Under 30 2025 – Finance

|Nome
|Età
|Occupazione
|Azienda
|Benedetto Biondi
|29
|Ceo
|Folks Finance
|Leonardo Capotosto
|29
|Cofondatore
|FunniFin
|Lapo Nidiaci
|29
|Cofondatore
|FunniFin
|Gianluca De Simone
|29
|Cofondatore
|Recrowd
|Simone Putignano
|30
|Cofondatore
|Recrowd
|Ruggiero Di Luggo
|29
|Cofondatore
|Revving
|Mauro Ramirez
|29
|Cofondatore
|Revving
|Edoardo Giorio
|28
|Acceleration Consultant
|Zest Group
|Jacopo Naidi
|30
|Program manager
|Innovit
|Nicola Nazareno Pirozzi
|29
|Cofondatore
|Billd
|Luigi Tarantino
|29
|Cofondatore
|Billd
|Beatrice Ridolfi
|29
|Co-founder & head of corporate finance
|Ventive
|Giacomo Lagostena
|29
|Cofondatore
|TackPay
|Matteo Tranchida
|29
|Cofondatore
|TackPay
|Andrea Zanon
|24
|Cofondatore
|Prospinity
|Andrea De Berardinis
|23
|Cofondatore
|Prospinity