voigt Schwartz Gomes
|$1.3 B
|38
|Brazil
|Industrial Machinery
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Georg von Opel
|$1.3 B
|57
|Switzerland
|Real estate, investments
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Shigefumi Wada
|$1.3 B
|71
|Japan
|Software
|Technology
|2287.
|Wee Ee Chao
|$1.3 B
|68
|Singapore
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Wee Ee Lim
|$1.3 B
|62
|Singapore
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2287.
|Myron Wentz
|$1.3 B
|83
|St. Kitts and Nevis
|Health products
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Drorit Wertheim
|$1.3 B
|68
|Israel
|Coca Cola Israel
|Food & Beverage
|2287.
|Tiger Woods
|$1.3 B
|48
|United States
|Golf
|Sports
|2287.
|Horst Wortmann & family
|$1.3 B
|82
|Germany
|Footwear
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Wu Chung-yi
|$1.3 B
|68
|Taiwan
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Ingrid Wu
|$1.3 B
|N/A
|United States
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Wu Xushun & family
|$1.3 B
|75
|China
|Internet
|Diversified
|2287.
|Wu Yingming
|$1.3 B
|57
|China
|Batteries
|Energy
|2287.
|Xu Xudong & family
|$1.3 B
|54
|China
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|2287.
|Vadim Yakunin
|$1.3 B
|61
|Russia
|Pharmacy
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Ye Qiongjiu
|$1.3 B
|69
|China
|Software
|Technology
|2287.
|Yi Xianzhong & family
|$1.3 B
|64
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2287.
|Yu Peidi
|$1.3 B
|64
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2287.
|Zhang Wenzhong
|$1.3 B
|62
|China
|Supermarkets
|Fashion & Retail
|2287.
|Zhang Yin
|$1.3 B
|67
|China
|Paper manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2287.
|Zhou Chengjian
|$1.3 B
|58
|China
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Shivratan Agarwal
|$1.2 B
|72
|India
|Indian snacks
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Joao Alves de Queiroz Filho
|$1.2 B
|71
|Brazil
|Pharmaceuticals
|Diversified
|2410.
|Nigel Austin
|$1.2 B
|53
|Australia
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Roman Avdeev
|$1.2 B
|56
|Russia
|Banking, development
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Takaya Awata
|$1.2 B
|62
|Japan
|Restaurants
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Mehmet Aydinlar
|$1.2 B
|67
|Turkey
|Hospitals
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Krishna Kumar Bangur
|$1.2 B
|63
|India
|Graphite electrodes
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Shay Banon
|$1.2 B
|46
|Israel
|search engine
|Technology
|2410.
|Sachin Bansal
|$1.2 B
|42
|India
|Flipkart
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Selcuk Bayraktar
|$1.2 B
|44
|Turkey
|Military drones
|Technology
|2410.
|Barbara Berlusconi
|$1.2 B
|39
|Italy
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Eleonora Berlusconi
|$1.2 B
|37
|Italy
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Luigi Berlusconi
|$1.2 B
|35
|Italy
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Kapil Bhatia
|$1.2 B
|91
|India
|Aviation
|Service
|2410.
|Vicente Boluda Fos
|$1.2 B
|69
|Spain
|Shipping
|Logistics
|2410.
|Oleg Boyko
|$1.2 B
|59
|Russia
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2410.
|Cao Ji
|$1.2 B
|72
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Chen Huxiong
|$1.2 B
|53
|China
|Stationery
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Tony Chen
|$1.2 B
|74
|Taiwan
|Electronics
|Technology
|2410.
|Chen Xueli
|$1.2 B
|72
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Chen Zhisong
|$1.2 B
|58
|China
|Communication equipment
|Technology
|2410.
|Chung Mong-joon
|$1.2 B
|72
|South Korea
|shipbuilding, industrial machines
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Chung Yong-jin
|$1.2 B
|55
|South Korea
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Lucio Co
|$1.2 B
|69
|Philippines
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Benoit Dageville
|$1.2 B
|57
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2410.
|Alpana Dangi
|$1.2 B
|51
|India
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Maria Consuelo Dias Branco
|$1.2 B
|89
|Brazil
|pasta, biscuits
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Mark Dixon
|$1.2 B
|64
|United Kingdom
|Office real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Mathias Doepfner
|$1.2 B
|61
|Germany
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Aydin Dogan
|$1.2 B
|87
|Turkey
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Shlomo Eliahu
|$1.2 B
|88
|Israel
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Chris Ellison
|$1.2 B
|66
|Australia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2410.
|Gabriel Escarrer & family
|$1.2 B
|89
|Spain
|Hotels
|Service
|2410.
|Richard Fairbank
|$1.2 B
|73
|United States
|banking
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Andy Fang
|$1.2 B
|31
|United States
|food delivery app
|Technology
|2410.
|Wirastuty Fangiono
|$1.2 B
|51
|Indonesia
|Palm oil
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Larry Fink
|$1.2 B
|71
|United States
|money management
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|J. Christopher Flowers
|$1.2 B
|66
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Maria Frias
|$1.2 B
|N/A
|Brazil
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Donald Friese
|$1.2 B
|83
|United States
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Gan Zhongru
|$1.2 B
|75
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Pavel Golubkov
|$1.2 B
|48
|Russia
|Building, development
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Cristina Green
|$1.2 B
|74
|United Kingdom
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Philip Green
|$1.2 B
|72
|United Kingdom
|Fashion retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Said Gutseriev
|$1.2 B
|35
|Russia
|Retail, investments
|Energy
|2410.
|Stelios Haji-Ioannou
|$1.2 B
|57
|Cyprus
|EasyJet
|Service
|2410.
|Fahed Hariri
|$1.2 B
|43
|Lebanon
|Construction, investments
|Construction & Engineering
|2410.
|Alfredo Harp Helu & family
|$1.2 B
|80
|Mexico
|Banking, investments
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Timothy Headington
|$1.2 B
|73
|United States
|Oil & gas, investments
|Energy
|2410.
|Frank Holding
|$1.2 B
|62
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Hiroshi Ishibashi
|$1.2 B
|77
|Japan
|Tires
|Automotive
|2410.
|Ankur Jain
|$1.2 B
|34
|United States
|Rewards firm
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Naresh Jain
|$1.2 B
|89
|India
|Auto components
|Automotive
|2410.
|LeBron James
|$1.2 B
|39
|United States
|Basketball
|Sports
|2410.
|Jiang Jinhua
|$1.2 B
|63
|China
|Glass
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Magic Johnson
|$1.2 B
|64
|United States
|Basketball, investments
|Diversified
|2410.
|Ashok Kajaria
|$1.2 B
|76
|India
|Tiles
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Keeree Kanjanapas
|$1.2 B
|73
|Thailand
|Transportation
|Automotive
|2410.
|Arsen Kanokov
|$1.2 B
|67
|Russia
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Bahari Karim
|$1.2 B
|62
|Indonesia
|Palm oil
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Burhan Karim
|$1.2 B
|64
|Indonesia
|Palm oil
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Ke Guihua
|$1.2 B
|58
|China
|Auto parts
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Harry Klagsbrun
|$1.2 B
|69
|Sweden
|financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Martin Klenk
|$1.2 B
|37
|Germany
|Enterprise software
|Technology
|2410.
|Koo Bon-neung
|$1.2 B
|75
|South Korea
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Vladimir Krupchak
|$1.2 B
|66
|Cyprus
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Raymond Kwok
|$1.2 B
|70
|Hong Kong
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Guy Laliberté
|$1.2 B
|64
|Canada
|Cirque du Soleil
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Robert Langer
|$1.2 B
|75
|United States
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Michiel Le Roux
|$1.2 B
|74
|South Africa
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Nancy Lerner
|$1.2 B
|63
|United States
|Banking, credit cards
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Norma Lerner
|$1.2 B
|88
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Randolph Lerner
|$1.2 B
|62
|United States
|Banking, credit cards
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Li Guoqiang
|$1.2 B
|60
|China
|Auto dealerships
|Automotive
|2410.
|Liang Qin & family
|$1.2 B
|52
|China
|Semiconductor devices
|Technology
|2410.
|Liang Zhaoxian
|$1.2 B
|59
|China
|Appliances
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Liu Weiping
|$1.2 B
|45
|China
|packaged food
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Christian Louboutin
|$1.2 B
|61
|France
|Shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Lu Yiwen
|$1.2 B
|37
|China
|Jewelry
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Lucia Maggi & family
|$1.2 B
|91
|Brazil
|Agribusiness
|Diversified
|2410.
|Alexander Mamut & family
|$1.2 B
|64
|Russia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Yasseen Mansour
|$1.2 B
|62
|Egypt
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2410.
|Yves-Loic Martin
|$1.2 B
|58
|France
|Laboratory services
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Virendra Mhaiskar
|$1.2 B
|52
|India
|Infrastructure
|Construction & Engineering
|2410.
|Kirill Minovalov
|$1.2 B
|52
|Russia
|Agriculture, finance
|Diversified
|2410.
|Tadako Nakatani
|$1.2 B
|N/A
|Japan
|Medical diagnostic equipment
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Nguyen Dang Quang
|$1.2 B
|60
|Vietnam
|Consumer products, banking
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Bastian Nominacher
|$1.2 B
|39
|Germany
|Enterprise software
|Technology
|2410.
|Vadim Novinsky
|$1.2 B
|60
|Ukraine
|Steel
|Metals & Mining
|2410.
|Axel Oberwelland & family
|$1.2 B
|57
|Germany
|Candy
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Pan Shiyi
|$1.2 B
|61
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Shashishekar Pandit
|$1.2 B
|74
|India
|Software
|Technology
|2410.
|Park Hyeon-joo
|$1.2 B
|65
|South Korea
|mutual funds
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Murdaya Poo
|$1.2 B
|83
|Indonesia
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2410.
|Helena Revoredo
|$1.2 B
|77
|Spain
|Security services
|Service
|2410.
|Hartley Rogers
|$1.2 B
|64
|United States
|asset management
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Deniz Sahenk
|$1.2 B
|78
|Turkey
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2410.
|Thomas Sandell
|$1.2 B
|63
|Sweden
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|2410.
|Shi Yifeng
|$1.2 B
|50
|China
|Medical cosmetics
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Scott Smith
|$1.2 B
|74
|United States
|Cloud computing
|Technology
|2410.
|Jeffrey Soffer
|$1.2 B
|56
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Mike Speiser
|$1.2 B
|53
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2410.
|Zachary Stern
|$1.2 B
|42
|United States
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Ion Stoica
|$1.2 B
|59
|Romania
|Data analytics
|Technology
|2410.
|Anand Surana
|$1.2 B
|53
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Dilip Surana
|$1.2 B
|58
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Stanley Tang
|$1.2 B
|31
|United States
|food delivery app
|Technology
|2410.
|Tang Ye
|$1.2 B
|42
|China
|software
|Technology
|2410.
|Gary Tharaldson
|$1.2 B
|78
|United States
|Hotels
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Andrew Tisch
|$1.2 B
|74
|United States
|Loews
|Diversified
|2410.
|Clemens Toennies
|$1.2 B
|67
|Germany
|Meat processing
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Robert Toennies
|$1.2 B
|45
|Germany
|Meat processing
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Tran Ba Duong & family
|$1.2 B
|64
|Vietnam
|Automotive
|Automotive
|2410.
|Tsao Ter-fung
|$1.2 B
|77
|Taiwan
|Food
|Food & Beverage
|2410.
|Kenzo Tsujimoto
|$1.2 B
|83
|Japan
|Video games
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Yasuhide Uno
|$1.2 B
|60
|Japan
|Payment services
|Technology
|2410.
|Thongma Vijitpongpun
|$1.2 B
|66
|Thailand
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Wang Jilei
|$1.2 B
|59
|China
|Logistics
|Logistics
|2410.
|Wang Shih-Chung
|$1.2 B
|62
|Taiwan
|Pneumatic equipments
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|J. Wayne Weaver
|$1.2 B
|88
|United States
|Shoes
|Diversified
|2410.
|Werner O. Weber
|$1.2 B
|85
|Switzerland
|Electronic components
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Anne Werninghaus
|$1.2 B
|38
|Brazil
|Industrial machinery
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Christoffel Wiese
|$1.2 B
|82
|South Africa
|retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2410.
|Dick Wolf
|$1.2 B
|77
|United States
|Law & Order
|Media & Entertainment
|2410.
|Nicholas Woodman
|$1.2 B
|48
|United States
|GoPro
|Technology
|2410.
|Ye Xiaoping
|$1.2 B
|61
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2410.
|Matei Zaharia
|$1.2 B
|38
|Romania
|Data analytics
|Technology
|2410.
|Michelle Zatlyn
|$1.2 B
|44
|Canada
|Cybersecurity
|Technology
|2410.
|Zhang Gongyun
|$1.2 B
|61
|China
|Tyre manufacturing machinery
|Manufacturing
|2410.
|Zhang Keqiang
|$1.2 B
|63
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2410.
|Zhang Shilong & family
|$1.2 B
|58
|China
|Semiconductor
|Technology
|2410.
|Zhao Hongfei
|$1.2 B
|49
|China
|Software
|Technology
|2410.
|Peng Zhao
|$1.2 B
|53
|China
|Online recruitment
|Service
|2410.
|Kostyantin Zhevago
|$1.2 B
|50
|Ukraine
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2410.
|Zhuang Kuilong & family
|$1.2 B
|61
|China
|polyester
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Craig Abod
|$1.1 B
|60
|United States
|Information Technology
|Technology
|2545.
|Sanjay Agarwal
|$1.1 B
|53
|India
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Raamdeo Agrawal
|$1.1 B
|67
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Michael Andlauer
|$1.1 B
|59
|Canada
|Logistics, sports
|Logistics
|2545.
|Christian Angermayer
|$1.1 B
|45
|Germany
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Anant Asavabhokhin
|$1.1 B
|73
|Thailand
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Haluk Bayraktar
|$1.1 B
|45
|Turkey
|Military drones
|Technology
|2545.
|Abigail Bennett
|$1.1 B
|43
|United States
|Liquor
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Baiju Bhatt
|$1.1 B
|39
|United States
|Stock trading app
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Stephane Bonvin
|$1.1 B
|57
|Switzerland
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Carson Brice
|$1.1 B
|56
|United States
|Banking
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Pradip Burman
|$1.1 B
|81
|India
|Consumer goods
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Andres Bzurovski Bay
|$1.1 B
|46
|Uruguay
|fintech
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Caspar Callerström
|$1.1 B
|50
|Sweden
|financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Cao Jianwei
|$1.1 B
|45
|China
|Semiconductors
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Giuliana Caprotti
|$1.1 B
|83
|Italy
|Supermarkets
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Marina Caprotti
|$1.1 B
|46
|Italy
|Supermarkets
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Chang Kuo-Ming
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Taiwan
|Transportation
|Logistics
|2545.
|Bernard Charles
|$1.1 B
|67
|France
|Dassault Systemes
|Diversified
|2545.
|Chen Wenyuan & family
|$1.1 B
|56
|China
|Testing equipment
|Technology
|2545.
|John Christodoulou
|$1.1 B
|58
|United Kingdom
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Chua Thian Poh
|$1.1 B
|75
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Susan Co
|$1.1 B
|66
|Philippines
|Retail
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Pavel Demidov & family
|$1.1 B
|55
|Russia
|Agriculture
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Ashwin Desai
|$1.1 B
|72
|India
|Specialty chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Dong Zengping
|$1.1 B
|54
|China
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Keiko Erikawa
|$1.1 B
|75
|Japan
|Video games
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Yoichi Erikawa
|$1.1 B
|73
|Japan
|Video games
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Clóvis Ermírio de Moraes
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Brazil
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2545.
|Gleb Fetisov
|$1.1 B
|57
|Russia
|Investments
|Telecom
|2545.
|Sergio Fogel
|$1.1 B
|60
|Uruguay
|fintech
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Scot French
|$1.1 B
|53
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|William Fung
|$1.1 B
|75
|Hong Kong
|Sourcing
|Logistics
|2545.
|Michael Gans & family
|$1.1 B
|60
|Luxembourg
|Supply chain services
|Diversified
|2545.
|Gyorgy Gattyan
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Hungary
|Adult Entertainment
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Charles Gibbon
|$1.1 B
|74
|New Zealand
|Software
|Technology
|2545.
|Simona Giorgetta
|$1.1 B
|46
|Italy
|Chemical products
|Construction & Engineering
|2545.
|Lance Gokongwei
|$1.1 B
|56
|Philippines
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2545.
|Jane Goldman
|$1.1 B
|68
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Amy Goldman Fowler
|$1.1 B
|69
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Antonio Gracias
|$1.1 B
|53
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Ryan Graves
|$1.1 B
|40
|United States
|Uber
|Technology
|2545.
|Pedro Grendene Bartelle
|$1.1 B
|74
|Brazil
|shoes
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Clelia Haji-Ioannou
|$1.1 B
|53
|Cyprus
|EasyJet
|Service
|2545.
|He Zuxun
|$1.1 B
|58
|China
|Pig breeding
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Christian Herz
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Coffee
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Michaela Herz
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Germany
|Coffee
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Orion Hindawi
|$1.1 B
|44
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2545.
|Arthur Xiaobo Hong
|$1.1 B
|52
|China
|e-commerce
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Hong Feng
|$1.1 B
|47
|China
|Smartphones
|Technology
|2545.
|Nicholas Howley
|$1.1 B
|62
|United States
|Aerospace
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Huang Jiangji
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Hong Kong
|smartphones
|Technology
|2545.
|Subbamma Jasti
|$1.1 B
|91
|India
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Morris Kahn
|$1.1 B
|94
|Israel
|Software
|Technology
|2545.
|Jonas Kamprad
|$1.1 B
|58
|Sweden
|IKEA
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Mathias Kamprad
|$1.1 B
|54
|Sweden
|IKEA
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Diane Kemper
|$1.1 B
|78
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Ken Kendrick
|$1.1 B
|80
|United States
|Banking, sports team
|Sports
|2545.
|Muhammed Aziz Khan
|$1.1 B
|69
|Bangladesh
|Power
|Energy
|2545.
|Joe Kiani
|$1.1 B
|59
|United States
|Medical devices
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Kim Jae-young
|$1.1 B
|50
|South Korea
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Kim Jung-woong
|$1.1 B
|49
|South Korea
|Cosmetics
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Kim Taek-jin
|$1.1 B
|57
|South Korea
|Online games
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Koo Bon-sik
|$1.1 B
|65
|South Korea
|LG
|Technology
|2545.
|Andrei Kosogov
|$1.1 B
|63
|Russia
|Banking
|Energy
|2545.
|John Krystynak
|$1.1 B
|55
|United States
|mobile games
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Michael Kum
|$1.1 B
|79
|Singapore
|Hotels
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Lev Kvetnoi
|$1.1 B
|58
|Russia
|Cement
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Max Levchin
|$1.1 B
|48
|United States
|fintech
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Art Levinson
|$1.1 B
|74
|United States
|Genentech, Apple
|Diversified
|2545.
|Li Jinyang
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|China
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2545.
|Li Wanqiang
|$1.1 B
|46
|China
|Smartphones
|Technology
|2545.
|Li Xiaohua & family
|$1.1 B
|62
|China
|Packaging
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Li Zhiyuan
|$1.1 B
|69
|China
|Electrical components
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Ling Bin
|$1.1 B
|55
|China
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Liu Chengyu & family
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|Power supply equipment
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Liu Fangyi
|$1.1 B
|54
|China
|Medical equipment
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Liu Ming Chung
|$1.1 B
|61
|Brazil
|Paper
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Liu Xiucai & family
|$1.1 B
|67
|United States
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Kenneth Lo
|$1.1 B
|85
|United Kingdom
|textiles
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Itamar Locks & family
|$1.1 B
|69
|Brazil
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Lu Zongjun
|$1.1 B
|60
|China
|Logistics
|Logistics
|2545.
|Ma Yunsheng
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|energy
|Diversified
|2545.
|Jean Madar
|$1.1 B
|65
|France
|Fragrances
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Blairo Maggi
|$1.1 B
|67
|Brazil
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Mao Zhongwu
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Stanley Motta
|$1.1 B
|78
|Panama
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Bob Muglia
|$1.1 B
|64
|United States
|software
|Technology
|2545.
|Kazuo Okada
|$1.1 B
|81
|Japan
|Casinos
|Gambling & Casinos
|2545.
|Niti Osathanugrah
|$1.1 B
|50
|Thailand
|Energy drinks,investments
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Motilal Oswal
|$1.1 B
|61
|India
|Financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Kalpana Parekh
|$1.1 B
|71
|India
|Adhesives
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Michael Patterson
|$1.1 B
|49
|United States
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Carlos Pires Oliveira Dias
|$1.1 B
|72
|Brazil
|Pharmaceutical
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Kevin Plank
|$1.1 B
|51
|United States
|Under Armour
|Fashion & Retail
|2545.
|Forrest Preston
|$1.1 B
|91
|United States
|Health care
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Qi Xiangdong
|$1.1 B
|53
|China
|Software
|Technology
|2545.
|Qian Jinghong
|$1.1 B
|51
|China
|Electric scooters
|Automotive
|2545.
|Qin Hua
|$1.1 B
|56
|China
|Pet Food
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Andrei Rappoport
|$1.1 B
|60
|Russia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo
|$1.1 B
|75
|Brazil
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Alexander Rinke
|$1.1 B
|34
|Germany
|Enterprise software
|Technology
|2545.
|Francesco Saputo
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Canada
|Cheese
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Carlos Eduardo M. Scripilliti
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Brazil
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2545.
|Weijian Shan
|$1.1 B
|70
|Hong Kong
|private equity
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Shin Chang-jae
|$1.1 B
|70
|South Korea
|insurance
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Rajju Shroff
|$1.1 B
|90
|India
|Agrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Song Fei
|$1.1 B
|57
|China
|Machinery
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Marco Squinzi
|$1.1 B
|52
|Italy
|Chemical products
|Construction & Engineering
|2545.
|Veronica Squinzi
|$1.1 B
|52
|Italy
|Chemical products
|Construction & Engineering
|2545.
|Manny Stul
|$1.1 B
|74
|Australia
|Toys
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Benny Suherman
|$1.1 B
|76
|Indonesia
|Cinemas
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Sun Weijie
|$1.1 B
|60
|China
|Oilfield equipment
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Vladislav Sviblov
|$1.1 B
|44
|Russia
|Mining
|Metals & Mining
|2545.
|Taylor Swift
|$1.1 B
|34
|United States
|music
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Tan Lili
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|China
|Feed
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Tang Aoqi & family
|$1.1 B
|78
|China
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|2545.
|Prachak Tangkaravakoon
|$1.1 B
|80
|Thailand
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Vlad Tenev
|$1.1 B
|37
|United States
|Stock trading app
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Tseng Sing-ai
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Taiwan
|Petrochemicals
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Kenneth Tuchman
|$1.1 B
|64
|United States
|Call centers
|Service
|2545.
|Ruben Vardanyan & family
|$1.1 B
|55
|Armenia
|Investment banking
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Regina Helena S. Velloso
|$1.1 B
|N/A
|Brazil
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2545.
|Tibor Veres
|$1.1 B
|62
|Hungary
|Real Estate, Investments
|Diversified
|2545.
|Livia Voigt
|$1.1 B
|19
|Brazil
|Industrial Machinery
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Dora Voigt de Assis
|$1.1 B
|26
|Brazil
|Industrial Machinery
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Peter-Alexander Wacker
|$1.1 B
|72
|Germany
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Wang Jianfeng & family
|$1.1 B
|54
|China
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|2545.
|Wang Jianyi
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|Fiber optic cables
|Technology
|2545.
|Wang Jinhua
|$1.1 B
|60
|China
|metals and mining
|Metals & Mining
|2545.
|Allan Wong
|$1.1 B
|74
|Hong Kong
|Electronics
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Wu Bo
|$1.1 B
|69
|China
|Machinery
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Eugene Wu
|$1.1 B
|78
|Taiwan
|Finance
|Finance & Investments
|2545.
|Wu Kaiting
|$1.1 B
|54
|Hong Kong
|Electronics
|Telecom
|2545.
|Wu Xubo
|$1.1 B
|39
|China
|AI
|Technology
|2545.
|Xiang Wenbo
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Xiu Laigui
|$1.1 B
|69
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Xu Yuejuan
|$1.1 B
|62
|China
|Petro Fibre
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Yang Tingdong
|$1.1 B
|63
|China
|Brewery
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Yang Ying & family
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2545.
|Yao Hsiao Tung
|$1.1 B
|84
|Singapore
|manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2545.
|Yu Faxiang
|$1.1 B
|52
|China
|Tourism, cultural industry
|Media & Entertainment
|2545.
|Zhang Jianguo & family
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|energy
|Energy
|2545.
|Zhang Xin
|$1.1 B
|58
|China
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2545.
|Zhang Yubai
|$1.1 B
|59
|China
|Wine
|Food & Beverage
|2545.
|Zhou Liangzhang & family
|$1.1 B
|61
|China
|electrical equipment
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Sam Altman
|$1 B
|38
|United States
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Louis Bacon
|$1 B
|67
|United States
|Hedge funds
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|William Belo
|$1 B
|78
|Philippines
|home improvement stores
|Fashion & Retail
|2692.
|Philippe Benacin
|$1 B
|65
|France
|Fragrances
|Fashion & Retail
|2692.
|Lennart Blecher
|$1 B
|69
|Sweden
|financial services
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Henadiy Boholyubov
|$1 B
|62
|Ukraine
|Banking, investments
|Diversified
|2692.
|Marina Budiman
|$1 B
|62
|Indonesia
|Data centers
|Technology
|2692.
|Tory Burch
|$1 B
|57
|United States
|Fashion
|Fashion & Retail
|2692.
|Cai Hongbin
|$1 B
|N/A
|China
|Pharmaceuticals
|Healthcare
|2692.
|Edouard Carmignac
|$1 B
|76
|France
|Asset management
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Chang Pyung-soon
|$1 B
|73
|South Korea
|educational services
|Service
|2692.
|Cheah Cheng Hye
|$1 B
|70
|Malaysia
|Investments
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Tianqiao Chen
|$1 B
|50
|China
|Online games
|Technology
|2692.
|Chin Jong Hwa
|$1 B
|65
|Taiwan
|Auto parts
|Automotive
|2692.
|Chu Jian
|$1 B
|61
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Yinon Costica
|$1 B
|41
|Israel
|Security startup
|Technology
|2692.
|Luigi Cremonini & family
|$1 B
|84
|Italy
|meat processing
|Food & Beverage
|2692.
|Thierry Cruanes
|$1 B
|56
|United States
|software
|Technology
|2692.
|Dulce Pugliese de Godoy Bueno
|$1 B
|76
|Brazil
|hospitals, health care
|Healthcare
|2692.
|Dou Zhenggang
|$1 B
|70
|China
|Energy, chemicals
|Diversified
|2692.
|Ric Elias
|$1 B
|56
|United States
|Media
|Media & Entertainment
|2692.
|Per Franzén
|$1 B
|47
|Sweden
|Private equity
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Denis Frolov
|$1 B
|41
|Russia
|IT
|Technology
|2692.
|Fung Victor
|$1 B
|78
|United States
|Sourcing
|Logistics
|2692.
|Rahul Gautam
|$1 B
|71
|India
|Mattresses
|Fashion & Retail
|2692.
|David Hindawi
|$1 B
|79
|United States
|Software
|Technology
|2692.
|Hong Seok-joh
|$1 B
|71
|South Korea
|Convenience stores
|Fashion & Retail
|2692.
|Huang Guanlin
|$1 B
|59
|China
|Textiles, apparel
|Fashion & Retail
|2692.
|Huang Jian
|$1 B
|57
|China
|home appliance
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Huang Xiaofen & family
|$1 B
|62
|China
|Printed circuit boards
|Technology
|2692.
|Danilo Iervolino
|$1 B
|46
|Italy
|Online universities
|Technology
|2692.
|Harvey Jones
|$1 B
|71
|United States
|Nvidia
|Technology
|2692.
|Mark Jones
|$1 B
|62
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Robyn Jones
|$1 B
|61
|United States
|Insurance
|Finance & Investments
|2692.
|Lalit Khaitan
|$1 B
|80
|India
|alcohol
|Food & Beverage
|2692.
|Alexander Knauf
|$1 B
|49
|Germany
|building materials
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Martin Knauf
|$1 B
|N/A
|Germany
|building materials
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Robert Knauf
|$1 B
|N/A
|Germany
|building materials
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Yogesh Kothari
|$1 B
|75
|India
|Specialty chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Igor Kudryashkin
|$1 B
|62
|Russia
|metallurgy
|Metals & Mining
|2692.
|Richard Kurtz
|$1 B
|83
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2692.
|Andrei Kuzyaev
|$1 B
|58
|Russia
|telecom, oil service, real estate
|Telecom
|2692.
|Liang Guangwei
|$1 B
|60
|China
|Conglomerate
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|John Lim
|$1 B
|67
|Singapore
|real estate
|Real Estate
|2692.
|Lu Zhongfang
|$1 B
|81
|China
|Education
|Automotive
|2692.
|Ami Luttwak
|$1 B
|40
|Israel
|Security startup
|Technology
|2692.
|Mao Lixiang & family
|$1 B
|83
|China
|Cooking appliances
|Technology
|2692.
|Apoorva Mehta
|$1 B
|37
|Canada
|Grocery delivery service
|Technology
|2692.
|Nikhil Merchant
|$1 B
|63
|India
|Energy
|Energy
|2692.
|Edward Netylko
|$1 B
|56
|Russia
|pharmacy
|Healthcare
|2692.
|Jonathan Oringer
|$1 B
|49
|United States
|Stock photos
|Technology
|2692.
|John Oyler
|$1 B
|55
|United States
|Biotech
|Healthcare
|2692.
|James Peng
|$1 B
|N/A
|China
|Technology
|Technology
|2692.
|Assaf Rappaport
|$1 B
|40
|Israel
|Security startup
|Technology
|2692.
|Pradeep Rathod
|$1 B
|59
|India
|Plastic products
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Ren Jinsheng & family
|$1 B
|61
|China
|Pharmaceutical
|Healthcare
|2692.
|Roy Reznik
|$1 B
|35
|Israel
|Security startup
|Technology
|2692.
|Hugo Ribeiro & family
|$1 B
|71
|Brazil
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|2692.
|Oliver Samwer
|$1 B
|50
|Germany
|tech investments
|Technology
|2692.
|Neerja Sethi
|$1 B
|69
|United States
|IT consulting
|Technology
|2692.
|Dharmesh Shah
|$1 B
|56
|United States
|software
|Technology
|2692.
|She Yingjie
|$1 B
|66
|Hong Kong
|printed circuit board
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Hua Shen
|$1 B
|61
|United States
|Semiconductors
|Technology
|2692.
|Sergey Shishkarev
|$1 B
|56
|Russia
|Transport
|Logistics
|2692.
|Larry Silverstein
|$1 B
|92
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2692.
|Michael S. Smith
|$1 B
|68
|United States
|Liquefied natural gas
|Energy
|2692.
|Edwin Soeryadjaya
|$1 B
|74
|Indonesia
|Coal, investments
|Energy
|2692.
|Axel Stawski
|$1 B
|73
|United States
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2692.
|Tang Xiuguo
|$1 B
|60
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Wijono Tanoko
|$1 B
|71
|Indonesia
|Paints
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Mahaveer Prasad Taparia
|$1 B
|86
|India
|Plastics
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Shivratan Taparia
|$1 B
|78
|India
|Plastics
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|James Truchard
|$1 B
|80
|United States
|software
|Technology
|2692.
|Roy Vagelos
|$1 B
|94
|United States
|pharmacueticals
|Healthcare
|2692.
|Murat Vargi
|$1 B
|76
|Turkey
|Telecom
|Telecom
|2692.
|Wang Yanqing & family
|$1 B
|77
|China
|Carbon fiber products
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Scott Watterson
|$1 B
|68
|United States
|Fitness equipment
|Technology
|2692.
|Wen Pengcheng & family
|$1 B
|61
|China
|Agribusiness
|Food & Beverage
|2692.
|Wu Zhongyi
|$1 B
|50
|China
|electronics
|Technology
|2692.
|Xu Gang
|$1 B
|60
|China
|Chemicals
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Xu Wanmao
|$1 B
|79
|China
|Education
|Service
|2692.
|Xue Jiping
|$1 B
|73
|China
|Cable
|Telecom
|2692.
|Yang Yuanqing
|$1 B
|59
|China
|computers
|Technology
|2692.
|Richard Yuengling, Jr. & family
|$1 B
|81
|United States
|Beer
|Food & Beverage
|2692.
|Zan Shengda
|$1 B
|61
|China
|Diversified
|Diversified
|2692.
|Zhang Hong
|$1 B
|N/A
|China
|Solar
|Energy
|2692.
|Zheng Xiaodong
|$1 B
|60
|China
|Manufacturing
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Zhong Sheng Jian
|$1 B
|66
|Singapore
|Real estate
|Real Estate
|2692.
|Zhou Junjie
|$1 B
|55
|China
|equipment
|Manufacturing
|2692.
|Zhu Yiwen & family
|$1 B
|60
|China
|Healthcare
|Healthcare