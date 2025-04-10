2025

Under 30 2025 – Finance

Nome Età Occupazione Azienda
Benedetto Biondi 29 Ceo Folks Finance
Leonardo Capotosto 29 Cofondatore FunniFin
Lapo Nidiaci 29 Cofondatore FunniFin
Gianluca De Simone 29 Cofondatore Recrowd
Simone Putignano 30 Cofondatore Recrowd
Ruggiero Di Luggo 29 Cofondatore Revving
Mauro Ramirez 29 Cofondatore Revving
Edoardo Giorio 28 Acceleration Consultant Zest Group
Jacopo Naidi 30 Program manager Innovit
Nicola Nazareno Pirozzi 29 Cofondatore Billd
Luigi Tarantino 29 Cofondatore Billd
Beatrice Ridolfi 29 Co-founder & head of corporate finance Ventive
Giacomo Lagostena 29 Cofondatore TackPay
Matteo Tranchida 29 Cofondatore TackPay
Andrea Zanon 24 Cofondatore Prospinity
Andrea De Berardinis 23 Cofondatore Prospinity

